The IG Report Documentary: “FISA and Spying on Team Trump” – OAN Broadcast 7:00pm ET Tonight….

Few people have read the entire inspector general report on the FBI’s FISA misconduct, and fewer still have an understanding of the depth of troubling findings within it. In an effort to provide information about the content, John Spiropoulos has produced a documentary going over many of the reports’ more important findings.
The exceptionally well produced documentary called “FISA, Spying on Team Trump” is an hour long broadcast created by John Spiropoulos, a former MSM journalist and producer for Channel 7 in Washington DC (1979 – 1989). John spent a month going through every page of the report, pulling out some of the key details and overlaying information from IG Michael Horowitz congressional testimony.
The investigative report will premier tonight at 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST on One America News (OAN). Here’s an exclusive preview:
There are new revelations within the documentary, and the report will rebroadcast on Saturday January 18th, and Sunday January 19th at 11am Eastern / 8am Pacific time.
Thank you, Sundance, for bringing this documentary to our attention. While I’ve tried to keep up with the myriad (and often confusing) details, life does intervene. When all else fails, repetition is the key to learning….
I was wondering about your rather cryptic tweet last night. Thanks for filling in the details.
Interesting article appearing now at Citizen Free Press that shows a tweet from Paul Sperry who claims the IG is quietly making changes to the FISA report.
Good stuff.
Joe is must on PDJT’s Senate attack team.
The Constitution never imagined a Bureaucratic State that would ever challenge the President’s executive powers. Congress sure might, but never the public service management desk clerks…….
This tide will not turn until prosecutions of elite FBI / DoJ happen.
Otherwise you know they’re laughing.
Spiropoulos does yeoman work, from what I have seen of his other videos. Good man producing good stuff. He seemed to be making the videos pro bono before, hopefully OAN is paying him for this one.
Thanks for the compliment. Yes, there’s a payday involved. And more coming thanks to OAN liking my work. Details about that coming soon. Meanwhile, don’t miss the program tonight. Many thanks to Sundance who not only does amazing work but gave my videos the exposure that brought me to OAN’s attention.
Looking forward to seeing your work. Much appreciated…
Welcome to the Treehouse…… and sincere thanks for exposing the treasonous rot within all levels of our government.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant!
John, Let’s hope that bill Barr watches tonight. He needs to get his butt in gear and start to indict some of the vast numbers of criminals who were / are involved.
Can’t wait to watch — Thank you for all you have done and continue to do! As much daylight as possible needs to be brought to these vampire like criminals. Hope you are carrying a stake, some garlic and a cross at all times. God bless and keep digging!
I’m watching and encouraging others to watch too.
House Republicans demand to know what “disciplinary action” FISA court will take over flawed FBI wiretap applications
Sure miss Catherine on Fox. She is one of the few honest reporters out there. I don’t remember her ever getting out in front of her skis. I hope CBS doesn’t beat her into submission.
How can we solve the corruption in our government?
Jordan Peterson‘s Biblical Series on YouTube may have an answer.
“How can we solve the corruption in our government?”
You can’t.
No matter what they do people keep voting for familiar names.
When the masses are low info…at least have an out.
MNVB,
5 years ago, I not only would have agreed with you, I would have said it, myself.
NOW? Not so sure. SOMETHING has happened, since the escalator ride, and I think in part the sheeple had given up.
Now, with someone actively fighting for us, destroying ‘accepted truths’, injecting “its just common sense, folks” into the psyche of the populace, I’m not so sure that old truism about ‘lofo voters’ holds true anymore.
I am encountering an awful lot of people who seem ‘woke’, and happy but pissed, if ya know what I mean.
I guess we’ll find out in November!
May you be right and me be wrong….please.
Alas, X Box, inattentive patriots are overwhelmed.
The LEGAL massive current immigration count means your children are going to be eventually told how to live by 3rd world mendicants.
It’s simple demographics….and US good ‘ol boys can’t do maths.
This impeachment BS is irrelevant compared to US culture destroying immigration.
Gradualism wins.
Need to go watch — Thanks for the recommendation – Loved his book!
I have 3 downloads for the FISA report.
1. 9Dec2019 5:03PM at 33,975KB – 476 pages
2. 11Dec2019 7:59PM at 37,396KB – 480 pages
3. 17Jan2020 5:46AM at 29,247KB – 478 pages
Obviously, edits have been done.
It’s been a very long time since I shared any political posts on FB because I was tired of being attacked by so-called friends and didn’t want to have long back-and-forth debates on such a limited forum. But I shared this, because if President Trump can take all the “slings and arrows” he has had to endure, it’s time I took a few as well.
Hee, hee…….. I ‘ve been banned 8 times (+) ….but it seems the powers that be don’t want 100% compliance with the cheer squad….so I survive…..less than 100% agreement here can get you designated a ‘troll’. Mostly by people who can’t argue their position.
So will this damning ‘truthful’ video be shown in our high schools and universities or will only the pro-Trump’ers going to watch and ring their hands, hey maybe AG Barr will watch it. I hope Jeff Sessions watches it, so he can learn how he dropped the ball, when it was squarely in his court.
“…[T]he selection of Mr. Kris creates a perception that he is too personally invested on the side of the FBI… (and) has frequently defended the FBI’s existing electronic surveillance practices,” they wrote.”
Unfortunately the SES (and one of those S’s has to stand for swamp), the Deep State mob cover agency, is alive, well, and (seemingly) multiplying. I will give Obama credit for this—he was in charge of the most corrupt government in the history of the United States and and then ordered his devious minions to infiltrate all agencies to spy, leak and plant illicit info. Kris gives all appearance of being an Obama bot, bobbling his head in dismissing the illegal spying, planting and leaking of info. Even Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon weren’t capable of the pure evil of the 44 admin. I can’t decide if it was the spell of ValJar (the Muslim influence) or the money of Soros (the fundamental destruction of a Constitutional Republic) or just a bunch of loony goons that really believe in climate change (which NASA defines as “ climate is the description of the long-term pattern of weather in a particular area. Some scientists define climate as the average weather for a particular region and time period, usually taken over 30-years. It’s really an average pattern of weather for a particular region.“).
Question: was Steve Bannon ever “CEO of the Trump campaign”?
