Zeroing-In: Grassley and Johnson Ask DNI Grenell for Declassified Unmasking List in 2017 – Timing Relates to NSA Database Exploits…

A very interesting letter from Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson asking DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell to declassify and release all of the unmasking requests from January 2016 to January 2017.
Results to be provided in tranches if needed.
Within the letter (pdf here) the senators appear to be targeting specific dates for cross referencing with previously identified NSA database abuses. Some of their inquiry appears to be guided by ‘open source’ reporting on the issue.
(pdf here)
This approach is very interesting because “unmasking” would be an outcome of creating some form of intelligence reporting. Perhaps a CIA report; perhaps part of the FBI investigation; or perhaps even material that enters the presidential daily briefing or similar.
We know there are thousands of results from contractors searching the NSA database without any effort to minimize the results and sharing those results outside the intelligence community. {Go Deep}
The non-minimized database extractions, the search results themselves, were eventually deleted at the direction of NSA Direction ADM Mike Rogers; who also stated the NSA preserved the audit-logs of ‘non-compliant’ system users who unlawfully searched the database.
There
should be is an easy way to cross-reference the dates, times and extractions to any material later used in the assembly of a report or briefing material, which was eventually unmasked. Take the Trump campaign names from the queries and compare them to any unmasked Trump campaign names in any subsequent reports (FBI or other).
NSA Director Mike Rogers previously said he retained the audit-trail and audit logs which matches the exact time-frame outlined within the letter by Senators Johnson and Grassley. The custodian of those NSA logs is currently…. wait for it…. Ric Grenell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually another good test would be to see for the 6 months leading up to Gen. Petraeus resignation in Nov 2012 if there were any unmaskings in order to make room for Brennen.
Although maybe back in 2012 they just used the Hammer. That would be a great question for Dennis Montgomery.
Do you recall using the Hammer on Gen. Petraeus in 2012.
Imagine, if that answer came back as yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can Ric release an unredacted Judge Collyer’s report that tied to Adm. Rogers about the outside accesses and unmasking. Why isn’t there more about the IRS whistleblower and all those corrupt IGs she dealt with. Whoops it is only blowers against Trump. Sorry.
LikeLike
Can Ric release an unredacted Judge Collyer’s report that tied to Adm. Rogers about the outside accesses and unmasking. Why isn’t there more about the IRS whistleblower and all those corrupt IGs she dealt with. Whoops it is only blowers against Trump. Sorry.
LikeLike
By the time it is discovered that President Obama and his administration spied on thousands (millions?) of Americans, the old media walls will have fallen.
I think President Trump knows this isn’t about what happened to him, his family, and his Team.
They didn’t just spy on republican candidates or our Greatest and Most Vetted President of All Time and his family.
***They spied on you, your family, and your friends too.***
That’s the Big Story. Mad Maxine Waters alluded to it back in May of 2013.
https://thewestsidegazette.com/maxine-waters-says-obama-has-a-scary-database-with-everything-on-everyone/
Maxine Waters says Obama has a scary database with everything on everyone
LikeLike
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/05/a-quiet-hero-nsa-director-admiral-mike-rogers-retires/ This showed a concise timeline that should Adm Roger’s will be called to testify questions could be extrapolated and asked from that timeline.
LikeLike
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/05/a-quiet-hero-nsa-director-admiral-mike-rogers-retires/ This showed a concise timeline that should Adm Roger’s will be called to testify questions could be extrapolated and asked from that timeline.
LikeLike