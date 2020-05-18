Devin Nunes Discusses AG Barr Remarks About President Obama and Joe Biden…

House Intel Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss the remarks earlier in the day where AG Bill Barr does not foresee any criminal investigation of President Obama or Vice-President Joe Biden.

Rep. Nunes again refers to the buckets of intelligence that would help outline everything that has taken place. Bucket-1 DOJ/FBI activity prior to July 31, 2016. Bucket-2 DOJ/FBI activity between July 31, 2016 and the inauguration. Bucket-3 everything that takes place after the Trump inauguration, to include the Mueller investigation.

.

The bottom line is we need full transparency and a complete declassification of the underlying documents that were redacted and hidden to protect the prior behavior.

  1. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    That’s funny, Bill; with what we know now, we don’t expect that Obama or Biden will be charged, either.

  2. Skidroe says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    I bet Oscuma told Barr to make that announcement.

  3. Joshua2415 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    At this point, I’m more than willing to let the American people be the jury. Just get it all out there before November. There are enough of us to spread the word, even if the media tries to bury it.

  4. thedoc00 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Bucket 4 – The load AG Barr just threw on the Constitution and Republic.

  5. Mo says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Looks like the Senate will vote to confirm John Ratcliff to DNI on Tuesday. Richard Grenell has has Kash Patel working with him. Kash Patel was an assistant to Devin Nunes so hopefully he stays to work for John Ratcliff and Ratcliff continues in the mold that Richard Grenell has established for the DNI . I hope I hope I hope. Sad

  6. Bogeyfree says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    We had two sweepers speak today and no Grenell action coupled with a plot to keep BOTH Flynn and Sidney locked down. Flynn from spilling his guts and Sidney from being appointed as WH Justice Czar or Special Counsel.

    Why does PT keep Wray?

    Why does Barr not want to look back at all the documented NSA Abuse and spying on Americans from 2009-2016?

    Why?

  7. Eddd777 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Leftists never fry. Leftists never fry. Leftists never fry.

    What does that tell us?? Take your time. I’ll wait

  8. Arrest Soros says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Imagine the uproar if Barr said he could foresee an investigation into those two scumbags.
    Lets be realistic, it’s just not something he could say publicly.

    • jahealy says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:32 pm

      But why say the opposite?

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        May 18, 2020 at 9:43 pm

        “Why say the opposite?” That’s what the FBI and DOJ do always. M.O. “We’re here to help you”.

      • Chewbarkah says:
        May 18, 2020 at 9:54 pm

        Presumably Barr wants to keep away from elected officials, to avoid being accused of politicizing the DoJ the same thing the coup plotters did. Prosecuting Obama is the ideal way to get his worshippers to the polls to vote for Biden. Much smarter to prosecute Comey, McCabe, Strzok, et al., first. They will soon insist that they were following Obama’s orders.

        • jahealy says:
          May 18, 2020 at 10:08 pm

          I’m hoping this is what happens. Still would’ve preferred Barr just say nothing.

          • trnathens says:
            May 18, 2020 at 10:30 pm

            It was a literal message to both Obama and Biden personally.

            The same way Obama’s “leak” was a message to PDJT.

            This is a war being fought today, and tomorrow, but it is a new type of war, not kinetic, but battles nonetheless. Advancing, warning, proving. Information, information, informant.

            This is real time, baby.

            For those who can “see” and “hear” it is fascinating to watch.

            Good and right will prevail. I don’t profess to know how. I have theories, but nothing more.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

          “Prosecuting Obama is the ideal way to get his worshippers to the polls to vote for Biden. Much smarter to prosecute Comey, McCabe, Strzok, et al., first.”

          ^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^

          Just remember, there are millions of people out there that have only seen and heard the MSM LIES for the past 4 years or so.

        • mike11946 says:
          May 18, 2020 at 10:34 pm

          That is really a great point Chew

      • Joshua2415 says:
        May 18, 2020 at 9:57 pm

        Nunes makes the point that his committee did not issue criminal referrals for Biden or Obama either, so I must conclude that they did not find any direct evidence of law breaking by either man. That doesn’t mean that they weren’t involved, just that there was no evidence tied directly to them. I have no doubt that Valerie Jarret is smart enough to keep Obama’s fingerprints off the most damning stuff. Joe Biden is simply oblivious. He probably handed out signature stamps as party favors. If “intent” is now mandatory for politicians to commit a crime, Biden is safe.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          May 18, 2020 at 10:03 pm

          Nunes didn’t have subpoena power for documents or witnesses. Not exactly a thorough investigation, they worked with what they could.

          • YvonneMarie says:
            May 18, 2020 at 10:40 pm

            Obama & Biden are crooks.
            Declassify & evidence will be clear.
            By the way, Biden is stupid like a fox. Only now he had a brain disorder. Five years ago, not so much.

      • Den says:
        May 18, 2020 at 9:59 pm

        The key word is “expects”, he didn’t say not. You never telegraph your intentions.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Craig says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:54 pm

        Reply to jahealy May 18, 2020 at 9:32 pm – The President can continue to say that Obama and Biden were leading the illegal investigation of his campaign. The crooked media will respond by saying “no, your own Attorney General says they did nothing illegal”. Trump will respond with yeah, but Barr did say what they did was unethical. This type of argument keeps the crooked MSM talking about the incident. The crooked MSM need to praise Barr, but by doing so they (the crooked MSM) have to acknowledge the second part of Barr’s analysis. They cannot have it both ways. I know it is not much, but it is all we got!

    • Bogeyfree says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      All he had to say was based on Adm. Rodgers findings and his audit of the NSA database coupled with Judge Collyer’s report and findings, I am opening an investigation into NSA Spying Abuse on Americans from the years 2012-2016.

      Crimes are crimes right? One system of justice, right?

      So take the Rodgers and Collyer blatant evidence and then who says this but in the end won’t back it up and even investigate NSA Spying Abuse on Americans?

      “Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.

      Well, I think they are bigger because I hope that it sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country. And that’s the way it will be. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT POLITICAL PARTY YOUR’RE IN OR YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOUR’RE RICH OR POOR. WE WILL FOLLOW THE SAME STANDARD FOR EVERYBODY”. (Caps Mine)

      I call BS on Barr.

      • Rj says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:00 pm

        There is no and justice for all and never has been and indivisible is another joke.

      • Joebkonobi says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

        I agree. If Obama was aware and in the loop he is complicit in a conspiracy. Mines talks about folks referenced to DOJ as part of the conspiracy but if Obama knew and did not shut it down, he is part of the conspiracy.

        Why would Barr rule out POTUS an VPOTUS prior to the conclusion of the investigation? Politics! IMO, Barr is also minimizing the investigation because he wants FISA to be renewed.

      • Burnt Toast says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:36 pm

        >>>All he had to say was based on Adm. Rodgers findings and his audit of the NSA database coupled with Judge Collyer’s report and findings, I am opening an investigation into NSA Spying Abuse on Americans from the years 2012-2016.

        THAT has always been the side door to getting to the bottom, if there is a will.
        Even recused Sessions could have done that because NOBODY is going to step up and say it is related to Russia.

    • trumplandslide says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      Who gives a sh’t about uproar? They go nuts about Trump eating two ice cream!

      Why is it that we need to hold back, the other side doesn’t. As I write this they plan to do yet another impeachment.

      https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/house-democrats-say-trump-russia-obstruction-investigation-ongoing-result-new-articles-impeachment/

      I am sick and tired to be always on defense. President Trump did nothing wrong. President Obama an VP Biden did a lot of things wrong, and Biden is on tape admitting to Quid Pro Quo in getting the Ukranian prosecutor fired.

      We don’t fight the war with the left by letting them take the offense all the time.

    • 4sure says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      If you think he is so afraid of what might happen just by saying it, do you think he would ever charge them or even open an investigation?

      Makes absolutely no sense that he would be afraid of even saying it but would then do it.

      Why did he even address it?

      Because IMO, it was a signal to the coup plotters that they have nothing to worry about. If all those coup plotters were arrested and prosecuted, I do not think every single one of them would take the fall for Obama and Biden. And Bagpipes knows that. He also knows his best Buds Rosenstein and Mueller and Comey are also guilty as hell. That’s why no one will be charged. A good defense lawyer would call everyone of them, including Obama/Biden as witnesses. Barr “aint” going there.

      The best we will get from Durham is a report saying all these people abused their authority but did not violate any criminal law. Violations of departmental
      Policies and procedures.

      The cowardly IG report already told us that. We have already seen this show.

      Liked by 3 people

      • visage13 says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:08 pm

        There is no Durham “report” there is either indictments or nothing. Barr said recently no report. It is a criminal investigation not an oversight investigation.

        • 4sure says:
          May 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

          There will be a “report”.

          If people are charged or not charged. there will be a “report”. (it may be a press conference or it may be a written statement explaining why charges were brought or not brought.) It may be a short “report” or it may be lengthly.

          • Muthaucker says:
            May 18, 2020 at 10:59 pm

            Yeah, no. If you don’t have enough evidence to indict, you don’t have the right to discuss what someone did or did not do. Just because James Comey did it re Hillary does not mean it was correct.

    • ezgoer says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      AG Barr did need to say ANYTHING. He piped up because Obama is sweating and wanted some assurance he has nothing to worry about.

    • starfcker says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      You don’t have to say anything publicly. Just start indicting the bad guys. Start at the bottom. Combetta. Clinesmith. Watkins. That’s how most prosecutors work.

    • gary says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm

      jim comey told trump he wasn’t under investigation. 🙂

      • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:46 pm

        👏 👏 👏

        I think POTUS is playing a little good guy— bad guy routine with AG Barr. At least I hope so!

  9. 335blues says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    President Trump, this comment is directed to you:
    AG Barr isn’t going to hold anybody of consequence accountable.
    Lyndsey Graham’s “hearings” are a joke.
    YOU MUST DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING NOW, OR THEY WILL ALL GO FREE.

    • Bogeyfree says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      And I would add, come 2025 there is a high probability they will make up some BS to lock you and some of your family up. This is their obsession!

      IMO PT has 6 months to act before they steal the election because millions of Americans will never know or see the truth.

      • Dwayne Diesel says:
        May 18, 2020 at 9:58 pm

        Or still be on lock down.

      • Craig says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:04 pm

        Reply to Bogeyfree May 18, 2020 at 9:41 pm – I agree that if Trump loses the election the Democrats will come after Trump and his family. The President needs to realize that there are dire consequences to his allowing not one of the Deepstate actors to face legal action. By allowing, I mean not forcing Barr to at least prosecute one of the attempted coup actors.

  10. 4sure says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Bucket 5. The corrupt federal judges. Barr should be raising reigning hell fire down on that pos Racist Sullivan.

  11. Jeffrey Coley says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    All the activities after Jan 20, 2017 constitute a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States, and IMO all those involved should be facing the death penalty. Just my 2 cents.

  12. AlgorythemQ says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    “Worth remembering.
    Think Chess.
    Do you attack the KING in the beginning or middle-to-end?
    QUEEN protects KING?”

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      “Do you attack the KING in the beginning or middle-to-end?
      QUEEN protects KING?”

      Former Rep. Trey Goudy (R-SC) said on Martha McCallum’s FNC show (threw it into the interview in an offhand way) that “IF the Clinton Foundation were ever FULLY investigated, about half of Washington would be going to jail. And not just Democrats. I don’t know if it was summer two or three years ago, now.

      • Tl Howard says:
        May 18, 2020 at 9:54 pm

        Exactly. The Clintons and their capos operated the Foundation the way mafia dons operate–even on the smallest street level, no business owner, no matter how small, escaped paying the wise guys who were collecting for their bosses. Refuse “protection” and the thugs showed you quickly that by gawd, you needed protection!

        Everyone winds up a part of the criminal structure…and everybody had better keep their mouths shut or else.

        There’s a lot of “or else” in DC and not just because they need protection from the CF. Think of all the other rackets.

      • Friskycat says:
        May 18, 2020 at 10:39 pm

        Good, jail them all!

    • starfcker says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      Dude, I’d be happy if they swept up some pawns.

  13. carthoris says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Nunes wants truth and justice. Barr wants little if any truth and little if any justice. The fact that someone like Barr is AG and someone like Nunes is not speaks volumes about the state of the nation. Hopefully, in a second term President Trump will be able to bring in the strong and righteous and wash out the weak and near useless.

  14. JackB says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    “The bottom line is we need full transparency and a complete declassification of the underlying documents that were redacted and hidden to protect the prior behavior.”

    This is a question that should be asked President Trump as he is the ultimate classification authority.

    When Devin Nunes implored him to declassify he listened to his nominee Rosenstein instead. Then he passed the buck to Barr.

    Why hasn’t President Trump taken responsibility for transparency when he has complete authority?

  15. TigerBear says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Basically……We’ve LOST our CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!

    Now…..we’re a BANANA REPUBLIC where laws only apply if/when it’s anyone other than a demonicRat!

    And to think……Nixon had to resign for far less than O and Biden did…..but Barr just gave them a pass! 😡

  16. RJ says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Major Hasan and Bo Bergdahl must be smiling, Hillary is raising another glass for a toast while Obama re-reads Das Capital. Meanwhile Barr’s people are still working on the death of Epstein.
    Comey and Mueller are having dinner at their country club, Rod is banking his new, larger pay checks, while Lisa sends cryptic messages to Peter S.

    All is well in DC, Colin Powell is having a dinner party for select guests, Judge Sullivan is on that list…of course!

  17. Jimmy R says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I’m a little worried not only that Durham and Barr are less that just and less than courageous, but also that they haven’t figured out what Sundance, Bongino, Undercover Huber, Solomon, and the rest have. Did they really do the enormous amount of work that Sundance has done? Don’t they live in a bubble in which the center of gravity is the NYT and WAPO? I wouldn’t be surprised if after this is over and no one has been charged, Durham is found not to have understood the nuts and bolts of the coup.

    I’m impressed by the amount of work the real investigative journalists have done. Do bubble dwellers ever do that? Are they ever driven enough by the truth and justice to do that?

    • trumplandslide says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:54 pm

      You assume Barr wants to know …

      He’s been in DC most of his life, he is not one of us. He is part of them.

    • Bogeyfree says:
      May 18, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      The King is protected if Barr and Durham never look backward beyond May 2016.

      The real crimes were from 2009-2015. 2016/2017 was all coverup. A big, ballsy one but still the cover up of the King and Queen.

  18. Mike says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Ratcliff looks like Gowdy 2.0, hope I’m wrong. All these lawyers pretend not to know things so they can lie. Treason is a crime, as is a conspiracy to break laws. So yes, Obama and Biden broke the law, and yes there is enough evidence already available for a conviction.

    But Barr is a no vote. “No reasonable prosecuter…” i.e. corrupt uniparty member will go after a Democrat. Only republicans are fair game.

  19. Bogeyfree says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    So your drafting a team of kick azz people that you would go to war with. And for this exercise assume all have same background and education.

    Who do you draft first?

    Barr or Grenell?

    Or

    Barr or Sidney?

    My bet is Barr comes up last every time and frankly that should tell PT something.

    I am so disappointed that Barr speaks about one system of justice but then by saying Obama and Biden are basically untouchable, SCREAMS there are really two systems of justice.

    What a crock of crap!

  20. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    If Obama and/or Biden knew that other people were committing crimes and they did nothing to report it, is that on it’s own any sort of crime?

  21. Erik Heter says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    I think it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible to get a jury of 12 to convict an ex-president, even if the evidence was overwhelming. And in Biden’s case, there is a legitimate question at this point as to whether he’s competent to stand trial.

    If they are not going to be indicted, name them as un-indicted co-conspirators. They can’t defend against that, and the evidence with support it. For someone as egotistical as Obama, that might be worse than jail.

  22. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 18, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    If the six Bass Turds photographed at the end of SD’s commentary above end up in PRISON, I could be happy with that and take the losses on everyone else….well – maybe get the next dozen below them too.

  23. CNN_sucks says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. Those deep six I want to be charge and sent to prisons at a minimum.

  24. TradeBait says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    B2 doing the dirty for the uni-party it appears. He’s running out of time and the dawn approaches where all will be seen. Choices, B2, choices.

  25. 123 456 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    I can add a little piece to the puzzle. WHO gave the FBI the tasking to spy on Flynn. The first redacted name in the Mccabe/Baker transcript on page 212. https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/static/2020/05/am33.pdf If you look closely to the poorly redacted name it ends with f. (No doubt) The only surname that ends with f and that fits perfectly in the slot is A.D.A.M. S.C.H.I.F.F.

  26. Cathy M. says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    12+ State Attorneys General led by Ohio AG Dave Yost file amicus brief in support DOJ’s motion to dismiss without commentary, “because such punditry disrobes the judiciary of its cloak of impartiality.
    https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/05/18/catherine-herridge-more-than-a-dozen-state-attorneys-general-file-amicus-brief-in-support-of-justice-departments-move-to-drop-michael-flynn-case/

    • cheering4america says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      “Its cloak of impartiality.”

      That comment alone ironically points out the extremely partisan actions Judge Sullivan has already taken. But maybe it will remind him that he is supposed to at least pretend to be impartial.

  28. History Teaches says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Citizen Trump was cynical enough to initiate a publicized private investigation into the birth records of Obama. Right at the height of his popularity. Obviously it took guts and a strong belief to go against the grain and dare question the would be messiah.

    And do you think the supreme egotist Obama ever got over his outrage at Trump? Or ever expected him to actually occupy the Presidency?

    That alone would be motivation enough to try and destroy such an enemy. Personal and political vindictiveness are part of Obama’s DNA. And once a ‘community organizer’ is it any surprise that he continued organizing in his Washington bunker with his same team?

    At the very, very least, every shred of deep state data needs to be declassified. Regardless of how the official channels deal with it, the public record must reveal the actual facts and details of this conspiracy. For posterity and the historical record before the truth is expunged and rewritten.

    As they say, history is written by the winners. And that”s why it’s critical for a second term. Eventually the radical leftist thought police in academia will distort facts with their fake narratives. But another term allows the details of this conspiracy to resonate and remain an active focus. Harder to sweep away.

    Declassify by the rules if possible, but break the rules and hang the consequences if not.

  29. gary says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    trump had a different demeanor today in his press conference. i don’t think anybody wants to eff with this guy. i think game is on.

  30. The American Patriot says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Folks don’t understand Furher O and BiteMe would be a separate investigation.

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:48 pm

      If your right, then Barr will have Obama and Biden charged before the election. Effectively destroying the Democratic party.

  31. CA M says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Barr was very careful about what he said: he doesn’t have it TODAY. I think there is more coming.

  32. juridicus2016 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    During the interview,q which I heard live, Nunes said that his committee made several criminal referrals that he would not discuss. But, he noted that neither Obama nor Biden were among the referrals.

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:53 pm

      You get Comey, to crack in order to save his own ass, you get Obama and Biden. So is Barr planning on get one or more of them to crack.

  33. Margaret Berger says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Mitch is the enemy.

  34. bessie2003 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Our country is so fortunate to have Devin Nunes as a member of Congress at this time; he’s like a bulldog that just does not let go and like one of those dachshunds that isn’t afraid to dig deep into dark caves to find its prey regardless of how huge a predator it turns out to be. That’s one heck of a combination!

    Just because Barr didn’t say Obama and Biden are in the cross hairs doesn’t mean they don’t end up there. Every thing has its season.

  35. GTOGUY says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    So there was this terrorist who we let into the Country from Saudi Arabia back in 2015. He was being trained by us to fly F-18’s on a military base. Turns out, he was here for almost 5 years before he killed 3 American servicemen. So where was Comey and McCabe and all the intelligence agents? Oh, they were surveilling the Trump team…

  36. John says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    The fact Barr even breached the topic of Biden and Obama being potentially investigated has been a third rail for 11 years. The one liberal weakness is they can’t admit they got beat. Sullivan going after Flynn is just going to amplify the need to shutdown a big part of the federal gov’t. I welcome the absurdity because that’s how they really think.

    By November, Biden is going to have issues with Burisma, Tara Reade, Hunter, Spying, and having dementia. As the data comes out NY is going to be exposed as a complete shit show on Covid-19, Cuomo may not last through the summer.

