Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Moving Manufacturing Out of China…

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) building an advanced chip factory in Arizona.
Additionally, Wilburine also highlights new moves by the commerce dept. amending its longstanding foreign-produced direct product rule and the Entity List to narrowly and strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain U.S. software and technology.
China has made it a survival tactic to steal intellectual property. Locating here, where Democrats are even closer to their carrot, must not mean we still get the stick. Not that the ChiComs have a corner on industrial espionage.
The don’t need industrial espionage when you build a plant in China. When you train the China work force you give them the best IP of all – know how.
The company is from Taiwan, not China.
I know, weird, right?
Ask a question about PRC, get an answer about Taiwan.
Hoping maybe Wilbur “misheard” the question. He’s usually pretty good.
I can open my company files and notice a lot of Taiwan headquartered companies which run plants in China.
Foxxconn Taiwan
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., trading as Foxconn Technology Group
803,126 employees.They are Taiwan and run massive plants in China building Apple and many other top brand products.
They announced building a LCD factory in Wisconsin 13,000 workers and reducing Chinese footprint.
Secretary Wilbur Ross understands what he is saying.
But, if I’m understanding what you said, they are Taiwan Companies that have plants in China. (maybe I’m misunderstanding you)
So….they would not be PRC Companies, they are Taiwanese Companies.
I’ve got no problem w/ Taiwan doing whatever Taiwan thinks is right for itself. I just don’t want stuff that is sourced out of China coming into the U.S.- especially stuff that is ingested, like pharmaceuticals, and , unfortunately, food. I say unfortunately cuz Chinese food is the BEST, IMO!
From CCP ‘point of view’ they have no choice but to steal IP, for their survival.
Conmunism MUST cheat, cause it can NOT compete.
In the case of IP, we’re talking about INNOVATION. And CHINA, run by the CONmunist party, uses all their innovative thinkers as Organ Donors.
Seriously, the same kind of innovative thinker that would come up with “the next big thing”, would question the political system in CHINA, and the CCP ruthlessly suppresses any such thought.
So, they MUST steal the innovative ideas (IP) developed by others. The,U.S. has, traditionally been a major source for new innovations, in part because our system of inherent, God given liberties ENCOURAGES innovative thought, EVEN when it questions the powers that be, i.e. the government.
Conmunism can NOT compete, with ‘free market capitalism, which includes extensive personal liberty.
Hence, they MUST Cheat. They will ALWAYS, INVARIABLY cheat, reneg, steal and lie. It is the Conmunist way.
So long as CCP is in charge of China, the only way to ‘deal’ with China,…..
Is DON’T.
PDJT has known this, all along and the Who-flu only strengthens his hand, in the long run.
They attempted to ‘fire a shot, across our bow’, but misfired, putting a hole in their own boat, below the waterline.
Steve Bannon is the China expert. Whispers of him frequenting the WH on the regular these days are getting louder.
Nattyrem420, Bannon has a Podcast devoted solely to the China Pandemic. https://pandemic.warroom.org/ I like Bannon and Bannon likes Bannon. If you can get past that he has had many, many high-profile individuals for discussions.
“Expert”= Former spurt,…aren’t we all?
🤣🤣🤣
Dutchman, IMO, perfectly stated. Thank you.
There are 3 inherent weaknesses in Conmunism, which make it impossible for it to compete, on an ‘equal footing’ with free market capitalism
Firstl, as already discussed, it suppression of ANY innovative thought.
Secondly, inherent CORRUPTION. While free market capitalism is NOT ‘free’ of corruption, it normally tends to be exposed and expunged, periodically. The rampant corruption we see today is largely the result of a sustained effort BY CCP, WORLDWIDE, to USE corruption to further its goal of World domination.
Thirdly, the inherent inefficiency of a Conmunist, central controlled economic model.
Reagan said he KNEW his plan for ending the USSR would work, when he read a report on Soviet wheat production.
The Soviets produced enough wheat to feed themselves, but every year (and this had been going on for many years) they lost 1/2 of the wheat, because the trucks that transported the wheat from the farms to the granaries, were not TARPED!
1/2 their wheat crop blew out of the trucks. But, it wasn’t the farmers, or the truck drivers, or the granary operators responsibility to address the problem.
It was some faceless buerocrat in Moscow, who was sitting on the requests for tarps.
“NOT my job” is endemic in such systems.
It was a combination of things. We also vastly outspent them militarily. But my favorite is a Russian KGB officer reading how the Americans were not purchasing personal computers with printers (printing presses), then looked up and saw the Two armed guards and a chekist guarding the office Xerox machine.
Many mispercieve what Reagan did as an “arms race”, being distracted by the ‘big hairy (and expensive) WEOPONS systems.
They were just the vehicle, to get USSR to compete. Because our system is more efficient, and encourages innovation, we could continue not only to come up with innovative new, complicated systems, but we could AFFORD to develop them.
We had enough $, ‘left over’ (so to speak) after feeding our people, and other necesities, to have $ to finance these big hairy weopons systems.
Soviets didn’t have the innovation, but more important couldn’t ‘afford’ to keep spending a portion of GDP, of their ECONOMY, on big hairy weopons systems, to counter OUR BHWS.
Vital to understand, because,CHICOMS watched this, and learned, even as they inherited the mantle of State sponsor of Conmunism, AND worldwide network of markist embeds.
Seeing they were vulnerable in the same way as USSR, to an ‘economic attack’, they preemptively began to wage economic war against the U.S., which is how we got to where we are,…
Take out “Communist” and replace it with “North East Asia” and you can then describe the Japanese “Economic Miracle” of the 1960-80s or the rise of the South Korean economy under single party rule until the 1980s. Oh, and add single party rule to Taiwan until the 1980s as well.
My point is that it took all of NE Asia to decimate the American Middle Class with 100 years of cumulative consecutive trade deficits (65 years with Japan, 30 with Korea, and 20 with China). BTW, you will not find much of American manufacturing in the region as the notion of “import one, export many” is the main economic philosophy there. Japan and Korea already had their fill of American IP when we let China into the WTO. NE Asia countries are the “Fat Cats” that we defend by safeguarding oil from the Middle East to Shanghai, Pusan and Yokohama while they export red ink to the USA.
Bring home our industries! And bring home our boys and gals defending the “Fat Cats” of Asia so we can build a Fortress America!
There certainly are parallels, but also differences.
I fall back on my childhood, when at 5-7 y.o., we would immediately check any new toy we were given, for point of origin.
“If its Jap, its crap!” we said in our innocence.
And yet, by my teenage years, I was stealing “high end” stereo systems, made by Sony,..and Japanese cars moved from cheap knock offs of British designs, to reliable autos.
Point is they started off producing cheap crap, but IMPROVED the quality.
China is still producing cheap crap, made from adulterated raw materials, 30 years later.
THATS the Conmunism difference, and it ain’t “racial” cause thruout their history, the Chinese PEOPLE have been innovative, and capable of producing unbelievable quality.
Soviet Union, Venezuela, anywhere Conmunism develops, the story is the same. Innefficientcy, poor quality, indemic corruption, and suppression of innovative thinking.
But yes, we are the only country in the World, capable of producing everything we need.
We are by far the LARGEST consumer of products, while in no way close to the largest in population.
EVERYONE wants access to OUR markets, and yet we don’t charge a tariff to allow them to sell here,…and yet they ALL charge large, punishing tariffs on OUR products selling in THEIR Countries!
Its insane, and its OVER under PDJT.THANK GOD!
ALL politics is local. Lack of food tops military every time.
But the lesson from history is that cheating and stealing in the areas of science and technology ultimately doesn’t lead to survival.
This was a critical factor in the fall of the USSR. Their espionage against the US and allies was cheaper than running their own science and development programs. They became dependent on stealing technology to keep pace with the US, while their ability for independent research withered.
Regan exploited this with his “Star Wars” program. It cost suprising little compared to what it cost the USSR in their panic to rebuild their own research and development systems. One of the interesting things about “Star Wars” is that amongst the advisors were science fiction writers. Half the surge of technological advances claimed were internationally exaggerated and even faked. The USSR were financially destroying themselves chasing chimeras.
If US high tech manufacturing abandons China, they will face crippling economic impacts in trying to switch from theft to local research and development.
Arizona has perfect weather for a 5 nano meter fab facility. You need a place that is hot and dry. Improves the chip yields.
Is there any mention of where in Arizona the plant will be built?
Not yet, mate. Likely Chandler. There is a massive Intel facility being build in Chandler just off Queen Creek Rd. as we speak. Silicon Gulch.
Around Phoenix from what I’m reading
Don’t think they are going to be making their products outdoors. During the five months of AZ’s triple digit heat, their A/C bills are going to be threw the roof. They need to build underground.
LOL its a sterile environment it doesn’t matter where you put it
In addition, Arizona has a lot of rare mineral wealth which might come in handy for semiconductors.
Technology amazes me. 5 nm is about 50 atoms wide.
We have to get companies that produce products necessary for our national security back in this country. Otherwise, we can be held hostage at any time by a hostile foreign power. Some apparently don’t remember how OPEC did this for decades.
We also need to get their spies out of our research facilities here. It is a disgrace this was allowed to happen. We can cooperate with the Chinese only if it benefits us too. No More Free Lunch For China.
You make valid arguments but nothing is that simple.
One caveat of many – Who can be trusted to decide which products are necessary for our national security?
Here’s a start:
1. Pharmaceuticals.
2. Military components, esp. Electronics.
3. Computer chip sets.
4. Ban Confucius Institutes on American colleges.
5. Limit or ban graduate & PhD students from China
Let’s start with the President.
Someone with common sense, which seemed to have been in short supply, when they allowed all medical equipment and drugs, parts for military equipment, semiconductors, etc. to move to an unfriendly communist country. Oh and someone not getting paid by the comunist to sell us out.
It really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to make a list of the things necessary to keep us alive and protect us from foreign enemies.
I’m 4:25 min. in and Wilbur has still not answered Maria’s original question re. China (PRC). He keeps talking about Taiwan.
I’d like to hear the answer to Maria’s question re. China and Pharmaceuticals.
He never does.
And the noose around the necks of the Chi-coms continues to tighten.
More winning. Make nanometer chip sets to run nanocars to deliver zink molecules thru the cell membranes.
“James M. Tour is an American nanotechnologist and both Professor of Materials Science and … Tour also worked on nanocars, single-molecule vehicles”
Tommy Donohue and his China Chamber of Commerce will not be happy with The Wilbur’s plan. If you can’t get companies moved back now then it will never happen other than a shooting war and then those companies might choose the other side. You never know when it comes to dollar.
Yes, we really strike now while the iron is hot. Because once it’s cooled, back to business and the forgetful public be damned.
And we DON’T ave much time. The proposed chip plant in Arizona, not online until 2024? What are the odds we don’t _have_ four years before China (or a PRC conquered/occupied Taiwan no longer supply us? I surely don’t know. But have to believe that current trend lines are piling odds up. And not in our immediate favor.
But China has the same problem invading Taiwan as the Nazis did with England, which is that they need full air superiority before they can invade. Taiwan’s Air Force is formidable, imo.
Anybody believe Taiwan is not in possession of nukes?
Gee, to bad previous administrations didn’t have some kind of group, at Cabinet level, meeting regularly to evaluate transactions with foreign companies, to evaluate threats to Natl. Security; State, FBI, CIA, COMMERCE, etc would all have to ‘sign off’ on any such deals.
Guess they just “dropped the ball”,..huh?
Major sarc, cause of coarse they DID have such a group, and they signed off, not ONLY on Uranium One, but on MANY of these ‘deals’, once they recieved their pay off.
What a tangled mess to unravel. I was heartened by PDJT apperently rejecting the idea that ‘we’ need to incentivise these companies with 100% tax break for relocation costs.
Something like ”we don’t HAVE to. I can just tax the **** out of any products coming in from other countries, just like the other countries all do, to OUR products!”
It’s a wonder the US is even functioning at all with the leeches sucking us dry (global & internal). What a corrupt traitorous mess we have become… Trump is truly our last stand. Godspeed PDJT.
Wiillllbbburrrr….’ git ‘ er done….!!
Wilbur is a National Treasure. He has never disappointed!
Maria interrupted him. Did he say they would bring 8 companies in the supply chain with them, or 80?
20,000 transistors a month – in the graphic – doesn’t seem to make sense.
The PRC in light of Taiwan’s high-tech sector move to the US is trying to lure Taiwan businesses back through their NDRC Taiwan affairs office. Recent moves have them rattled. They have threatened Australia again over beef sales. Either the carrot or the stick, but actually just the stick.
Read this thread👇
The Coronavirus will shake up international relations just like the “Suez Crisis” wiped-out the old order. The paradigm of Globalism is dead. Nations will increasingly desire to have a minimum of required manufacturing and production (medicine, etc.) capability for “national security.” And it saves the “Middle Class” from predatory trade. Speaking of predatory trade, Japan just announced restrictions on foreign investment for half of the TOPIX stock market. But then again, if anyone thought NE Asia was a “free market” they probably also believed in China joining the WTO.
PRC has bought a bigger shovel. Keep digging. New list of retaliatory investigations and restrictions on for example, Apple and Boeing,
If any company needs an incentive to leave the PRC, the CCP just gave them one. Can’t make this stuff up. I think there is a cliche for this regarding giving rope to hang oneself.
The BEST part… the same RINORATS that will screech “racism”: code for we’re losing Trillion$$$ … are the same RINORAT Establishment Traitors who STOLE millions of American jobs from LEGAL AMERICANS to give to 3rd world illegal “graduates” for cheap labor profits.
Here is the report referenced in the interview👇
Commerce Addresses Huawei’s Efforts to Undermine Entity List, Restricts Products Designed and Produced with U.S. Technologies
https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2020/05/commerce-addresses-huaweis-efforts-undermine-entity-list-restricts
Undoing everything that Bill Clinton started; or, if you want to blame RMN, have at it, I don’t.
A most welcome development and a hopeful turnaround from that rotten Mr. Peanuts’ anti-Taiwan policy of forty years ago which punished our good friend Taiwan and empowered chicom killers.
Good for President Trump and Wilbur Ross for making this happen.
Generalissimo Chang Kai Shek would be smiling.
Most excellent news.
The beauty of being a self-contained economy is that no matter what China does to hurt the US, the US can simply spin up domestic industries to replace China. Then, find ways to export to markets China exports do, then beat them on the trifecta of price, quality and not being held hostage to the CCP in an emergency.
What the US does is important. I am interested to see how Europe reacts to the pandemic. Do they kowtow to Bejing or do they break away like the US is doing? Their wokeness just got a huge splash of cold water to the face, but I wonder if it’ll be enough for them to break free.
This is a classic move by our President Trump everyone…..
unless Biden wins.
