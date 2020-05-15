Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Moving Manufacturing Out of China…

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) building an advanced chip factory in Arizona.

Additionally, Wilburine also highlights new moves by the commerce dept. amending its longstanding foreign-produced direct product rule and the Entity List to narrowly and strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain U.S. software and technology.