DNI Grenell Releases Names of Obama Officials Who Requested Unmasking of NSA Reports Containing Michael Flynn…

For the sake of understanding this specific release, “unmasking” occurs when the NSA, eavesdropping on foreign communications, sweeps up communications with U.S. citizen. That is known as “incidental collection.”
When the intelligence about that communication is shared across the government, the names of U.S. citizens in the communication are typically concealed or masked to protect their identities. However, the names can be unmasked if U.S. officials make the request.
In this release [pdf here], the Obama-era NSA was monitoring various foreign government officials and within their communication they picked up contacts with incoming President-elect Trump’s National Security Advisor Lt. General Michael Flynn. This release only includes NSA intercepts; not other intelligence agency reports; only the NSA.
The NSA generated [redacted number] of reports based on those foreign contacts. The reports are actual transcripts of the conversations. The Obama-era officials then asked the NSA to unmask the name of General Flynn so they could see the content and context of the calls. Current DNI Ric Grenell has assembled a list of who asked the NSA to unmask incoming NSA Michael Flynn from November 8, 2016 through January 31, 2017.
It is important to remember, these intercepts are part of the normal function of monitoring foreign communications. There is nothing nefarious about the monitoring and there is nothing nefarious about a foreign person contacting the incoming administration, via General Flynn, to begin preparing for the change in administrations.
However, what is completely alarming and disturbing, is the extent to which the Obama administration went to share the contacts and transcripts of the calls with a myriad of government officials. That’s where the list comes in.
The Obama administration officials obviously wanted to know and disseminate the communication of incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
UN Ambassador Samantha Power made 6 requests to the NSA. DNI James Clapper made 3 requests… and so it goes.
Most of the unmasking happens before the now infamous Michael Flynn phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on December 29, 2016. Some unmasking requests were before and after that call.
Again, these are intercepted communications from the NSA monitoring of foreign government officials. There’s nothing surprising about the capture itself. Nor is it surprising they would be contacting General Flynn. The issue is the distribution and leaking… These NSA “reports” are actually the transcripts of the phone calls.
Note above there are numerous requests in/around mid December. This is when the “muh Russia” conspiracy narrative was being pushed hardest. If you reference the Peter Strzok & Lisa Page text messages at the same timeframe you’ll note they talk about “sister” or sister agencies leaking.
Sister agencies is the CIA specifically but also includes DoD (defense) and DoS (State); all connected to the counterintelligence and foreign intelligence services.
Here’s the CURRENT DNI release:
Below is an important video to help understand the dynamic and the issues.
Note carefully that ADM Mike Rogers is purposefully reminding Senator Graham the FBI actually generates more unmasking due to their surveillance, investigations, and counterintelligence operations. If you are planning to stay up-to-date please watch this and it will help you not to get lost later.
.
We already know Flynn was a target for the counterintelligence operations of the FBI. The unmasking of Flynn within all of that surveillance and subsequent report assembly is another tranche of intelligence that could be declassified. This part is where John Durham and Bill Barr are presumably focused.
The NSA release today only touches one part of a much bigger intelligence network… the transcripts of calls between Flynn and foreign government officials at certain dates; and the Obama administration wanting to use that information to push a Trump-Russia collusion narrative in the transition period.
There will be more to come… This NSA release is only one tranche.
I wonder if Grenell’s game plan is to…..
SHOW A NONSTOP PATTERN OF SPYING ABUSE FOR THE PURPOSE OF LEVERAGE?
STEP 1: Massive Unmaskings:
1) Show they used unmaskings to gain information on Americans virtually nonstop
A) If they unmasked Flynn 25 times during just a 3 month period, how many other Americans did they unmask during the years of 2009-2016?
B) And what was the purpose of these unmaskings? Were all these people under FBI Investigations or was it simply used to gather information and if so for what purpose?
C) Show the American people some of the examples of what specifically they were looking for, no names just the subject matter of their searches.
D) And finally show if any, how many JUDGES were unmasked during their 8 year reign and if so the next question would be, why would they need to unmask a Federal Judge?
Assuming Grenell gets a bunch of hits from Step 1 IMO he should immediately move into Step 2
Step 2: NSA Contractor Spying 2012-2016
1) We have confirmed there were numerous 702 about and to/from queries conducted by contractors via the NSA Database from just a 6 month audit done by Adm. Rodgers where there was an 85% non compliant rate. Fact
A) From that small audit alone it should demand, IMO Grenell conduct a full and complete deep dive, damage assessment audit going back to 2012 to fully understand the the depths of this alleged NSA Contractor abuse.
B) Assuming the Abuse was far beyond the Adm. Rodgers Audit period, who allowed or authorized these searches?
C) If Contractors did the accessing, how did they get in? Was it as some have alleged via FBI computer terminals?
D) Who did they search for and how frequent?
E) And again where any Judges searched and if so who and how many times?
F) And because we had an actual Supreme Court Justice die under somewhat interesting circumstances, was Judge Scalia specifically searched and if so, when and how many times?
Now if Step 2 comes back with a bunch of hits then IMO Grenell needs to move on to Step 3
Step 3: The Hammer Program -2009-2012/13
1) Was the Hammer Program originally a Foreign Intelligence Tool that was flipped to a Domestic Intelligence Tool in Feb 2009?
A) If so, for what purpose and who specifically authorized the flip?
B) How many people were surveilled under the Hammer Program and what information did they capture on these people?
C) Were there any Judges or Congressional people surveilled?
D) Why has Government WB Dennis Montgomery never been deposed by Barr or Durham and what happened to the 47 hard drives the WB turned into Comey’s FBI back in 2015?
E) And why would WB Dennis Montgomery say this……..
“I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for those leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”
Notice even way back in 2014/2015 the key word he used was LEVERAGE.
Mr. Grenell,
1) You have shown today they were IMO obsessive in their unmasking of General Flynn during a 3 month transition period of administrations which I bet is unheard of and hope you will show the American people a comparison of unmasking done by each of the past 4 administrations as they transitioned.
2) We know there was an extremely high, non compliant rate of 85% of NSA Searches based on Adm. Rodgers Audit.
These two facts alone IMO DEMAND that you conduct a complete look back from 2009 – 2016 and determine if abusive and possibly illegal spying was conducted on millions of Americans.
And if so, what was the purpose of this data collection and who ordered it.
The question millions of Americans are entitled to know is….
Was there long term spying and data collection done on million of Americans and was it legal??
If you’ve listen to Grenell speak or read his writings, you know he’s light-years ahead of these idiots who were running the games-and that certainly includes Chicago Jesus-he is at least 6 moves ahead of them – and loving it. Kind of like a swarm of murder hornets, I imagine-
BocephusRex—I do hope Mr. Grenell visits The Treehouse, as Sidney does occasionally.
After visiting the The Treehouse once, you do not visit it occasionally, you visit it regularly. 🙂
I hope Grenell has a food taster.
Bogey—I don’t suppose there’s a way for you to get your very factual, excellent list of questions to Mr. Grenell? Those are questions we ALL need to get HONEST answers to!!
Bogeyfree, not only is it of national security importance to know if federal judges have been surveilled and “leveraged”, but, also, elected members of Congress. Which Representatives and Senators have an intelligence file in our data collection files – and who has been utilizing/accessing these files…and for what purpose?
Are their current elected politicians in DC that are compromised and blackmailed/threatened? That is of utmost importance, too!
That would explain why the Republicans in the Senate are as quiet as church mice these days.
Appalling and sickening stuff. In their despicable arrogance, they thought they would never, ever, be found out on any of this, that they could do whatever shady illegal things they wanted using our intelligence agencies, for political purposes. Hillary was a shoo-in. No way was she losing to this television entertainment mogul. However, just in case some crazy thing happens, let’s be ready. Let’s spy on the Trump campaign and get something set up to knock them out if we need to. No problems keeping this quiet because we will be the ones in power. No one will ever know about it and when we win with Hillary, we can keep doing what we are doing for however long we want against any opponent we choose to target because we are all in on it. Unreal what we are watching unfold.
They must be sweating profusely and panicking like crazy right now. The key is, who will go after them and bring the hammer of justice down on any of their corrupt heads. If history holds, most if not all of them, will get little more than a couple of whiffs of bad press in the outlier media corps and maybe mandatory retirement here or there or quitting public jobs and going to some cushy position in a leftist, wealthy law firm, etc..
I hope I am wrong on that. We shall see because the fires are getting hotter for the Obama people right now, the corrupt doors are swinging wide open and they need to be held accountable for their criminal, illegal and unconstitutional actions.
I would like to see WHY the requests for the info were granted. Admiral Rogers said that an explanation was given.
I guess this is Ric Grenell and Rand Paul’s “friend of the court” briefing for Judge Sullivan.
I wish I could like your comment.
That is pretty funny.
Ric just gave judge Walsh a Cleveland Steamer. “Oh you want Lawfare to write a bunch of pseudo legal BS like they tried with Flynn, SC, and impeachment. Let them wrap their heads around these facts.”
Grennel’s next step will be after SP and the judge have read them, but prior to public release. He will release more damning documents on the lefty amicus briefers, and have they are protecting themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Cleveland Steamer” OMG TOO FUNNY! (AND appropriate!)
I believe Sundance has shown quite exquisitely that Flynn was the “target” and “not” from incidental monitoring. Listen again to what Adm. Rogers said… The FBI is the Majority and the docs Sundance has provided is proof he was the target.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could there have been additional activity between 8 Nov & 30 Nov when the first Samantha Power listing is?
Thanks for spelling it out clearly Sundance the point you’ve been hammering, NSA intercepts were UNMASKED, FBI CoIntel investigation of Flynn was not UNMASKED because he was THE TARGET!
Hard to keep up with a genius! 😉
I find it telling that NATO people are on that list.
I remember how horridly disrespectful to the President other national leaders were. Clearly there was some preparation of this nastiness beforehand.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just an interesting aside. Before the all the reports on Hillary’s server went dark, one of the classified items found on her server and the DNC server was a classified NATO link and document(s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
doc00—Interesting. Didn’t know that.
The FBI had an investigation open on General Flynn. Title 3 warrant If I remember Sundances recent post. That means they could record all of General Flynns communications.
If no one from the Obama admin requested unmasking authority around date of Russian Ambassador and Flynn call [Dec 29 2016]then they were not aware it happened.
So, that leaves the FBI with that info because they have a Title 3 warrant there is no need for an unmasking. They can see it plan as day in the transcript of the call that they intercepted on Flynn under the warrant.
So who is the leaker? Let us look in the FBI
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, what does Flynn really know?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe he has the KEY to get to the knowledge.
It goes far beyond what General Flynn knows. I had the privileged of hearing General Flynn speak on 3 occasions when he was still a ‘hostile” member of the Obama White House, when still working at my professional job. He spoke rather openly how the nation was being lead into disaster with respect to dealing with ISIS, Iraq, Iran and other places Mid-East by his boss and others in the White House. He pulled no punches. There is more to this than what he knows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brutalus—And you’re surprised because………?
If the heads of the media organizations who are likeminded decide they will not report on anything negative to democrats, and make everything thing they do negative to republicans, they essentially control most of the narrative.
In other words, it’s business as usual.
Good thread on cross-referencing leaks with unmaskings. By @The_War_economy
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1260645447753854976.html
Since the call came on 12/28 that means, from this list, the following folks need to be asked what they did with this information (assuming their unmasking request was related to this call):
Samantha Power
James Clapper
Ambassador Bass
Dennis McDonough
Stephanie O’Sullivan
Joe Biden
All the rest of the requests were for other intelligence gathered that included a US citizen…
The call was made Dec 29th of 16
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since the call came on 12/28 that means, from this list, the following folks need to be asked what they did with this information (assuming their unmasking request was related to this call):
Samantha Power
James Clapper
Ambassador Bass
Dennis McDonough
Stephanie O’Sullivan
Joe Biden
All the rest of the requests were for other intelligence gathered that included a US citizen…
Being lazy here, wasn’t Flynn on vacation in a foreign country when the call happened? Can’t recall where, but is there a chance that country would be on a different date than the USA/28th? Anyone know?
It was the Dominican Republic which is in same time zone as NY. I thought same thing when looking as Turkey Ambassador but they are 7 hours ahead. But it could be any of those 28th or it could have been another agency other than the NSA.
LikeLike
It clearly states Dec 29th 2016
Am I missing something, please explain. If I am wrong I will hastily apologize most sincerely
“The FBI had an investigation open on General Flynn. Title 3 warrant If I remember Sundances recent post. That means they could record all of General Flynns communications.
If no one from the Obama admin requested unmasking authority around date of Russian Ambassador and Flynn call [Dec 29 2016]then they were not aware it happened.
So, that leaves the FBI with that info because they have a Title 3 warrant there is no need for an unmasking. They can see it plan as day in the transcript of the call that they intercepted on Flynn under the warrant.
So who is the leaker? Let us look in the FBI”
Maybe Sidney Powell has the wrong James Baker. She suspects James Baker at Dept. of Defense. But maybe it was James Baker, General Counsel at FBI!! He said in testimony once that Durham was looking at him regarding a leak investigation. This is before Durham became famous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney is an alpha predator, and she is hunting down the felons.
You could be right about Baker from FBI
LikeLiked by 2 people
Johnny—-Thank our Good Lord Himself she is!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
This also answers the question I have seen elsewhere on CTH. How did the “unmaskers” know to actually unmask General Flynn by name. They were just digging for more information from a new source based on the FBI reports.
Got remember; FBI reports, DoJ reports, IC reports were all being used by the same people for the same purpose(s). While there may have been separate investigations, the same team was working as well as feeding both sides of those investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good theory in my opinion
Also maybe because the FBI intercepted the call and relayed straight to Obama. Sally Yates would be caught off guard by Obama telling her about the phone call. This was not exposed till the Jan 5th meeting in Oval office with Obama.
Yates is left slack jawed trying to figure out why FBI did not inform her of the call.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Who is the leaker?….susan, I’m gonna put my money on Andrew McCabe.
Dec 29, 2016 Phone call between Michael Flynn & Sergei Kislyak. Kislyak phoned Flynn. The phone call is recorded.
My Assumption is that the Dec 29, 2016 phone call between Flynn & Kislyak was recorded by the FBI Counterintelligence division of the National Center for Terrorism led by Bill Priestap. Bill Priestap was Peter Strozk’s boss.
January 3, 2017, In a phone call, FBI, Andrew McCabe, tells DOJ Mary McCord that they were gonna close the Flynn investigation but then THEY DISCOVERED the phone calls between Flynn & Kislyak….ODNI Bob Litt discusses the possibility of a Logan violation with McCabe & McCord.
January 5, 2017, Obozo’s Chief of Staff, Denis McDonough accesses NSA and requests unmasking info on Flynn/Kislyak phone call.
January 5, 2017, Obozo meets with James Clapper, Susan Rice, Sally Yates, VP Joe Biden & they discuss the Flynn/Kislyak phone call.
Like the Murder on the Orient Express, they are all in on it. They probably drew straws to see who leaked what to whom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JMO but their deal is they believe everything they did was somewhat legal enough to skirt the law especially when you own the judges in the town. Barr/Durham is must have a air tight case in order to even try them. Both Sullivan and the Amy Berman Jackson has given you an audition to what the good guys are up against.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anything goes to court, it must be in some other jurisdiction than D.C. Otherwise, they are wasting their time.
If FBI was listening all Flynn’s calls during that time period, why did these people want unmasking Flynn? Do those unmasking transcripts cover all foreign phone calls having Flynn’s name mentioned, not just those calls between Flynn and a foreign individual?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obamadrones VASTLY increased the rates of unmaskings, that alone suggests this was no “routine” activity:
To me, the biggest truth in all of this is that Gen. Flynn has to be the most honest, cleanest person in the world. I mean, NSA surveillance, FBI counterintelligence, and who knows what other spy games and all they got is a sham lie to the FBI that they had to coerce. Hell, if he would have jay walked it would have been leaked everywhere. PDJT needs to bring him into the administration, and during any hearing say he is the most vetted and surveilled person in history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“INCIDENTAL COLLECTION” my ass.
The contractors were using specific search parameters that targeted specific people in specific ways. They were capturing communications between foreign players and their targets
with the specific intention of trying to catch some little blurb that could justify the ‘collusion’
charge. And they never did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
1. The NSA was listening in on the Ambassador. That’s where “incidental” comes into play. The list is all the people who specifically had Flynn unmasked From NSA communications monitoring of foreigners.
2. The contractors were on fishing expeditions vs. NSA doing their job of gathering intel on foreign diplomats.
You’re correct about the contractors. But it is not part of this pinpointed release of the list.
Hey Sundance, how important would it be to listen to Kislyak’s conversation with Flynn, not to only see what Flynn was saying but more importantly to see what Kislyak was saying?
Like is Kislyak going to tell Flynn all he knows about us ( the cabal)?
Is Kislyak still in our side (the cabal)?
Etc…
Anyway have you ever wondered what your ex-girlfriend said about you to her new boyfriend?
Correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t the wide range of people seeking unmasking point to an organized effort by the black hats to ruin Flynn’s name through leaks to the press.
Ie comey or clapper surveil Flynn and find out what convos he is having with which foreigners in the transition period.
Then they call useful idiots like Biden or a us ambassador and say ‘hey someone was talking to the leader of turkey. Can you ask for unmasking of the american person and then leak a warped and misleading interpretation of said conversation to the press?’
LikeLiked by 1 person
8 years of unparalleled corruption: brought to you by the Obozo regime.
I often think of WWGWD (What Would General Washington Do?). Me thinks the original GW would have more than a few of these subversives hung. Just my guess. And GW was a gracious man!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Magabear—-GW was a good man and patriot. I would hope that we would follow his likely actions..
CNN WILL NOT TALK ABOUT ITS OWN POLLS!
CNN POLLS:
Trump Crushes Biden in Battleground States!
https://www.newsmax.com/CMSPages/GetFile.aspx?guid=7c25b6ca-a42e-446d-9fe3-caf167130b4b
War time moves.
Obama “mistakenly” referred to perjury in his leaked alumni call and there that word is 4 days later in the Judges filling
LikeLiked by 1 person
gsonFIT—-Gee, what a coincidence, huh?
This slug is actually running a trial without jury and using an COURT appointed prosecutor (friend of the Judge), plain and simple. This goes against every rule regarding impartiality of the courts. The legal prosecuting arm of the government has declined prosecution but the court is prosecuting a case. He will use evidence provided via Lawfare amicus briefs, that has not been vetted and the Lawfare firms do not have comply with discovery for any evidence they hold.
Will Sydney Powell get see the “evidence” this prosecutor will use before he makes his case??
As a point of reference. Obama and Holder meet personally with the district courts that oppose President Trump on a regular basis. This came to light when Obama was caught vacationing with a 9th Circuit Judge in Hawaii before that Judge was to make one of the 1st negative rulings against President Trump’s enforce of existing immigration laws.
LikeLiked by 2 people
doc00—Don’t insult slugs!
Husseins phone call right there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BASTARDS!!! Please excuse my French!!! I hope our top bulldog (term of endearment), Sidney Powell goes after them and takes them DOWN!!!
War time moves.
What we have here folks is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!
Just like the message (he) sent to Judge Roberts, just before the SC ruling on OCare…
Why all the spying on people, since 2008? This is why???
I mean, in this case, where did “perjury” come from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He plead guilty “under penalty of perjury” when he accepted the plea, I believe. I’m not a lawyer, but I did watch the Firm 12 times. So I think that is boiler plate legalese when accepting a plea deal.
A coerced action is not one of your own volition…
This judge is now what the judicial cannons of ethics forbid – he is now ’embroiled’ – in other words he is no longer an impartial arbiter of the truth and of the proceedings – he has now inserted himself into the outcome of the case and is now a stake holder. Further, the inflammatory remarks he’s made to Flynn (“you’re a traitor to this country and should be prosecuted” type remarks) violate judicial cannons. Sidney also needs to file a motion demanding Sullivan now recuse himself for cause. If denied, she needs to seek a writ. There are ways to get this politicized hack off the case at this point.
Let me get this straight. So now Flynn’s going to be persecuted for contempt of court for committing perjury by pleading guilty (under duress) when he was actually innocent? Has there ever been any proof that Flynn “lied” to the FBI that was presented to the court? Meaning: Did the judge see the transcript of the call and then the transcript of Flynn’s interview so that he could see the discrepancy for himself? Didn’t Flynn say he couldn’t remember and didn’t they not ever show Flynn the transcript of his call to refresh his memory (as is common practice)? They have an interest in dragging this case out as long as they can because Lindsey Graham says he won’t have any hearing until the case is over. President Trump should make it over by issuing a blanket pardon to Flynn immediately.
Wow. I feel like Flynn/Powell and DOJ need to elevate this to the Appeals Court to get a stay or injunction or whatever it is called. This is Judge Sullivan on a hunting expedition. He is GOING to destroy Gen. Flynn and has uncloaked as a true enemy of the people.
We are in a non-shooting civil war. Anybody who thinks otherwise is a naive fool.
I am sick of unmaskings . . . and masks!
They were listening to ALL of the calls from ALL of the foreign officials from EVERY country that was talking to Trump transition team members. It wasn’t just Flynn getting unmasked.
This is the tip of a very large iceberg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is why you see unmasks of Flynn before the Kislyak call. He was talking to other leaders as well. They unmasked him for those calls too. For what legitimate purpose?
Unknown—-And other Treepers, PLEASE read this from The American Report. It is about MUCH more than, “just” judges and politicians. They surveil us ALL. You never now when you might need some leverage at some unknown point in the future!!!
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/09/27/the-real-whistleblower-story-dennis-montgomery-the-hammer-the-hard-drives-the-wiretapping-of-trump-and-the-prosecution-of-general-flynn/
Referencing 12/14-12/15 unmaskings, I did a little digging and found that Flynn and Bannon had a secret meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed (Crown Prince of Dubai) on 12/14 at the Four Seasons hotel (not Trump Tower). I’m sure Flynn was doing more than this on/about those dates, but if you look at the list of unmaskers, you can see why certain people seemed to be on high alert those days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, since leaking is a straight up felony, no issues with DC jury. The leaked article was Jan 12? This list of unmaskers goes to Jan 12/Biden. Is this list a way to get some to sing. Or maybe already sang. And it’s telling everyone else that someone sang.
Here, Bubba….
Hold my beer….
I got a 700 yard shot to make and only have this ‘ol 300 Win Mag to make it with….
This critter is going to be history — just watch this….
None of these were post Dec 29th call – so the leak probably not NSA unmasking. Keep digging!!!
Does this Strzok text/statement contradict IG report’s conclusion that there was no political bias in the FBI/DOJ (emphasis mine):
“Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried, AND POLITICAL, they’re kicking into overdrive.”
Think “THIS is a big (gly) f*ing deal” , Joe ~> ?
Is this now gonna be like a game..The deep state makes a move
and POTUS and his team leak more…then Deep state makes another move
and More comes out.. I am surprised the Senate is not holding a
midnight confirmation hearing for Radcliffe about now..they have to
wonder how much more damage Grenell will do before they can get
him outta there..
Maybe they are mad that Manafort gotta a get out of jail free (kinda)
card he is still on home confinement..but I bet they are mad?
Let me drop this here as a memorandum to file…refer back to it as this entire chaotic drama unfolds.
it’s going to take more than alleging crimes from a corrupt set of actors in the obama administration to unwind the secret police spy powers…
when we get to the point where congress is NUKING THOSE PROGRAMS FROM ORBIT…TWICE…AND MAKING VIOLATIONS SO BRUTALLY HARSH NO ONE DARES TO EVEN PUT THEIR EAR TO A DOOR FRAME..
THEN…there will be a recovery back to a normal state of main government, and the preservation of the constitution.
we ain’t there yet…
pay attention to agendas….and what is NOT BEING DISCUSSED!!!
pay attention….this is that moment in US History where the future gets defined..
pay attention…and act!
now is the time to begin a renewed public assertion of this evil corrupt spy program. ALL OF THEM.
want to spy on a criminal? fine…go to court and make a case..no more secret police…US CITIZENS HAVE RIGHTS…IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT AND CRITICAL OUTCOME FOR THIS ENTIRE CHARADE TO REALIZE AND RESTORE THOSE RIGHTS.
PULL THE CURTAIN BACK…and nuke these programs from orbit…TWICE.
these programs must NOT be allowed to exist in our society…ever.
these swamp are the dwelling sewers that PERMITS CORRUPTION IN MAIN GOVERNMENT.
MAKE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND AND REALIZE THIS.
no one should ever possess this power. ever! Not against US CITIZENS…
for foreign terrorism and other foreign threats….use cybercom for that.
domestic law enforcement…standard courts…rights preserved for targets/defendants.
understand the problem…Russia/Obama Gate simply exposes one sliver of the problem.
I think POTUS will let the Flynn thing play out like he did the Mueller
thing.. look how that has turned out. i know it is terrible for General Flynn
but maybe Sidney doesn;t want a pardon right now.
Look at how outrageous Mueller kept getting they wanted POTUS to fire
him and each time they did more outrageous things to make that happen
but POTUS didnt’ and look where we are today.. POTUS was exnoerated
with all that. Stuff is starting to come out and Paul Manafort is out of
prison on home confinement..they want POTUS to pardon Flynn
now they even asked him that today if he would.. But I think
POTUS will sit tight and let it play out while he pushes back
by releasing more and more on them..plus we won two
more special elections today..so let them keep up thier
crazy antic..
Notice the unmaskers are awfully quite today…
Exactly – they want His Excellency to do the pardon so they can have an election talking point. He won’t take the bait – especially now when they’re so close to victory.
https://hannity.com/media-room/flynn-attorney-open-memorandum-to-barack-obama/?utm_source=socialflow
Is it polite to note this is a truly memorable *i*** slapping? Has anyone ever read something so on target about a former (p)resident?
In case this hasn’t been posted. An attempt to link the unmasking dates with context.
https://threader.app/thread/1260645447753854976
From the war economy, here is how it starts
Okay, so let’s see if we can time these unmaskings to events that happened.
On November 30, 2016, Samantha Power’s first unmasking, this was the same day as the Department of Justice sending a letter to Flynn about his work with Flynn Intel Group and Inovo BV being scrutinised.
So on one side you have team Trump going into full declass mode and actually calling out The corruption from the previous administration all the way up to naming Obama himself as the boss. On the other side, you have the Left flagrantly flouting and perverting the law sheerly for the sake of “because we can”, and maybe also because if they don’t “go Big” now, they’re truly destroyed. So I’m asking everyone’s opinion in this excellent Treehouse: between this news and the newer reports on Sullivan’s off the rails behavior – are we seeing the “final escalation”?
