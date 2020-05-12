Nuts – Los Angeles Will Keep Stay-Home Order For Another Three Months…

This is nuts. According to the Los Angeles Times city officials plan to keep the stay-at-home order in place for an additional three months. However, this decision does provide further evidence the deep blue regions plan on maximizing economic damage.
The odd dynamic is…. without a massive local bailout, and funding for the citizens who are on lockdown, how could they possibly even attempt to pull this off? Is this LA plan of action dependent on Pelosi’s brand new scheme for a $3 trillion spending package?
CALIFORNIA – Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Ferrer, though she didn’t issue an official order, said that timeline would only change if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.”
“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said. But without widely available therapeutic testing for the coronavirus or rapid at-home versions that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that restrictions would be completely eased. (read more)
As Anticipated – The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics.
If all 320,000,000 of us return to life, I’m not sure how a handful of elites in far away state capitols can stop us. I’m reminded of Ghandi who led India out of England’s iron fist. Peaceful nonviolent, noncompliance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is going to have to put on his Moses hat.
LikeLike
The people they’ll be pushing back against are their own Blue Generals. Unsurprisingly, this is a major political miscalculation (..adding to the long string of them the Dems have made recently). Bless their hearts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So liquor stores will be open. Temps will soar into the 100’s and the residents packed into the small houses with extended family in the low income areas are ordered to stay home for three months; without employment or recreation.
Watts riots ring a bell.
“Matches in the Gas tank…Boom Boom”
“Gilbert Grape”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
When California first went into house arrest, I told family members that they would be lucky to be freed by Juneteenth. I thought surely by Juneteenth (June 19th) that the peasants from the People’s Republic of California would be free.
Turns out that the Commie totalitarian politicians in CA are just like any communist government. They DO NOT CARE about their own people and will use them to inflict as much damage to their opponents as possible.
I would like to think that the people of CA will someday get smarter about what is going on, but like good progressive sheep most are boarding the boxcars as fast as possible.
LikeLike
Need alternate means for distributed comm for patriots. Ham radio? Idk what would be best, but need to get alternate comm net in place now!
LikeLike
“Hello”
“Yes, Mr. Musk. We can have 100 semis available to rent one way to Texas” ….
LikeLike
Millions of Americans on The Brink of Financial Ruin and Starvation!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/millions-of-americans-on-the-brink-of-financial-ruin-and-starvation/
LikeLike
Coming to a big city near you! I live in Illinois and fully expect Pritzker to keep us locked down until next year – or as long as the lemmings let him. Paging AG Barr! We would love to see some of that “not going to sit idly by” talk turned into action!!! Interestingly, a local pundit posited that maybe Pritzker and Madigan’s plan isn’t actually aiming for a fed bailout, but rather to force a bankruptcy so Illinois gets to reset its unfunded liability obligations and thus no need to stop the uncontrolled spending. Naturally they’ll blame trump and the rabid Karen’s in Oak Park will agree, but I digress. We may need to revisit our motto “e pluribus unum”… maybe “FML” would be more appropriate
LikeLike
Oooh, crap—they’ll be fleeing California by the bus load to Nevada now. As has been the case for over two years now: We’re screwed here—because they’re screwed there. There’s gotta be an answer to this…are SoCalifornians such Leftist zombies that they’ll actually accept this? Ugh…Southern Nevada was so nice until it became the #1—and usually permanent—SoCal refugee camp. Sorry to be so selfishly unsympathetic. I, of course, see the bigger picture, but…
LikeLike
Wonder if the citizens of LA can get a recall started to remove their Mayor.
LikeLike
Careful……..Many of your “citizens” may get fed up and head back to Mexico………….
🙂
LikeLike
They will whip ga case into another race riot this summer….will drive wedge… non stop white boys shot black boy….24/7 on all modes of media. Must counter! Also nonstop trump’s fault people suffering, without money, food, jobs, locked in, etc…ANYTHING to take control.
LikeLike
This is how she gets middle America to turn on Trump. Keep on offering money and when PT say no, squeeze their necks tighter.
LikeLike