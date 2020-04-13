It Begins – East and West Coast Blue States Team Up To Begin Economic Civil War…

It seemed clear several weeks ago this was going to happen. East coast blue state governors and West coast blue state governors are uniting to begin the economic civil war planning to block any White House effort to re-open the U.S. economy. The founders planned for this in Article I, Sec 10 (paragraph 3):
“No state shall, without the consent of Congress, … enter into any agreement or compact with another state”..
The three step plan seems predictable: (1) Get out ahead of President Trump. (2) Defy the ‘all clear’ and shape economic benefit to their political allies. (3) Then use Fauci’s upcoming dossier to hit the administration for heartlessly opening the economy too early.
♦ On the East Coast the governors of New York (Cuomo), New Jersey (Murphy), Connecticut (Lamont), Pennsylvania (Wolfe), Delaware (Carney) and Rhode Island (Raimondo) have started assembling their economic war council with the intent to keep the northeast region shut down. Controlling critical ports and infrastructure is a key part of their strategy.
EAST COAST — Six Northeast governors will form a working group to come up with a plan to
restart[control] the regional economy, they announced on Monday. (link)
♦ On the West Coast the governors of California (Newsom), Oregon (Brown) and Washington State (Inslee) are also assembling their economic war council for similar intents and purposes. Combined with their political northeastern allies, controlling two-thirds of U.S. ports will give them a strategic advantage to keep choking the economy until after they can install their commanding general in the White House.
WEST COAST – The governors of Washington, California and Oregon on Monday announced they were working on a joint plan for
reopening[controlling] their states’ respective economies once it is safe to lift coronavirus-related restrictions.
It appears the Governors did not want to assemble their plans openly; however, they rushed to publicity to avoid their enemy, U.S. President Donald Trump, striking strategically against their schemes. During this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.
The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war. Fortunately for team freedom and liberty, this time the Red zones control most of the citizen armory.
The Captain of a Port is a Coast Guard Officer
I wonder what that “little brier patch” called CAMP PENDALTON will add to this mix ??? Or, for that matter….those crusty dwellers of a certain small island base there in the San Diego / Mission bay area…. I smell a RED CELL movement order coming…
Personally, Portland and Seattle side of things up north can just fall into the Pacific Ocean for all I care…the I-5 corridor is the perfect “line” to back fill to from the Cascadia zone…
Ever since all this drug interdiction work started….a lot of these Coastie’s have learned some tricks of the trade and might just help out Nasty Dicky and his band of shooters and looters walking in the waves…
Let the party begin…. Hoooo MeClintok, where the party, where the wiskey….
OH….I like the above comment….dang WordPress today…no click and like again!
The United Colonies of New England were formed in the midst of the British Civil War and supported Oliver Cromwell. Virginia, Bermuda, Maryland and Maine supported King Charles I.
So, the American experience includes sedition and treason against the Crown a hundred years before Lexington and Bunker Hill. Mass Bay annexed Main once Charles I was executed. Mass Bay Colony representative was a major voice at the trial and execution of Charles I at Whitehall.
Once Charles I was gone and Cromwell in power, Mass Bay Colony annexed Royalist Maine and not peacefully. After only twenty years, it was the end of Camelot in America as many early Maine settlers were indeed families of major Crusaders, like Champernowne and Godfrey, to name a few.
Did not know this. Have always been fascinated by the Puritans and Cromwell…thank you
Command and control is a biggie in warfare. Look for the Democommunist tech master to cut of communication platforms to the Red team.
That already happens in various ways.
THREE WORDS : LOCKED. AND. LOADED!
I’m disappointed so many cops followed unconstitutional orders and went after innocent people, some for simply going to church.
It’s scary to think that law enforcement would go after innocent people. Just because tyrants ordered them to do that.
I was hoping they would defy the abuse and not participate in the persecution. I was wrong.
Why are you surprised kleen? Remember Ruby Ridge, Waco, Elian Gonzalez?
Don’t forget Hurricane Katrina when National Guardsmen easily accepted the governor’s orders to confiscate firearms all while rampant looting was occurring. And remember the big 6ft+ National Guardsman who gleefully knocked a 72 year old lady living all alone down to the ground because she refused to surrender her shotgun, her only protection amidst the chaos. She sustained multiple injuries. Thankfully it was caught on video.
There has been on-and-off and long-standing discussions on one of my favorite and well respected firearms forums on the topic of whether or not the police (and military) would stand with or against the citizens in the face of a rising tyrannical and unlawful government.
As recent / current events have proven, members of your very own community, possible neighbors and friends whose job title is ‘police officer’, will willfully and too eagerly put on their brown-shirts to do their master’s bidding and dirty work.
I mean no offense to any LEO’s on this great website, and I am thankful, grateful and very appreciative of your work and dedication to the community, but it is what it is.
And Nazi Germany.
I discovered as a Prosecutor years ago that in the County I was in you had to be a Mason to be in Law Enforcement– you were not getting hired and if hired by some miracle you were NEVER getting promoted otherwise — since then I have found this hidden truth to be a widespread fact both locally and on the National level — the allegiance of these is Masons is to the Masonic NWO Agenda, not to the Constitution or the People of the United States and it is also to their “god” “Lucifer the light bringer”….
You are absolutely nuts. You have no idea what you’re talking about.
“Lucifer worshipers” do these things?
https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
https://www.cancer.umn.edu/
http://masons.umn.edu/childrens-health/masonic-childrens-hospital
https://pagrandlodge.org/masonic-charities/
http://www.masoniccharitiesaz.com/
https://www.mnmasonichomes.org/
“”Lucifer worshipers” do these things?”
Yes, some of them do.
2 Corinthians 11:13-15 KJV
For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. [14] And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. [15] Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
Then if you believe, read verse 15 again.
And again, if you believe THAT, then you have nothing to fear. God will smite the Masons after he has used them to improve the lives of millions of kids and others…. And they will never achieve their so-called NWO.
Seriously, I would invite you to visit one of their hospitals. Try feeling the presence of the devil while you’re there.
It’s not a cop’s job to judge the constitutionality of laws. The job title is “law enforcement”. They enforce laws, good laws, bad laws, nutty laws, irrelevant laws, whatever.
BTW, here’s an update on one of those defiant pastors. He died of the virus.
https://people.com/health/virginia-pastor-dies-coronavirus-after-holding-packed-church-service/
Yup. The cops are government’s muscle, the compliance folks with lethal force capability if warranted…most of the time.
I hear a lot of cops are not making it to the crime seen when some Karen reports someone is not sheltering in place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cash their checks. They retain their pensions. They are employees.
When they violate your rights they relinquish their authority and should be treated as a threat to your life.
When they do not act tyrannical they are given respect and courteous behavior in return by the taxpayer, their employer.
I could never understand this cop worshipping from conservatives. They are not 1st responders in the same category as health providers and firemen. Coos detest John Q . 10% have integrity and some are ho him but the remainder are not to be trusted. It’s that simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Q’s
On NBC tonight they showed the massive lines of cars waiting to get food from a food bank in San Antonio. These people were frustrated and desperate. If the Dems hold back on opening the economy they could lose a lot of votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, they will be facing a lot of pushback even from their own.
“I don’t enforce the law..I am the law”
This should not surprise you. Look who is still getting a pay check during the lockdown. Government employees. When it comes down to keeping their homes and feeding their families, they will violate their oaths and their conscience to keep the paycheck
Coming. Those that act ethically will be made an example of – to scare other LEO into obedience. If push comes to shove, LEO families will be taken into “protective custody” to ensure their “safety” to enforce LEO obedience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whenever there is a gov shutdown, these politicians and gov employees are crying about how they are going to pay their bills 2 minutes after it happens.
kleen- as I mentioned in another thread, many county Sheriffs are elected. At least here in NY they are. So what happened to us in a formerly Red County, the local GOP screwed up and we now have a slight Blue majority that is gaining rapidly due to flight from NYC.
We ended up with the first Dem Sheriff in the past 40 years and he is nothing but a bureaucrat and a politician who ran on the Dem platform- Anti-2nd Amendment, let the criminals out of jail, legalize marijuana, etc. etc.
Not like what some people might imagine.
Over the years the last line of rational authority was always the County Sheriff. The Deputies were usually located in the smaller communities and were friends and neighbors.
I always liked talking to them and they were aware of the communities needs and opinions. It is a shame that even the Sheriff’s offices are becoming politicized.
Sundance’s analysis may prove to be strengthened if/when MN-WI-MI-IL all form an “alliance”.
Blue state Guvs can’t keep things shut down by themselves too long, they have their own political lives as well, but I don’t doubt they’ve been told to inflict maximum carnage.
This is because Democrats are an anti-America party.
Let’s not lump all dems in the prog basket. There’s plenty of moderates who are more interested in this country than its politics.
I mean, how long can people realistically hold out for just politics? I wouldn’t have even considered sabotaging the country if Obama was pres.
Let’s give our fellow countrymen the benefit of the doubt – we need to be united as a people more than ever right now.
Let’s not make it easy for the swamp – once divided, easily conquered.
That ship has sailed gj4. Democrats have ceased being “fellow countrymen ” for me.
Disappointing to hear that you think 40% of your country is treasonous and should be hanged. That’s a little too radical for my tastes.
But hey, I’ll still be that neighbor next door that’ll still stand with you if the shtf – regardless of wishing me dead when you’re online.
If one is still a dem after watching what 100 percent of dems in Congress have done the last 3 years, that person is not a moderate, and doesn’t care about our country.
You’ve gotta realize the dems aren’t the only ones suckered by the media – look at all of us sitting here in quarantine all because of their fear campaign.
Maybe the media’s egregious propaganda that destroyed our economy will be the kick in the ass the dems need to pull their head out and finally see what’s been going on.
Idk maybe I’m just a sucker for We the People
Hollywood, IMO those states saw that they are NOT the center of the USA, the rest of the country can and did run just fine without any contribution from them. They needed the rest of the country and the Federal Govt to step in and take care of them. Now they have to try to make themselves important in some way and they think ganging together will prove something. But it just goes to show everyone that they still aren’t important enough to do anything on their own. This was a massive eye opener for New Yorkers who have been told they were the epi center of the world for years and it was quite a slap in the face to find out that they are totally unnecessary to the rest of the country.
I live under the dictator in MN. People are fed up (except for the libs in my development). Today we just got extended to 13 May Here’s the thing with over reaching in MN/WI/MI (MI is the worst…MN/WI are similar) and telling us to stay inside and keeping everything shut down. We’ve already been inside since late October! We had a long winter and spring is when we get outdoors after a long winter. Ice just went out at my lake house; my boat is stored at the marina, and we can’t get it. I can’t put into terms the amount of wealth of the people who can’t get their boats out right now as they are in storage. I’m going to my lake house this weekend, just to get out of the city and get fresh air. People are putting in their docks and boats (if they aren’t stored somewhere). Resorts can’t open, which means tourism can’t open. People are really getting pissed. Wife is an attorney, and she said even the liberal partners at her firm are now getting really pissed! Current stats:
Confirmed
1,650
Recovered
842
Deaths
70
Northern half of Wisconsin is exact same economy as outstate MN…southern half…that is where the libs are and more like IL.
Sundance, you are correct, this is where the citizen armory is. As a disabled war vet, my houses are very prepared. I do worry about social disturbances when people run out of food or it becomes hard to get. I go for walks on the paths about 2200 every night with my 2 large dogs. I look at my neighbors houses (upscale exec houses)…there are no deterrents. Lights on, shades up, no security lighting, no automatic lights. Also knowing the attitudes of most of my neighbors from what I see on FB, they abhor guns…I was the only one who had a Trump sign in 16/18.
Now, all my vet friends, they’ll be allright, same as my hunter friends. Libs, not so much!
Your table is missing an important number.
Publicly announced projected deaths: 74,000
They’ve gotten it wrong by 1,000 X.
I talked with someone from MN today. He said that the governor still has support. Why, oh why?
LikeLike
Armory, and sheer numbers and geography, as well. There were nearly 4.5 Californians who voted for Trump, versus twice as many who voted for The Witch. Four millions in CA voted for Trump, and that’s including the Dems using illegals to vote, vote stealing (a.k.a. “harvesting”) in general, and corrupt political machines, and so on. And all those Clinton supporters are crammed into the huge urban areas on the coast. Who’s going to feed them? China? It can’t feed itself. (Honestly, in the best of times, it just barely manages, food-wise.) That’s California. How is the Left going to hold a geography like California? They can hold their cities — for a short time — but who is going to feed those masses in “Mexifornia”? Who is going to fix the plumbing or the electric grids, for that matter?
Or Oregon and Washington State? The eastern, agricultural sides of those states are pro-Trump, pro-America. And as I just hinted at, the Leftist everywhere in the U.S., whether West Coast or East, are weighted down with huge, ignorant, all-too-often incompetent masses (i.e. can’t fix the plumbing or restore an electric grid).
Not only all that, but they’re relying on an outdated propaganda model (well, we should not be shocked — they’re still advocating 1930s-style Socialism/Communism!). They’re “time-locked” as well as “masses-locked down.” How can they “win” even a propaganda war, let alone a hot one? Re: propaganda, look at what President Trump did to the MSM tonight at his briefing. Totally outflanked them. Totally rolled them with his videos and his responses. Wow! Epic. The President was Sun Tzu, Frederick the Great, and Napoleon all rolled into one.
How can the dead-head pot-heads running the Dems remotely contend against such a president and the people who support him?
“4.5 _million Californians_…” I meant to say.
Having lived in an almost entirely blue-collar (and old style democrat) rural area for the last 20 years I was surprised to hear a guy at the pump who had a UAW sticker on his truck say that the “(expletive) libs in the big cities better watch out- they don’t have nuthin’ we need and we have everything they need”. No one disagreed with him.
Cue the motor voter registrations, eliminate the photo ID requirement at the polls, and establish “no questions asked” mail in voting. And throw in a little more gun control in the mix while you’re at it. . Northam is giving Whitmer a run for her money in the contest to win the Worst Governor award!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Both of those governors (Whitless and Nordumb) are completely bought and paid for. Even being libs, pandering to their extremist fringe, they wouldn’t make such over the top moves as they have been without prompting from their puppet master. It would just be stupid. Even Cuomo and Newsome have shown more finesse with their tyranny during this viral coup.
“During this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.”
Makes sense. But the Blue State voters’ sense of relative deprivation and anger is likely to intensify as they see the Red States getting back to normal quicker than Blue States (assuming that’s actually what happens).
On top of that, any heavy handed Blue State actions against organized peaceful protests demanding that the state economies be reopened is only going to further alienate the people.
And the hit to Blue State tax revenues from further delaying the restoration of normal commercial and industrial activity is likely to be severe. After all, it’s not like states can print money or control interest rates. Higher taxes and/or degraded services for the foreseeable future.
Bottomline: Blue State politicians run the very real risk of alienating their own constituents, who can vote their vengeance against said politicians come November.
As for cellphone tracking, get a Faraday bag.
@ Pedro… Re “As for cellphone tracking, get a Faraday bag.”
I’ve just recently heard of them and it sounds good; but, what happens when you remove your phone to make or receive a call? Can’t your phone be tracked while it’s outside the bag being used for what it’s made for?
If that’s true, what is the point of even taking your phone when traveling away from home? Why not just leave it at home…
jessetmims, There may be a time that you will need to call. Keep the call short and after it is do, Turn the power off and place it back into the Faraday bag. If you have an older phone that you can replace the battery yourself, take the battery out
This way they can only track where you made the call.
I’m sorry, but this scenario will not pan out. The political opposition is just full of hot air. If they try to follow through, and they all well know this, there will be huge civil unrest in the “blue” strongholds. It is all political posturing, that’s all they can do. They are powerless to control their population. Just look at their crime stats.
When it comes to putting food on the table, there are ZERO “blue” strongholds. And you all can take that to the bank, or the grocery store…
So very true. The Blue states are full of people, but aside from healthy Americans who love and support America, the great urban masses of the Blue political strongholds are incompetent — fixing plumbing and lighting and so on is totally beyond them — they’re not even at the Middle Ages level of construction/tool-making skills. And the rulers of these Blue strongholds must rely on their police forces to maintain order, but there’s always a time in a revolution when some Napoleon orders his fellow soldiers (or police officers) to stop shooting the “rebels” and instead orders the arrests of the rulers.
Always. (Unless the place is so utterly backward, like Russia or China, of course.)
Blue big cities will starve. Red states and areas are self sufficient in food.
“Ya wanna eat? Then stop your silliness.”
California Central Valley farmers would disagree.
This makes me wonder about other state compacts… don’t a few states have some provision to allocate their electoral votes according to the popular vote once enough other states also do this?
Has Congress ever assented to that agreement?
Congress doesn’t have to give assent. Article I, Section 4, US Constitution. Unless Congress passes a law forbidding it, which they haven’t, each state is in full regulatory control of every aspect of Federal elections held in their states. A state can decide to have one single polling place, have it open for one hour only and mark all the ballots with strawberry ice cream if they wish.
Just read an article in the San Francisco Chronicle that Newsom is going to present a plan tomorrow on their plan to lift restrictions and start opening for business.
California economy is very dependent on the hospitality business so it will be interesting what the plan is. My niece is an engineer with Phillip 66 and went back to work today.
Should be interesting – hoping for the best!
CA already has the road blocks in place. Theyre called agricultural check stations.
What’s the plan if these states draw up Articles of Secession ?
I can only speak for my state…NY.
We have 8 million held hostage in NYC, many are fleeing it and the rest can’t stand it.
May Governor Fredo’s Brother choose wisely.
In 1860 [NYC Mayor Fernando] Wood led a pro-Southern delegation to the Democratic National Convention, and as civil war loomed early in 1861, he called for New York City to secede and become a free city.
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Fernando-Wood
C’mon, Mayor D’Commieo! What to do? LOLOL!
I’ll have a house for sale on Long Island if one of those NYers who can’t stand it want to buy on Acreage – got one foot out the door myself.
WSB- You are so right.
Despite the Chi Com Flu crisis, the real estate market in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, NY is red hot right now. Houses are being snapped up and the inventory is lower than I’ve seen it in awhile.
Those that can afford to leave the City are doing so. Not just because of the virus. They realize that life in NYC is simply unsustainable for many especially families with school age children. To me my property taxes are outrageous. To the City people who come here, they’re less than half the tuition for one student in private school.
We also control the food.
LA loves a good riot. I expect one soon. And so does Seattle.
Antifa in Portland is especially anxious to leave quarantine, resume normal activity, and take to the streets. They already have their masks on. As soon as their brass knuckles are sterilized that are ready to rock!!
I’m sure all the parents of Antifa can’t wait either.
This is f’ing nuts! Do they think this is a game of chicken? They are f’ing millions of working people to play chicken with trump
Trillions at stake!
Trump is taking too long. He should have came out today with economic team – fire the health guys, this is war.
This presser was pretty filled, IMHO. Tomorrow is not far away.
You will recognize a real war when it happens. This ain’t it.
They are not going to cut their own throats to hurt Trump. Won’t happen. I do expect the normal “Well, in CA we’re going to do it this way” Federalism stuff.
Also, don’t expect Pres. Trump to fall into that snake pit. He will most likely give guidance on industries that require more or less caution based on data. e.g. I would expect strict guidance on nursing homes, but restaurants can social-distance-open.
Except maybe CA, the coasts don’t eat without food from the heartland. Michigan gets pretty mad if ports don’t let in auto parts. If anything, there will be a mad scramble for market share.
CA and NY would shiv WA and PA in a heartbeat. Don’t think PA and WA don’t know that.
The Dems, if anything, will try to open up too much too fast in hopes that more people will die so they can blame Trump for it.
That’s CLEARLY the Media’s plan. They know they have to take away Pres. Trump’s #1 accomplishment by either juicing the body count or claiming it would have been lower if Trump had acted sooner. Pres. Trump took the second one away with his brilliant video today. So, Democrats have to hope in a bigger body count.
That’s the direction this is going. Unfortunately for them, their own governors’ necks are in the same noose!
My God. It never ends. The assault on this president from every possible angle, seen and unseen, never, ever ceases. It never sleeps, never rests, and feels like an eternal yolk. I voted for him, will again, but holy cow, who do we have on our side and why don’t we hear from them more often?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Sundance ~~
Looks like Politico has taken down your linked article.
https://www.politico.com/states/new-york/albany/story/2020/04/13/6-northeast-governors-planning-regional-economic-restart-1275385
HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
Loose lips sink ships!
As we see many states take liberties away from the citizens and attempt to control their daily lives and movements and limiting their ability to gather to worship coupled with what they can and can not purchase, it is now very easy for me to see how and why the Revolutionary War occurred.
Where do I sign up?
“Where do I sign up?” —-> See birth certificate. You already did.
Here I am in Red Oregon. This should be interesting.
People don’t realize most of Oregon is red. When Buhler ran against Kate the Brown he was close to being Governor. We need a gutsy, MAGA Red hatted Oregonian to run I feel we could fire up Red Oregon to win one.. OH and-
Recall Kate Brown..
I honestly cannot feel worried. The Dems are stupid and have failed at everything they have tried except voter fraud – and that’s one we still have to fix. The other failure is Chinese ownership of all media (through 6 so-called American and one Mexican families), but who watches.
President Trump said that the shut-down has worked because Americans saw the necessity and that we are the most disciplined people in the world.
States do not control their ports or their interstate highways. When entrepreneurs of all sizes have the opportunity to get back to business, no stupid governor will be able to stop them. The appetites for creativity, productivity, and the wealth that comes with it will overwhelm. Joy will overwhelm. This is the most important American reality. Can-do starts right here.
Maybe a few blue cities can hold out, but I wonder. Unfortunately I live in one of them – almost half of CA deaths come from Los Angeles county. They are trying to lock down the beaches, any open roads where kids and parents can run and ride and walk, all the parks. Once families know that the President said “open up” do you really think the governor can say enforce stay at home?
Ok, maybe they can keep the schools closed through the end of this school year, but the (good) on-line organization for that just got in place. It is excellent. Maybe not as good as the real thing, but great for the circumstances. The end of the school year is very soon.
But not all the sports teams, all the Little Leagues, all the summer activities will stay closed. I don’t believe the states have any police power that would enable them to shut down American lives and physical joy.
Unless these states believe they have some military power, they are blowing smoke up their you know what.s
Finally, we only need access to hydroxycholoquine+zinc along with azithryomycin and both the serious illness, terrible lasting effects, and the death rate will be thing of the past. There are other meds that work, too. Any doctor, any hospital, any official who forbids or prevents stocking or using this medicine must be prosecuted for attempted murder.
We have military bases along our coasts that often have their own ports. They can be used to move goods. Also, the Interstate highway system is a federal possession; not state-owned. Between the military bases/ports and the interstates, goods can be moved around the country. President Trump has lots of options and powers.
They want to continue the spread of the virus, more dead by mid-October to justify mail-in voting. That’s all. It’s a sabotage.
IMO PT needs to announce we will be opening the country come May 1 and with that 2 things.
1) We will be making the Trump Cocktail available to every American who wishes to use this as an early prophylactic if they are worried about contracting the flu like virus.
2) Because we are opening up the country May 1 we will be ending all PPP and SB loans effective May 1.
Watch the citizens absolutely revolt on their governor when the free money ends.
Human nature is to take it as long as they are willing to give it so turn off the spigot and we go back to normal.
With the blue cities in lock down, the beaches this summer will be a lot less crowded, and generally more pleasant in every way. Let’s get to it!
Spot on. I don’t think it will take any civil disobedience to turn the tide against outrageous activities by political driven governors. When people in Minnesota, California and other democrat states are going bankrupt, starving, losing jobs and families…..just look at states who take a reasonable approach to opening the economy….the pressure will be OVERWHELMING to open their economy too. One thing for sure, there are hundreds if not thousands of media and Dems plotting right now that whatever President Trump does, he will be painted as orange man bad, this is terrible, the sky is falling just like the little boy who cried wolf!
The assault is not on the President. The assault is on us. Never forget that.
It sounds like in this case they plan to assault themselves. Let’em have at it.
They can call it “Thunder Dome on the Hudson”, but with a twist…Everybody enters, No one leaves. Mike Bloomberg can be the promoter. Put it on pay-per-view.
These moran governors are gonna learn the hard way why the National Guard is in their respective states, and who they answer to…
Don’t worry folks. Before it comes to that, POTUS will explain VERY CLEARLY his control of interstate roadways & commerce, ports, states contracting without congressional consent, the rights states have ceded when accepting federal relief, etc…
We are witnessing a massive game of chicken. POTUS is behind the wheel of a Semi w/100yd dump trailer full of whoop-azz. And these governors are in hybrid zip cars, with a half dead battery and no charging station for 100miles…
Fake news have already begun climbing over each other to make this a big deal. But, once these governors receive their proper legal talking to’, complete with SOS Pompeo’s China dossier info on each of them, this little dust up will blow away in the spring breeze…
Putting on my opportunistic hat, if the Blue Coast juggernaut tried that plan, would it not bode well for Florida?
If this comes to pass, federal funds used to support the shutdown of the economy will need to be withheld. If they want to go it alone, they can fund it themselves. . .which they can’t. The president didn’t play political games when trying to mitigate the effect of this pandemic – in fact, aside from the financing of businesses which was directed at companies and people, blue states received the lion’s share of assistance.
Um. This runs smack into the Commerce Clause, an enumerated power listed in the United States Constitution (Article I, Section 8, Clause 3). The clause states that the United States Congress shall have power “[t]o regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.”
If some governors want to roll those dice, it will be most interesting. State National Guards can be Federalized, meaning the Governors don’t control squat after the President takes control.
Let this play out and don’t get vested in emotional reactions. Thus far, it is a theory, not a reality.
This post indicates you begin to understand.
Buck Sexton just made a great point. The same media people that have criticized President Trump for not closing the country sooner are saying he doesn’t have the authority to open it! The President will never get a fair shake with these people.
It would only take one communication by these evil doers discussing how to harm PT over this crisis and they are toast for decades.
So IMO with the arrest of the two Chinese Nationalist back in Dec. where one was smuggling 21 vials out of the country, that in of it self is more than enough cause to obtain a FISA warrant and start looking back and forward via 2 hop rules, who was talking about this virus and the harm it could cause.
Show the DS is purposely leveraging this crisis and their reign and narrative ends overnight. I’m not sure the police could ensure their safety if is the case and came out.
Find one communication and make it public and all of this ends and PT wins ALL 538 electoral votes come Nov.
The art of the deal…..
Get ALL 50 states to scream for money and federal aid thus agreeing to and declaring all with disaster declarations and PT owns them.
We open up on May 1 and if you don’t agree send back the aid money and no more Federal aid or PPP after May 1 as we as a country are open.
The Governors in the states that try and force their citizens to stay at home, now without federal monies, will be stormed in mass IMO.
Within 24 hours from PDJT “opening the country” the governors will realize their political futures are solely dependent on complying.
Now you know why they want people wearing Sharia Masks…so Antifa BLM SJWs can intimidate and terrorize with impunity
President Trump said today the he will be the ultimate decision maker. He is the decider. That takes big balls, because I don’t think any president besides Trump would willingly take that responsibility on their own shoulders.
He made it clear that any decision would be in conjunction with the governors, the health professionals, and the economic experts. The ultimate decision or decisions will come down to him.
A State of Emergency exists within all 50 States united. The Commander in Chief is in charge.
President Trump is a true leader.
Yes. He is a True Leader. But, let’s face it, he us also the Biggest Bad Ass since George S. Patton. Americans love a Winner, and they won’t tolerate a Biden (Loser).
I think there will be a major Constitutional crisis like none you have ever seen. The Sicko Commie Democrats see this as their big chance to exert total control over the economy and destroy small business along with the conservatives that run them for good. The Dems will fight tooth and nail to keep the shutdown going for as long as possible using anything for an excuse. intentionally wrecking havoc on millions. That is why Trump is likely going to have to confront them directly. We cannot let the blue states like mine ( California) just go under. The repercussions will be unbelievably bad. Also just think California’s tax base is cratering as we speak because it is addicted to the uber wealthy making lots of money with the highest state income tax scheme in the land, which is now blowing up bigly. What is going to happen when they have no money to pay for all their extravagant welfare programs that are supposedly going to help out the millions who will be out of work? I don’t want to think of all the crazy tax schemes they are going to try to fund their total takeover. It is gonna get really ugly.
Also, even the millennials are not going to be too happy with the shutdown continuing. Neither will the working poor, the working class or the middle class because they don’t want to be put on the dole to serve their new Progressive Commie masters. This shutdown gambit is a huge risk for the Democrats but they are clearly certifiably insane and will be willing to risk everything to grab total power.
No state is going to fail. As SD has discussed earlier, this whole exercise is fashioned to lead to an economic reset where most public entity debt, foreign and domestic, will be discharged. The feds ( you and me) are in no position to be to assume the debt generated by this faux economic crisis. This extends to the world economy as well. Unless, there is an adjustment of all sovereign debt levels, the world economy will crash under the current a future debt load. How will affect individuals and businesses is yet to be seen at least for me.
I live in Florida and work in Los Angeles.
Food is much cheeper in Los Angeles.
Oh, and don’t forget that states get no income tax money when no one’s working, not to mention that most state’s tax filing is tie to federal filing.
Finally we’re getting the lawsuits going against the demonrat dictators.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/california-pastors-sue-governor-newsom-coronavirus-lockdown-restrictions/
There needs to be a much bigger push for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). If people no longer die, the emergency is over, the despots and vaccine folks lost their foundation with which to remove our freedoms and force vaccines on us. (People should be able to use or reject vaccines, it’s your body).
Latest news: South Dakota – full state now uses HCQ trial!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/south-dakota-implements-statewide-hydroxychloroquine-clinical-trial-for-coronavirus-treatment?fbclid=IwAR2nca767PtvnWgD97C47ZTMxynGROFDOh-MPxN-yGU5YJY8WyEt1d1BFC4
Trump and red states will win this.
I was shocked to see Dem Governors come out today saying they are working on a plan to re-open the economy after pushing back on Trump’s call to re-open the economy for weeks now. There were Dems accusing Trump of blood on his hands if he re-opens the economy too soon (even just days ago).
I think governors know Americans are getting restless with shutdown and angry over losing their jobs. That’s why, regardless of actual plans, they want to sound as if they are in charge of restarting the economy.
Everyone knows CA, WA, NY and NJ, etc will be the last to rebound because they are suffering the hardest hit with the virus. It’s the natural flow. Those governors are afraid of looking bad when they are behind in economic growth compared to the rest of the country. It’s those red states in the heartland and South that will bounce back first .
Trump task team will be announcing safe plan to re-open the governnent soon. Blue state governors, who will be hurt the most, are just trying to make sure Trump doesn’t get the credit for economic rebound after economy re-opens.
Understood what they are trying to do…How does it help wit the election process?
the only state in play out of all of them is NJ
This just might be a good time to clean our house. County by county, state by state, their city’s will be their prison. We will turn off their power and water. Cut their food off. Block them from leaving. We must kill the cancer for the body to live. Each county must form it’s own regulated militia, 2nd amendment. Being necessary to the security of a free state. We must and we will for our kids and their kids. They will have the numbers in 2028. If we don’t wake up now they will ask why did you let this happen. Get prepared now, it’s going to happen. Just remember we let it go this far, it’s up to us to stop it. It happen on our watch. Do we watch one man try to fight evil or do we stand next to him.
As a child I remember learning West from East by saying WE.
As an adult I think of Gavin Newsom in the West and Andrew Cuomo in the East.
President Trump has them by the balls. That’s why they’re being so nice!
Getting into a trade war with Trump on the local level?
Who do you think is going to win that one?
fauci’s upcoming dossier?
The guy practically admitted to this during today’s news conference. I was stunned by his answer when asked if he would tell what advice he gave to President Trump — afterwards.
So, yes — I can see Fauci’s “play by play” tell-all coming.
Let them shut down the economy in their states, they’ll look pretty ridiculous when the rest of the country has gone back to work.
I am trapped in a Blue State where 98% of the Counties are Red. Still, we were Approved today for our PPP Loan by the SBA and there is nothing that our Commie Goobner can do about it. Our people will be paid through July and Our Genius President has Kept another Promise.
