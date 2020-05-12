Flynn Defense Files Motion in Opposition to Amicus Briefs…

In response to Judge Emmet Sullivan announcing a delay in Flynn ruling to allow third party amicus briefs to be filed with the court, Michael Flynn’s defense counsel files a motion in opposition. [Cloud pdf Here] Embed pdf below
In opposition to the delay Attorney Sidney Powell notes Judge Sullivan’s earlier ruling of December 20, 2017, disallowing amicus briefs in this case.
It sure does make a person wonder what changed between December 2017 when Judge Sullivan said no amicus briefs would be allowed, to May 2020 when Judge Sullivan is requesting amicus briefs to be entertained?….
♦Understand Obama’s Surveillance Operation HERE.
♦Michael Flynn wasn’t unmasked, nor under a FISA (Title-1) HERE
…Curiouser and Curiouser.
Here’s the full briefing in opposition to the intended direction of the court:
Obamboozler happened. Shadow government at its finest.
think they summon Dr. Redfield next to get this off the front page…
Nothing like making the judge eat his own stuff. Maybe the judge can come up with reasons that “this time is different”.
24 times? Not easy to downplay. Heh.
Atta girl, Sydney:
Saul Alinsky’s “Rules For Radicals”
RULE 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
More like third world tinpot dictator. Seeking another term by wheeling Biden around on his hand-truck.
Yep..I wondered why Obama and isikoff placed that article in the last part of news the sports section. It was a message to the entire crew..Its endgame..and said it clearly this could affect other areas..(all the crews..more than one) ..so sullivan reverses past practices and calls for Amicus briefs..selectively of course..and delays the dismissal and the like clockwork.. Lindsey says he will delay any hearings until case is over…(sans Obama) wink wink..clear running the clock. Only Rick G. l can break this attempt..and expose the felon leaker(s)
Graham is a traitor. Hannity is so stupid to continue to have him on as though he has one honest word coming out of his mouth.
Ozero’s shadow government showing its craven and contemptible corruption.
Yeah, I wonder what possibly could have changed…
Dirty stinking rat Bast$%d Judge Sullivan.
Yeah—Obammie probably rang up the Judge and put the marching orders in his ear. I am sorry to say this but it is true– Blacks ALWAYS stick together when they are Democrat. Not so when Conservatives. Very, very sad. They can not be objective and fair. Everything is governed according to “sticking with my brother.” I KNEW this would happen.
Anyone who thought otherwise was naive.
Uh oh. Shot across the bow. Sullivan better prepare for incoming.
If Sullivan continues this, the agreement for Powell/Flynn to stop filing motions will me a thing of the past. I’d bet everything she has to date is already in their envelopes and ready to be dropped. MOAB after MOAB after MOAB.
Powell is a better lawyer than Judge Sullivan.
Yes but in this situation his authority outranks hers.
Obviously. And a better person by a country mile.
“If Sullivan continues this, the agreement for Powell/Flynn to stop filing motions will me a thing of the past.”
How about an appeal to have this judge removed from the case altogether? His conduct throughout the trial has provided, in my opinion, enough material to file for removal.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If that was successful, who would replace him? Could be worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
could be equally bad, but not worse.
But sullivan is now on trial with the public, not General Flynn.
The DC appellate court will have to decide whether destruction of trust in the judicial system is worth significantly increasing public distrust in the fairness and honesty of the court system.
The Supreme Court just went 9-0 against amicus intervention in a criminal case. US v Sineneng-Smith
To counter his own previous order, and the Supreme Court Case, sullivan cites his anti-PDJT buddy B jackson or Roger Stone biased-juror fame, whose refusal to let Stone contest her assumed ‘fact’ that russia gave the NC emails to wikileaks was proven wrong by the congressional testimony just released by Ric Grennell.
what a maroon.
Who cares what Flynn/Powell file? This Judge doesn’t give a damn which is why Barr had to get involved in the first place.
Info only:
Sidney Powell: DNI Ric Grenell Must Release Unmasking List – Whoever Leaked Flynn’s Kislyak Call Committed a Felony (VIDEO)
By Jim Hoft
Published May 12, 2020
On Tuesday Sidney Powell told Lou Dobbs DNI Grenell MUST release the unmasking list. The list includes who likely leaked the transcript of General Flynn’s call with the Russian Ambassador during the Transition period. According to Powell this was a felony.
Let’s hope Ric Grenell acts and releases the list soon.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/sidney-powell-dni-ric-grenell-must-release-unmasking-list-whoever-leaked-flynns-kislyak-call-committed-felony-video/
I suspect Brennan had an invisible port into the NSA database and was never unmasked because it all came from the corrupt CIA.
As usual the left will fail miserably. MAGA MAGA MAGA *** TRUMP 2020 * * *
No appearance of bias here…/s
Sidney is on it. I wonder if we’ll ever learn exactly what’s going on here. Maybe this is normal in the legal world but from this branch it looks impossibly complicated and Byzantine.
She’s an amazing lawyer. I’m not even sure she has done that much work as a defensive attorney.
As a former prosecutor, she knows all the tricks of prosecution and has certainly been up against good defense lawyers. She has done an excellent job so far.
No. It is not normal. The judge is showing his true self to the world in this singular act of self destruction. It appears he lacks integrity and a real sense of justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like the self destruction aspect. A lot.
Easiest call all day.
No way Ms. Powell takes that without running up the bullspit flag.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Government says no charges…Accused wants to withdrawal plea…
Judge denies both and asks for LEGAL BRIEFS so he can choose which argument to choose…in other words, Judge will go directly to sentencing based upon coerced plea that the government admits was coerced and moreover, immaterial to any crime anyway…
Think Judge will look to give 15 months!!!
SICK SAD INSANE
That would be overturned on appeal with the judge getting a public rebuke and potentially impeached.
Think judge is in some very deep sh!t if he tries to do this.
“Michael Flynn’s defense counsel files a motion in opposition.”
I know we probably do not have a lot of gamblers here, but how much you want to bet that his decision to reject the defense counsel’s motion will come a lot faster than the wait to see what he would do after the DOJ decided to drop it?
Where’s the original 302?
Trump needs to declassify everything. Now. Expose it all. Even if it means that Durham’s perfect cases are interrupted. Criminal convictions aren’t the most important thing at this stage. Winning in November is all that matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Declassifications that are never mentioned by the co-conspirator MSM propagandists?
Listen up, any case or cases involved involved with the the coup against President Trump will be decided in Washington DC courts. With 94% of the residents of the DC area being democrats, any case has to be watertight and vacuum sealed in order to to win. This takes a huge amount of time to do and is the reason why we have all waited so long for justice to be served. God Bless President Trump and the few and I mean the few good patriots who serve him. Our beloved president is surrounded by some of the worst scoundrels on this planet. Many of them who pretend to be on his side who would love to see him go down.
Scribd has pulled the document from its site.
Why?
I downloaded the pdf from the Document Cloud.
http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6889388-Strike.html
Judge Sullivan has completely obliterated any appearance of impartiality in this case with this move. I hope Cernovich’s complaint gets into the right hands, although as broke as our system is, it can’t be counted on.
Doesn’t this call for amicus brief sound just like a Congressional hearing ? A bunch of liars popping off with a lot of allegations without need of evidence.
“Judge” does nor have the legal understanding to railroad Flynn so he wants someone else to write the ruling…
“Judge” problem is he has to accept a coerced plea and rule against the dropping of charges at the same time…”Judge” however delayed sentencing at the request of the government so under what rationale can he deny the government’s request to drop the proceeding…
“Judge” caused the error by not sentencing immediately!
“Judge” did not know Gen. Flynn would FIGHT BACK!
“Jusge” did not know the DoJ would actually release Brady Material!
Why isn’t this”judge” furious by government defiance of his orders to produce all material even remotely Brady-flavored?
He is being played for a fool, and dollars to donuts, he’s in that big database of 0bama’s.
well, DOJ should release Flynn File next so EVERYONE will see that Gen. Flynn was unknowingly weaponized against Republican Party.
If you are a Republican or simply not a leftists, you have no legal rights. They can thrown you in jail just because… and you have no right to a fair trial.
So Judge Sullivan, now is your time respond to prove you are as hypocritical and duplicitous as you appear to be.
I’m shocked … shocked I tell you that there’s a hypocritical judge in the federal bureaucracy.
Lol quoting the judge’s 24 previous rulings. That is awesome.
I wonder if she will get with DOJ to jointly file papers with the DC Circuit Appeals court. Sullivan is way off the rails here.
Something needs to be done with Judge Emmet Sullivan, but what?
Bring charges against Judge E Sullivan on obstruction of justice via prejudice and acting unconstitutionally against the defendant….
Judge Sullivan ruled 2 1/2 years ago the opposite of his stunt today. Here is a quote from page seven from 12/20/2017:
“This Court has received several motions to intervene/file an amicus brief along with letters in support from a private individual who is neither a party to this case nor counsel of record for any party. The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure do not provide for intervention by third parties in criminal cases”.
Yep, Powell filed a motion throwing that right back in his face. I don’t know what the legal recourse is, but it seems like the DOJ and Flynn should jointly elevate this to the Appeals court.
As the case remains open, and all these matters remain undisposed of, Ms. Powell should not let up on the Holder comms issue. The Chinese Wall may have been a chain link fence. The Wingman probably has a big mouth. And Obama said he wanted to know everything.
That was one of the active pressure points before the DOJ punted. Keep the pressure on there until Sullivan folds.
President of Mexico; Sends to US, Request for Information on “Fast and Furious”…. Seems Holders 2,000 Guns; Killed a lot of Mexicans… They want to know; Who in Mexico Authorized This “Deal”.???
Since the Justice Department apparently wants no part of it, maybe Sullivan is hoping Barry will come out of retirement — as America’s premier Constitutional scholar — to finish prosecuting the case against Flynn.
It is rather ironic that the longer Sullivan drags the case out, the more apparent the FBI and DOJ misconduct becomes, and the more damaged Sullivan’s reputation.
“It is rather ironic that the longer Sullivan drags the case out, the more apparent the FBI and DOJ misconduct becomes, and the more damaged Sullivan’s reputation.”
Lack of self-awareness and interruptions in rational thought processes are hallmark symptoms of those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Gort, Flynn barada nikto
Sullivan will fail on this big time. Flynn should include Sullivan in his incoming lawsuits. Drop the motherload of lawsuits.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Blood boiling rant/off/sic
Unreturnable serve.
Ya know, it isn’t just this…
Take a minute. Step back and contemplate EVERYTHING that is happening in this country at this time.
Just try to tell me that we are NOT currently in the middle of the Second Civil War,
Thank God for Sidney Powell!
Resign yourself to the civil war. Dr. Strangelove…. how I learned to stop worrying and love the B0bm.
Sullivan blackmailed or corrupt, clerks taking orders from the coupers, all hell is here.
Barr can put an end to it. Provide the original 302 and other documents like emails and texts between the FBI terrorists.
Did Judge Sullivan happen to read the 9-0 decision to the 9th Circus specifically on this punt. It was issued just yesterday.
Sullivan is an Obama pawn as was displayed in his “Traitor” rant and other comments that he has made. My guess is that this action is to provide a platform for his lord & master and his bro Eric Holder to bash Barr and POTUS before ending this ugly saga. Never let a crisis——–
Give the traitors rope to let them hang themselves.
scum covers for scum…
amazing how badly they want to destroy Flynn…..why……what do they fear of a free Flynn?
and who do they want so to protect……corruption so deep it is is evil.
Of all the corruption articles Sundance has graciously revealed to us over the years, these articles about Judge Sullivan are actually making me physically sick. I pray to God and all thats Holy that Sidney and Flynn prevail against the evil that has permeated our courts, our government and our country. Amen.
But… is it possible Judge Sullivan was actually aggravated by Obama’s leaked comments?
What if Judge Sullivan doesn’t want Obama nit-wits forever criticizing a dismissal?
So…. he invites in the amicus briefs, “locks the door behind them”, so that he can dismantle them piece by piece?
Maybe?
I tried posting this on the earlier thread about Sullivan’s minute order. Not sure if that post got approved/accepted. Judge Sullivan could just be saying that he does not want any amicus filings until he issues an order allowing them to be filed. He did this so the docket does not turn into a “free for all” (onslaught) of filings by various interest groups (or individuals) chiming in with an opinion on whether to dismiss the case.
This case just cleared the Supreme Court, which seems to settle the precedent that Criminal proceedings can ONLY be argued between the Defendant and the Government:
Encouraging Illegal Aliens To Remain In The US Is A Crime, Supreme Court Rules | The Daily Caller
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/08/supreme-court-ruth-bader-ginsburg-encouraging-immigration/
As I said several days ago, this judge is going to drag this out. He does not want to rule on this. He wants Trump to pardon him. The deep state would rather blame Trump for interfering, not the judge for exonerating Flynn. I believe Powell has suspected this might happen all along. She just played the game last week with Sullivan hoping he might reconsider. Now it’s public, let the games begin.
“It sure does make a person wonder what changed between December 2017 when Judge Sullivan said no amicus briefs would be allowed, to May 2020 when Judge Sullivan is requesting amicus briefs to be entertained?….”
I would humbly submit that there is only one reason that can be concluded to explain Judge Sullivan’s sudden extreme desire for amicus briefs to be filed.
He is a politically corrupt douchebag with no interest in justice. He is just hoping for some political cover to save his disgusting waste of protoplasm.
In my limited experience, he is very similar to every judge that I have personally had experience with. Every one has been a narcissist and arrogant to an unbelievable degree. They feel like they are gods. They are not fair, are not compassionate, have no common sense and are not just. Every judge that I have dealt has no compassion or realization of the immense financial damage that they are dispensing upon litigants with their lazy, slow, idiotic antics.
Ultimately, it is all about the judge. They don’t give a hoot about anyone else.
Is this them?
Well, the first idiot is SDNY, It screams Clinton and Chucky!.
Flynn should sue them all for slander and defamation.
Nick Akerman, former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York
Richard Ben-Veniste, former member of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
Richard J. Davis, former assistant secretary of the treasury for enforcement and operations
Carl B. Feldbaum, former inspector general for Defense Intelligence, former assistant to the energy secretary and former chief of staff to Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter
George T. Frampton Jr., former assistant secretary of the Interior and former chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality
Kenneth S. Geller, formerly deputy U.S. solicitor general
Gerald Goldman, former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan
AD
Stephen E. Haberfeld, former U.S. magistrate judge in the Central District of California
Larry Hammond, former first deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel
Henry Hecht, lecturer in residence at University of California at Berkeley School of Law
Paul R. Hoeber, lawyer in private practice
Philip Allen Lacovara, former deputy solicitor general of the United States; former special counsel to the House Ethics Committee; and former president of the D.C. Bar
Paul R. Michel, former chief judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and former associate deputy attorney general of the United States
Robert L. Palmer, lawyer in private practice
Richard Weinberg, former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York
Jill Wine-Banks, former general counsel of the U.S. Army; former solicitor general and deputy attorney general of the state of Illinois; and former chief operating officer of the American Bar Association
