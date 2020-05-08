Obama Panics – President Obama Gives Political Operatives and Media Talking Points to Protect Him…

The good news is former President Obama is panicked by recent sunlight; the slight possibility of a U.S. DOJ that may soon have him in the cross-hairs; and the more obvious possibility the American people will discover the scale of his corrupt weaponization of intelligence to target his political opposition.

The better news is former President Obama is so heavily concerned about the looming possibilities; rather than relying on intermediary instructions through Media Matters; he is giving political operatives and national media his instructions directly.  LISTEN:

  1. RJ says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:42 am

    So the creator of ISIS speaks….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Got243kids says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Good uh… G_d, ummmm… Barry ummmm is a uhhh mo-tard.

    Freaking stuttering scum b-g.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Linus in W.PA. says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:45 am

    WTF was that???!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pale rider says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Hey hey hey, ‘ while wringing my hands whilst I grin a contemptible grin’.
    You serious think your in the club obammie? Go look in the mirror and tell me what you see. It’s not an old rich globalists you see. You sold your sold and your people.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Patrick Blasz says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:49 am

    My contempt of him knows no bounds for the damage he inflicted on our beautiful and great nation.

    I just listened . . . that a$$hole thinks Flynn was charged with purjury! And this POS has a law degree? Pawleeze . . . give me a break. Flynn was never under oath . . . didn’t even know he was under investigation or being interviewed as a suspect. He was charged for lying to the FIBs . . .

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. anthonydog says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:55 am

    He lies. The Communist Revolutionary was doing with the foreign surveillance tool known as THE HAMMER that was commandeered by Brennan and Clapper.

    Like

    Reply
  8. jeffsn4 says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:59 am

    That sounded worse than the first debate with Romney. hahaha

    Like

    Reply
  9. hegeliandialetic says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:00 am

    “Jumpin Ju Ju Beans”

    Like

    Reply
  10. frogtongue says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:03 am

    . . . there is really something wrong with his speech pattern, him too . . . I just noticed it in this phone call. He has trouble stringing a sentence together. Who speaks like that? Unless he is reading prepared remarks, he can’t speak extemporaneously. WOW. On a phone call and he has to hunt for words.

    It’s making sense now why he gave so few press conferences, and seldom spoke off the cuff. He can’t. Explains Valerie Jarrett being kept close, she was the brains. Listen to his hemming and hawing. He almost breaks into his stutter but catches it.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Bone Fish says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:08 am

    … legacy of intellectual stammer

    Like

    Reply
  12. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:10 am

    His coup fell apart and ain’t no way he put the cow and creepy up against President Trump. Desperation is setting in. Let the evil basterd sweat. Nasty, perverse, malignant, despicable poc that he is.

    Like

    Reply
  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:11 am

    He’s not on the ballot. He’s on the docket.

    ps–I thought he didn’t want to know any more about it.

    Like

    Reply
  14. LCPUSA says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:11 am

    I can’t stand to listen to him. I really can’t.

    Like

    Reply
    • LCPUSA says:
      May 9, 2020 at 1:15 am

      Maybe they’ll have to put big Mike on the ticket for political cover.

      Bill Barr keeps saying “none of these coupsters are candidates” (I paraphrase)

      Like

      Reply
      • Brutalus says:
        May 9, 2020 at 1:21 am

        I’m still wondering how putting Michelle on the ticket gives him any cover…except for the immediate buzz of it.. in fact, Trump’ll hammer her over all of this

        Like

        Reply
  16. jay says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Close to 9,000 scathing comments – on YAHOO!??
    🎼Where is the LOVE ❤️ You said you’d give to me… 💕 ??

    https://news.yahoo.com/obama-irule-of-law-michael-flynn-case-014121045.html?guccounter=1

    Like

    Reply
  17. freepetta says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:14 am

    Sometime soon Obozo will receive the justice he so richly deserves.
    Just listening to his voice is nauseating with his phony rendition of “THE RULE OF LAW”
    Hopefully, OBOZO’S next foreign trip will be to Guantanamo.

    Like

    Reply
  18. burginthorn says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:19 am

    I will never forget, under Obama’s Presidency 10s of thousands, maybe even 100s of thousands of Christians were slaughtered by Isis and other ethnic and religious groups. During Obama’s entire Presidency it was open season on the worlds Christians.

    Like

    Reply
  19. kent says:
    May 9, 2020 at 1:21 am

    karmazsuchabitch…..

    Like

    Reply
