ABC Report – DOJ Official: “We Do Not Intend To Release The Unmasking List” – The Documents are a DNI Equity…

First things first: ♦Understand Obama’s Surveillance Operation HERE. ♦Michael Flynn wasn’t unmasked, nor under a FISA (Title-1) HERE That’s the background.
After Acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell delivered a volume of declassified intelligence records to Attorney General Bill Barr it was reported that Grenell delivered a file showing the intelligence unmaskers from the Obama administration; pending Barr release.
Today ABC is reporting from senior DOJ officials “”we do not intend to release the [unmasking] list” that Grenell brought over to the building last week.”
Considering the content of the files likely delivered to AG Barr it is worth remaining patient. No-one is more cynical than me about DOJ hiding stuff; but this ain’t that.
The declassified documents are not a DOJ equity, they are a DNI equity, the DNI can release them. For the DOJ the declassified documents are evidence.
Kevin Corke and Adam Housley are both reporting the documents delivered by Grenell extend beyond unmasking; their reporting makes sense. The bigger topic is political surveillance. The surveillance encompassed numerous intelligence equities.
CIA reports would lead to (702) unmasking requests. FBI investigative reports on counterintelligence would lead to unmasking requests; and may also include (702) unmasking requests. FBI (or DOJ) investigative searches of the NSA database could lead to (702) unmasking requests; and would also lead to audit logs and audit trails of non-minimized extractions if 702 was not applicable (domestic surveillance).
There is a myriad of different intelligence audit trails depending on the agency and type of documentary evidence being reviewed: unmasking (reports), audit logs (search queries), minimizations (database extractions) etc. It’s not only “unmasking.”
Additionally, remember former NSA Director ADM Mike Rogers said the NSA purged the non-compliant search results (erased them) but retained the audit logs showing who did what, how much, on whom, and when. So those audit logs could be part of the declassified delivery to AG Bill Barr. All of that makes sense and all of it needs to be kept in perspective.
On the recipient side (Bill Barr) of the declassified material the intelligence documents provide a basis for the DOJ to ask the “unmaskers” or “search query operators” or “intelligence officials” why the subjects within the investigative reports (searches etc) were being unmasked or non-minimized…. and who did they give the information to?
Who requested the unmasking (or minimization removal)? Who did the unmasking? Who received the unmasked materials?… and Why?
The primary who and when is identified within the declassified documents delivered by Grenell. The downstream ‘who’ also saw them, and ‘why’ was the request made, can only be discovered by asking the primary person who received the unmasked (non-minimized) result.
We want to know who the unmaskers were. However, Barr/Durham also likely want to know why and what was the purpose? Those questions can only be answered by going directly to the person who made the request and received the end product. So a little patience is afforded here as those questions are likely being asked.
What we do know is that a seemingly trustworthy DNI Ric Grenell has assembled, declassified and seen all of this information… so there’s reason for some confidence it will not be buried like the James Wolfe stuff. Plus, the assembly is public now (I don’t think that’s coincidental).
Additionally, those people who were unmasked (investigative reports) or non-minimized (investigative search queries) are also potential victims; so there’s some privacy elements that overlay the material declassified by Grenell. After all, just because someone came into contact with Lt. General Michael Flynn, and ended up in some intelligence report, doesn’t make them a subject of the investigation. So a little caution is prudent.
DNI Ric Grenell has provided the information; we know it exists and the DOJ knows we know it exists… so let’s wait and see what happens next. If you have been following along with the deep dive research, these tweets from Adam Housley make sense:
Uniparty!
There’s a lot of tails to this Grennell action. It’s a warning shot on Barr, who is Swamp and Deep State and is subject to bury all of this if he can. Trump’s telling him he has some measure of control here, and may even fire Barr after the election. It’s perfectly timed, too. Barr will likely go dark after July or so, as the election looms, so now’s the time to prompt him to shed some light before he goes dark, and that prompt is coming 60 days before the darkness comes on, plenty of time for Barr to act. It also tells Barr that Trump won’t likely respect Barr’s darkness, if it behooves him. He’ll make releases as necessary right up until the election, I bet. The Mother of All October Surprises may be in store for Bide… I mean, Hillary. This Grinnell release is a classic Trumpian move, lots of depth and breadth and complexity, but perfectly logical and right on its face, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fire Barr AFTER the election? Trump better get his head out of his @SS, quit playing along with this charade, stop wasting time and move A LOT FASTER while Barry & Holder and manufacturing massive voter across the Blue Wall; Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Without the Blue Wall States – Trump loses – BIGLY.
LikeLike
not truth/opinion: ”Trump better get his head out of his @SS,”
Really?? Nice language, and it is “””President Trump”””.
LikeLike
IIRC Barr came out of retirement to be AG. I expect he’ll resign as soon as practicable after the election.
Barr also has other people make moves that leave him looking like a bystander, when he might not be. He gave the Brady review to Jensen to do. He gave the Deep State coup to Durham; both men are respected prosecutors who are hard to criticize as political.
Barr is institutionalist who has set himself the impossible task of restoring the reputation of the DOJ. He won’t air DOJ dirty laundry unless it serves that purpose as he sees it. The Brady move and dismissal was a sign of this purpose; one can only wonder about (and enjoy the thought) of Brandon Van Grack’s life these days at DOJ.
LikeLike
Doesn’t AG Barr have four other attorneys besides Jensen doing “reviews” – or his dirty work to use another term?
LikeLike
Yes, I believe per Judge Conyers’ order, all the questionable FISA warrants have to be investigated to see if they complied with all statutes and rules. Then the attorneys have to check to see how the evidence from those warrants was used, including if any Brady material was withheld.
LikeLike
I want to see if Obama spied on other candidates for the 2016 election, like Cruz, Rubio, Bush, and others. Might really piss off some Republicans if they find out they were spied on illegally as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinker-I agree completely. Release the Kraken!
LikeLike
If the other R candidates have not already assumed they were also spied on they are much dumber than I thought.
LikeLike
Hope a trap isn’t being laid for the amazing Grennel, he’s too smart for that but he may be dodging mined fields. Better for the DOJ to expose the bad actors once all the why, when and shows are vetted. Just my opinion and I may be wrong
LikeLike
Ric survived cancer. Having faced his mortality, he’s likely unafraid. I believe God has Grenell tapped for this purpose precisely. With that said, may God protect him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might be nice to step up the pace a bit instead of every step taking months. We’ve got about six short months before vote fraud removes the President from office and the entire investigation is shut down
The only way to counter the massive voting fraud that, in my opinion, will occur is to expose the absolute truth that will finally open the eyes of the people
The UniParty has been playing the “drag it out until after the election” the whole time, and you can be sure they’ve been working on their fraud techniques
LikeLiked by 1 person
Transparency. The new normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How”s not show oops
LikeLike
I pray that Barr turns out to be on the righteous side in the end. I still pray for that, though I no longer let myself feel hopeful. He has the ability to be righteous, on a historical scale. Keep praying for AG Barr.
LikeLike
Pray is what I do first thing in the morning and last thing in the evening. Each prayer about the success and safety of Pres. Trump, his family and the few Patriots he has around him…..AND all you DEPLORABLES.
LikeLike
Here we are only 5 days after DNI Grenell was serendipitously filmed walking into the DOJ with a satchel, accompanied by some tough-looking armed security. And look at all the speculation even TODAY! Add in some mixed messages and new information, and we’re still no closer to knowing what Grenell and Barr may have spoken about.
Did anyone film Grenell leaving the DoJ? I don’t remember seeing anything like that. At least we’d know how long he was in the building, though we wouldn’t know if he was talking with Barr or playing video games.
Relax folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LEVERAGE; POTUS has created leverage over all of them. Grenell walking over the ‘satchel’ to DOJ was a show of strength for POTUS. He now has the upper hand. The Art of War, The Art of the Deal … let the games begin.
LikeLike
There is another perspective to the “release dynamic” that has been forgotten here. We have discussed this before, when we all discussed normal release procedures a few years back.
Consider, Director Grenell is following the “past and re-established” proper procedure of having a legal review of materials for release by DoJ before the ODNI does the actual release himself, by authority potentially granted (delegated) him by the President. After, as SD points out these are ODNI Equity.
Either way the ball is in AG Barr’s court. There could also be a partial release based on the legal review.
LikeLike
Slightly off topic, but even the blind MSM finds a nut once in awhile:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/12/joe-biden-admits-he-was-aware-they-asked-for-investigation-of-michael-flynn/
“So what did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn and was there anything improper done?” Stephanolpoulos asked.
“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden said, before accusing Trump of using the issue as a “diversion” from the coronavirus crisis.
Stephanopoulos followed up: “I do want to press that. You say you didn’t know anything about it, but you were reported to be at a January 5th, 2017, meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with the Russian ambassador, [Sergey] Kislyak.”
That seemed to refresh Biden’s memory.
“No, I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden said. “I’m sorry. I was aware that there was — that they had asked for an investigation. But that’s all I know about it and I don’t think anything else.”
Fess up joe, you knew EVERYTHING.
LikeLike
Last I heard the Head Honcho at the DOJ was given the authority to release declassified documents. Your move Mr. Barr.
LikeLike
So you make up a story one day and the next you walk it back with another story. Circular reporting?
LikeLike
Do it Grenell…..release it all! Or we’ll never know who was behind it and what they did.
LikeLike
A thought I had last night is that the dam has burst. If you’ve ever played sports or been in a situation where you need to get that “first win”, there’s always that huge pressure you feel. It can feel like it takes forever, and you have all the self doubt and worries. But you keep at it, persevere, work doggedly, etc. and grind it out.
Then you get a win, and BOOM it’s like the floodgates are opened. I feel like that is what is happening here. Getting through the Flynn morass was that first real “W”. The Powers That Be finally had no other choice than to do what was obvious and launch it. Then the floodgates open, and your biggest problem is how to handle success.
Grenell is an example of this. How long has this classification issue been stymied by Deep State players inside the IC? Years? Then you get a “W” and swhoosh! On the DOJ side, Barr tasks Jensen and Jensen finds things that Van Grack denied ever existed. I’m sure Barr is sincere when he calls Bob Mueller a friend. Well, Mr. Barr, your friend lied to you and Jeff Jensen found proof literally hidden in your friend’s office. Then you start finding lots of other stuff because now you know where to look and not to believe the people who work there and swhoosh!
But now they have a new problem: how do you actually process all this stuff? From a legal perspective and just pure mental capacity to get your head around it. If what is leaking out is true, then what Grenell and the DOJ now have is a flood of information that Barack Obama and his toadies established a massive spy operation targeting American Citizens. And this was probably done in every sector of the economy, government, and politics. And then, having lost an election, weaponized it in an attempt to overturn that election. Where do you even start?
I always say “It’s a good problem to have” in situations like this. But, they have to stay focused and process all this stuff in a way that doesn’t blow up their other investigations.
LikeLike
I know we’re moving on but let’s not forget that there’s a lot more about the Flynn case. His lawyers helped him with his fara filing. That same filing was then held over his head as fraudulent. They said that he lobbied for Turkey. But Flynn said that he had no idea the company that hired him was owned by the Turkish government. His lawyers “helped” him with the contract as well. Eric Holder is up to his tiny rat eyeballs in this. Who set up Flynn with the lobbying contract? Hypothesis- The cia and/or fbi arranged for the Turkish company to hire Flynn. Holders law firm went along and hid from Flynn who his client was. Also, the company in question might have been a cia front rather than an actual Turkish company. Later when it was revealed that the company was “owned by the Turkish government” Holders law firm then had Flynn sign fara documents they knew were inaccurate but Flynn didn’t. This Flynn was also threatened with. To force the plea. I want to see ALL OF IT. I also want to remember everyone else who Mueller went after knowing that he had no reason. All the people who were dragged in and forced to pay huge lawyers fees to defend themselves. Mueller punished everyone who helped President Trump by torturing them with subpoenas and costs. They had to pay their own travel and hotel. Drop their jobs and go running whenever Mueller so ordered. They need to be remembered as well when justice is handed out.
*Sundance! My phone doesn’t do paragraphs. Sorry.
LikeLike
As entertaining as Trump’s tweets are, I believe they are meant to be very specific messages…to both us, his loyal supporters as well as to his adversaries. When he writes TREASON, you better believe he already knows what happens at the end of #Obamagate. And they do too. And I believe, and not in a tin foil hat kinda way, that the extensive spying and blackmail done by the Obama administration is just the tip of the vile iceberg. I think assassination, murder, pedophile crimes, human trafficking, cash to and from enemy foreign powers…it’s all there. The spying on Trump is just the band-aid that is hopefully about to get ripped off the oozing pus filled cavity of wretchedness that has crippled this country for decades. THAT’S what scaring these demons. Of both political parties.
LikeLike
PS….people may go “ho hum” about the political struggle (GOP vs DEM) but they’ll pay attention to crimes against humanity.
LikeLike