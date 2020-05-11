Satchel Contents Identified – Grenell Moves to Unmask the Unmaskers…

Last week it was noted that Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell delivered a satchel of classified documents to AG Bill Barr. The exact content of the documents was unknown.
Today ABC is reporting that Grenell has requested AG Bill Barr use the declassification authority, granted to him by President Trump in May 2019, to declassify the list of Obama officials who requested unmaskings of Trump campaign and administration officials.
WASHINGTON – Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has sought to declassify a list of former Obama administration officials who were allegedly involved in the so-called “unmasking” of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, a senior U.S. official tells ABC News.
[…] His visit indicates his focus on an issue previously highlighted in 2017 by skeptics of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, specifically allegations that former officials improperly unveiled Flynn’s identity from intercepts of his call with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
[…] Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has openly acknowledged unmasking the identities of some senior Trump officials during the presidential transition but has strenuously denied ever leaking any identities and said nothing she did was politically motivated.
[…] In 2017, Rep. Devin Nunes — a longtime critic of the Russia investigation — accused the Obama administration of improper unmasking of Trump transition officials after he secretly met with two national security officials at the White House who he said provided him with documents supporting his assertions. (more)
March 27, 2017, then House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, held a brief press conference and stated he was provided intelligence reports brought to him by unnamed sources including ‘significant information’ about President-Elect Trump and his transition team.
These reports included unmaskings of President Trump campaign officials; and included Donald Trump himself…. You know what that means:
1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”
2.) “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.”
3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.”
4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.
“The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:”
- “Who was aware of it?”
- “Why it was not disclosed to congress?”
- “Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”
- “Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”
- “And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?”
“I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”
.
The next week, April 4, 2017, you already know the routine. MSNBC is the favorable proprietary venue. Andrea Mitchell plays the role of media-legal-adviser, her client is Susan Rice. Live interviews are always the greatest risk (see: Evelyn Farkas) The full interview is below:
There are some interesting aspects to the interview:
Susan Rice @00:51 – …”Let me explain how this works. I was a National Security Adviser, my job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. That’s the same as the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and CIA Director.; and every morning, to enable us to do that, we receive – from the intelligence community – a compilation of intelligence reports that the IC, the intelligence community, has selected for us –on a daily basis– to give us the best information as to what’s going on around the world.”
[Note, Susan Rice is describing the PDB]
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
OK, so right there, in the very beginning of the forward narrative, Susan Rice is confirming the “unmasking” request(s) which can be pinned upon her, are directly related to her need to understand -on behalf of President Obama- intelligence for the President’s Daily Briefing (the PDB). This was a previous question now answered.
This is EXPLOSIVE, and here’s why.
Remember, the President’s Daily Brief under President Obama went to almost everyone at top levels in his administration. Regarding the Obama PDB:
[…] But while through most of its history the document has been marked “For the President’s Eyes Only,” the PDB has never gone to the president alone. The most restricted dissemination was in the early 1970s, when the book went only to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was dual-hatted as national security adviser and secretary of state.
In other administrations, the circle of readers has also included the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with additional White House staffers.
By 2013, Obama’s PDB was making its way to more than 30 recipients, including the president’s top strategic communications aide and speechwriter, and deputy secretaries of national security departments. (link)
Susan Rice is admitting to “unmasking” names within intelligence reports to give her context for how they pertain to the overall briefing material. That briefing material is the PDB. That PDB goes to dozens of political people and political entities.
With dozens of people with access to President Obama’s PDB, Rice’s unmasking of the intelligence report names gave dozens of people direct access to unmasked intelligence – including Obama officials who could, perhaps did, use the PDB for specific and intentional political purposes.
Rice: I’ll blame a YouTube video ….Oops, already used that one.
l am confused – someone help me: 1) I understand that unmasking is ok if done to provide more context for the intelligence it is wrong when used in abusive fashion; 2) if Rice was able to unmask someone for her own use, does it mean that person was unmasked for all 30 recipients? I just want to understand the facts.
all illegal because they made up the Trump Russia garbage under the guise of Foreign ‘intelligence’ She should hang. Every thing they did to set it up and execute it was all based on hiding their years of crimes. Full Stop.
They used Carter Page as a conduit to investigate and “unmask” everyone in candidate Trump’s orbit. The kind of warrant they used against Carter Page (703?) enabled the corrupt administrative Obama state to investigate every single person Carter Page ever had an association with and all of their associations too. I think Carter Page was a willing plant used to grow the false Russia, Russia, Russia narrative and setup President Trump and his Team.
This ‘unmasking’ is different from the FISA warrants. According to the FISA court, 85% of the ‘unmaskingd’ were illegal. (they were crooked, too)
The FISA warrants were faked to spy illegally after Admiral Rogers shut off the crooks’ access to type 702 “unmasking’.
Yes and done on purpose so the correct little rats could use it politically. They got the ultimate inside information on their political enemies.
This is another example of how these people do something legal in order to accomplish and illegal or corrupt goal. Can the National Security Advisor unmask US persons? Yes. It’s legal.
Did the people who made it legal anticipate that the unmasking would be used to target the political enemies of Barack Obama, and do so in a scale nobody ever dreamed of? Nope.
It’s like how they used the IRS to target conservatives and tea party groups. The IRS can legally determine a non profit doesn’t meet this or that criteria. Was that power intended to be used to target hundreds/thousands of Barack Obama’s political enemies? Nope.
I learned a great new term here at CTH from another commenter: Color of Law. ie using an ostensibly legal process and badge of office to accomplish a corrupt/illegal end.
All this stuff is why, if we ever see indictments, they’re going to include the words “conspiracy to commit ______”
That’s the exponential problem these paper trails are creating for Obama and Crew. It is mathematically impossible to screw up this many times in only one direction without corrupt intent.
It’s not like they were unmasking Democrats.
18 USC 242
https://www.justice.gov/crt/deprivation-rights-under-color-law
“For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials. It is not necessary that the crime be motivated by animus toward the race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin of the victim.
The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.”
TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242
Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.
see also
18 USC 241
https://www.justice.gov/crt/conspiracy-against-rights
Section 241 of Title 18 is the civil rights conspiracy statute. Section 241 makes it unlawful for two or more persons to agree together to injure, threaten, or intimidate a person in any state, territory or district in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him/her by the Constitution or the laws of the Unites States, (or because of his/her having exercised the same). Unlike most conspiracy statutes, Section 241 does not require that one of the conspirators commit an overt act prior to the conspiracy becoming a crime.
The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.
TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 241
If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same;…
They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.
I believe your number 2 question has been correctly answered by yourself. She was passing on any unmasked individual(s) to all recipients. This is how I read this.
I have a question: What business did Samantha Power have in requesting the unmasking of anybody?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently, this is something the Nat’l Sec. Advisor has authority to do. Sadly, like most everything Obama did, it quickly devolved into how they could weaponize it.
Does this means these individuals aren’t going to be prosecuted by Durham?
Ric Grenell 2024
Jeff Jensen as VP on the ticket.
Grenell is a good man and a wonderful American. He has the authority to put some pressure where pressure is needed. Go Ric Go!
IMHO Grenell is giving these docs to Barr as a test.
Barr is getting pressure from the public and Grennell, plus PJT applying the pressure on twatter. Notice Barr isn’t whining about PJT’s tweets anymore….seems the movie is unfolding nicely.
Yes. I think the leak to ABC is telling.
RHRMama, you are very insightful. I think Ric The G-man walked those docs in the front door because he wanted us to know something had popped, and Billy Bagpipes to know that we know it!
RHRMama, you are very insightful. I think Ric The G-man walked those docs in the front door because he wanted us to know something had popped, and Billy Bagpipes to know that we know it!
My opinion is AG Barr is a White Hat moving slowly to develop an air tight case. Of course in doing that he’s forced into giving Attorney Durham space to conduct his investigation.
It’s hard to visualize any reason, save forcing AG Barr’s hand, for Mr. Grenell to make such a public display of handing off the new documents.
If AG Barr releases the documents this week chances are still favorable he’s a good guy. If those papers never see the light of day I’m going to be eating a big plate of humble pie.
You and Redhotrugmama (above) have the same idea.
FWIW Rush Limbaugh today on his show invested a lot of confidence in Barr as a white hat.
Jimmy R –
Mr. Rush is of course a living legend and to included on any matter with him is about as good as it’s going to get.
And I do want to be right on this. If I am much good will come to the country. If I’m wrong our country will have been taken to the cleaners again.
One way or the other it feels as if there’s a reveal at hand.
Barr is being forced beyond “protecting the institutions”,….but really this,isn’t Grennel vs Barr,…or even PDJT vs Barr,…its really what it has been, all along;
PDJT vs McConnell.
Barr is just a proxie, as is Grennell.
PDJT has McConnell boxed in, and in the crosshairs.
I think it was leaked to ABC news because Susan Rice’s husband is a producer there!!
https://heavy.com/news/2017/04/ian-officer-cameron-susan-rice-husband-o-abc-news-biography-photos-producer/
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Susan Rice has openly acknowledged unmasking the identities of some senior Trump officials during the presidential transition but has strenuously denied ever leaking any identities and said nothing she did <>.”
Really? Then what WAS the motivation??– Elections have consequences.
Record scroll by comments time today; so many tirades and rants and screeds and polemics directed at AG Barr, because he is not doing what the bashers want fast enough.
Not much here to learn, except cute basher terms, ”bondo” and ”bagpipes” anytime AG Barr’s name is mentioned, and if someone mentions Sessions, serious stinking thinking ensues.
Compare/contrast Grenell telling it like it is to Schiff and Barr. Schiff was a letter that Grenell released to the public. Everyone saw Grenell walk across with the satchel to talk to Barr. He is showing deference to an older man. Not calling him out. And Barr would know if Grenell has declas authority. Just a friendly “chat”. Grenell vs Schiff was a cat toying with a mouse. Barr (and everyone else) will also recognize the different approaches.
what if all of the proof comes out of all of these crimes and nothing happens to the criminals?
Rice was downstream from the waterfall of intelligence collecting of known targets. She is likely to be the link to Obama receiving the intelligence and then the creation of the feedback loop that included the “insurance policy”.
What I found stunning was this became routine.
I’d like to know which agency led this abuse. It is unlikely that this involved multiple agencies, but if it did that would be the most damming evidence yet of the Obama administration.
Tucker and The Rooster. Let’s see him do the Lindsey Graham 2-step…. what a double-headed Hydra!
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6155930654001#sp=show-clips
The FISA ‘2-hop”
The Rooster was cowed.
Tucker pushed pretty hard, “This was a witch hunt. Why didn’t you stop it?” Rooster stuck to the “the Russians interfered” and Tucker went with the “We have no evidence they hacked the DNC. What did they do?”
Rooster retorts, “We will never know about that server. But we put out a report on how the Russians interfered.”
“Thanks for that.”
Grenell is a good man and a wonderful American. He has the authority to put some preasure where preasure is needed. Go Ric Go!
Looks like a bull market for DC lawyers . Living the dream 😊
Prosecuting this as conspiracy is good because these traitors are going to run out of Lawyers when they all get indicted at the same time. The white shoe law firms will be totally overwhelmed trying to figure out which of their soon to be broke clients will rat out on their other soon to be broke clients. Most every Washington D.C. firm will have tremendous conflicts of interest with current or former employees under indictment.
conspiracy, say 18 usc 241, gives a wider choice of venues, out of DC where anyone else is involved.
They are DYING for the Right to go after Rice, a woman of color. Don’t take the bait! There are much bigger fish to fry and she will never turn over.
deprived of rights under color of rice?
We knew this when it happened. My question:
Why would Grenell need Barr to declassify materials? As Acting ODNI, he must have at least the same access as Barr right now. Yes?
Because: Durham.
He might not want to unilaterally disclose something that is evidence in a criminal proceeding.
This is my theory for the “missing” 302. If there is, indeed, a baseline 302 that contradicts the Strzok/Page version, that is evidence of corrupt intent and (with the texts) a criminal conspiracy directly implicating Strzok, Page and McCabe.
The Force is strong here. And bang on.
The Force is strong here. And bang on.
Grenell and new COS are making a big difference. This election is between PTrump and Obama. Obama and dims can see Biden is good for nothing so they are going to take Biden’s campaign now onward and try to make him basement president..
Catch 22 for Bill Barr? Not sure. But now he has the ammunition he never thought he’d have courtesy of the Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell. AG William Barr has the history of America staring him in the face. Don’t be naive, Bill. Follow the sunlight and we all win, win, win!
AG William Barr has a choice to go down in history as the man who helped President Trump save the United States and the world from evil, or he will go down in history as the man who helped evil win by covering up the sunlight.
CBS today: “Trump at the time incorrectly stated that Nunes’ findings confirmed his still-unfounded claims that President Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign at Trump Tower in 2016.”
My God, the Media is a deep sewer running full and fast!
CBS today: “Trump at the time incorrectly stated that Nunes’ findings confirmed his still-unfounded claims that President Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign at Trump Tower in 2016.”
My God, the Media is a deep sewer running full and fast!
“[Susan Rice] has strenuously denied ever leaking any identities and said nothing she did was politically motivated.”
Puh-lease. EVERYTHING she did was politically motivated.
Just thinkin’ ahead – We’ve apparently built these “Quarantine Centers” (Ex: TN) that are likely standing empty. Maybe that’s a good ‘safe-space’ for former/senior government officials awaiting bail-?
“You can’t be too safe,” as they say.
I hope Trey Gowdy gets exposed in all this corrupt bullshit!!! I just watched an interview with him and Tucker Carlson where the arrogant asshole tried to blame his and the other Rhinos on Devin Nunes!!!
At first I thought he didn’t know because he said he didn’t read the documents and relied on briefings. Claimed he changed his mind after reading them but defended his statement about Russia and Robert Mueller and tried to throw Devin under the bus!!!
What an unbelievable coward who’s as Deep State as the come, and I am now more convinced than ever he was in on the coup!!! We know Trey, and there’s nothing you can do about it!!!!
Let us not forget that ADmiral Rogers, before he was fired for going to President Elect Trump, found that secret megadata on THOUSANDS of Americans, picked up by the NSA computers, was revealed to the WH and politically connected FBI contractors via bogus FISA warrants issued at the request of the WH. This is probably the deep dark secret that the OBAMA WH had to keep from being exposed. As KT McFarland, Flynn’s assistant who was also fired, said, “we were just collateral damage in order to carry out the operation against Trump.
“They wanted to deflect attention to something very big. I don’t know what it was that they were trying to cover up. But they went to enormous lengths to cover it up. It’s very clear it wasn’t just a few rogue agents at the FBI. This is not done by some mid-level government official in the Justice Department or the FBI. It was the highest levels of the FBI,” she said, slamming fired FBI Director James Comey for laughing about wiretapping Flynn.
Yeah, I was wondering what Grenell was carrying in that bag, https://xcontra.wordpress.com/2020/05/11/what-was-grenell-carrying-by-hand/
maybe a smoking gun with BHO’s fingerprints on it. The unmaskers list does not seem so hot as to require hand delivery to DOJ by DNI… but what do I know? ; )
~ It wasn’t a smooth transition or election ~ so here we are ~ doing what needs to be done ~
Officials from the President-elect Donald Trump incoming administration and President Barack Obama’s Cabinet and senior staff hold a transition meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House, Jan. 13, 2017. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Hm, didn’t Barr already have the ability to declassify for 12 months?
If he had done his job all the coup plotters would have been discredited a long time ago, and many already indicted or found guilty.
