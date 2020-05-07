Mission Possible – DNI Richard Grenell Delivers Satchel of Declassified Documents to AG Bill Barr – Possible Release Tomorrow…

Earlier this afternoon Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell delivered a satchel of declassified documents to Attorney General Bill Barr. According to DC sources the content could possibly be released tomorrow in an explosive Friday document dump. Stay tuned…
What a difference one man on a mission can make. Ric Grenell is top shelf.
I would suggest that Flynn replace O’Brien
Ooh yay! I have not seen the Breitbart Shield in years!
Ric Grennel is definitely worthy!!
I love the picture of Richard Grenall nonchalantly delivering the papers “that fired the shot heard around the world” but you forgot to add the image of this solemn, pompous, yet impotent, procession.
https://media.npr.org/assets/img/2020/01/15/gettyimages-1193932383-3ec73677db239293c96154c8c4c53666c9fb36d1.jpg?s=6
