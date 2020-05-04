White House Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses ‘America-First’ Manufacturing Realignment…

White House Manufacturing Policy Advisor and lead on execution of the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing initiatives to secure, produce and/or manufacture critical healthcare products in the U.S.
There are multiple reports in media today about the White House assembling a variety of new policies and regulations to go full wolverine on ‘America-First’. USTR Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are leading the effort.
Additionally, Navarro notes FEMA, HHS and DoD will soon have rules requiring USA manufactured purchases for their government contracts.
MOAB!
“Designed in America, Made in Hu Flung Pu” NO!
“Assembled in America” (from parts mfrd. in and shipped from Hu Flung Pu” NO!
“Made in America” YES!!
If you Globalist Multinational Corporations cannot figure out how to manufacture at least 90% of the parts of your products in America, and sell them to Americans for a respectable profit, then you aren’t anywhere as smart as you claim to be.
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!! And…they definitely are not …”anywhere as smart as you claim to be.” WHERE were they for the past 30 years, allowing this Country to decline while continuing to line their pockets. I want to see “made in America” again, like years ago.
Rolling so hard holding my little belly.
The Red Chinese thought that using a bio weapon against America they would bring us to our knees and that we would beg them for thire trade goods, especially medical supplies. They miscalculated. We are not a weaker nation nor a vassal of Red China. They have awakened an economic giant. Xin Loi mofos.
I don’t speak a word of Chinese but I think I got your last comment loud and clear!! And I agree wholeheartedly!!
If Trump loses in November all this goes out the window.
Was it my imagination or Did the newscasters in the middle of Peter Navarro seem to be unhappy with his answers. Or was it just me? Towards the end they appear to be happier either because the segment is ending, or they liked Peter’s answers. 🤔🤔😋
Triple the tariffs on ALL PRODUCTS from China and offer a one time tax exemption for any company that returns ALL of their manufacturing back to the US… Expiration date of November 3rd of this year!!
Who was the China Apologist on Fox News “Town Hall” last night, asking President Trump to get rid of Chinese Tariffs, so he could sell “made in China” stuff in his shops?
The whole thing smelled like rotten fish.
Who is/was he ?????
He was the owner of a meat packaging plant – probably made lots of deals with China over the years. Probably doesn’t have a lot of loyalty to America.
Faux News is smelling pretty bad now….Like that fish rotting in a newspaper or something.
Instead of tax exemptions, offer immediate expensing, writing off all moving expenses in the year the move is made, if the move is made within the next couple three years.
Tax exemptions never seem to go away, whereas expensing is a one-time deal.
Use tariffs on “made in China” products to support production of “made in the USA” products until “economies of scale” reduce the unit cost.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent!! Send that exact phrasing to the White House. It is easy to understand and should make perfect sense to anyone who is actually paying attention!!
Bring it back! All the industry that our sell-out “ruling class” sold off to profit themselves.
comin home………..YIPPY KI YI OH
That was great! Navarro’s refused to let them shape the interview. Bring it all back!
Ugg screw masks and screw china!
I don’t know how much of their purchases are currently NOT manufactured here, but this seems like a potentially YUGE amount of repatriation!
I can’t hear the video well where I’m at so I only watched a few seconds.
What I can tell you, is that in the past year, the male anchor has received quite a bit of ire at CTH. It was one specific interview. I do not recall any other details.
I’m all for bringing factories back to produce everything we have being made in China.
So we have to have factories producing masks? In the trillions? What is going to happen when we – john Q public doesn’t have to wear stupid-19 dehumanizing masks.
Plus shut up about the freaking vaccine. Anyone who thinks a vaccine made in 5 – 9 months is going to be safe or effective has got to have their heads examined.
It isn’t about the “making” of the vaccine to be effective it is about having long term TESTING.
You can’t get long term testing done in a few months.
My, my, my, aren’t you the little totalitarian?
have no idea what you are talking about and probably neither do you.
If we have a surplus of PPE, then we sell it to other countries! Or we can keep a full national stockpile. Also, if a factory makes masks, they can also make protective gowns and medical head covers. They should have factories that can be tweaked to provide other items easily, if necessary…not just one thing.
Don’t be negative, or give up hope, think outside of the box for solutions!
Thank you for reminding of that.
I didn’t think about selling them to other countries, I was just thinking they were going to keep forcing us to wear them…;)
This is the one “changing America because of the crisis” I can get into. The Dems’ “world changing” due to the crisis is absolutely for power & control & killing off those not in agreement with them
FIVE EYES ON TO CHINA!
Quite amazing how President Donald John Trump and President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador New NAFTA Agreement made America-Mexico Trading Partners that will replace Communists China, Europe, PAC-Rim, and even Canada that became Predator Competitors and Defense Loafers.
The New NAFTA Expansion in Transport, Trucking, Energy, Agriculture, Construction, Tourism, Real Estate are the foundations for the Western Hemisphere Supply Chain Manufacturing.
All these sectors are essential for programming a Data Transfer Object (DTO) is an object that carries data between processes as a big leap to link Mexican Sectors with American Peer, along with Central-South American Low Costs Partnerships. This means expansion of DTOs of Tucson, Phoenix, El Paso, San Diego, Los Angeles and the California Central Valley will be duplicate benefits Producers in South, Midwest and Northeast ever growing Consumer Populations Workforce Demographics.
The current collapse of the Global Trade Order, Security and Virus exposures has consequences for everyone, and in many cases those consequences for Europe, Asia, Africa. Yet, the Western Hemisphere with Populations under 30, with Two Safe Oceans Peaceful Borders, Plentiful Low Costs Fossil Fuels growing New Tech Clean Energy, and most important Agricultural Abundance for over a Billion Producers-Consumers cannot be match by any competitor continents nations, cultures and people with high elderly populations.
These will be the determining factor of America, Mexico and Central-South America’s future, since regional and local factors don’t simple fade away. Western Hemisphere’s local geographies, local economic trends and local histories remain not just relevant, but the recipe of safe defense trade dominant.
Global shifts will favor America and Mexico that has worked with President Trump more than any Western Hemisphere nation and why have become NAFTA True Partners more than Canada that became a Defense Loafing Competitor, along with Oceania (Pac-Rim), Europe, and the Middle East. This is why South Korea, Japan, Australia, and soon United Kingdom have done Trade Tariffs Deals and closer Allies knowing they will need America. While Communist China and Middle East Nations are on the uncooperative precipice of caring taking elderly among needs to defend themselves against competitors economic and geographical conflicts of just consumers not producers.
MJJ, Interesting insights, Thanks for sharing.
Thank you, but as a long time follower of Geopolitical Economics with the credit goes to University of Pennsylvania Dr. Robert Strausz-Hupé, Austrian-born U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Theorist Founder of the Foreign Policy Research Institute…..”As policy evolves towards several continental systems, and technology accentuates the strategic importance of large, contiguous areas. Thus the era of overseas empires and free world trade closes. If this reasoning is pushed to its absolute conclusion, the national state is also a thing of the past, and the future belongs to the giant state. Many nations will be locked in a few vast compartments. But in each of these one people, controlling a strategic area, will be master of the others.” – Geopolitics: The Struggle for Space and Power (1942)
Along with Peter Zeihan now taking that Baton!
Peter Zeihan Presents Disunited Nations: The Trade Breakdown | Upfront Summit 2020
I cannot believe that the DoD does not already have rules in place for “America First” purchasing practices. They do have rules where you have to favor businesses owned by women and minorities… I knew more than a few people manipulating that requirement back when I was in the service. Why wouldn’t they require products, especially sensitive components like IT equipment and aircraft parts, to be made in the USA?
One word, POLITICS.
Who is going to wear all of these mask? Wait until people start developing lung disease from inhaling the fibers and toxins from the material these masks are made from.
Please, somebody ask Mr. Navarro who advised him to recommend Stefan Halper for an Ambassador position the Trump administration, an who invited him to the White House and met with him in 2018???!?!? The
