Sunday Talks: Mockingbird Propagandist Chris Wallace Lies During Birx Interview….

We noted this last week, a specific and nuanced lie about the phase-1 gateway. Last week Jake Tapper and Chuck Todd were pushing it; this week it is Chris Wallace.
When the original guidelines were rolled out by the White House COVID-19 task force, the administration was clear to say how the guidelines were created for the state governors to use in coordination with “state and local health officials.”
A key part of the White House guidelines was the “gateway to reopening”; which included a recommendation of a 14-day period where the virus tracking showed diminished spread. However, the guidelines were emphasized to be driven by “local and state health departments.” It does not take every county in the entire state to pass the gateway before the governor, any governor, can start their phase-1 reopening.
The White House guidelines to the state governors were intentionally structured around coordination with county health officials/county health departments. The reasoning was simple, a state with 40 counties may have passed the gateway hurdle in 38 of the 40 counties, but that does NOT mean the entire state has not passed the phase-one gateway.
“The guidance allows each state governor to modify their phased response by county depending on the Virus impact. Some counties may be in phase-one, while other counties may be in phase two or three. The state and local public health officials will be responsible for monitoring the virus impact on an ongoing basis.” (link)
Here’s a specific example. There are 67 counties in the state of Florida. Sixty-five of those counties may have already passed through the phase-one gateway; meaning they show declining infection rates for 14-days, and/or had little impact. Two counties like Dade, and Broward may not have yet passed the gateway guideline. It would be ridiculous for 65 (mostly rural) counties to sit and wait for one or two (mostly urban) counties to achieve the same level of virus containment before re-opening their local economy.
It would be ridiculous for a State Governor like Ron DeSantis to hold back sixty-five counties while waiting on the other one or two to catch up.
That is specifically why the White House guidance emphasized the local health departments coordinating with the state governors.
It does not take every county in the entire state to pass the gateway before the governor, any governor, can start giving guidelines for reopening. Nor is it accurate to say that “no state has passed the gateway for phase-one.” Factually, every state has some counties that are well beyond the phase-one guidelines.
Conversely, many counties within individual states may already be in phase-three; however, that doesn’t mean the entire state is in phase-3 based on the guidelines.
If you were to follow the false logic claimed by Chris Wallace, you could argue as soon as a state has a single county at phase-3 then the state has achieved the phase-3 gateway.
Watch how in the interview Wallace makes the false claim: “no state has passed the phase-one reopening guideline”… He is lying, and he knows it.
David Mamet had a famous saying that is often cited. Essentially he said: ‘in order for left-wing partisans and ideologues to continue advancing their agenda, they must pretend not to know things.’ CTH calls this “The Mamet Principle.” No where is that quote more clearly showcased than with these types of interviews.
Chris Wallace is a political operative. A placed ideologue within media advancing an agenda in an effort to do as much harm as possible. This is not an accident; and yes this harm is specific, purposeful and with intent.
The evolved Fabian-Socialists, the professional left which includes most mainstream media now, are dangerous in disposition due to the rabidity of their partisanship. If they were not, they wouldn’t be consistently lying. It really is that simple.
first, let us remember his father was Mike Wallace, so as the twig is bent, so grows the tree.
second, “It does not take every county in the entire state to pass the gateway before the governor, any governor, can start their phase-1 reopening.” our FL governor has done a gradated reopening in the state. three counties in South Florida will not be participating in phase 1 because their data is not conducive to allow it to move forward at this time. Gov Ron Desantis has done a great job for our state and I’m so glad I do not live in my former home state of NJ.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And thank God we have a reasonable sane Governor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unlike King Bel Edwards
LikeLike
I hope after tonight’s Townhall on Fox, President Trump will do the next one on OANN. He DID tweet about how to watch OANN via ATT. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you recovered from Covid 19 in February and die tomorrow in an auto accident it will be counted as a Covid death.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@revarm…..
Wrong, wrong, the acid test for counting as a China Coronavirus death is, “can the patient spell ‘Covid-19’ “.
Since most patients are comatose and die before they are given the spelling test, then by Default, it is presumed they can spell Covid-19, therefore they died of Covid-19.
Please, please get with the program
LikeLiked by 1 person
People, those who are afraid, will ask for and participate in contact tracing and storage of your medical data on your phone or other device. This number of people will not be enough to implement such regulation and control, it would lack support.
Now consider what can also be done with such technology, in the field of dating and the kind of sexual behavior that Progressives advocate for. Anyone who wants to prove they haver no STD’s will in the (near?) future be able to show that certified information on his or her medical data device. A privilege that can be taken away quite easily. For example when you don’t behave, when you have uttered the wrong opinions on the internet.
#MeToo is just half of the agenda on sexual politics, the other half is all out promiscuity. Burning Man is the elite’s vision of the future. One in five ‘Burners’ visited the orgies that take place there last year. Soros funded OpenDemocracy published an op-ed titled:”The coronavirus crisis shows it’s time to abolish the family”, if you want to read more prove. All talk of ‘enthousiastic consent’ mirrors the way those people at Burning Man arrange their anonymous sexual contacts
In this Brave New World you’ll get state education from cradle to grave, artificial insemination and eugenics. Blurring of the genders and sexualization of children and youths. Your sexlife will not only be screened and monitored, but TAXED as well.
Fear of disease and crime will push people towards this hyper controlled communist society. The new certified way to arrange safe (if any) sex will be the lure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance…thank you for watching Chris Wallace so I don’t have to. 👊
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great article from Nolte- THEY LIED.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/03/nolte-they-told-us-lockdowns-were-about-flattening-the-curve-they-lied/
LikeLike
And to cap it off, he defended the Fraudulent Bunch Investigators’ framing distinguished General Flynn and parroted panelist Marie Barf’s claim that Flynn lied showing BOTH are unable to comprehend a perjury trap.
LikeLike
I don’t understand why people with the means to sue don’t sue these lying propaganda spewing political operations posing as real news organizations
Any organization that uses the moniker of “news media” should have to follow strict guidelines when it comes to honesty and ethical business practices
Legitimate news organizations must be truthful, fair and nonpartisan because “news” is what shapes peoples opinions, and it’s those opinions that shape the voting patterns which ultimately lead to what type of government and what type of country we’ll have, and that’s much too important to allow dishonest political hacks to shape those opinions
Said political hacks also hide behind the moniker “opinion” when they spew their filthy lies and deceptions, but I challenge the notion that news which falls under the opinion name can be used to tell outright lies, obvious deceptions and libel
These so called news operations should be sued into oblivion and removed from the peoples airwaves. A Republic’s lifeblood depends on honest news coverage, yet we’ve allowed these political operative scumbags to shut out legitimate news in the mainstream media complex
Enough
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pet peeve. The people with the means and knowledge to defend our country seem to be more interested in talking about all the legal problems rather than attempting to fix them. When you consider all the lawyers in this country it just seems that most of them must be profiting from this mess to want to stop it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that the Fabian’s Society is a wolf in sheep’s clothing…they don’t even hide their true agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies…I should have inserted that this is the Fabian Society’s original coat out arms. I believe their history is well worth a read….one can look all around our country and see the Fabian Society’s manifestations. Also of note…there are ties and links of this organization to the Council on Foreign Relations.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Society
LikeLike
Chris Wallace is a repulsive, hypocritical, immoral, parasitic attempt at a human being. A traitor to his nation, a stain on the face of Fox News.
I would say that his late father, the overrated bum Mike Wallace, would be ashamed of his son, but his father was an embodied disgrace as well.
A little like the Cuomo’s. Perhaps without the Cuomo Mafia blood on their hands, given that the Wallace’s are cowardly creatures, preferring to stab people in the back through intermediaries, through innuendo, and through sheer lying.
I apologize for being so nice to them, but what that dyed toupee-wearing mollusk deserves is really not fit to print.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Chrissy is lying and he knows it. They all do it because they know the general public is unaware of the specifics of these guidelines and thus mislead millions with the sole objective of interfering in a national election to get rid of the man who is responsible for exposing their involvement in the deep state coup and cover up of Candidate and President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s one long sentence that hits the nail on the head.
LikeLike
Brilliant…
LikeLike
Not brilliant.
Unfair, rather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walla$$ and the Kill The Economy crowd are totally exaggerating the issue of beaches.
I know, I’m there.
The vast majority of beach traffic is 1’s and 2’s, out on the sand. The groups are either families (who would be more packed in a home) or teenagers. Moms, Dads, and kids and heaps of guys like myself that go to run, swim, and exercise.
Word now is Newsom is in consult with HBPD and other coastal LEO’s to workout a loosening of the noose. Hope so cuz I’m going to the beach tomorrow!~!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been writing Newsome daily and every day I am getting angrier. What a fascist creep is our little Gavin. Don’t forget it or forgive him.
LikeLike
Good to see people are asking awkward questions. A copy of a tweet in a TGP article
Ned Nikolov, Ph.D.
@NikolovScience
Fauci mislead @realDonaldTrump to lock down the US economy via INTIMIDATION using faulty computer models projecting up to 2.2 M deaths in the absence of ACTUAL empirical evidence for emergency.
Did you know such an act qualifies for “Domestic Terrorism”?https://law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2331 … “
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wont even give Wallace the benefit of a rerun look at what he says. I just want to know if he believes his BS or is being paid to say what he says week after week.
LikeLike
Somebody do the math on how many total counties nationwide have crossed each gate, and the total populations in those counties, and the percentage of the counties and population that they represent.
LikeLike