White House Releases “Opening Up America Again” Plan – Three Phase Guidance For State Governors…

The White House has revealed the state guidance for a reopening of the American economy [White House Resource Link]. The plan includes three phases of specific guidance as a roadmap for each governor depending on their individual situation.
President Trump has unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts. These steps will help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives. (link)
President Trump was clear in his presentation of the guidelines that while each phase has modifications working toward the end goal, the end-goal is not a “new normal” but rather a return to full normalcy. Each phase contains measures to monitor a rebound.
The guidance allows each state governor to modify their phased response by county depending on the Wuhan Virus impact. Some counties may be in phase one, while other counties may be in phase two or three. The state and local public health officials will be responsible for monitoring the virus impact on an ongoing basis.
Phase one has continued mitigation including ‘sheltering in place’. Phase two has less mitigation, schools can re-open, but still some restrictions. Phase three is essentially the absence of the most intrusive mitigation working toward a return to normal.
♦ The Trump Administration is issuing new guidelines to enable individual States to reopen in phases using a deliberate, data-driven approach.
- Under these guidelines, States will reopen one step at a time, rather than all at once.
♦ The guidelines will empower Governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their State.
- Governors can begin phased openings at the Statewide or county-by-county level.
♦ These guidelines were developed by the top medical experts from across the Government and are based on verifiable metrics regarding the situation on the ground.
♦ The guidelines set clear benchmarks on new cases, testing, and hospital resources for States to meet to proceed toward a phased reopening.
- Criteria include a downward trajectory in cases presenting coronavirus-like symptoms or a downward trajectory in positive tests.
- The criteria also included hospitals having the resources to treat all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program for healthcare workers.
CONTINUING TO PROTECT AMERICANS: These new guidelines represent the next phase in President Trump’s data-based approach to protect the health and wellbeing of Americans.
♦ Thanks to the commitment and sacrifices of Americans across the country, we have seen critical progress in flattening the curve.
- A long-term nationwide shutdown is not sustainable and would inflict wide-ranging harm on the health and wellbeing of our citizens.
♦ The President’s data-based approach will protect the health and safety of Americans while laying the groundwork for economic growth.
♦ These guidelines will allow healthy Americans to safely return to work as conditions allow while protecting seniors and other vulnerable Americans.
LEADING A HISTORIC MOBILIZATION: President Trump has led a historic mobilization to rapidly ramp up testing and the distribution of medical supplies.
♦ President Trump mobilized the full resources of the Government and the private sector to increase the production and distribution of supplies like masks and ventilators.
- President Trump utilized the Defense Production Act, and the private sector responded, with numerous companies stepping up to shift production to make medical supplies.
- The Administration launched Project Airbridge to airlift supplies to the United States from around the world.
♦ The President surged resources and personnel to assist healthcare providers on the frontlines.
- At the President’s direction, the military and FEMA stood up emergency medical sites around the country, and two naval ships were deployed to assist hospitals.
♦ President Trump has led an unprecedented effort to ramp up testing across the country.
- The Administration has provided emergency use authority for dozens of new commercial tests.
- The United States has now conducted more than 3.5 million tests – far more than any other country in the world.
- The Food and Drug Administration continues to authorize new antibody tests that will be critical as we move toward the next phase.
♦ Because of President Trump’s decisive early action, we have been able to get needed medical supplies to our healthcare workers on the frontlines and avoid deadly shortfalls.
- No American who has needed a ventilator has gone without one.
- States like New York, California, Washington, and Oregon have even been able to send extra ventilators to other areas that need them.
Here’s the guidance in pdf:
.
Is any of this constitutional? Absolutely not. Where did they acquire this power to stomp on our Bill of a Rights?
Until it’s challenged in court, it is constitutional.
Because we let them. I got my stimulus money yesterday. It’s all going to pulling the guns I’ve had in layaway the past few months out of layaway. Watching people fight over TP online can just as easily be people killing each other over food in the future. I’ll be prepared the next time when it really gets bad.
Neither is the big moneygrab constitutional either…
What does the Constitution have to do with this?
There are trillions at stake.
/s/s/s/s/s/s/s/s/s/s/
My apologies to Sundance.
They had to destroy the village in order to save it
They had to destroy the Bill of Rights in order to save it
They had to rape the Lady of Liberty in order to save her
^^^THIS
We set a really bad precedent here. What if we had Cuomo as president? “To keep you safe we will get all of your guns”. “To keep you safe we will permanently close churches because it is not social distancing safe”, etc.
We should never have closed down to begin with. Selective quarantine, sure, speeded creation of testing and ventillators, sure. But no economic shutdown.
Is prohibition constitutional?
About time! Hopefully where I’m at will be able to skip straight to step two or three so I can go get some dine in again now that it’s warming up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So North Carolina is light green and we are under lockdown until August? Something is wrong with this picture.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Where did you hear August for NC?
IMO, we’ve never left phase one. It’s just “legal” now. Love my governor Ron DiSantis.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Me too.
I may be wrong, but I think that is last week’s map…they showed 3 maps and the last one was mostly light colored…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
So can we expect a MAGA rally in North Dakota this month??🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is why governors are creating partnerships so every group opens or closes as one so they can operate as the status of the worst state. I’m in MN but they won’t reopen until all 7 states are ok… my cold anger isn’t cold anymore…
LikeLiked by 2 people
phase 2 for Hillsborough, Broward and Dade..go for complete open everywhere else!
Trump & Steven Mnuchin are the real doctors here making America Better Again. These other doctors/scientist have a 100% failure rate. All of their patience end up dying in the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My patience is quickly dying, that’s for sure.
Praise the Lord for the plan! I would like to volunteer to make sure that the states gubmints comply. That includes guns and bells, and whistles
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now I understand why Gov Parsons of Missouri was so adamant in his press conference about “we will be using Missouri data from Missouri health departments to track our progress”. Seems like CDC get to make determination if gating criteria is met. All the phase recommendations are just that….recommendations, they are not law, so if any Gov goes beyond those and continue to put their citizens under a police state..they won’t be happy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok any of those who take this lightly are whistling past the Graveyard. This is real. This is serious . My wife’s cousin-is now got Cov-19. she is in a coma and likely will die this is in the hot bed of Oakland, county Michigan. More people have died in one nursing home than the state of Oregon. Testing is absolutely imperative. I am of the school that tinks there may be more people infected/recovered. As soon as the antibody test is available in Oregon-I’m getting one. We are at War- this is wartime and President Trump is a Wartime President. We are at War with China and all that serve the Red Dragon…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was the tx plan for your wife’s cousin? At one pt. your governor banned the Trump plan and people died.
can you tell us the age and health status of your wife’s cousin? thousands if not millions have resolved with virus with little or no medical attention..if you are going to put that info out there, you need to provide context
War is Peace
Ignorance is Strength
House Arrest is Sheltering in Place
“♦ The Trump Administration is issuing new guidelines to enable individual States to reopen in phases using a deliberate, data-driven approach.
Under these guidelines, States will reopen one step at a time, rather than all at once.
♦ The guidelines will empower Governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their State.
Governors can begin phased openings at the Statewide or county-by-county level.”
Well, let us see what happens in NY
Counties in the middle of the Catskill or Adirondack Mountains are the exact opposite of NYC
I thought we were all under the same Constitution no matter where we lived.
I am very disappointed in our president.
People think it would be worse under a president Cuomo? I am living under dictator Cuomo right now.
Trump lost me weeks ago….at this point, better for us to have a commie in the WH…if as many think this can only resolve via civil war, that will be much easier with a leftist in the WH…hate to sound so cynical, but Trump was played like a fiddle…he is either controlled by the globalists or just plain naive…
It seems, once a national emergency is declared, any wanna be tin pot dictator can take the ball and run with it. Vote accordingly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you even imagine POTUS HRC right now?
I imagine we wouldn’t have seen this disease used for political purposes had she been elected.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t believe any of this would be happening if there were a POTUS HRC. In that case the media would say, virus, what virus. Move along. Nothing to see here. This panic is media induced and spurred on my Dr. Scarf and Dr. Tell Hillary I Love Her. Sadly they are still running the show, and a show it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There would have been no shut-down. This would be considered a normal flu season. And citizen reporting would be considered a crime against the state.
Let the COVID-19 games begin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Contract tracing and testing….what they want is our DNA for their tracking databases. This is straight out of communist China. CDC & NIH are left-wing are corrupt organizations gobbling US taxpayer money and pushing the New World Order. And Trump is using those liars to tell us what to do.
Turns out President Trump was correct to aim for Easter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will all be at phase 3 very soon. The natives are getting restless and they have a cure for it already that is harmless otherwise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I expect (hope?) that there will be a cascade effect, where a number of low risk areas open first and then the rest of the country does so in short order. Nobody wants to miss out. People are running out of patience, myself included.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I designed apps, now would the time to design one.
There are a lot of things going on in those benchmark/gateways that could use a roadmap.
Roadmap. That’s an older word.
I wonder if I should buy a faraday sac for my phone. They are available at Amazon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it.
Looking at the map, 10-20 states should open quickly… As in any day now.
On comparison, Cuomo & Newsom’s plans look half-baked.
Good. President Trump is putting responsibility right where it belongs- on the dim witted governors who want a forever shutdown …or until a Communist Democrat wins the White House.Whichever comes first.
Have a strange feeling Fredos older brother is gonna keep moving the goalposts here in NY. My biz has been on a ventilator since February. Pretty sure Covid 19 will be the cause of death listed on my license remewal form when it comes up for renewal in a few months.
I was ready for a “rainy day”, problem is its been pouring for 2 months with no let up on sight.
Aint this a bitch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“ensure sentinel surveillance sites are screening for asymptomatic case”
What the hell is this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take your temp on your forehead…I had to go thru this when I visited my doctor today
If that is all that is involved then no problem. But the whole thing could quickly descend into ‘Papers… citizen’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless you run a little warm for some other reason.
BTW, this business that you can be an asymptomatic carrier and spread the disease, if they are taking temperatures for asymptomatic cases, I thought a temperature was a symptom?
sentinel sites
examining people having no signs of illness
What are these sentinel sites?
It is “your papers!” You will be examined for no reason.
LikeLike
Yep do it everytime I go for physical therapy -just today at the podiatrist. My county has ha no new cases as is most of NE Oregon…
Trump will make China Pay for this-watch..
What the hell…I can’t believe what im reading… Just open it back up or we’re all screwed… this is insanity is he that unable to push back????
LikeLiked by 1 person
He just lost my vote. I am serious. I don’t want a President Biden or a President Cuomo, but if I’m going to be ruled over by Nancy Pelosi I aqm damn sure not going to give the man who is letting it happen my vote.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bendix, I am of the same opinion, as so are MANY of my friends who were very pro-Trump…he lost me…residing over the biggest POW camp in the history of the world..but what REALLY burned me was him going out of his way on NUMEROUS occasions to heap praise on the tyrant governors who were implementing the most draconian, unconstitutional mandates…
“Influenza Like Illness (ILI)” I thought this was about COVID-19, not the flu….
Stinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you look at microscopic pictures of SARS-Covid19 and the flu virus and influenza virus they all look the same.
they have to say that now because they need to borrow deaths to prop up the mortality rate
This is crap. NO to testing.
I am beginning not to see it as mattering much who I vote for.
I voted for Trump, I got ovelords, with his endorsement.
This is to let the lockdown governors hoist themselves by their own petard, by putting them on the hook for any Kung Flu deaths on their watch.
Yes, it is political, because the Democrats made it political. You just have to accept it, you don’t have to like it. I don’t myself.
And yes, the alternative to POTUS is much, much worse.
Demento. Cuomo. Harris. Abrams. Klobuchar. Her Odiousness. Can you imagine what we would be like under Ms. Grift?
I am angry that there is no right to get treatment by hydroxycholorquine+zinc and azithromycin if necessary (or any other therapeutics that have been proven in practice). Every individual should have this right. If this treatment is used, the death rate should plummet. If this medicine is refused, the patient must have the right to sue for medical malpractice. Of course, if one is dead, big deal.
I also want to know what “ensure sentinel surveillance sites and screening” means, p. 3 on my copy
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am thinking there might be ways around doctors. For instance if quinine is the basis for hydroxychloroquine, why not find a way to get quinine? It comes from the bark of the cinchona tree.
There are recipes for making tonic water out of cinchona bark. Of course we would need a scientist to tell us how powerful it is and how much we need to prevent the onset of CCP flu. We know we can get zinc easily and take it prophylacticly.
I know there are substances such as oregano oil and propolis which are powerful natural antibiotics and I possess both of those. If push came to shove I could use these alongside my tonic and zinc.
My shipment of cinchona bark is on its way and I’m looking forward to making some tonic water.
Maybe I’m crazy but I think it’s worth trying to protect my own immune system in this way from Chinese invasion.
Taking Temperatures and asking questions like “Do you have a cough? etc.
I would like for for Dr. fauci to kiss my arze …and he does not have to go thru any phases to do it..
just pucker up.
he had a grin on his face during the briefing like a cat that ate the bird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couple of points:
1. Several states are ready to open tomorrow. And that’s a beautiful thing.
2. The resistance states are of course going to hold out longer because of transparently political reasons. But they only delay the inevitable. Those areas not opening up will feel pressure, both internal and external, and will start to fall like dominoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leverage makes the blue States open. That leverage is you & me and the money they are asking congress to supply them. The President has to sign any bill congress passes to send them money.
When asked to condemn the protesters the President said those are my people and they will listen to me. He just asked us to follow the guidelines the Administration puts out. If he does not want us to pressure our governors in a certain State he will ask us to stop.
Until then its up to us doing what we think is right- knowing he has our back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found this map on Stat News, one can click on their county and it will show how ready it is for handling things:
https://www.statnews.com/feature/coronavirus/county-preparedness-scores/?fbclid=IwAR1VPcZQPjcD7h-t-BQgcAUPpdazka4b1MAvcrM3TaWFahRx5JnKseIY5es
LikeLiked by 1 person
It shows preparedness for Covid19 outbreaks, as af April 11, 2020.
I was hoping it would show where states are relative to the phase in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CDC actually recommended the end of procedures to handle the “overflow” of Covid 19 cases nationwide…NOW CDC IS BACKTRACKING! the whole presser was about CDC saving face…45 knows these are “GUIDELINES” and up to each Governor…
45 knows better to take the chips off the table than push them all in again…in the Fall no one will believe Drs. Birx and FaucIII…
Covid 19 will become Covid 20, 21, 22 etc…the key is diagnosis, treatment and recovery
My county just gave out the number of COVID cases. No breakdown between sick or tested positive. More important, no information on whether the are including the cases they brought in from outside the county. If so, that would account for more than half the total, and even the imported cases are a mix of COVID and presumed cases.
How much you want to bet these COVID cases are being counted in NYC where they originated AND in upstate NY?
For starters, he needs to believe what he himself is seeing firsthand. Accept that he is observing reality. Stop second-guessing himself and stop waiting for someone else to tell him what to think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should believe his own eyes. Reality.
Just read a great article! CDC recognizes that pools, spas, etc where there is chlorine prevents disease…there is no leak between Covid 19 and Chlorine rich environments! The point was that pools in the summer will actually be safer places for kids and families than in LOCKDOWN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
cool – got a link?
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m seeing a lot of pessimism here… At least now we have a plan. You could almost say it’s morning in America again! 🙏
We have a slight eyeore breakout i’m sure Adrem will be on it shortly.
I was seeing a lot of pessimism here as well . Must be troll night.
Here’s a plan – we all go back to work. We open our business and get to work. The governors and his minion cops can screw off. All this economic destruction is a result of forecasts that were in error by well more than an order of magnitude. It’s hysteria induced by junk models.
This lunacy goes beyond all sense of reason! There will never be a workable plan to get 50 States to go through 3 phases of Fuster Clucks! It’s up to We the People to end this madness! The Country is divided clearly now…..We either take back the House, Keep the Senate and Re-elect the President in November, or we enter a point of no return! It’s that simple! Normalcy will not return with Dem Governors in place to force their will on the citizens! Our Bill of Rights has already been trampled on and it’s time for the people to ACT!
guidelines…Governors can limit area to county level…
the chubby guy said the truth: diagnosis treatment recovery…they now understand that Covid 19 is treatable…Drs. Birx and FaucIII were just spouting nonsense again…
So if 20 states are open and the other 30 want to stay shut up for 2 more months, do the open states pay for the closed states paychecks or has PPP stopped as of 5/1?
“The Trump Administration is issuing new guidelines to enable individual States to reopen in phases using a deliberate, data-driven approach.” Whoa, whoa, hang on there. Data driven? You mean, use facts to make decisions? We can’t have any of that!
I hope the smart governors will open their states based on counties as well. Lots of rural counties have not been affected. One county that shows the bulk of positives, like Columbia SC, should not dictate the whole state. Of course we have a leftist mayor.
I live in the Tricounty area, and was looking with interest at our county-by-county map earlier. Dorchester and Berkeley have considerably lower rates than Charleston, which could cause my family problems personally – we live in a doughnut hole, Dorchester County annexed by North Charleston (and, fun enough, we live in an area that’s taxed by both county and city but we are represented in neither. A certain phrase from 1776 keeps running through my head; we got our car tax bill this week and husband and I are both spitting nails at the amount – almost half of which goes to public schools, which we will never use anyway.)
Is elderly still defined as sixty-five and older?
Maybe the governors get to decide.
I suspect my governor, pretty boy Newsom, will consider me elderly.
Maybe I should move to state with a governor around my age or older, elderlyor.
Nobody is going to ask you what your age is, All To Much, in fact most of these silly rules are window dressing for the news media. Disney Land in California is losing $30 million a day and WDW in Orlando is losing $250 million a day. How long before Disney Corp pulls the plug on Glamour Boy Newsom at that rate?
remember these are guidelines…individual Governors can follow them or not…can implement county wide or state wide…more flexibility…
45 negotiated the deal so CDC can declare victory and W H O gets the blame and heartland states can open and Dimm Governors can try to stay closed…
Remember even in Deep Blue Massachusetts, there is alot of RED!
NYSE FUTURES UP 730 POINTS now. Love the photo of President Trump, too! LOL
I truly believe Trump is missing the entire reality of this “pandemic”
-The “CV19” death counts are inflated. The CDC with their March 24th death certificate “go ahead and count it, no test needed, wink nod” coupled with scenario Medicare is paying 40k per ventilated patient is a clue right there. People dying of Alzheimers total system shutdown, which I’ve personally witnessed take place over 4 day period, are getting tagged Covid deaths. See Omaha Herald.
-flu season 2017-2018 killed 80,000. Where was the outcry and shutdown then?
-the vast majority of hospitals are sitting empty, laying off staff, yet where is the President discussing the total empty bed count vs total beds reconfigured, laid off staff per state. In my state of MI one system, Trinity, laid off 2500 people. That is happening everywhere. Where is the President on any of these facts? Tell the American people in a solo address. I for one am sick of the task force. No reason for it to take place every day.
-Brazil. I repeat. Brazil.
And sorry to sound “so heartless” but the vast majority of the deaths involve individuals with underlying conditions. Many serious and majority self inflicted, or simply old age. How do we know the 2017-2018 flu would not do the same? People die. The masks do nothing. Staying inside hiding just trashes the immune system. My mother is 83 and climbs on her horse and rides just about every day. Great shape because she made it a life priority. Mask? No. Never. Fear? Zero.
-if people become overweight, diabetic, trash their system with alcohol etc or ingest toxins and take wonder drugs like Humira and feel no need to exercise, sure, they are more at risk. Sorry. At risk for the flu as well. But this thing is not picking off people under 40 in any statistically significant manner layered against a population of 327,000,000. Little kids are not dying and they will not die.
Far more will die from the destruction of the economy. The media and politicians don’t care.
Trump will get savaged no matter what he does. So just open it up and let’s go. He’s left it in the hands of people like Whitmer, and right now that is the same as abandoning us vs what he could do. I’m very disappointed and not alone.
LikeLike
Yes, he knows that deaths are greatly inflated but he’s smart enough to not go down that rabbit hole with the Democrats and the news media waiting to ambush him!
Wrong. Before you allow people’s freedoms to be trampled, you challenge, you fully investigate these phony padded stats. It’s like the vote fraud. You don’t let them get away with that.
LikeLike
We all hope you get over your disappointment
It’s a plan so stop all the bitching. States with smart governors will show the way. It will be fun to watch those states with diehard leftist governors stall opening back up.
like the testing…Abbott invented the gold standard so now all the hospitals want it…there are universities and research facilities still looking for business…
the early bird gets the worm…
Not for the people hurting it won’t, should’ve never been closed
I put this statement out 7 days ago https://virginiaproject.com/virginia-shutdown
When I put it out, almost no one was talking about re-opening. Everyone was still OMG we’ve all got to shelter in place or we will die. Not one politician in the VA GOP, to my awareness (and I’m pretty aware of this since it’s my business to know these things now) had called for re-opening.
Seven days later, I’ve been joined in this call by: first, several candidates for Congress; then one of the candidates for state party chairman; then the state legislative caucus; and finally today, the state party itself officially endorsed the idea.
7 days from zero support to everybody support. Either I’m delusional, or I dragged the entire state party along by force of will…
x100
keep up good work
“Downward trajectories for 14 days” is a fudge-factor loophole because it it depends on reliable recording of cases.
I haven’t seen any reliable recording yet.
Governors don’t have to adhere to anything…45 set it up so each Governor can limit it to a particular county…
President Donald J. Trump continues to be the greatest president since Abe Lincoln. Thank God we have a planner and a leader during this time.
It will be interesting to watch this one.
https://yellowhammernews.com/defiant-barbershop-owner-to-reopen-friday-warned-by-hoover-police-but-says-alternative-is-going-permanently-out-of-business/amp/
So much negativity in these early comments tonight!
Consider the situation. We’ve been under increasingly ridiculous lock-down rules for the past month, thanks mostly to a pack of idiot governors. But we accepted it, largely because of the evil tactic where they told us if we didn’t, we’d be responsible for killing our grandma or neighbor’s immunodeficient child. Everyone has given up a lot-or rather, had a lot taken from them. Right now, people are either completely done with this crap, or scared they’re going to die. Oh, and the Democrats seem willing to destroy their states in order to prove a point about how bad the Orange Man is.
POTUS has to navigate this crap. It could be catastrophic to treat this like flipping a switch; the narrative unfortunately has to be acknowledged. At the same time, he’s throwing the burden of pulling back this overreach to where it belongs, the state governors. He’s handing the Democrats an olive branch here. Everyone has a chance to save face politically, while easing people back into reality. My guess is that the blue states won’t accept it, and he’ll end up withdrawing the national emergency declaration, cut off the money, and then hammer them with their own mistakes.
Meanwhile, even the slightest crack in lockdown protocols has the potential to become a dam burst. Tell people they can do some stuff again, and they end up doing whatever they feel comfortable doing.
Am I watching the sun setting on the Trump presidency and America as we knew it?
I pray not.
