The Peasants Are Revolting – California Rebels Defy Comrade Gavin Newsom…

The Rebel Alliance is pushing back against the insufferable and silly rules of the little blue dictators hiding amid their governor mansions. Yes comrades, the pesky red subversives have taken to the street and realized ‘hey wait, there are more of us, than them‘…

“Have Tar, Need Feathers” – If the COVID Compliance Ministry tries to stop the uprisings, there could be trouble. As a result, some of the little Blue Dictators are retreating to their safe space:

CALIFORNIA – […] Reports on Friday estimated that there were more than 500 people who turned out in Huntington Beach to protest after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) closed Orange County beaches in response to massive gatherings last weekend that went against stay-at-home orders.

Orange County had previously opened its beaches, and even after the large gatherings drew a rebuke from Newsom, the city of Newport had voted to keep them open.

Protesters on Friday were heard chanting “freedom” and “no more Newsom.” Some carried signs lamenting the need for a hair cut, while others held signs calling to reopen businesses so people could get back to work.

Police officers mounted on horses were present to control the crowd, with most, if not all protesters, reportedly violating social distancing guidelines of six feet of separation.

Newsom said on Friday the state is “days, not weeks” away from reopening, but cautioned people to stay home until the all-clear. (read more)

The gathering was substantially bigger than the protest on Main Street two weeks ago. Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Angie Bennett said there were no arrests or injuries, and estimated the crowd at about 2,500 people.

Julian Brudnick, 28, of Yorba Linda waved a black flag that had a snake on it and read “Don’t Tread on Me.”

“I think it all comes down to the same thing, which is personal freedom and liberty, and not sacrificing freedom for security,” Brudnick said. “I haven’t seen this many people not wearing a mask. I go into Home Depot, you cough or sneeze and people give you a dirty look. What they can make us do to each other is unbelievable.”  (LA Times)

Hey, we’ve been piling into crowded supermarkets for seven weeks buying food, yet for some reason if we go into a store to buy sneakers it will create an explosion of the virus… According to the Blue logic, apparently the danger is the type of purchasing you make.

 

146 Responses to The Peasants Are Revolting – California Rebels Defy Comrade Gavin Newsom…

  carthoris says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Wearing a mask used to be a sign of a bank robber. Now its a sign of chattel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  modspell says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Glendale Ca has an incredible mixed use residential retail development called The Americana. Anyone can walk around it 24-7 and enjoy magnificent European architecture and water fountains.
    The plebes were flocking to it tonight, bringing kids, dogs, grandma etc just like months ago. Newsom has NO influence here other than the mask wearing. He is irrelevant now and might as well call it off. He's a joke to most of this state.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  burnett044 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    the truth will come out…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  jus wundrin says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Im so glad I live in WY. People walking around, kids playing together, a good majority of businesses open, and the police who wave at you when they drive by.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  J Gottfred says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    It all started today driving in Newport Beach today listening to the Foo Fighters…I saw this sign!

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fVzHW49JdGg48reMyRVWgrlFuU9HPpUL/view?usp=sharing

    And then I went crazy and this happened!!!

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/14wxk2GBxfUZCmMxOMU38QKp3xcK_oaBI/view?usp=sharing

    How I hate Governor Newsom! I Just hate him!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Brutalus says:
      May 1, 2020 at 11:43 pm

      Yes…i saw those road signs…i almost pulled over and asked someone to take a picture of me next to it with the hang loose sign

      Like

      Reply
      J Gottfred says:
        May 1, 2020 at 11:47 pm

        I was so proud of my fellow California conservatives. Usually it's the left here screaming blue in the face at us! It was an absolute zoo on PCH! Gotta do it again tomorrow…

        Like

        Reply
  Alex50 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    It's ironic but the laid-back surfers of Newport and Huntington Beach are the politically inspired fighters, ready to peacefully defy these so-called laws. Tomorrow there is a mass "walk on the beach rally" planned for freedom. Surfing USA is the new symbol of and destination for liberation that all red-blooded Americans should be proud to follow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Linda K. says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    I wrote Newsom about the beaches,,,don't mess with the beaches. Too late now! California just loves to rebel, they just needed a reminder.

    Like

    Reply
  Garavaglia says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    If a "closed" beach has 10,000 people on it..is that beach really closed? Tomorrow will be very interesting. If they show up in just the numbers they had last week, it will be like the Berlin wall.

    Like

    Reply
  Jay says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    The Ghost of President Regan was at the protest.
    HE WARNED YOU! Dont elect communist tyrants and if you do don't expect them to behalf like anything other than a communist tyrant.

    Like

    Reply
  Richie says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    I'm reminded that Comrade Trudeau banned "Assault" rifles today.

    Like

    Reply
  Spuyten Duyvil says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    The horses in the pic made me think of this:
    "Do You Hear the People Sing?" (Les Miserables, 2012)

    Like

    Reply
