NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Status of Economy and Forward Forecast…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow argues the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over and the U.S. economy is getting ready to reopen. Kudlow outlines the scale of the current economic relief package how any further discussion should focus on policies to launch the economic recovery.
Thanks Larry, but you really need to notify Comrade Emperor Cuomo.
Betsy McCaughey explains. It’s really not that hard.
https://nypost.com/2020/04/28/the-facts-on-coronavirus-show-many-of-us-can-go-back-to-work/
I believe Mr. Kudlow knows he would be wasting his time with Mr. Cuomo. Tyrants like him usually do not respond to anything but force.
Cuomo is too weak and pathetic an individual to admit that he is wrong. IMO he will not capulate until “forced” to by the Federal Judiciary and/or Executive Government.
Only then will he be able to “save face” with his fellow Fascists and be able to say that he stood up to PDJT.
So, the Feds better get to it PRONTO.
Cuomo is dragging this out in hopes of extorting Fed money to cover his and the public unions many failures. (or successes, if outright theft is your goal.)
And then there’s California’s new God-Emperor, Gavin the First. He’s refusing to give any sort of date to even start reopening, and threatening to send the Highway Patrol after anyone who dares to go to the beach. (Except for the transients, of course–they’re the only people in the state free to go wherever they please.)
Undine- those of us locked down under house arrest in the Belly of the Beast Blue States are going to be stuck a lot longer than the rest of the Country.
Our disgusting governors just LOVE their new found powers and will not soon give them up.
I hope that we can start to have massive civil disobedience and rallies. Anything to stand up to them.
IMO there will be no “major rebound”. That would require MONEY. This is something that has been drained from American’s accounts over the last 6 weeks. It will take months to open back up with the draconian conditions that are being placed on businesses and more months for money to actually flow back into accounts.
Open everything up now before we are in a full blown depression. Everything. No restrictions. No rules. We are adults – we will figure it out.
Amen to that!
Exactly what I emailed Governor Abbott about. If you are scared of Kung Flu then STAY HOME.
The rest of us are gunna put on our Superman underwear and get back to living/working.
States with Republican Governors will rebound by the 3rd-4th quarters…the others will take 1.5 -2 years. South and Midwest will lead…northeast is toast for awhile.
There is no reason to believe that full opening right now would lead to the hospitals being overwhelmed. Their being overwhelmed is the only reason for the shutdown, so now that that reason doesn’t hold true, we should fully open right now.
Thanks Sundance for the clip.
Made a back of napkin calculation 9 Trillion/~330 million people =~26.86 Thousand dollars per every man, woman and child in the country.
To many numbers, stories things happening, just never made the connection recently. 🤔
If anyone can bring the country back to where it was, is President Donald J Trump, with GOD’S HELP. There is no one else. He is the only standing in the breach between the Deep State and us deplorables.
I hope that the “any further discussion” includes further financial begging for “help with COVID-19” by states.
When that spigot of money closes, perhaps the Woowoo will stop too.
Welcome to The Great Repression ! AmericaFUBAR.
The tactic is ‘We will keep our states shut down until you bail us out financially’. They see it as a win-win for them. They either get bailed out, in which case they can crow they beat Orange Man Bad, or they can claim that Orange Man Bad is tanking the economy and causing death and havoc.
I’ll tell you who is having a booming business where I live here in N.C.- the Pizza joints! All the big names and a handful of locals have been delivering pizza and fixins almost non stop it seems. From noon till midnight it goes on and on.How much friggen pizza can a person eat?
Mike, Until one gets sick and tired of it. Then, onto the next food group, whatever it is.
I’d bet most of those shops offer more than just pizza. Like – Subs/hoagies/grinders, burgers, sandwiches, italian dishes, etc.
Pizza / Italian deli restaurants around my little town in central MD are rocking too. Delivery vehicles are everywhere.
Immigration moratorium
Kudlow answers the question “do we need a another stimulus package”
with “we’re looking at it”…
He also adds that he thinks the 2nd half growth for this year will be 18 to 20 %.
Those are HUGE percentages…
