Chuck Grassley Reacts to Latest Flynn Documents…

Many people forget that Senator Chuck Grassley has skin in this investigation. Grassley has always suspected Flynn was framed. Back in June of 2018, Senator Grassley was very suspicious of what Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was doing to facilitate the targeting of Michael Flynn when he said:
…”If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.”… (more)
Earlier today Grassley reacted to the previously hidden FBI documents showing that Michael Flynn was targeted for removal by the FBI “small group”. WATCH:
“If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.”
JUNE 2018 – The Department’s reply to my May 11, 2018 letter seeking information about the circumstances surrounding Lt. General Michael Flynn’s reported conversations with the Russian ambassador and FBI records related to those conversations is insufficient. The letter only recounts a series of publicly known facts about Lt. General Flynn’s plea agreement and relies on improper excuses in refusing to provide the requested information. The Committee requires this information to fulfill its Constitutional function and its charge under Senate Rules to conduct oversight of the Department of Justice.
First, as you know, some of that information was first requested on a bipartisan basis before your confirmation. The Committee has waited patiently for much more than a year for the criminal inquiry related to Lt. General Flynn to conclude. It has been more than five months since his guilty plea. Thus, there is no longer any legitimate reason to withhold facts from the Senate about the circumstances of his conversations with the Russian ambassador and his FBI interview.
Second, the Department’s letter erroneously suggests that complying with Congressional oversight would result in “the reality or the appearance of political interference” in a “pending criminal prosecution.” There is no pending prosecution. The guilty plea was more than five months ago.
The Department’s letter describes in detail what everyone already knows. Lt. General Flynn admitted to the Statement of Offense with the able assistance of counsel. All that remains is for Lt. General Flynn to be sentenced. Simply disclosing facts to the Committee could not possibly “interfere” with the case at this late date, assuming those facts are consistent with the representations that prosecutors arranged for Lt. General Flynn to swear to in federal court.
If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish. (more pdf link)
Kettle of piranhas.
LikeLiked by 13 people
It is the Washington Two Step Dance. First, all Information was delayed from 2017 to 2018 so Republicans Congress could not Investigate. Once 2018 Elections happen the Democrats ended all Investigations by turning the Committees towards Trump. Now it is coming out just 7 Months from the General Elections and GOP Senate and Congress Office Holders now express outrage but say they don’t care about any Prosecutions just fix the FISA Court Abuse System? In another 7 Months, President Trump loses and a Democratic Congress and Senate with Mail Ballot Harvesting will make sure no Investigations continues! Even if the President and GOP Senate are Reelected it will just end again. No Accountability!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh Oh. I think somebody’s gonna kiss the donkey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and hopefully get kicked in the chin.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But, enough about Hillary getting kissed …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, its penis!
LikeLike
“This guy knows too much, we’ve got to get him out of the way”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. The plan was to get Flynn, then Trump. I’m glad they failed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trey Grassley. Don’t trust him farther than I can throw him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was thinking Grahamnesty but Gowdy serves the same purpose. With very very few exceptions, these hot airbags make much of their “tough” letters to these rogue agencies and their go-nowhere hearings and “investigations.”
They are solely for plausible deniability and feeding the proletariat purposes. The evildoers on the receiving end play their part, learned at the DC Swamp School of Performing Arts, saying they are cooperating etc. and even on occasion give a modest “mea culpa” about some tangential or procedural issue and promise to “do better,” and the crisis, now averted, quietly fades away.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Grassley is right to be pissed. Indeed, why should Sidney Powell be waiting a year to receive these documents, and there should be NO redactions!!!
LikeLiked by 18 people
The arrogance….they lie, cheat and are involved in sedition and to a US Senator no less. Time to set serious Senator Grassley!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They don’t even legislate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t even vacation well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like actions always Trump words.
Grassley sends written words and gets nothing. Sidney Powell takes actions and gets results.
ALWAYS discount strongly worded letters from uniparty actors as being nothing more than an act to appease the rubes.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Wolves cannot be in sheeps clothing without sheepskin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sidney has more stones than the entire GOPe, combined.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems ex-FBI General Counsel James Baker has now been reported to have “flipped” and is cooperating with Prosecutor Durham as to all the lying and framing the FBI/DOJ coup plotters were involved in for years…has to be at least a few of them out there sweating perhaps a bit more tonight than they were last night? Hopefully they have Lawyer Baker at a “secure location” and he isn’t Epsteined in some tragic manner before he can testify….
LikeLiked by 10 people
Based on a report by Joe DiGenova. Wait for actual proof.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. I am past weary and am now wary (see what I did there?😀) of any such “report,” preferring to be a humbug and wait for the actual event, that follows all too rarely.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lets face it old bald day-go Joe D predictions come from a BIG bag of wind!
AG-FUBarr should offer old bald Joe D bag-pipe lessons.
LikeLike
James Baker did not “flip”. Heck, he works for Lawfare.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Speaking of Lawfare…keeping up appearances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not April 30 yet.
LikeLike
If he had anything, it would be in evidence already.
More Bluff & Bluster.
LikeLike
He seems very confident. Nasty elitist people.
LikeLike
I think the lawfare crew and the rest of the cabal know they have half the country in their corner and they’re using them for public support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the Democrat’s control of the mass media, the flip flop is beyond easy.
They hated Comey, Comey was fired, so they loved Comey.
They all said China Flu, then they all announced China Flu was rascist.
You all have seen a hundred examples of this game.
If you haven’t noticed, they’re now insisting Russia interfering in the 2016 election was not about colluding with Trump (don’t you know), it was stealing the DNC emails, and buying Facebook ads.
Wittes is signalling that the Flynn/Kisylak conversation will now be treated as trivia. Flynn’s crime was being a lobbyist for Turkey. That’s tomorrow’s line on CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yeah, then they need to go after Tony Podesta! Same exact f-ing thing!!!
If that is so terrible, then fry Podesta, Wittes!
Podesta could use a house raiding, and an exorcism.
LikeLike
Was any of that in the plea agreement – especially the, aided his son’s prosecution.? I think not, and that’s the rub.
LikeLike
Avoided…not, aided
LikeLike
Sadly for Witte’s, the plea deal doesn’t mention all that other crap. He’s freaking out. This is not confidence. This is rage at what he knows is coming.
You can’t “lie to the FBI” if the FBI has already decided to get you to lie so they can meet their goal to get you “fired or prosecuted”.
Wittes is scared. More Page/Strzok texts are coming. And more memos.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope he’s terrified and eventually added to the perp list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly for Witte’s, the plea deal doesn’t mention all that other crap. He’s freaking out. This is not confidence. This is rage at what he knows is coming.
You can’t “lie to the FBI” if the FBI has already decided to get you to lie so they can meet their goal to get you “fired or prosecuted”. He also leaves out that the prosecution and FBI concealed the existence of this information which is illegal.
Wittes is scared. More Page/Strzok texts are coming. And more memos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, that’s why his partners case was thrown out of court for lack of evidence, jackass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray that Wittes and company choke on their smug lies and arrogance. He and Page are smirking about it all over on Twitter. They must be confident a lot more people are going to hang themselves with their bedsheets. 😡
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, and it’s getting under my skin. They think so highly of themselves and smarter than us smelly Trump voters. I’d love to tell horseface she’s all gums. Yes, I’m that petty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I continue to suggest (I have no way of knowing for sure), this judge is a veteran DC swamp creature and has shown he is pretty good at judicial head faking. He tantalizes with a zinger or fierce look at the government lawyers and investigators during the trial, somewhat akin to a cat playing with a doomed mouse, and then hammers the defendant at the end with denied motions, findings of guilt, stiff sentences and an over the top speech at the end telling the defendant what a stain on society he or she is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you called that 100 percent correct.
LikeLike
Why? Did you extort the judge, too, you jackleg criminal?
LikeLike
You and your ilk lost 2016 due to arrogance and hubris. You’re going to lose 2020 due to the same mental defects, oh……and the truth will finally expose all of you for the filthy, treasonous pieces of **** ****** you truly are.
(Edited by Admin…)
LikeLike
Wittes is bluffing. What an a-hole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
💯
LikeLike
Which James Baker?
And secondly, how do you know that he’s not a mole who is state’s evidence and keeping tabs on the lawfare cabal…assuming we all are speaking of the correct James Baker…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t heard a peep about John Carlin in who knows how long. I know he’s a partner in a law firm’s DC office, but certainly not making any news. Anyone else hear anything?
LikeLike
No, but it would be beyond awesome if he’s tied
into it. The guy has “menacing” down to a science.
Would love to see the smug, evil smile, wiped off of
little Mr Enforcer’s face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone will. First flipper gets the most leniency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Give that we now have the hand written notes of Bill Priestap, if anybody has “flipped”, it would appear to be him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Chuck – thanks for your interest and I have a question for you: What do you have against PDJT making recess appointments? Asking for ME – not for a friend.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Yep. Good question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why didn’t Trump adjourn congress like he alluded to? Did McConnell get in his ear?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure exactly how that works…..something about both Houses have to be in agreement on something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same ear that the guest worker lobbyists whispered into before signing that immigration pause EO.
LikeLike
Neither of my Senators have even acknowledged my questions about recess appointments. One Senator breaking ranks is all it would take.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All tonight’s revelations are nice, BUT ……
Until I see indictments I just can’t get excited about ‘draining the swamp’. I greatly appreciate all of your efforts to unravel this for us, Sundance, but 3 1/2 years of this crap has left me drained instead of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 10 people
We are one in dispirit.🙁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please understand that these type of investigations take a long time. I’ve investigated many complex crimes, including financial and homicides. And yes, many take years. I can’t imagine trying to untangle this mess that is rooted in this corrupt culture, with FBI leadership constantly obstructing. I find it very positive that this information is coming out now in conjunction in what is about to be revealed by Durham. I’m extremely confident justice will be served.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s what the evil bastards hope you’re feeling.
Don’t give them the pleasure
Stick around and tough this out; think of what President Trump has gone through and is still dealing with. You have a lot of company here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not only what the President has been through, but Gen. Flynn has been treated like a criminal when he did nothing wrong. He’s still hanging tough; so can we.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Every hot and tittle must be released!
No document held back, hidden, redacted, or consumed by canines.
Let the seditious whine about the impossibility of getting a fair trial, freeing our nation of the consequences of their deceit far exceeds the value of perfect prosecutions that would be manipulated to conceal the truth for many contentious years..
Truth now. Trials later.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jot and tittle, d@mn android…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Starting to read your original post I thought perhaps “tittle” was the predictive text error and you were making a “blue” post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Matthew 5:18.
LikeLike
In that case, double d@mn android! I didn’t even see that coming… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead of starting at the bottom. Why don’t they start at the top and work their way down. Start with Obuma and Brennen. Go to Clapper, Rice and Lynch plus all the others. Threaten them. Tell them they will jail their family and take every penny they have plus all their homes. Let them know their kids will go to jail also. SEE HOW THEY LIKE IT AND HOW THEY REACT.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Facts? They don’t need no stinking facts. 😉
This is such fantastic news for Gen Flynn!
Thank you Sundance,🇺🇸 it is amazing how spot on you have been. 🍻
🏆
LikeLiked by 3 people
When elected officials hide the truth from us
When government bureaucrats refuse to furnish information to elected officials
When secret courts exist and hear evidence
When overt high level criminality is deliberately overlooked
When top national law enforcement frames people and gets away with it
When elected officials issue and attempt to enforce unconstitutional orders
When laws “have to be passed to see what’s in them”
When national events merely serve as vehicles for enabling tyranny
What is our recourse? How is this different from the USSR?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“How is this different from the USSR?”
We have more firearms in the hands of private citizens.
For now, anyway.
Why do you think the Fascists masquerading as Democrats want to take them away.
Little by little, they chip away year by year.
http://www.2ANYS.com
10 2nd Amendment Cases Scheduled for Supreme Court Conference Review After NYSRPA Loss
Ducking a true ruling on NYSRPA v. NYC this week, the Supreme Court majority cowered to threats from the progressive left. Court justices will review 10 additional 2A cases on Friday. They must choose at least one and issue an actual 2A ruling, or submit to civil disobedience from the 2A movement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notwithstanding such a risk of civil disobedience, the Supremes, especially as currently comprised with Roberts “leading,” they will use every diversionary trick (standing, mootness, political question, ripeness etc.) they can to avoid any case that looks like it could go against the gun grabbers and for reaffirming the 2d Amendment both as an individual right and as limiting its “infringement.”
They are largely cowards who do not want to endure the wrath of the unhinges left more than they may worry about some fringe “gun nuts.” All of the Justices are “city folk” who simply do not seen gun rights and issues as do those from non-urban environs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Errata: delete “they” in the 4th line of the 1st para.; “unhinges” should be “unhinged” in the 3rd line of the 2d para. and “seen” should be “see” in the 6th line of the 2d para. Mea culpa.
LikeLike
… Conscript notes of tender to be repaid by the unborn which are unpayable by any generation*.
… and so on.
You have the recourse.
It is not yours alone, but was given to the (candid) world.
This was a great gift and can never be revoked.
This is why they will not be able (in the end, though they will try) to subjugate us.
They don’t have the founding.
If (and when) words are needed they will be there.
* read this again, carefully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was the first great revolt where justification was first and foremost offered, no obligatoraly given (wc), to the spectators.
This was very world changing.
Indeed.
This may or may not be appreciated – I wouldn’t know not having read non-technical books.
It is _very_ important.
LikeLike
“Back in June of 2018, Senator Grassley was very suspicious of what Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was doing to facilitate the targeting of Michael Flynn when he said:
…”If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.”…”
Obviously Sen. Grassley has been around the swamp long enough to know what goes on there.
It is too bad that the Senate Majority leader seems to have a iron grip on the collective testicles of everyone in his caucus.
Too much power for one person, IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In light of the new disclosures it may be time to take another look at the evidence Strzok, Page et al gave to congress. Maybe they told some now provable lies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We knew that on Day 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Knowing and proving are 2 different things. Pretty sure we all knew they were going to lie even before they gave evidence.
However, now we can compare notes, literally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed,
LikeLike
So, when Flynn exonerated, can Trump put him in anywhere he wants in his cabinet to serve since he had been approved already as NSA? Like could he be immediately put in as head of the FBI, for example 😁?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The swamp critters would be hard pressed to find excuses to prevent confirmation!
I think he’s earned a golden ticket for any position he wants. He’s earned my respect, admiration and my vote for any election position he might fancy.
LikeLike
So, when Flynn exonerated, can Trump put him in anywhere he wants in his cabinet to serve since he had been approved already as NSA? Like could he be immediately put in as head of the FBI, for example 😁?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like this idea. 🙂
LikeLike
I don’t believe NSA requires Senate confirmation. Therefore, no.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like your idea but President Trump fired Lt. Gen. Flynn because he “lied” to the Vice-President. What the lie was I don’t recall..if there was in fact a lie or if it was ever disclosed. It seems it became a choice for President Trump to believe his Vice-President or his adviser, Lt. Gen. Flynn.
LikeLike
The “lie” had to do with his conversations with Kisliak. Is it possible the fbi misrepresented the General’s conversation to Pence too? Showed Pence “evidence” Flynn is a “threat” to the administration? Remember General Flynn was the one person odumbo “warned” President elect Trump to be careful of? The one person sally yates “warned’ the WH about?
Senator Grassley is right General Flynn had to be taken out. He knew too much.
LikeLike
Almost sounds like Grassley was nippin at the bottle. Is he worried about something?
LikeLike
jus wundrin: Same as I was thinking. When a senator says he or she means to get to the bottom of things, he or she is referring to a bottle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many know how to run the clock of statue of limitations. The midterms were high jacked and BAMN will be used again if possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s us hope the Senate remains in Republican hands after the November elections. I believe Senator Grassley intends to retake the Judiciary Chair. Senator Lindsay Gramm has demonstrated a level of willful incompetence in that role one could rightfully believe he needs to ascertain his Fifth Amendment protection once he is no longer in control.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The one thing about Lindsey is everyone know where to find him…just look for the nearest camera. And, they know what he will be doing…telling everyone the about all of the investigations he never intends to do.
LikeLike
So what’s he going to do about it?
LikeLike
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT SIR, PUBLIC SHAMING of the criminals who perpetrated the
framing of Flynn IS NOT ENOUGH. If the guilty are not prosecuted, they will do it again, and again.
What of the ‘regular’ citizens, those of modest means who cannot afford a high priced
lawyer to defend them? What happens when ‘regular’ citizens are targeted by criminals
in the DOJ and FBI? If regular citizens have their lives destroyed by government agents
under color of authority of the justice department for no reason, is public shaming enough?
NO, IT IS NOT ENOUGH. THEY MUST BE PROSECUTED. THEY MUST.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Young man I don’t say it but I agree with you a lot! However, the travesty for America is occurring the senate and house! IMHO the USA’s last hope rises in Nov 3 with the election of DJT at the helm with a new DOJ, FBI and new process for FISA surveillance in American born citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Public shaming means nothing when you have your book deal and your Netflix deal in your back pocket while you’re out looking for your new seaside mansion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, maybe Sen. Grassley could put his money where his outrage is and let President Trump have a few recess appointments?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be Mitch McConnell who has that responsibility and who has refused to recess the Senate
LikeLike
As the Stomach Turns staring the whole FBI, produced by Barack Obama
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI has been crooked from the day it was founded by J. Edgar himself. I would repeat all of the stuff done under Hoover starting with Al Capone, illegal wiretaps, Martin Luther King, and so much more. Every director since J. Edgar Hoover has merely been trying to keep up with the crap he did. Comey came close with the Hillary mess and trying a coup and President Trump. Hoover already had the dirty laundry on all of the politicians. Comey had to make stuff up against President Trump because had ran his businesses honest and hadn’t been a politician. But Comey failed. Hoover never did…and he did it wearing a dress in his spare time.
LikeLike
I think Grassley should honor this new lawyer by pronouncing her name. It’s Sidney Powell and even Grassley iis afraid of her to not even mention this justice Warrior! Much Much respect Mam! Much Much respect. You all should read “License to Lie” to hear her perspective on Justice at the highest level of Crooked Lawyers! Way to go Sidney! 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wondered that, too. He doesn’t know of her?
LikeLike
He fears her rising into one of the beloved institutions with President Trump in charge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney Powell to replace RBG on the supreme court. (another poster’s Idea I like very much)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t trust Grassley, like Graham and McCain, is a snake in the grass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard him say “Powell”. You must’ve missed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and Attorney Powell
LikeLike
Since we won’t fight for our country we are going to lose it.
It’s pretty simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah that is exactly what’s going. PDJT isn’t fighting for our country. Devin Nunez isn’t fighting for our country. Rush isn’t fighting for our country. Dan Bingono isn’t fighting for our country.
Give it a rest why don’t ya. The beltway is full of rats and RINOs. We all know that. This is what draining the swamp looks like. It ain’t pretty, but the best efforts of some highly competent folks are being treated undertaken presently, and that’s why the Flynn disclosure has finally occurred.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You nailed it Don! When this is all over, I think we will find that some people were being used by Trump to get into the networks of these slimes and expose them. There are people we are critical of now who we later will understand played a role in busting the crooks.
What is some of these people have flipped but are being kept around because they have the confidence of the coup plotters? I think in the end total justice will not be served because they are never going to get Obama. But on the whole, I believe Barr is going to get us justice that will have been worth the wait. I think we are getting close!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is much easier to whine behinds one computer than to join the fight.
LikeLike
Hard to light a candle, easy to curse the dark instead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude we have the best POTUS ever in charge right now and very likely after Nov 3. Save your bullets but buy more and chill. Woest yee with little faith….
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EW0M1u4WkAA8J_U?format=jpg
LikeLike
I give up. I type “DING DONG” and that doesn’t show up, nor does the picture post
LikeLike
Proverbially,…keep your wits about you – and 4d radar detectors on …
p.s.
hint, you, we are dealing, navigating amongst professional, experienced dc obfuscators…
[ twa flight 800 took 20 yrs to produce an incomplete final report, after the coast was clear. ]
[ remember when Epstein became a household name? ]
hint, someones really, really want a certain type of election outcome and in case someones have not noticed, the tactics are continuous. ( and freedom is at stake, again )
As Yogi Berra would say,… “it is not over, until it is over.” (and it is not over….by far… )
“prove all things,
hold fast to that which is good”
Thessalonians 5:21
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grassley is just making me angrier. He is all up in arms now that others have done the heavy lifting to get the truth out. He wrote a letter about every nine months or so …but never followed up—now he is offended. Powerful people like him should have been out front demanding Justice in 2018 and 2019.
The only one worse is Lindsay Graham. Talks a hell of a game—hasn’t done crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He couldn’t do anything back then, he was still kinda hoping-not-hoping the Nancy and Schiff would come up with an impeachment scam a man would be proud to vote for.
Any Republican senator who claims to want to see justice done is betrayed by their abject failure to allow President Trump recess appointments and get his own people in key positions.
I bet Grassley was one of those who advised against appointing Grendel.
LikeLike
Lindsay was asked twice, I believe it was Maria, about getting supply chains of pharmaceuticals and supplies back to the U.S. and Lindsay never answered the question! The snake! All he said was how to punish China, cancel their debt and sue them. So, apparently, he still wants China to make our medicine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, and they are really going to cancel 1.1 trillion dollars and the USA is really going to just cancel it out. No one would ever trade with the USA again.
LikeLike
I’ll take Lindsey for a hundred…
LikeLike
Public exposure is nice, but I want to see prosecutions. These people don’t feel threatened, obviously, between at least Page and this Wittes guy according to their tweets. I’m sure Strzok is smiling, too. Nobody will take what they did seriously until we see justice!
This country cannot afford to let this go and be buried. Barr is not enforcing the Constitution and has put us all in great danger if this isn’t prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley is similar to Graham. They act like they are putting up a fight for justice but they do nothing other then talk. Where has Grassley been for the last two years.? I guess Graham will soon re appear to tell us how he new Flynn was innocent all along and about all the sweat and tears he lost for Flynn over the last four freaking years..
LikeLike
I recall that, a couple of decades ago, an FBI official (i believe it was the Director) was testifying before Congress about another screw up by the FBI did. Grassley was getting aggravated at him for the lame explanations and harshly said:
The only thing that the FBI is good at is PR !!
(well, they ain’t good at anymore!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he was right about that at the time. The PR has gone to hell since then.
LikeLike
If and when fully exonerated, General Flynn becomes untouchable.
LikeLike
Ah, that’s what John Gotti thought. Gen. Flynn knows better.
LikeLike
Chuck Grassley…. ” I don’t care so much about the prosecution but the injustice that was that has been done to Flynn to be made public and everybody that was part of it should be prosecuted.. or short of prosecuted we should people know how bad Flynn was treated…
Grassley sounds like he wants to let people walk…Imagine we should let people know how bad Flynn was treated…. Sounds like a lot on nothing to continue eating
LikeLike
Yes, this bothered me greatly.
I don’t give a rats butt about public exposure, only public hangings. The country needs to see the perp walks, not a good talking to! Look at Witte’s twitter page, his supporters are saying Flynn deserved this! They need to pay for setting Flynn up as well as blackmail!
LikeLike
I wouldn’t celebrate just yet. I fully expect Sullivan to try to dance his way through this in favor of the government’s case. He has already pulled that with Powell before.
LikeLike
My thoughts exactly. Sullivan has disappointed us before. Many on this site, myself included, tend to see the outcome we would like to see. Somewhere among the many comments on the Flynn case was someone who documented it was damn hard to withdraw a plea of guilty. Damn hard. That said, my money is on Sidney Powell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sullivan clearly dislikes General Powell (calling him a traitor in open court, which should have resulted in recusal), and has clearly favored the persecution by acting to prevent disclosure of DOJ/FBI wrongdoing.
But the new evidence adds some additional defenses, denial of which can keep sullivan in the now-unfriendly public eye. sullivan’s denial of Powell’s commonsense, justice-based earlier motions, by spouting boilerplate/legalistic nonsense in a case of clear intimidation/extortion was not a good look for sullian or the judiciary.
The DOJ refusal of a Constitutional “Miranda” warning (you have a right to an attorney, anything you say will be held against you…) has been based on a false claim that General Flynn was not a “target”. The withheld evidence shows Flynn was clearly the ‘target’ to prosecute or get him fired. The crooked FBI slime even planned what to do if Flynn asked about whether he was a ‘target’, what would be done with his answers, or if he wanted a lawyer !!! EGREGIOUS MISBEHAVIOR !! And the scheme to avoid a 18 USC 1001 notice, despite clearly attempting to entrap a ‘lie’ under that statute, is a Constitutional violation. These defenses can be added to the defense, for sullivan to try to figure out how to deny them and look even worse…
Plus there is surely going to be more evidence, which sullivan does not know about yet. Sullivan can stall, but the ‘optics’ of stalling are very bad. Grassley, or even Lindsey Graham, might eventually want to investigate whether sullivan is acting with ‘bad behavior” warranting impeachment. Not a good way for sullivan to end a career.
LikeLike
I like your thinking Beau, but for this work Sidney is going to have to melt everything down and leave Sullivan nothing to cling to to make that bastard relent. she is going to have to nuke him.
LikeLike
That’s part of the reason I said save your bullets above.
LikeLike
Why is it that Fox business makes Fox News look like a bunch of lying asshoes? Don’t those Fox News guys care that they look like fools and idiots? I mean really. They are absolute tools, laughing stocks. Hardly any sort pf journalists. Why would anyone want to embarrass, humiliate themselves for anyone like this? You could not pay me enough to be the prostitutes those guys are. Absolute sellouts.
LikeLike
99, funny comment from the eyes and mouth of cnn….You can’t even believe that yourself. Call up wolfie blitzer, get his comments, or jake the snake tapper.
LikeLike
I can hardly wait for the newest previously-hidden records that Sidney Powell says are even worse for the DOJ/FBI.
The speed of DOJ/FBI corruption revelation is quickening. The DOJ/FBI (with crooked congresscritter, CIA and fake media support) are powerful, but their reaction time to react, combine, get their story straight and plan their perfidy given different interests to divide the spoils/power, is slow.
The fast OODA conflict strategy developed by John Boyd, promotes rapid decision-making (in a recurring cycle of observe–orient–decide–act). By reacting to and initiating events more rapidly than his opponents, PDJT can interrupt the coup plotter’s decision cycle, force mistakes, and prevail over entrenched but ossified power.
I think (hope) the PDJT pace and attack from different directions, will speed up.
LikeLike
Methinks Benjamin Wittes is whistling past the graveyard. What a douche.
Lawfare may be good at stirring the pot so-to-speak but it doesn’t succeed in actually delivering, and its efforts generally backfire. After all, Trump’s numbers went higher thanks to Lawfare’s failed impeachment endeavor. The Kavanaugh hearing was yet another failure. Lawfare ain’t the best and brightest, IYKWIM.
LikeLike
Whenever JohnnyB and BennyW are clogging up the twatter machine with verbose grandstanding it means they are soiling their depends again.
LikeLike
Thank goodness Grassley will be heading the Senate Judiciary committee, once again, come January. Lindsey (do nothing) Gramnesty has been a disaster. Did he investigate his promised investigation into Kavanaugh confirmation hearings? If he did, it has been the best kept secret in DC in years. At this point, the SSCI and Lindsey Judiciary committees are in competition for the most corrupt committees on the Hill.
LikeLike