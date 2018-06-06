Grassley Again Demands Flynn Documents: “If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.”…

Senator Chuck Grassley is not happy with the DOJ and FBI refusing to turn over documents and material surrounding the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. After more than a year of requests, and after several weeks of current specific requests, Senator Grassley sends a pointed letter (full pdf below) to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Grassley smells something suspicious:
If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.
The Department’s reply to my May 11, 2018 letter seeking information about the circumstances surrounding Lt. General Michael Flynn’s reported conversations with the Russian ambassador and FBI records related to those conversations is insufficient. The letter only recounts a series of publicly known facts about Lt. General Flynn’s plea agreement and relies on improper excuses in refusing to provide the requested information. The Committee requires this information to fulfill its Constitutional function and its charge under Senate Rules to conduct oversight of the Department of Justice.
First, as you know, some of that information was first requested on a bipartisan basis before your confirmation. The Committee has waited patiently for much more than a year for the criminal inquiry related to Lt. General Flynn to conclude. It has been more than five months since his guilty plea. Thus, there is no longer any legitimate reason to withhold facts from the Senate about the circumstances of his conversations with the Russian ambassador and his FBI interview.
Second, the Department’s letter erroneously suggests that complying with Congressional oversight would result in “the reality or the appearance of political interference” in a “pending criminal prosecution.” There is no pending prosecution. The guilty plea was more than five months ago.
The Department’s letter describes in detail what everyone already knows. Lt. General Flynn admitted to the Statement of Offense with the able assistance of counsel. All that remains is for Lt. General Flynn to be sentenced. Simply disclosing facts to the Committee could not possibly “interfere” with the case at this late date, assuming those facts are consistent with the representations that prosecutors arranged for Lt. General Flynn to swear to in federal court.
If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish. (more pdf link)
Here’s the full letter:
Each day that passes while the DOJ and FBI stonewall Congress, it becomes extremely clearer by the minute, that Jeff Sessions is not the person who should be running the DOJ. If the man had any sense and decency about him, he would exercise his authority over Rosenstein, and order him to narrow Mueller’s authority to only that which is related to the investigation of Russian interference during the 2016 elections. He hasn’t. He also hasn’t ordered Rosenstein to cooperate with the House and the Senate committees who have legal oversight of the DOJ and the FBI, or to recuse himself because of the fact that he is a “witness”, or the fact that he submitted false information to the FISA court.
President Trump is giving Sessions and Rosenstein enough rope by which to hang themselves. Rosenstein, for his failure to recuse himself, and for Sessions for not running the DOJ but rather letting everyone else run around like loose cannons, obstructing justice in the name of covering their own sorry asses.
This country needs and deserves a strong, competent and honest U.S. Attorney General. There is so much to clean up in the swamp. I just hope that when the time comes to replace Sessions, that the next A.G. will be that strong, competent and honest person. This nightmare has gone on long enough.
I never thought I could feel worse than I did with zero’s DOJ. I was wrong. I expected it from zero. He hated this country and her patriots. There is no explaining the past 18months.
At this rate we would need five more terms of PT to root out all of the O’zero leftovers and swamp creatures in the agencies.
and 5 more DJTs!
Oldschool: Hussein Obama destroyed the DOJ and President Trump never bothered trying to re-build it. Perhaps this was his intent.
On what do you base your postulate that perhaps Pres Trump’s intent was to not bother re-building DOJ? Your words are pure nonsense. You’ve no idea what was Pres Trump’s intent.
Have you been paying attention to anything at all that DOJ is doing?
DOJ is much more than just the Wash office, there are many many more field offices around the country that are doing outstanding work, taking down pedophiles, MS-13, and much much more.
Your words ring hollow.
Perhaps he is a Manchurian Candidate. What if his Scottish mother was a Radical America Lover, you know, a Patriot?
Jeepers, there just might be something to that. I mean, what if he MAGAs, or something?
Scary.
Patience. When you hear the UniParty start wondering out loud why Sessions is allowing this to continue then it will be time.
Don’t forget who we are against and what they can do.
don’t agree with that bill. I believe with all my being DJT had every intention of clearing it out and he believed Sessions was the guy to get it done. CEO’s delegate, as they should. POTUS got blindsided and handcuffed. imo
Yes
The truth is that Sessions was never meant to be a wartime consigliere.
Exactly seneca
Evidence can’t be turned over at this point. We know at the very least McCabe and Strzok tried framing Flynn. Until they’re tried I doubt anyone will see that.
good point
I don’t think he can order R2 to do anything since he recused himself from the investigation. Let’s see how this plays out
Am I in before the anti anti-Sessions crowd? Maybe they’re the night shift. No smiley.
This was golden, what a cluster CONgress of Biblical proportions the DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA complex has turned out to be. Scary. >>>
“Sessions for not running the DOJ but rather letting everyone else run around like loose cannons, obstructing justice in the name of covering their own sorry asses.”
‘First, we take all the lawyers….’
Anyone find it interesting that yesterday McCabe was willing to tell all about Comey in exchange for immunity, and today all the leaks about the IG report point to Comey, Comey, Comey? Is this a planned and coordinated hit job against Comey designed to control the narriative? We all know McCabe is up to his corrupt eyeballs in this mess. How will Comey respond? Will he sit back and take all the blame?
I think they are both dirty as sin. I can only hope that water boarding came back in style just long enough before Gina Haspel was sworn in and it was used on Strozk until they got the truth and nothing but the truth. He would be in a position to know both of their long list of evil-doings..
I think Comey is their designated “Fall Guy”.
No problem with that except:
If they then say: Ok, it’s over…..nothing more to see here….
Then you will know we’ve been had.
“What difference does it make now?”
It worked once.
If Comey is judged insubordinate, no one above him could be involved. Get the plan?
No brainer…inconsistent. Grassley would’ve had them by now if the docs were favorably to the FBI/DOJ. You can spin it, stonewall it, wrap it with a big red bow but at the end of the day..This was a coup.
Sorry folks…Grassley is performing kabuki theatre again! ( “…This time I really, really, really mean my threat”…!)
Meanwhile, tonight on FOX, Tucker presses Swalwell on definition of spying and why Ryan, McConnell and Gowdy ALL agree with DIMS that spying on VSGPDJT campaign IS warranted.
I am begging VSGPDJT to PUHLEEZE de-classify all documents to stop the madness.
Finally, EARTH TO FLEP…gun on nightstand argument not working fast enough or at all yet–“use me now” nightstand voices need to have volume increased significantly.
Also the “be patient” argument is getting old–kinda like Grassley’s empty threats!
Listen. If information is being leaked there is a reason. It is either false, false but designed to shape a narrative, or true and designed to pressure changes in the draft before any final version.
Just watched Tucker interview Swallow-well. Swallow-well insisted in view of Russia contacts with Trump campaign why wouldn’t you want the FBI investigating the Trump campaign? It wasn’t spying.
Why oh why didn’t Tucker go after him? Such as; so Swallow-well, what Russian contacts? First we were told it was Carter Page. Turned out he is an FBI asset and was set up by Halper. Then it was Papa but he was set up by Halper. We also know Trump Jr met with a Russian attorney who met with Simpson before and after that meeting and was only able to enter the country on special papers provided by AG Lynch. So, in view of the above do you not have the integrity to question the pretext of the investigation?
Will someone, anyone put one of these swamp creatures under some pressure. This is infuriating.
“Tucker interview Swallow-well”
I overheard most of that as well. What caught my attention is when Rep. Swalwell (D-CA) mentioned because it was “a criminal investigation”. He did not use the term “counter-intelligence”. I was busy doing something in the kitchen, I don’t have time to waste watching and listening to that lost fool.
I caught the reference to criminal investigation too. I had hoped justice would be served but it does appear this entire conspiracy will be buried. McCabe or Comey will be the fall guy. I hate to leave my children in this world under a brazenly corrupt government.
Tucker did let Swalwell score points about Ivanka approaching Russian weightlifter for some business deal in Moscow. What the heck is that about and how does it relate to Russian election interference?
The only information in this Flynn indictment and guilty plea is who (Mueller or Rosenstein) made the decision to accept his plea with knowledge that exculpatory evidence (namely, that the witness, Strzok, had been removed for bias) was not turned over to Flynn’s team prior thereto? If Mueller made the decision, then he needs to be removed as special counsel. If Rosenstein made the decision, then he needs to be removed as deputy AG. Regardless, since both had knowledge, they should both lose their law licenses for a period of time.
Grassley says” “we really mean it this time, give us the docs we request, by law you have to give it to us.”
Rosenstein: “NO … you are not allowed to see the docs, and Jeff is backing me up 100 percent and silently nods his head in approval on this matter and left me in charge. So my word is final.”
Grassley says: Please, I am serious now, and I’m writing on expensive paper , and it’s formal and all, and I leaked this letter to FOX network, so it appears, I’m really really serious, so give me those docs.”
Rosenstein : NO! We are still investigating this matter and will be until 2024 or latter. So you can’t have them.
And if you don’t I’m gonna…..gonna…..bring you before my committee….yeah….
and it will not be public…..and we won’t ….record anything….and….and….only three people will show up…..
And we’ll keep you there for seven hours……yeah…. with two fifteen minute breaks per hour…yeah….so that’s three and a half hours…….yeah…. and an hour for lunch…..
Yeah….yeah…..and the three of us get fifteen minutes each…..and so do you for your opening statement…….
So then we will grill you for a total of one and a half hours…..
So give us the papers………..”No”……”OK”
Did you read the Grassley letter, jack? Had you read the Grassely letter, you would have seen that Grassley puts all correspondence on Grassley’s Senate website unless specifically requested to not publish something. Rosenstein had not asked for Grassely to withhold any Grassely letters. This was in the Grassely letter.
I’m not sure you got the “tongue in cheek” SNL version of the dynamic between Grassley and Rosenstein of was presenting! 🙂 I was spoofing this, because many of us have watched what happens over the last year, and Gunny66, understood what I was getting at, and continuing the joke.
We joke around because we are so frustrated with this process of B.S. that goes on between congress and DOJ!
How long until media takes “comey was insubordinate” to Comeys insubordination proves he interfered with the election and Trump is an illegitimate POTUS ?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice twist!
Probably by tomorrow night, at the latest
NJF: I give it 12 hours.
Face Plant.
Ha! DOJ looking at Feinstein, Warner, Burr, and the rest of the rotten Senate Intelligence Committee members? Warner replaced Feinstein, but that wouldn’t exempt her from “assisting in a pending investigation.”
At least, that’s my take on this little nugget.
What is this?!?! I have been looking all over for more info explanation. What in the hell does this mean?
Woot. Go Grassley. That’s one hell of a strongly worded and honest letter.
I’m impressed.
Mmm hmm. Time for a hard stare…
This is the most drawn out, overplayed, infuriating game of cat and mouse I could ever have imagined.
It’s obvious – if only to me – that Mueller is only keeping the witch hunt going in order to use it as some sort of threat to our Pres to keep him from de-classifying everything and blowing DC wide open.
Why not suspend any payments to these departments (for salaries, benefits, and perks) until conditions are met? Set a deadline and after that time passes, these result in pension reductions. Each successive missed deadline results in larger pension reductions. These reductions should be permanent. Then let them put up or open up!!
Congress would have to vote to do that, and IMO they wouldn’t. If they wanted the documents produced they have the means (subpoena) to do it already.
Nobody likes being ignored, so if Grassley really wanted those documents he would have been furious months ago and subpoenaed them long ago,
Sitting back, letting the months go by, and writing yet another letter is very telling.
BREAKING http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/06/doj-tells-graham-rosenstein-wont-recuse-from-mueller-probe-unless-officials-deem-it-necessary.html
From your link:
“The Justice Department signaled Wednesday in a letter to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will not recuse himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation unless department officials find it necessary….”
What is their definition of ” department officials”, since Rodney is #2 in the chain of command?
Long-term embedded swamp lawyers, perhaps?
I’m just a simple Marine cave man so please excuse my questions.
I thought the IG report was complete? What would need to be added?
If they found more stuff, why not start another report and submit later?
I thought everyone had a chance to review then just submit their comments in the subsections.
If the report is complete why are they still asking for documents?
Can they just sopoena the docs or get Huber to do so?
I know……I know…..standard goat rope…..and Sessions is sleeping thru the entire event…
Manafort May be headed for prison Friday?
Is that a BOOM??
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/391058-former-us-attorney-says-manafort-likely-to-go-to-prison-friday
the REAL question here in all of this is……are WE being played.
A question for all the comments about Grassley being weak or sending another pointless letter:. Explain what he’s SUPPISED to do, in your opinion. He doesn’t have an army of Prosecutors, or law enforcement personnel. He can subpoena, but we’ve seen that go nowhere forever. And good luck getting enough Senators to vote for a Holderesque contempt charge. So, what else can/should he do?
