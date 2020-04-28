President Trump Delivers Remarks Supporting Small Business and Paycheck Protection Program – 3:00pm ET Livestream

Posted on April 28, 2020 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the East Room of the White House on the Paycheck Protection Program, part of coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, that is set up to help small businesses continue to operate and pay employees during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anticipated start time 3:00pm ET

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamUSA Today Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks Supporting Small Business and Paycheck Protection Program – 3:00pm ET Livestream

  1. realeyecandy1 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    hmmmm

    Like

    Reply
  2. doohmax says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    I filed as an independent contractor for PPP. Heard nothing from first tranche. Waiting to hear on this second bill. I wouldn’t have bothered applying except that the word was independent contractors would be welcomed to apply for the loans. All other government programs have never included the entrepreneur. I’m hoping maybe I can get a little of the money returned by “small” businesses like AutoNation ($77 million) and LA Lakers ($4.6 million). What a joke. This is a perfect example of how the big vultures always swoop in on any free government (taxpayer) money. I’m looking at you Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, etc.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • frankmystery says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:42 pm

      That’s just ridiculous. They claim to want to help the small business and yet I can’t get a 7k loan through to keep my single employee abs myself afloat during this. Bank called me again and said money’s gone.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Robert Schecter says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    I still must assume Trump is playing 4D chess during this no-win situation, but this re-opening is going way too slow. Testing is pointless, and just an excuse the Dems can use to keep their people held hostage. And I, like many, am tired of hearing about ventilators. Also he needs to shut down talk about keeping closed as a precaution against a speculative second wave and remind America the shut town was a draconian measure taken to save hospitals from being overwhelmed. While things may be different behind the scenes, it is frustrating as he appears to be using no leverage, or even his bully pulpit, to reign in fascists like Gavin Newsom and other governors. San Fran has even extended their lock down, without any fear of pushback and even friendly governors are imposing ridiculous restrictions on re-openings.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Harry Caray says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Another bla bla bla Ventilators bla bla bla masks bla bla bla PPE telecast.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:19 pm

      Cut and paste

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • not2worryluv says:
        April 28, 2020 at 4:02 pm

        Ditto – please Mr. President get off the Ventilators!!
        Let’s get the money to our local small businesses.
        Somebody needs to be accountable for how this money was distributed. What institutions took the applications, processed them then put the cash onto their Accounts!
        The whole cabal needs an investigation!!!

        Like

        Reply
  5. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Just passing this along for a possible heads up. Cattle ranchers being to the depopulate cattle.

    Like

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:21 pm

      PT is signing an EO to mandate meat processing plant to stay open.

      This seems VERY exaggerated and a new scare tactic anyway.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      I do not understand at all.

      Why can’t they let the animals just live for another few weeks?? Make temporary arrangements to Feed and water the poultry and livestock for a few more weeks until the processing plants get up to speed.

      Just killing them off is an unnecessary and horrifically ungrateful waste of Gods grace in providing an abundance of food for us.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • hocuspocus13 says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:31 pm

      Depopulate cattle

      The BLM has been depopulating the Wild Horses for some time now

      Like

      Reply
    • FofBW says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:31 pm

      Also, why would any rancher in their right mind kill “millions or chickens or live stock knowing this is a short term problem.

      Deep State/Globalists IMO

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Just the messenger and I know Trump will do the right thing but we all know globalist love having no country of origin when it comes to our food.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Eaglet says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    This is an amazing story as this Shop owner employs special need individuals.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    The coffee employee – We are not broken and neither is our country. 💕

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. realeyecandy1 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    tears after hearing that employee

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. paper doll says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Thankfully people are taking my blue governor to court. This is not just about a virus

    Like

    Reply
  11. Jan says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    I am disappointed in you people posting early. This is President Trump’s only ability to get his messsge out right now because of the media. Yeah, it’s repetitive. Can you name ANY republican Senator who has his back? OR WHO HAS OUR BACK??

    The media ‘s not out interviewing farmers EVER. They’re 200%, 24/7, Anti-American. When is this going to get thru your brain?? They’re 100% for China, 200% in favor of Communism.

    And they want any American who doesn’t agree w/them DEAD.

    If you’re a Treeper, shame on you. If you’re a troll, FOAD

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 28, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      “And they want any American who doesn’t agree w/them DEAD.

      If you’re a Treeper, shame on you. If you’re a troll, FOAD”

      Looks like they are not the only ones who want those who disagree with them dead.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. JohnCasper says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    “President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the East Room of the White House on the Paycheck Protection Program, part of coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, that is set up to help small businesses continue to operate and pay employees during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic Fauci and Brix.”

    Credit where credit is due.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Eaglet says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Jan I agree these pressers are for Presidents Trumps base and there are many people that WANT to hear from our President. No fake news. I enjoy them.

    Like

    Reply
  14. GB Bari says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Having been away from small business since 1978, I have to ask the Treepers who own or help manage small businesses.

    Do most small businesses NOT put aside and retain a one, two, or more month reserve amount of operating capital? I can understand a new business may not have had time to accumulate enough excess capital to put aside. But a business that’s been around for 10 or more years…..?

    Like

    Reply
  15. technoaesthete says:
    April 28, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    I haven’t read all of the comments, yet. So, if this has already been asked… What statement/apology from Yahoo! is Pres. Trump talking about?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s