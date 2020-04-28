President Trump Delivers Remarks Supporting Small Business and Paycheck Protection Program – 3:00pm ET Livestream

President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the East Room of the White House on the Paycheck Protection Program, part of coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, that is set up to help small businesses continue to operate and pay employees during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anticipated start time 3:00pm ET
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – USA Today Livestream
Is that a racing stripe in the middle of Ivanka’s head?
I filed as an independent contractor for PPP. Heard nothing from first tranche. Waiting to hear on this second bill. I wouldn’t have bothered applying except that the word was independent contractors would be welcomed to apply for the loans. All other government programs have never included the entrepreneur. I’m hoping maybe I can get a little of the money returned by “small” businesses like AutoNation ($77 million) and LA Lakers ($4.6 million). What a joke. This is a perfect example of how the big vultures always swoop in on any free government (taxpayer) money. I’m looking at you Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, etc.
That’s just ridiculous. They claim to want to help the small business and yet I can’t get a 7k loan through to keep my single employee abs myself afloat during this. Bank called me again and said money’s gone.
I still must assume Trump is playing 4D chess during this no-win situation, but this re-opening is going way too slow. Testing is pointless, and just an excuse the Dems can use to keep their people held hostage. And I, like many, am tired of hearing about ventilators. Also he needs to shut down talk about keeping closed as a precaution against a speculative second wave and remind America the shut town was a draconian measure taken to save hospitals from being overwhelmed. While things may be different behind the scenes, it is frustrating as he appears to be using no leverage, or even his bully pulpit, to reign in fascists like Gavin Newsom and other governors. San Fran has even extended their lock down, without any fear of pushback and even friendly governors are imposing ridiculous restrictions on re-openings.
Stop playing chess with my livelihood.
That’s not chess. It’s Russian Roulette with 5 bullets.
Another bla bla bla Ventilators bla bla bla masks bla bla bla PPE telecast.
Cut and paste
Ditto – please Mr. President get off the Ventilators!!
Let’s get the money to our local small businesses.
Somebody needs to be accountable for how this money was distributed. What institutions took the applications, processed them then put the cash onto their Accounts!
The whole cabal needs an investigation!!!
Just passing this along for a possible heads up. Cattle ranchers being to the depopulate cattle.
PT is signing an EO to mandate meat processing plant to stay open.
This seems VERY exaggerated and a new scare tactic anyway.
I do not understand at all.
Why can’t they let the animals just live for another few weeks?? Make temporary arrangements to Feed and water the poultry and livestock for a few more weeks until the processing plants get up to speed.
Just killing them off is an unnecessary and horrifically ungrateful waste of Gods grace in providing an abundance of food for us.
Depopulate cattle
The BLM has been depopulating the Wild Horses for some time now
Also, why would any rancher in their right mind kill “millions or chickens or live stock knowing this is a short term problem.
Deep State/Globalists IMO
Just the messenger and I know Trump will do the right thing but we all know globalist love having no country of origin when it comes to our food.
This is an amazing story as this Shop owner employs special need individuals.
The coffee employee – We are not broken and neither is our country. 💕
tears after hearing that employee
Thankfully people are taking my blue governor to court. This is not just about a virus
Where are you located Paper Doll? And who is suing?
Here is a tweet I saw
Pennsylvania businesses take fight against Gov. Wolf to Supreme Court
Judge Napolitano discusses an emergency petition filed by Pennsylvania business owners with the Supreme Court over Governor Wolf’s order to keep them closed
Okay – GOOD!! I also heard about lawsuits in Illinois and California so hopefully there will be a wave of them hitting SOON!!
Indeed!
You mean your RED governor. We must get this blue state red state straightened out or the REDS will win this battle and forever keep us confused with the language. We cannot give them an inch, not an inch. Furthermore, the REDS are not “liberals”, they are “Leftists”. And, they are not “progressives” . . . regressives for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PT said America will never be a socialist country…and indeed in PA we went from republic straight to commie
It’s about civil rights, human rights, Bill of Rights, natural rights, God given rights and whether or not such things any longer exist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly
I am disappointed in you people posting early. This is President Trump’s only ability to get his messsge out right now because of the media. Yeah, it’s repetitive. Can you name ANY republican Senator who has his back? OR WHO HAS OUR BACK??
The media ‘s not out interviewing farmers EVER. They’re 200%, 24/7, Anti-American. When is this going to get thru your brain?? They’re 100% for China, 200% in favor of Communism.
And they want any American who doesn’t agree w/them DEAD.
If you’re a Treeper, shame on you. If you’re a troll, FOAD
“And they want any American who doesn’t agree w/them DEAD.
If you’re a Treeper, shame on you. If you’re a troll, FOAD”
Looks like they are not the only ones who want those who disagree with them dead.
“President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the East Room of the White House on the Paycheck Protection Program, part of coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, that is set up to help small businesses continue to operate and pay employees during the economic downturn caused by
the COVID-19 pandemicFauci and Brix.”
Credit where credit is due.
Jan I agree these pressers are for Presidents Trumps base and there are many people that WANT to hear from our President. No fake news. I enjoy them.
It’s not that we want to hear him It’s what we are not hearing him. Frustratingly waiting for the America is Open for Business conference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would also be a positive if the Bill of Rights were to be resurrected from the dead. It’s not much, if any, above room tempura now.
I think more than PDJTs base are watching. They are affected the same as his voters.
Not all DemonRATs are government employees.
Having been away from small business since 1978, I have to ask the Treepers who own or help manage small businesses.
Do most small businesses NOT put aside and retain a one, two, or more month reserve amount of operating capital? I can understand a new business may not have had time to accumulate enough excess capital to put aside. But a business that’s been around for 10 or more years…..?
I haven’t read all of the comments, yet. So, if this has already been asked… What statement/apology from Yahoo! is Pres. Trump talking about?
