He’s Nuts – New York City Mayor de Blasio Wants $7.4 Billion Bailout…

Posted on April 26, 2020

The word “absurd” doesn’t even begin to describe this ridiculous demand by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as he publicly says he wants the federal government to replace all of the missing revenue from the COVID-19 economic shut-down.  This is bonkers.

If the federal government was to even consider taking such action it would essentially be promoting all states and cities to remain shut-down forever; because, in the mind of those who live from the government trough, there would be no need to reopen.  The mental disconnect here is incredible. I think the needle on my ‘nope-meter‘ just broke off.

While private citizens, private companies and private workers are forced –by government– to remain locked in their homes; unable to earn a living and on the cusp of financial despair, or face arrest; the NYC Mayor wants the government system and workers to be isolated from any economic impact via a federal bailout.  WATCH:

82 Responses to He’s Nuts – New York City Mayor de Blasio Wants $7.4 Billion Bailout…

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 26, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      He shut down tax revenue and left groceries which is not taxed as the outlet. He should have placed a temporary tax on groceries to make up for the tax loss. He failed to properly govern. He expects red states to pay.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • jay says:
        April 26, 2020 at 8:09 pm

        I am growing weary of politicians asking for a few billion dollars as if they are asking for a few bucks. The value of money means nothing to them. The difficulty of earning that much money does not enter into their brains. Most of these people have never run a business or balance a budget or had to go out and find clients or customers and keep those customers happy with good service and products.

        NO politician has had to go without a paycheck since March 20, 2020. What part don’t they get? If we don’t work, we don’t pay tax. If we don’t pay Tax, their funds will eventually dry up. If their funds dry up, they will not get paid. Also the more in debt we sink, the more they will tax us to pay for all the spending. I am so sick of the BS.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          April 26, 2020 at 8:16 pm

          I hope PresTrump can muster veto-proof votes in Congress

          Pelosi: State, Local Governments Funds Coming in Next Relief Bill
          https://www.breitbart.com/news/pelosi-state-local-governments-funds-coming-in-new-relief-bill/

          Like

          Reply
          • stats_guy says:
            April 26, 2020 at 8:27 pm

            This is where Jake Tapper is to the Left of Pelosi. I’m sure he’ll be pounding the table for NYC $$$$$$. Jake is one of these leftists that think that money grows on unicorn trees and that now that we’ve entered Modern monetary theory just spend until every leftist dream comes true…and all that without accountability.

            Like

            Reply
        • Betty says:
          April 26, 2020 at 8:17 pm

          What every one seems to forget is that the Trump Administration issued ‘guidelines”, not laws. It was the governors and mayors who got heavy handed and threatened people, who asked citizens to spy on other citizens and promised to send cops out to enforce recommendations as though they were laws.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • grumpyqs says:
            April 26, 2020 at 8:23 pm

            How many state employees were furloughed during their “shutdown” or were unionized employees kept on full pay but with drastically reduced work hours? Work from home, but their job is not computerized? I’m from Illinois and very familiar with their sleazy “tricks” in state government.

            Like

            Reply
    • sharon goodson says:
      April 26, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      Not my circus – not my monkeys – NOPE

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Somebody needs to give this MORON a shot of disinfectant. Deblasio is a curse on NYC because most there vote for IMBECILES!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    100% agree with Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Tsquared says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    The NOPE Meter is reading accurately.
    Dem politicians mismanagement of the city is not a reason to bail them out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Amjean says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    That’s the end game for these dem states along with president Trump being blamed and subsequently not being reelected

    Like

    Reply
  6. DoubleTrouble says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    I had to turn this off half way through this morning. The man is a Communist. Hard to believe NY’ers elected this idiot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Johnny Boost says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    His wife’s slush fund could cover a good chunk of that shortfall.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Tiffthis says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    How much of that will go to his wife who was put in charge of making sure viruses stop being racist?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    This is what Cuomo call reimagining government as you want it to be.

    I said it before, they feel just like Baltimore did when they let their angry mobs burn down the city and then asked for FEMA $$$. Then they changed all the codes and regs for the properties that people were burned out of, thereby forcing them out of their homes and bz if they did not comply.

    And I said this would be just like Puerto Rico. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    How’s that workin’ out for our bailouts?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. CorwinAmber says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    A (Conservative) Tree(house) Grows in Brooklyn…I think NOT! I’m just so tired of these preening SJWs who can find the funds to take care of illegal invaders (and treat them better than our vets!) yet expect the rest of us Deplorables to pony up when it’s time to pay the piper. Let’s resurrect the famous headline from a previous POTUS and tell’em to DROP DEAD!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. plumnelly1 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Hell to the NOPE!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. California Joe says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    If President Trump rewards mayors and governors with a federal bailout for deliberately lost income tax and sales tax revenue in Blue States as a result of a prolonged shutdown like Virginia, Michigan and California there is no incentive for these Democrat governors to reopen their states?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Reserved55 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    “Make it *fair* for everyone”, is Communism. Everyone fairly suffers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. mugzey302 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    NYC was broke long before COVID19!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. TwoLaine says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    I seem to remember they were going to pay for illegals, healthcare and all. They welcome everyone, remember?

    Time to pay up or shut up!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. TheHumanCondition says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Why doesn’t de blowsio understand how saving money works?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
      April 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      I’m a New Yorker,and you really can’t imagine how terrible he is.
      Releasing thousands of prisoners with gift cards, threatening the police during corona that they will be in trouble for their response time when many are out sick or having to go to homes where people have died.
      Now, his wife has been chosen by him to head some corona review board.
      What could go wrong?
      We laugh in horror at him because NYC has long been lost and we have no say.
      Probably the worst in the country and oh yes, the city is broke.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  18. owtolunch says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Calibration Complete.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Lady in Red says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Comrade DeBlasio spends hundreds of millions protecting illegals over Americans, and rewards his wealthy slumlord friends who kick out the the working poor, paying them 3K/head to house homeless in their place. Don’t give this cockroach commie a dime, Mr. President.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Guyski says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Recall of elected officials is not permitted in New York.

    While recall elections do not occur, the New York Constitution states, “Any town, village, improvement district or fire district officer, except a justice of the peace, may be removed from office by the supreme court for any misconduct, maladministration, malfeasance or malversation in office.” Any citizen within the officeholder’s district may submit an application for removal to the local branch of the appellate division of the supreme court.🤔

    Like

    Reply
  21. TradeBait says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    NY’ers elected him, they can deal with him and the mess they have collectively made. Same goes for Cuomo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. trnathens says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    The virus IS the insurance policy. Once indictments drop, which may be soon, it will be announced that Kim is dead from the virus. That it was an American biological weapon. And they may use that as a pretext to fire a live missile at Guam. China will do ANYTHING to beat PDJT.

    Another prediction:

    Biden is replaced by General Colin Powell. VP will be Hillary. Especially if we end up at war with North Korea.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Clydeen says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Man, I would love to have a gif of that nope meter…perfect…I could send it to 90% of my emails…business or personal!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Magabear says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    This is crazy, why, we would never consider multi-trillion dollar aid packages! What? We already did? 😲

    Nothing that’s happened in the last month gives me any hope that the money the NY commie twins want won’t be given to them. Please, someone prove me wrong.

    Personally, I think the NYC metro area should be declared a seperate nation from the USA and be fenced in. Just my opinion. 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      April 26, 2020 at 8:07 pm

      It would be important to find out why almost half of the deaths in the United States were within a 30 mile radius of Times Square in Manhattan? Other cities like Washington DC and Boston have a subway system and had almost no deaths. Why?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        April 26, 2020 at 8:29 pm

        Well, DC and Boston are not quite the international arrival hubs for European and other international flights, at least not so much as NYC / Newark / Laguardia

        They probably also don’t have quite as large Chinatowns as NYC, nor mayors urging people to come out for the Feb 9 Chinese New Year Parade and “hug a Chinese”

        Like

        Reply
  25. Reserved55 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    President Trump should tell Big Bird the next time they talk that if Wilhelm wants help, Don Jr will be the new mayor, and then we’ll take it from there.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. JohnCasper says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    But he isn’t insane-insane.
    – Whoopy Goldberg

    Yes he is, Whoopy, yes he is.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    “The word “absurd” doesn’t even begin to describe this ridiculous demand by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as he publicly says he wants the federal government to replace all of the missing revenue from the COVID-19 economic shut-down. This is bonkers.”

    IMO he is just doing this for sound bites to be used by the DNC in the election.

    Notice his reasoning, “because he bailed out the airlines”.

    Well, the mayor and the Governor chose to shut down the ability of private citizens and companies to do business.

    A healthy functioning private airline sector is essential for the nation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. JAS says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    I seem to recall from another post here at CTH that before this whole thing started NYC was already $6 billion in the hole. If that’s true then those $6 billion are not out problem, it’s theirs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Judith says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    You had me at “He’s nuts-“

    Like

    Reply
  30. Robert Smith says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Looks like they’re going to have to raise the tolls to $50.

    Like

    Reply
  31. ed357 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Umm…..

    Cut your damn budget…….by 20% across the board…..including your salary.

    Like

    Reply
  32. realitycheck6 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Wait until you see what Illinois is going to want to bail out its unfunded pension liabilties. It ha been known for a ling time that many of the states etc are bankrupt because of spending and underfunded liabilities, ILL may be the worst.

    Its great to give people something for nothing UNTIL you run out of other people’s money

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    “If you build it, they will come.”–Field of Dreams

    “If you fund it, they will stay closed.”–Dreams of Fauci

    Like

    Reply
  34. judgeroybean says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    The U.S. is already $27 TRILLION in debt: That’s $82,000 per person. Why does the mayor think I should add $20,000 to my bill when I’ve never been to New York? Please explain how every government and union pension can send millions to the communist party every election cycle but doesn’t seem to have enough money to make their pension funds solvent.

    Like

    Reply
  35. CNN_sucks says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Not only him. People who voted for this guy are NUTS.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Skidroe says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    That is why they inflated all there numbers on the China Virus. They thought they would get more Federal money. Piglosie already is talking the next bailout will help the cities and states. Please Mr. President no more bailout money. Open the doors to the Country!

    Like

    Reply
  37. namberak says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Cue the ghost of Gerry Ford: “Ford To City: Drop Dead”

    Like

    Reply
  39. 4sure says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    When Santa Claus is filling the stockings, why wouldn’t you hang yours to be filled?

    Asking for 7 Billion when trillions have already been handed out by Santa , doesn’t sound unreasonable. He is playing this perfectly.

    What are the odds that he gets it either directly or through a handout to the state.

    Right now the piggy bank is being emptied. Nothing that happens regarding how much money comes out of Washington DC in the next 60 days will surprise me.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Beigun says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    NYC is the ONLY metropolis in the world under a lock-down that permits the subway and metro buses to operate. A recent University study showed the trains and buses are full of the virus while they shuttle the bug under and upon the streets of Gotham. This probably explains the high infection and death rate of NYC, along with the low immunity of “undocumented” migrants.

    Cuomo runs the NYC Metro and barks at the press conferences, “How are the essential workers at the hospitals getting to work!” He has never heard of a “car-pool” or imagined using school buses to get the job done for the hospital workers. Traffic is not a problem. Instead, the trains have been running day and night, mostly empty except the homeless. Not one time has any reporter asked Cuomo in his news conferences if the cost was worth running trains full of homeless and virus all over the Big Apple. If the Mayor or Governor were Republican the media would be all over this.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Cisco says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    $7.4 Billion.?
    Chump change.
    Now here’s a real Democrat with his extortion demand.
    $41 Billion 🤯

    Like

    Reply
  42. hoosiergranny says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Where the he!! do the politicians think all this bailout money ultimately comes from? We the people. The people who just want to be free to go do our jobs and support our families rather than bailout the incompetents.

    I’m left without adequate adjectives or expletives these days…

    Like

    Reply

