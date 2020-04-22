John Solomon Stands By His Claim: John Durham Indictments Coming Soon…

Posted on April 22, 2020 by

John Solomon appears on Fox Business News with Lou Dobbs to discuss his latest article about HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff blocking release of congressional transcripts.

Additionally, Solomon again says he believes “clear evidence” exists to show that U.S. Attorney John Durham is going to indict people in/around the DOJ/FBI/CIA surveillance operation against Donald Trump….. and there will be more declassified material being released soon.

[STORY HERE]

Meanwhile, Sundance be like…

  1. Bogeyfree says:
    April 22, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    My hope is now on Grenell.

    Maybe he can make it so obvious via declass it would be hard to ignore.

  2. hokkoda says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Solomon has to walk back his more dramatic predictions with the IG Report last fall. It wasn’t quite the thunder he claimed. The report has led to a greater understanding of the corruption, but no accountability.

    He’s walking back on indictments here. A lot of “maybes”, caveats, etc. maybe some plea deals instead. The latter makes much more sense to me as I said the other day. I would expect some “small fish” to get fried first as Durham assembles deals for testimony against big fish. CV19 gives him an easy out in the timing of indictments.

    Solomon is right that more declas is coming from the IC. That’s no surprise with Grenell in there. The DOJ and FBI continue to strategically declas to support their shifting bullshit narratives. It’s all Russian disinformation now! They were duped, get it?!

    Let’s hope if there’s another round of firings, that Chris Wray’s head is in the block.

  3. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    Those clothes have got to need cleaning by now?

  4. Brutalus says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Can Grand Juries meet right now?

  5. CM-TX says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    My Magic-🎱 says…

