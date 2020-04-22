John Solomon Stands By His Claim: John Durham Indictments Coming Soon…

John Solomon appears on Fox Business News with Lou Dobbs to discuss his latest article about HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff blocking release of congressional transcripts.

Additionally, Solomon again says he believes “clear evidence” exists to show that U.S. Attorney John Durham is going to indict people in/around the DOJ/FBI/CIA surveillance operation against Donald Trump….. and there will be more declassified material being released soon.

Meanwhile, Sundance be like…