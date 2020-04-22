Big Tech Introduces Social Distance Tracking – CCTV Proximity Alert Warning System…

Comrades, the engineering department of the Ministry of COVID Compliance is pleased to announce the introduction of a new Proximity Alert Warning System (PAWS) coming soon to the CCTV network in your neighborhood and business.
The objective of the system is to monitor social distances and ensure a compliant society. The system is being tested in partnership with Amazon via state commissar Jeff Bezos.
[AMAZON] will also use machine-learning software to monitor building cameras and determine whether employees are staying at safe distances during their shifts, or whether they are often huddled too close together. (link)
Deployment of the proximity alert warning system will help our compliance office quickly respond to rebellious activity. While our Beijing comrades have an early start on similar systems, our more advanced entrepreneurial ingenuity will provide a U.S-based social distance surveillance system far superior to the Chinese version.
The FEMA Ministry can envision a day in the near future where the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a contract for more widespread deployment. The deployment of Artificial Intelligence surveillance will help reduce the human burden for continuous monitoring, and provide a faster response time for authorities to control rebellious human engagement.
Informed citizens are well aware we are being measured as we introduce advanced robotics into to our new COVID compliant society. Our new robotic era will merge seamlessly with our advanced proximity alert system. The initial stages of deployment will be to assist and enhance police efforts in urban environments where fixed state CCTV monitors are more appropriate than the more rural, and secondary, drone program.
Relax comrades, there is no cause for concern. Obviously the first stage will be active alerts with passive enforcement.
Our COVID network will provide a warning to system operators that violations are happening; meanwhile non-compliant citizens will hear a gentle message from Alexa encouraging the offender to correct their distance.
However, should subversives attempt an form of rebellion against the Ministry; we reserve the right to activate, well, ‘additional measures‘ to discourage wrong behavior.
For the hearing impaired our brilliant engineers will assist their social compliance with visible cues in the form of laser dots appearing upon the clothing of the proximity violator.
According to the engineers: “The detector must first be calibrated to map any security footage against the real-world dimensions. A trained neural network then picks out the people in the video, and another algorithm computes the distances between them.”
To enhance the welcoming of our latest efforts, the Ministry encourages all good citizens to understand the evolution in our new society by reading the latest information HERE.
The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.
it has always been about control…..and it will get much worse.
“By hook or by crook, we will.”
Yup.
If you get a chance, watch the old TV series ” Person of Interest ” .
The Evil master computer in that one puts SKYNET to shame.
THEY have been showing us for decades what THEY would like to do to us in sci-fi media.
It’s their one flaw, they love to boast, look for it ,symbolism will be their downfall.
The Prisoner. Forgot about that one!
Anybody have an opinion of the veracity of this video:
How true is this? If it is true this is downright scary.
The results speak for themselves.
We are like frogs in a pot, denying the water just got really hot.
there’s something else not mentioned.. the podium.. the seal of the president was removed.. replaced with just “The White House”..
The Prisoner was absolutely the best! Watched all of them. Have every year of the series…on VHS!
LOLOLOLOL!
The Prisoner #6 darn those things a were a nightmare they jumped on their victims
Now, I’m really depressed.
Now, I’m really depressed.
Now, I’m really depressed.
Repeat after me…”Dammit WordPress!” 🙂
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Number 5.
😹😹😹😹😹😹
Between the drones and cameras, the hackers will be kept so busy they won’t have time to go after our personal data, credit cards, banking. 👏
SOLUTION is TREATMENT:
$25 Hydroxychloroquine-ZPack-Zinc cocktails that cure you in 3-5 days
• FASTER than FLU RECOVERY.
• IMMEDIATE REBOOT of ENTIRE ECONOMIES
… with virtual elimination of Death Threat.
• HERD IMMUNITY
… without continual Shutdowns or Vaccinations at massive expensive
… which can never keep up with “already-reported” mutations.
• RESTORATION of BILL of RIGHTS LIBERTY.
• THWARTED BIG-BROTHER GOVERNMENTAL TYRANNY.
I like your thinking.
👍🏼
“From the dedication:
This book is based upon the premise that, when government turns bad, the best people ultimately become criminals. The people don’t change; the laws do. Initiative, dissent, individual pleasures and exercise of one’s basic rights become “crimes”….
The ideal citizen of a tyrannical state is the man or woman who bows in silent obedience in exchange for the status of a well-cared-for herd animal. Thinking people become the tyrants worst enemies.
Before their thunder roars, there is a period of anticipation, in which more occurs than the literal-minded tyrant can ever understand. A few overt acts of sedition shatter the heavy peace. But the greater force, unrecognized, rolls forward in near silence, as millions of individuals quietly withdraw their consent from the state. The pundits call it apathy.They could not be more wrong.
That time is now. And we are those people.
This book is dedicated to you, the enemy of the state.”
Claire Wolfe, “101 Things to do ‘Til the Revolution.”
When the tide turns such that it becomes clear that the new normal is nanny state with Big Brother as the muscle, the most adept, talented, and cynical will flip sides to become members of the ruling elite. Not content to be pawns, but recognizing that society will definitely need, create, and control pawns, these capable people will cement their positions and create a rearguard action to prevent pawns from upsetting the new caste.
It will be a testament to their belief in the futility of a free common man. The common man will seek comfort and security and never notice that his rights are eroded with every request and acceptance. These cynics will detest needy citizens and very much revile the thought of being lorded over by their type. This, for two reasons these cynical elites will move boulders to escape that fate. And, once they taste the power and privilege, there’s no going back. That is, not without a collapse of society first. In other words, it is not possible to have an orderly return to the status quo ante. Russia and the east block did, but only because the free west brought their house down. Absent a free west, the world will go down a dark road.
It’s well past time for everyone to stop using Amazon. Most of the stuff on there is from China, if they go down Bezos goes with them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better to provide competition, Amazon is too big to tear down. Shop Walmart if you can.
And we shall call it…Mississippi.com
LikeLike
Where does Walmart stuff come from? Hello
LikeLike
agree 100% Mike Thx
LikeLike
Arresting Preacher now and moms…shut downs lock downs ..being tracked tested in all we do..
well us old country boys never cared for being watched so close and often we have a hard time with
those in power not understanding our rights……here is an example.
have a grand nite Treepers and hang tuff……..
So if your are walking with your wife who shares your bed at night, you will be arrested for walking arm in arm in public? Yikes!
They hadn’t thought of that. Congratulations for giving rise to a new mayoral proclamation. Interesting that the prohibitions are very many and very specific. One would think a general order would suffice: take no overt action to imperil another person.
Libs can’t quite handle that, so it devolved into a thousand prohibitions and a thousand taped off corridors, beaches, parks, etc.
Branding by hot iron would definitely take care of that problem. Home kits.
Like curling irons.
Correct. Only same sex couples and polyamorous unions will have gov’t sponsored licenses for risky behavior. Normal people will be marginalized. Pedophiles are exempt of course.
Now please pay your mandatory “wrong think” fine, recite 3 Hail Fauci’s, and NEVER question Authority again, Citizen Boyd.
Pedophiles are exempt because they are “running” everything.
Do you think the cameras stations will start off with just rubber bullets or they’ll go straight to lead ball from the start?
I’m thinking of starting a clothing business that uses dazzle camouflage, interference patterns, and “striping noise” to fool the detection systems.
Anyone want to invest in a ground floor opportunity? : )
LikeLiked by 1 person
There.
How does this end in any way, other than violently?
Liquidation beams to dispose of those who are non-compliant. That’s how it ends.
Hmmm. I can taste the Soylent Green crackers already!
Or a lot of guns shooting out cameras.
Just to clarify…. do you consider targeted, humane poisoning to be violence???
Ask the other animals, and I will let you kmow…
WA gov. Jay Innslee is hiring thousands to do contact tracing via phone apps of individuals in proximity to positive covid-19. The concept ought to horrify any citizen with a brain. Hope some prominent twitter accounts (or the ACLU, ha) alert the public about this new version of Big Brother. Jay Innslee is not what he appears; he may be our country’s most extreme leftist governor. This contact tracing was not even allowed in the past with AIDS due to privacy protection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker is right. See here:
https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2020/04/62572/
President Trump says we are going to get back to normal. I believe him. As life normalizes, this spying crap will become pointless, and will vanish like a bad fart in the wind. Cheer up. The worst is already behind us.
Hello? Everyone is hear talking, but we are the most heavily armed populace in the history of the world. Talking is not going to do anything. Where is our next Lexington/Concord? That is the only thing that’s gonna change anything. They laugh at our talking!
Just putting this out there . Microsoft patent for cryptocurrency body scanner . Check out the number in the patent 060606. Please tell me we are not being duped by our government with the blessing of the President.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Every time I hear the words “social distancing” I think of Mao’s Little Red Book.
In the context of history, what is happening in America today is not surprising. People have been ringing the alarm bells for decades, but most of the sheople are more intrigued with bobbles and television.
President Woodrow Wilson is the Father of modern day “progressive” thinking in America today. That was World War 1. 1917 is a popular movie today…same time as the Spanish Flu that wiped out millions.
FDR was a communist. Ask Edward Mandell House. That was World War 2.
Joe McCarthy was right. America has been infiltrated by the Communist International.
It’s Red Dawn in America. Time to stock and lock.
“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”
― Franklin D. Roosevelt
