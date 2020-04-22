Big Tech Introduces Social Distance Tracking – CCTV Proximity Alert Warning System…

Comrades, the engineering department of the Ministry of COVID Compliance is pleased to announce the introduction of a new Proximity Alert Warning System (PAWS) coming soon to the CCTV network in your neighborhood and business.

The objective of the system is to monitor social distances and ensure a compliant society. The system is being tested in partnership with Amazon via state commissar Jeff Bezos.

[AMAZON] will also use machine-learning software to monitor building cameras and determine whether employees are staying at safe distances during their shifts, or whether they are often huddled too close together. (link)

Deployment of the proximity alert warning system will help our compliance office quickly respond to rebellious activity. While our Beijing comrades have an early start on similar systems, our more advanced entrepreneurial ingenuity will provide a U.S-based social distance surveillance system far superior to the Chinese version.

The FEMA Ministry can envision a day in the near future where the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a contract for more widespread deployment. The deployment of Artificial Intelligence surveillance will help reduce the human burden for continuous monitoring, and provide a faster response time for authorities to control rebellious human engagement.

Informed citizens are well aware we are being measured as we introduce advanced robotics into to our new COVID compliant society. Our new robotic era will merge seamlessly with our advanced proximity alert system. The initial stages of deployment will be to assist and enhance police efforts in urban environments where fixed state CCTV monitors are more appropriate than the more rural, and secondary, drone program.

Relax comrades, there is no cause for concern. Obviously the first stage will be active alerts with passive enforcement.

Our COVID network will provide a warning to system operators that violations are happening; meanwhile non-compliant citizens will hear a gentle message from Alexa encouraging the offender to correct their distance.

However, should subversives attempt an form of rebellion against the Ministry; we reserve the right to activate, well, ‘additional measures‘ to discourage wrong behavior.

For the hearing impaired our brilliant engineers will assist their social compliance with visible cues in the form of laser dots appearing upon the clothing of the proximity violator.

According to the engineers: “The detector must first be calibrated to map any security footage against the real-world dimensions. A trained neural network then picks out the people in the video, and another algorithm computes the distances between them.”

To enhance the welcoming of our latest efforts, the Ministry encourages all good citizens to understand the evolution in our new society by reading the latest information HERE.

The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.

This new workplace monitoring tool issues an alert when anyone is less than six feet apart. Amazon is also using similar software to monitor the distances between their warehouse staff. https://t.co/aUiVgUMWg5 pic.twitter.com/hscudU77u2 — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) April 22, 2020

Media Release: Meridian Police Arrest Woman for Violating City Orders https://t.co/0AWcQU42n6 — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) April 22, 2020