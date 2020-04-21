Trump Campaign Highlights Speaker Pelosi Elitism -vs- Average American Worker…

A highly effective ad noting how Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to hold-up $250 billion in funds for the American worker Paycheck Protection Program (small business) while sitting in her multi-million home bragging about her supply of gourmet ice-cream.

