Trump Campaign Highlights Speaker Pelosi Elitism -vs- Average American Worker…

A highly effective ad noting how Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to hold-up $250 billion in funds for the American worker Paycheck Protection Program (small business) while sitting in her multi-million home bragging about her supply of gourmet ice-cream.

  1. texasooz57 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    BOOM!

  2. Patriot1783 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Nancy Antoinette indeed.

  3. safvetblog says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    That’s gonna leave a mark! 🙂

  4. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    I’m old enough to remember when liberals used to ruthlessly mock those who said “We have to destroy the village to save the village.” in Vietnam.

    Now it’s their exact plan for America.

    • FofBW says:
      April 21, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      Yes indeed. I was there.

      • alliwantissometruth says:
        April 21, 2020 at 7:46 pm

        Thank you for your service FofBW

        All war is hell, but Nam was particularly brutal and scary

      • X XYZ says:
        April 21, 2020 at 8:12 pm

        Liberals / Democrats / Communists (in all the ideology of the left it’s all only a matter of degree) are all good at destroying things and tearing them down. That includes tearing down EVERYTHING – our Constitution, societal and cultural traditions, capitalism, etc. Marxism amounts to Demolition 101. Incite the poor and promise them a better world through luring their votes and /or inciting revolution. After those who are the latest crop of Les Miserables revolt and die, their masters will still remain in power and retain the spoils.

        In addition, the left doesn’t want to (and can’t) ever build anything up – it’s not in their playbook. They personally benefit from the demolition and keep everyone else down while they retain their power and their riches.
        Divide and conquer. To the victor, belongs the spoils. It’s as old as time.

        I wonder whether Nancy has a refrigerated coffin for herself to be buried with her favorite ice cream in it, too? Just like the pharaohs did with their favorite foods?

        The political ad won’t hurt her at all. She has a “safe seat” that’s worth more than all the money in CA. Maybe she will hire an ice cream truck to distribute some of her unwanted ice cream to the poor before the election. As with J.D. Rockefeller and the shiny dimes he once handed out, those might be the best votes money can buy.

    • Yippeekiyay says:
      April 21, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      Bingo, Gripper. Unfortunately, for them, they are living in an alternate reality and they are not going to accept the truth about just how woke the patriotic citizens are. Too bad for them.

    • iswhatitis says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm

      Yep.

      And…

      Remember when protesting was cool and good? Antifa. Pink pussy hats. #metoo. All those “cool” protesters (i.e., lauded by the Leftys).

      Now, it suddenly isn’t cool anymore. It’s dangerous. Subversive.

      Timely article:

      Apparently Resistance Isn’t Cool Anymore: (by Larry O’Connor)
      https://townhall.com/columnists/larryoconnor/2020/04/21/apparently-resistance-isnt-cool-anymore-n2567308

    • thedoc00 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:06 pm

      Ah you need to check the history books again, because the same “liberals” made that statement as LBJ and JFK presided over the nastiest parts of the Viet Nam War.

      In other words, they have not changed as they still want to destroy the village but this time to RULE the village, not save it.

  5. YvonneMarie says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Fancy Nancy 😈

  6. Your Royal Highness says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Now that’s gotta hurt!

  7. Jan says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    How is it possible that everyday the Dems get uglier, more disgusting & hateful than the day before?? Karma, it is time to take Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, NoNads, et al. down.

    I am so fed up w/these people.

    • buzzybee says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      It truly is amazing how nasty and vile they have become. I pray their constituencies wake up and the problem of election fraud in their districts is fixed!

  8. History Teaches says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Brilliant ad.

    She’s so deeply ensconced in her elitist lifestyle that she has absolutely no understanding of real life for real people. Every bloody thing in her life is filtered through partisan politics and self interest.

    What a disgusting excuse for a human being!

    • nimrodman says:
      April 21, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      Anybody who has kids will be struck dumb by the “$13-a-pint” ice cream

      They buy the budget-price store-brand half-gallon

      They know they’d go bankrupt in a hurry indulging that kind of extravagance

      They know EXACTLY what kind of extravagance that is

      • nimrodman says:
        April 21, 2020 at 8:01 pm

        That – plus the $24,000 fridge – and I think the younger generation trying to afford raising children while watching a spoiled senior and her extravagances would be fully justified in this case of exclaiming:

        “Ok, Boomer”

    • Kaco says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:29 pm

      She doesn’t deal with people. She deals with wealthy elistist groups, organizations, and NGOs that handle the people she wants kept under their control, making money off of our blood, sweat, and tears, just for the crumbs she feels like handing out.

  9. jc says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    I truly despise the way she looks right at us and lies. Her disrespect for the rest of us is beyond description. i very rarely use the ‘C’ word, but when I do, there is a 99.3 percent chance that it is about Nanzi.

  10. Zy says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

    • MAGA Minuteman says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:01 pm

      Speaking of San Fran Nan’s boobs, I thought we had enough of that pair. One’s a little too perky and the other’s a little too saggy…Schiff and Nadler. Two boobs indeed.

      Looks like they will both be back for an encore performance, this time investigating Bill Barr.

      • buzzybee says:
        April 21, 2020 at 8:18 pm

        Investigating Bill Barr? Isn’t that kind of like a criminal investigating a policeman? But since they are members of CPUSA I guess we can’t expect anything any different from those two.

  11. Pa Hermit says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Hard to fathom the mindset that keeps her at such a high level in politics. Absolutely mind boggling! Speaks volumes for where the Left comes from and where they are heading. No wonder mail-in balloting and voter fraud is so big to them! My state (Pa.) just sent a notice that I can vote from the comfort of my home by mail in ballots on June 2nd.

    • Yippeekiyay says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:06 pm

      Exactly, Pa Hermit

      These want to be elite would not survive without the hard working, tax paying citizens of this country. They are truly delusional if they think they could do half of what they do. They would starve to death. Great plan, you idiots! If you want to depopulate the world, you will be the first to go!

  13. Elric VIII says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    That’s a mighty fancy window frame. It can’t be a mirror because everyone knows the Pelosi doesn’t cast a reflection.

  14. jeans2nd says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Hope Hicks has certainly returned. It shows.

  15. prtomr says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    My observation is that Nancy and Joe Biden may share some of the same neurological illnesses. They both speak and act similarily at times. I would like to see the Congressional Pharmacy records for both of them. Probably pretty revealing.

  16. stats_guy says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    One of the reasons this is so very brutal is that Nancy looks just like an ancient ‘mean girls’ type of person. (no doubt for good reason).

    The incredible indictment is that this husk of a un-serious, cynical daughter of a machine boss who is trying to look hip at 80 years old and, in fact, wields great power over the Dem. party is really just too much to take

  17. grumpyqs says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Clearly, Joe Biden isn’t the only one with severe mental problems, but Nancy has a really mean streak of a sociopath. Tormenting millions of people waiting in Food Bank lines, because the government shut down their jobs, while she relishes her luxurious housing and obscene supply of ice cream is particularly revealing of her twisted and demented character. The older Democrats are surely shocked and embarrassed by the behavior of this Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

  18. avocadodipp says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Nancy keeps on giving, doesn’t she? Marie Antoinette came to my mind… I knew the Trump campaign had gold here.

    All I have to say is “Thanks, Nancy!” Just keep being You…

  19. Bogeyfree says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    When do we get the ad that says………

    Did you know that out of 42,000 deaths in the US only 600 deaths occurred in people under 45.

    And of course we already know that 98% of the people who test positive recover

    And of those 98%, 94% recover at home.

    So why didn’t the governors simply implement these simple guidelines…….

    All business can open tomorrow.

    First wave of workers can return immediately who are age 45 and under.

    Two weeks from today, the second wave of workers age 46-65 can return to work

    Three weeks from today, workers over 65 can return to work

    We ask that those 65 and older who are retired to stay at home for 2 more weeks as well.

    We ask that those in nursing homes continue with in and out restrictions for 3 more weeks.

    These medical experts have really made this too complicated but then again maybe that was the plan.

  20. woohoowee says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    What is with the Dim women posing/acting in their kitchens? It’s awkward.

  21. nimrodman says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Fox news right now has on a Chinese guy who’s a CEO for an electronic tracking company (TraceSafe) telling us how absolutely great it would be for Americans to have Chinese-style electronic tracking bracelets and mobile phone apps

    You know – for Chinese-style social tracking

    A Chinese guy, I’m sayin’

    • konradwp1 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      It hasn’t worked to stop the spread of the virus in China. They still don’t have it under control.

      Harbin, a northern city similar in size to Wuhan, is their latest hot zone. The city is one of five where Wuhan style lockdowns are now in force.

      In early April there were videos coming out of Harbin showing people falling and spasming in the street and thousands queing outside the hospitals. Only a small number of victims suffer cytokine cascade attack on the nervous system. So those videos were just the tip of an iceberg of infection.

      Now the city is in lockdown, and choking on extreme pollution. The government has tried blaming cars, but transport and factories are shutdown. Then they tried “farmers burning straw”, but the SO2 levels are too high. Just like Wuhan, the mass cremations have begun in Harbin.

      Chinese tracking apps clearly don’t work.

  22. Perot Conservative says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    This has legs. For ad #2, get an ad maven to detail all of the costs of the goodies…

    – refrigerator.
    – pearl earrings.
    – cashmere (?) designer sweater (maker?).
    – designer shirt.
    – Hardcore (plastic surgery) – likely off limits.
    – Pacific Heights home (San Francisco).
    – Napa home.
    – Air Force II bar bill.
    – Kennedy Center insert.

  23. auscitizenmom says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    WOW! Just WOW!

  24. Bonitabaycane says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    One of the most powerful political ads I’ve seen.

    The Trump campaign, with that ad, gave Nancy Antoinette the guillotine.

  25. TradeBait says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    If you want to understand the level of corruption and mental illness in blue state politics – look no farther than Nanner, Head Clown and Creepy Joe.

  26. scrap1ron says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    You’re #1 with us, Nancy.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  27. MicD says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    She is not right in the brain.

  28. Kerry Gimbel says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    What a variety of flavors. Must have been at least one Marxist swirl. Maybe a Democrap Delight. A Commissar and red candy in that collection

  29. JohnCasper says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Selfish old leach, we abhor you
    Lavishly eating and vacationing where you think they adore you
    We’re here earning it for you
    That’s all you think us peasants are good to do

    Selfish old leach, it’s so revealing
    You think before you we should all be bowing and kneeling
    Spending our taxes to you is so appealing
    Over there where you think they love you

    Enjoy it while you can
    You and your sorry excuse for a socialist plan
    As someday you’ll get your due
    When the American Lady of Justice catches up to you

  30. Reserved55 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:04 pm

  31. treehouseron says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    This ad isn’t great because it’s well done or because it’s so clever, it’s literally just picking up the money on the table, she is such a disgusting human being and one of the dumbest people in Congress.

    It’s a good ad because all they have to do to make a good ad is play her being a moron juxtaposed with people falling on hard times because of her actions.

  32. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Nasty Nazi Nancy was taunting us. She still thinks we are a bunch of crybabies, just like her buddy Hillary. NOT.
    Nasty Nazi Nancy is so deep in her fantasyland world that she has no idea who we really are. We are the Movement who propelled Candidate Trump to the White House….Guts and Glory and all.

    MAGA

  33. Reserved55 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:11 pm

  34. Debra says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Zero sense of awareness.

    One nasty Nanzi.

    Two huge refrigerator doors.

    Three bites into her ice cream bar.

    Four huge crow-talons crawling out from each eye.

    Five bony fingers that grasp, but can’t lift up, solid chocolate filled eggs in a basket.

    Six different flavors of ice cream, multiple cartons worth.

    Seven inches of scarf down her neck.

    Eight design people hired by her for hair, nails, make-up, clothes, speech, chatch, biting that thing on a stick, and color co-ordinating the ice cream stash.

    Nine lies.

    Ten. Reached the countdown. How utterly patient we have all been . . .

  35. John Drake says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    She cares only about her wealthy donors and her party…she doesn’t know or care about how average Americans live.
    That’s apparent in her nonchalant display of opulence only the affluent people she associates with might consider ‘roughing it’…she’s eating gourmet foods someone else fetches for her while many of her constituents have to settle for whatever they can find on otherwise barren store shelves…

    BCNU…

  36. treehouseron says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    The most devastating part of what she said was, as she’s shaking with glee, “THEY just restocked!”

    Meanwhile we’re waiting at our grocery stores to see if they’ve restocked toilet paper yet. Just absolute craziness.

    I always had a feeling that Marie Antoinette got a bad wrap, because she had nothing to do with the decisions that made her ignorance possible… and she bravely went to the execution, but Nancy has no excuses, she’s the one actually creating the laws….

  38. RobInPA says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Hopefully Team Trump has a plan, and I’m sure they do, to make sure the ad go viral!

    I can see Don Jr. sending it out, Brad Parscale, Stephen Miller, Ivanka, Sarah Huckabee Bongino, and many others forwarding it along

