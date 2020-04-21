Devin Nunes Responds to the Insufferably Political SSCI Report Justifying a Political Intelligence Community Assessment…

Lou Dobbs knows what is going on here… you can hear it and see it in his lead-in to the interview with Devin Nunes. Unfortunately, Devin Nunes doesn’t want to call the baby ugly. Here we are, once again stuck in this stupid place where DC pretends the previous CIA, FBI and DOJ officials were not political; while we roll our eyes at them because we know the truth; and we know that they know the truth; but their pretense is supported by a willfully blind media.

