Devin Nunes Responds to the Insufferably Political SSCI Report Justifying a Political Intelligence Community Assessment…

Posted on April 21, 2020 by

Lou Dobbs knows what is going on here… you can hear it and see it in his lead-in to the interview with Devin Nunes.  Unfortunately, Devin Nunes doesn’t want to call the baby ugly. Here we are, once again stuck in this stupid place where DC pretends the previous CIA, FBI and DOJ officials were not political; while we roll our eyes at them because we know the truth; and we know that they know the truth; but their pretense is supported by a willfully blind media.

15 Responses to Devin Nunes Responds to the Insufferably Political SSCI Report Justifying a Political Intelligence Community Assessment…

  1. schutzhund says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Nunes needs the Establishment?….Why? 2024?

    • Dee says:
      April 21, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      I think he is still saying the same thing.. he just is not calling out the Senate… I would not if I was him either… I think Nunes is on our side and I think he is going after them and I’m ok with that!! I don’t get why some think he is for the Establishment, I do not get that at all out of this… he sounds pissed just like me…

      • The Boss says:
        April 21, 2020 at 10:42 pm

        I suspect he’s still smarting from the bullshit Pablo Ryno put him through. Plus – he’s holding cards. Very classified unless determined otherwise. It’s not like any GOP rep has leaked Atkinson’s [apparently damning] transcript. So he and they are in the same boat – playing by the rules.

  2. Lovearepublican says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    I expected more from Nunes.

  3. digitaldoofus says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    The disingenuousness is sickening.

  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Political correctness will destroy the culture, tradition and hard work that made America.

  5. guybee55 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    If he gets too far out in front, he becomes an even bigger target. It is smart to let the others catch up. I hope that is all it is. He has been such a leader in this investigation for several years – there is no reason for him to pull back, unless he does not want to our Durham.

  6. RedBallExpress says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    I know Nunes is a good guy but all these mega dairy farms have a secret:
    https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a23471864/devin-nunes-family-farm-iowa-california/

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    “Here we are, once again stuck in this stupid place where DC pretends the previous CIA, FBI and DOJ officials were not political; while we roll our eyes at them because we know the truth; and we know that they know the truth; but their pretense is supported by a willfully blind media.”

    Reminds me of a scene from the 1995 movie “Under Siege 2: Dark Territory” in which character Travis Dane targets a “secret” Chinese chemical weapons plant masquerading as a fertilizer factory.

    “Everybody pretends not to know, but everyone knows”.

    However, in our situation probably half the sheeple probably do not know because if willful ignorance due to ideological predispositions and/or predominantly corrupt media coverage.

  8. JohnCasper says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    “Here we are, once again stuck in this stupid place where DC pretends the previous CIA, FBI and DOJ officials were not political; while we roll our eyes at them because we know the truth; and we know that they know the truth; but their pretense is supported by a willfully blind media.”

    This was all foretold long ago in a fairytale (Kejserens nye klæder) by Hans Christian Andersen. It was just never properly translated into English.

    So the Big Club entourage went in procession, and everyone in the streets said, “How incomparable wonderful they are! How filled with virtue they are! How they love the American people! How selfless they are! How well they look out after us!!! How they so keep their word!” Few would let it be perceived that they could not really detect the slightest evidence for any of this, for that would have shown that they were not fit for their positions or were very stupid or were a Big Club wonderfulness denier or even worse, a Vulgarian void of all virtue.

    “But all the Big Club ever does is just lie, cheat, line their own pockets, steal and crap all over the country!!! Someday I will have to fix all this! ” a young child named Donald cried out at last. “Just hear what my Donald says!” said the father Fred: and one whispered to another what the young Donald had said. “Hey, the kid’s right!!!” said the whole of all the sane people there at length. That touched the members of the Big Club for inside they knew the young Donald was right; but the thought within themselves was, “We must go through with telling all the lies or the days of our feeding on the American people will be over. We dare not do otherwise” And so even as more and more of the people were scornfully laughing out loud at them, the members of the Big Club further increased their lies and venom even further and very heatedly proclaimed their patriotism and virtue, which did not exist at all.

  9. richard verney says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    One of the real issues here is that no one asks the first and fundamental question: Why would the Russians want Trump elected in the light of the platform on which he was running? Which of Trump’s proposed policies was desirable to russia interests? Eg.,

    1) Was rebuilding and strengthening the US military better or worse for Russia?
    2) Was making NATO members pay their full 2%GDP contribution thereby strengthening NATO, better or worse for Russia.
    3) Was Trumps desire to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement that hampered America’s competitivity, throttled the economy and required Amercia to pay substantial climate reparations of benefit to Russia?
    4) Was Trump’s policy of pushing ahead with fracking and pipelines, making the US energy independent and a world competitor on the Gas market, directly competing with Russia, better or worse for Russia?
    5) Was the fact that there would be more Gas (US fracked gas) in the world market place thereby keeping down or reducing gas prices on the world stage, good or bad fior the Russian economy?
    6) was the policy of MAGA, strengthening the economy making the US even more the number 1 superpower, good or bad for Russian interest?
    The list goes on and on. The point being that there is not one policy that Trump was running on that was favourable to Russia, and many were extremely disadvantageous to Russia. There is no way that Russia would have wanted Trump elected.
    And the idea that Russia would want Trump elected sothat he was in a position to put in place the policies that he ran on, but then prevent him from implementing those policies because they had dirt on him is crazy. The best way to ensure that those policies are not put in place is to ensure that Trump is not elected.
    On the other hand Clinaton was running on policies favourable to Russia, eg., pressing ahead with the Green deal, full on Paris Climate Change Commitments, scaling back fracking and fossil fuel use etc. Further she was pay to play and continuity Obama (who had already told russia that he could be more flexible with them) Don’t forget that russia had piled in millions into the foundation and no doubt would have wanted a return on that investment. As the saying goes ‘never trust someone who cannot be bought with money’ so HRC was the perfect choice for Russia.

