AG Bill Barr Discusses: The Firing of IG Atkinson, The Ongoing Durham Investigation, and Current FISA Abuse Issues – Video and Transcript…

Laura Ingraham broadcasts the second part of her interview with AG Bill Barr (majority transcribed below). In this segment we can get a sense of where the DOJ is going with the ongoing investigations by U.S. Attorney John Durham into spygate and the current status of FISA against the backdrop of the prior administration abuse.
AG Bill Barr notes John Durham will bring criminal charges against those in the previous administration: “he is looking to bring to justice people who were engaged in abuses if he can show that there were criminal violations; and that’s what the focus is on.” WATCH
.
[@2:49 of video] INGRAHAM – John Brennan was smashing the President’s firing of Inspector General Michael Atkinson, let’s listen:
BRENNAN – “By removing Mr. Atkinson, and I think also sending a signal to others, Mr. Trump continues to show his insecurity in terms of trying to stop anybody who was going to expose, again the lawlessness, that I think he not only has allowed to continue, but also that he abets.”
BARR – “I think the president did the right thing in removing Atkinson. From the vantage point of the Dept. of Justice, he had interpreted his statute; which is a fairly narrow statute that gave him jurisdiction over wrong-doing by intelligence people; and tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government, and immediately report it to congress without letting the executive branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem. He was told this in a letter from the department of justice, and he is obliged to follow the interpretation of the department of justice, and he ignored it. So I think the President was correct in firing him.”
INGRAHAM – “An it’s the second inspector general he’s fired since the beginning of this pandemic. And of course that’s used to say: ‘well, the president doesn’t want a watchdog’.”
BARR – “No, I think that’s true. I think he want’s responsible watchdogs.”
[@4:10 of Video] INGRAHAM – What can you tell us about the state of John Durham’s investigation? People have been waiting for the, the final report, on what happened with this, what can you tell us?
BARR – “Well I think a report y’know, may be, and probably will be, a by-product of his activity; but his primary focus isn’t to prepare a report, he is looking to bring to justice people who were engaged in abuses if he can show that there were criminal violations; and that’s what the focus is on. And, uh, as you know, being a lawyer yourself, building these cases, especially the sprawling case we have between us that went on for two or three years here, uh…, it takes some time, it takes some time to build the case.”
“So he’s diligently pursuing it, uh.. My own view is that, uh, the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness, there was something far more troubling here; and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”
INGRAHAM – “The president is very frustrated, I think you, you obviously know that; about Andrew McCabe, uh, he believes that people like McCabe and others just were able to basically flout the laws, and so far with impunity.”
BARR – “I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history. Without any basis uh, they, uh, they started this investigation of his campaign; and even more concerning actually, is what happened after the campaign; a whole pattern of events while he was President. uh, So I, to sabotage the presidency; and I think that, uh, or at least had the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”
INGRAHAM – “Will FISA abuses be prevented going forward given what happened here where FISA judges were not given critical pieces of information; material facts about evidence that informed the governments’ okaying of surveillance on American citizens.”
BARR – “You know I think it’s possible to put in a regime that will make it very hard, either to willfully circumvent FISA, or to do so sloppily without due regard for the rights of the American person involved. And also to make it very clear that any misconduct will be discovered and discovered fairly promptly. So I do think we can put in safeguards that will enable us to go forward with this important tool.. uh.. I think it’s very sad, uh, and the people who abused FISA, have a lot to answer for. Because this was an important tool to protect the American people, they abused it, they undercut public confidence in FISA but also the FBI as an institution: and we have to rebuild that.”
.
.
Softly, softly, catchee monkee.
Multiple indictments coming? And just as he promised – in the springtime. Brennan must have pooped his pants when he saw this.
Pretty strong statement on the fired IG too.
That’s my Barr!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t want statements,sick of them.I want to see perps go prison for the rest of their natural lives.
LikeLike
Need to see some perp walks, billy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. I’ll believe it when I see it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So i was looking over some of my older notes and Tash Gauhar, Kevin Clinesmith and Sally Moyer all worked under Michael Atkinson putting together FISA warrant request. Clinesmith’s altering of a FISA application would seem to be enough reason to fire all 4 of these people
LikeLiked by 4 people
There seems to have been significant movement since his last round of interviews. He is speaking in absolutes, still hedging a bit, but it just seems different.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe Donald kicked his butt and told him to do his damned job?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ric Grenell.
LikeLike
It’s subjective of course but I didn’t hear a lot of hedging there.
LikeLike
I think this interview shows he’s kept their cards close and are now about ready to release the hounds….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ummm, yeah, okay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No jumping for joy until indictments are handed down. And even then only hops until the perps are wearing orange.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too bad the justice system takes longer to do its job than the time that there may be in office any support for that job. We definitely need four more years of Trump, because the first four years obviously is not long enough to get justice taken care of!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“because the first four years obviously is not long enough”
….To get his people approved by a REPUBLICAN Senate to fill his Administration!
It is remarkable that he has been able to accomplish as much as he has.
Could you even imagine what he could have done if he had not been obstructed by [traitor] Paul Ryan (Rino-WI) when he was Speaker of the House?
LikeLiked by 6 people
“they undercut public confidence in FISA but also the FBI as an institution: and we have to rebuild that.”
“public confidence in FISA” – Are you talking about the “sheeple”, or people that know what is going on and decried the passage of the “Patriot Act”, etc. that are a direct violation of the Constituitional protections afforded to CITIZENS by the Bill of Rights?
“the FBI as an institution” – Has proven since it’s inception to be riddled with problems and abuses. It needs to be abolished.
LikeLiked by 5 people
FBI needs to be shut down: Chris Farrell
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the problems with the FBI and why the FBI needs to be shut down
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t agree more, he is living in a fantasy world if he thinks average people have respect for the FBI, or average people have respect for the frieking FISA program is he serious? What world does he live in? He’s apparently farther out of touch with reality than Joe Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The corruption within the Fan Belt Inspectors goes from the 7th floor straight into the cellar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI is threatening Trump: Chris Farrell
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the FBI’s objection to the public release of the FISA memo.
LikeLike
Was this today?
LikeLike
Back in December, Barr said “late Spring” which I interpreted to mean June. It seems as though that is still the pace they are working at. Be cynical. The Government Party has shown a complete inability to police its own. They simply decide that whatever illegal thing was done they’re a) going to “take care of their own” or b) allow people to run a hair inside the “legal” line and declare nothing “technically illegal” took place. But, also allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong.
That’s a hell of a thing he said about Atkinson. That guy is not out of the woods, not by a long shot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Call me cynical; The six people highlighted in box above have a higher risk of dying from natural causes than from being prosecuted by the DOJ
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr talks a good game but by this point they’ve all disappointed me so many times in the past I’d be a fool to actually think something is going to happen. So I’ll expect a joke and perhaps Barr will surprise me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly how I feel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been listening to him, and so far I can’t find fault in what he has SAID.
We’ll see what he DOES, but you can’t say he’s not adhering to his stated timetable so far.
hokkada is a tad more cynical that me, and probably rightly so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps the appointment of Grenell, and the firing of atkinson has put the flame under barrs butt. I wont be a believer until I see orange jumpers.
LikeLike
Justice is slow and is kept close to the vest. With all these criminals being DEEP STATE some with badges, one has to make sure all Ts are crossed. It’s slow going to have air tight indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laura should have asked if Barr would prosecute members of media, members of Congress, cabinet members, WH staff and chief executive.
And Barr response ‘no one is above the law” -Cheshire cat grin…
LikeLike
So, for sure Clinesmith, but other than that, who?
I think Kevin is the sacrificial lamb, they have him dead to rights; but, will anyone else go down?
I’m not convinced, but I hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
I think he seemed to be implying MULTIPLE indictments.
“…. if PEOPLE broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, THEY will be prosecuted.”
More than implying, actually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice words, let’s hope they get backed up with indictments on all the perpetrators who planned and executed two coups on a sitting President.
I really wish Laura had asked, by the way do you still have the Wiener Laptop and those 47 Hard Drives from Dennis Montgomery the Hammer Whistleblower and did you ever listened/read what was on them?
But at least some encouraging words.
LikeLike
Am now cautiously optimistic; looking more and more like his plan, and perhaps the President’s too, is to clean up the mess vs tearing it down and starting from scratch. As long as it gets done and people are held to account, am trusting our VSG-PDJT and the folks he trusts to get things done.
LikeLike
Barr: “So I do think we can put in safeguards that will enable us to go forward with this important tool.. uh.. I think it’s very sad, uh, and the people who abused FISA, have a lot to answer for.”
The people who abused fisa have a lot to answer for?!!!! What the….. It’s called serious jail time or this crap keeps happening. This guy Barr is full of sh*t!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr speaks with a forked tongue.
Nobody will be prosecuted!
Did not need to read transcript!
Nothing has changed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October Surprise Coming to an election season near you…… 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he really wants to rebuild the trust in the DOJ and FBI he needs some perp walks. If no one is held accountable it will happen again.
LikeLike
Honestly, I don’t see Barr doing much at all. Having worked around bureaucracies the whole of my professional life it’s pretty easy to see where his loyalties are. Like so many others in government I think Barr is a guy who honestly believes that if he starts arresting and trying high ranking Deep Staters the whole of the federal bureaucratic/regulatory structure could crash. When you spend your entire career working with a bureaucracy, become a member of the “insider culture” that exists there, you develop a loyalty so rooted in the work you do, that the bureaucracy that supports you comes to be seen as something sacred. We saw this behavior with Sessions. I’ll be very surprised if Barr is any different.
LikeLike