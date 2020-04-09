Pelosi Uses Senator Ben Cardin to Block Additional Small Business Relief Funds….

The initial coronavirus relief funding package (CARES Act) included $380 billion targeted to small businesses as part of the larger congressional relief package. Within the SBA section small and medium businesses can apply for loans to cover payroll (75%), called payroll protection plan (ppp); and expenses (25%). If the PPP funding is used to keep employees on payroll the loan is forgiven. Thousands of businesses have applied.
Due to the success of the SBA targeted funding, the $380 billion may run out before all of the applications are covered. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin asked Speaker Pelosi and Senate Leader McConnell for an additional $250 billion infusion into the program.
Senator McConnell framed a bill to provide the additional funds and asked for unanimous consent to advance the legislation. However, speaker Pelosi doesn’t want to miss an opportunity to add pet project (constituent funding) to the bill. Speaker Pelosi instructed Senator Ben Cardin to object to the unanimous consent request and block the funds.
WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a Republican push to unanimously pass a bill to put $250 billion more into a loan program for small businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
With only a few senators in the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to approve the measure by a unanimous vote. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., objected to the request, stalling the legislation.
Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said he was not “talking about changing any policy language” the parties negotiated last month as part of an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency spending package. He urged Democrats not to “block emergency aid you do not even oppose just because you want something more” — tweaks to the small business aid program and more emergency funding for hospitals and states, a proposal Democratic leaders outlined Wednesday. (read more)
..”Forget the stupid proles…. Our plan must include destroying the economy, if I am to retain control over the gavel.”…
Small business is different from hourly workers. Small business is the group she would want to hurt the most.
She wants to hurt those least likely to weather the storm.
She wants to hurt those she is sure will never vote for her.
Public servant? No. An evil harridan of political intrigue. An evil that must end in November.
Small businesses are who the globalists are trying to destroy.
Yes. Every hear of a Small Business segment at Davos?
When people realize how much they hate us and our country, only then can we overcome this. Freedom is always a threat to their self-interest. This is going to be a violent election and a very tough one.
This is from Armstrong economics..
ANSWER: What made America great was not our resources. The Silver Democrats tried to force a higher silver to gold ratio and were bribed by the silver miners. When the world was on the gold standard, that dictated the value of a currency in international FOREX markets because the value of the currency was just the metal content. Napoleon attempted to create that standard and the idea, known as the Latin Monetary Standard, was used after his defeat where the coins were all of the same weight and purity…
The value of a currency, read the rest.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/value-of-a-currency/
I guess that Trump is going to have to go for equal time. The democrats got daily impeachment hearings that nobody watched. Trump gets daily briefings that everybody watches. The longer the crisis goes on, the longer he can beat the democrats.
The problem is that a huge number of Americans do not follow politics in any way shape or form. I was recently talking to a man and his wife who were in their early forties and mentioned Nancy Pelosi, “Who?” asked the man. “Oh she is some kind of news reporter on TV” the wife told her husband. These were middle class white folk who live in a nice house and drive a nice new car. The problem is so much worse than you know.
Americans will see right through this come November. This is Washington. This is how the place operates. This is what PDJT was elected to bring attention to, and to end.
Hope so.
Unfortunately I doubt it. This “emergency” has allowed the government elites and the MSM to re-assert themselves in a big way. The majority of people only “know” what the MSM is telling them when they tune in for WuFlu updates.
I’ve tried for a month to shake the feeling that the D’s knew they would lose in the November elections big time and at all levels including the House. This is their effort to use this “emergency” to effectively shut down virtually all their opponent’s efforts. You cannot have Trump rallies supporting him and the local people running for office, town-hall meetings, church meetings, or even meet in a park and not in a group of more than 10 at any rate.
When this is over, it will all amount to little more than suppression of freedom of association, suppression of freedom of speech and election process tampering at the largest scale possible. Oh, and the self-destruction of the best economy the world has ever seen in order to raise the level of discontent.
The Deep State is EVIL.
I agree with a lot of what you say except the most people are only listening to the mainstream media…as I’ve posted before, the whoa is us lament of the dominating force of the mainstream media is a conservative conceit…a necessary one, perhaps, but in reality the conservative media is just as influencial and maybe more so….if it weren’t, no way Trump could have gotten elected by going after Fake News and the alphabet media…and no way he could be staying afloat with his highest approval ratings to date if the mainstream media was as powerful as we on the Right make them out to be
You better believe the small business people will also remember what the Demorates did come Novmeber !
Not likely.
They will hear over and over and over again on their various leftist news outlets that the GOP is at fault for not “caring enough” about the children. Or something.
The majority of small business owners are hard working people who want to get back to work not only for themselves but for their employees. They will read through the BS news. Trump better harp on this every day he holds those press updates. Where is that Senator Cardin from?
Maryland…where the Pelosi Crime Family is from.
Not likely either. Small business people don’t sit around and watch talking heads explain how they believe things should work. The know it is BS. Meet you back here on 11-4.
Trump should at today’s briefing just tell Americans that Dems blocked the money to help you by adding more junk we at this time cannot afford.So the bill will not be brought up again. And we are opening all jobs effective Monday following Easter weekend.
He should, because the Dem states will remain locked down for awhile yet regardless.
The most evil woman in US history…besides Hillary Hamrod Clinton.
HAMROD?! That’s my dancing name!
lol
Many democrats owns businesses too. This does not seem very smart and I hope President Trump places the blame where it belongs!
Wow. That’s not a good look for the Democrats. Hope this comes up in the press conference tonight.
It probably will since Rush told PT to have Larry Kudlow there😏
Low estimate. Probably by a lot.
President Trump should be unrelenting in tweeting and speaking about the evil that is Pelosi and the DEMONcratic party. He should take Fauci’s time away and explain to the cameras how Pelosi/Schumer are destroying the country.
Nanzi is Asshoe
She is such a hack.
It’s OUR money.
I’m still waiting to hear back from my too-big-to-fail bankster regarding my pending PPP and emergency SBA loan applications. Porky Piglosi, her fellow americoms, and their deep sh8t state flunkies are choking the life out of America’s small business owners. Meanwhile, the americoms’ masters, the chicoms, are laughing at us.
“Speaker Pelosi instructed Senator Ben Cardin to object to the unanimous consent request and block the funds.”
IMO it is way past time for our VSGPDJT to get up to the microphone at the daily briefing and lay that right out – naming names and giving out their phone numbers.
And that is it for the day. No more, no less.
You know, we could solve the Pelosi problem with one well-aimed bucket of water
Or AOC could mix her a drink.
Also, have a Christian cross, a wooden stake, a lot of garlic and a magazine of silver bullets…. We want to cover all the bases!!!
Of the People, by the People and for the PeopleOf the Pelosi, by the Pelosi and for the Pelosi
Satan will welcome his spawn with open arms.
This is a Biblical battle between Good vs. evil.
While POTUS has seemed content to wage Twitter war on many subjects, he has twisted arms to get this economy. How much more of this crap is he going to take? Time to start spending ammo. Under NO DAMN CIRCUMSTANCES should any Dem voting schemes be the cost of ANY legislation.
Here in Milford, OH. a number of eateries and entertainment venues opened recently just to have their doors nailed shut but irrational politicians. I seriously doubt if these folks will reopen and pisslosi’s doing everything she can to make sure they don’t.
MONSTER!
Thanks to the DeWine/Acton anti-American cabal.
We need a strong conservative KAG candidate next cycle.
Seems like DeWine is going to let Acton call the shots like Fauci and Birx do. Dr. Amy says it will be at least 14 days AFTER the numbers start to go down. And she is still saying she needs more testing! Can someone connect her to Birx who keeps saying we have millions of tests that are on the shelves not being used. Wasn’t Birx supposed to call all the state directors last night at 8:00?
This is exactly why the Democrat party insisted the unemployment funds go through the States systems. They know those systems can’t handle it and it will prolong suffering. The forgivable loan program doled out by Treasury is obviously working quickly and will provide some relief. So they must cut it off. FUBAR
To be fair….the State systems are the only systems even close to being set up to handle the volume.
Bullshit the State systems are totally FUBAR
When half of your State population becomes eligible for unemployment at one time and your laws say every case must be vetted and approved by an individual state unemployment representative you get a FUBAR system. Citizens pissed looking for who to blame. Exactly what Nancy knew would happen when she demanded it.
They want checks issued with their name on it, not the federal government.
.
Personally, I think President Trump should address the nation from the Oval Office on Easter Sunday and state starting tomorrow America is open for business! Just take the necessary precautions AMERICA! We are doing it for OUR CHILDREN.
We don’t need a task force to tell us how reopen businesses! We are NOT CHILDREN!
Or Trump can proposed no taxes for the rest of the year and fund the entire year from debt. The media and democrats will be against it. Or no taxes for those 2200k and below.
This is the kind of “let them eat cake” hubris that eventually gave Marie Antoinette a headache.
Sickening isn’t it? At least France found a cure…
He’s not up for re-election so he’s the perfect stooge…
He’s not a stooge. He’s a cuck.
Typical emasculated democrat male.
What state is he from?
Mrs. Crime Family’s state…Maryland.
Democrats hold American workers and small business owners hostage. Abort them.
I’m pretty ignorant here, but if this bill doesn’t change anything other than the size of the funds made available pursuant to the earlier law, is approval by the reconciliation process possible in this case?
No. There still has to be a bill from the House for the Senate to “reconcile”.
Okay, how’s about this:
Pull a House bill off the shelf (like they did for the CARE Act), re-title it, strip out the content & replace it with your chosen text, approve it & send it over to the House to pass or decline. It worked for Obamacare, and it worked for the CARE Act. What the hey – it’s the new way to make law! : )
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/09/coronavirus-pence-bars-fauci-and-birx-from-appearing-on-cnn.html
The reason the Dems get away with this stuff is that they own the media [or is it the other way around?].
The Leftist media will make sure that the public does NOT hear the real story here — that this was a very simple request to increase the funds available to an already passed program — and they will instead here that the GOP is being mean for not allowing the Dems to pass this, that, or the other that the children need….or something.
Even when the GOP occasionally finds a spine….they always have to overcome massive media resistance at every turn.
That is there job. the reason why the Corrupt news keeps on winning is because thee R have no spine. Lets see how many R’s come out against PIGLOSI in the next couple of days.
Why is President Trump even allowing Democrats to gleefully destroy the economy? The economy is his signature. Why are we still in this self-induced Depression?!
It’s spring. End this thing. Tell Fraud-ci his services and advice are no longer needed. Put America back to work.
Get the infection numbers down.
May 1st?
Many small businesses aren’t unionized. She can’t get this money back in the form of union political contributions.
At the briefing just play the video of Pelosi ripping up the SOTU speech. 🤨
RCP Average of Pelosi favorability 3/24 – 4/7 — Approve 38.0 Disapprove 52.3
I sincerely desire for American citizens to wake up and realize the Republic is at stake. The gains can be erased and the future destroyed by sitting at home and not influencing others to get to the polls and vote to take back the House, increase the hold on the Senate, and return our VSG to his POTUS role.
She wants another Porkulus bill and has told us a few of her Demands:
– pension $$$
– expanded Food Stamps
– broadband (again? Does her husband own a BB Company?)
– probably more changes to voting
In a recession (2 negative quarters ) small business hiring begins quickly and large corporation hiring is later as the recession ends.
Yes we need to go back to work.
After May 1st is too late, collateral damage is happening every hour.
May 1st the second set of bills are due, with not enough money to sustain companies who need consumers to buy products.
Except for a 1/2 dozen blue states, Hospitals are laying of health workers, the hospitals are empty.
The Democrats are trying to delay so the economy collapses.
It is once again, up to us.
This time it may be time to express ourselves in a more pro ‘active’ way.
As soon as the President says “open for business” which will be May 1st.
It will be a domino effect. Fly over country could have stayed open, but the CDC was printing comic books and the FDA was studying the surgery to install a window in their stomach so they can see out, we had to stop and fix liberal fodder.
I say 10 to 15 states will open on that day. The rest of the red states will follow. The purple states like mine, NC, we have the lowest death rate per capita in the country, If Governor Cooper balks at opening after any other state. It will be time to pay him a visit, in Raleigh. The Blue states already don’t have to work in the cities, and will starve there small companies and starve their revenue.
Compared to 2008 this will be a cakewalk, work is backlogging like crazy.
In 2008 Obama made sure we had nothing to come back to.
Keep in shape, mind clear, it is going to be messy,
Self-reliance will be important, because your business is waiting for you to open up, make money.
Make payroll, the spear of the food chain are restaurants, and then haircuts and a new pair of boots.
We’ve got this, Tell Pelosi, we don’t need ‘our’ stinkin’ money.
We’ll get it back next year!
THIS IS WHY WE NEED TERM LIMITS
The only way to get this through is to use the Convention of States provision as those in Congress will never vote for Term Limits.
IMO it is the ONLY thing we drive through the Convention of States as there is no other way.
#Walkaway
No, the Demonrat plan is to put the conservatives in a lose lose corner. They will, through continued legislative obstruction, continue to economically harm the country, cause as many people to go on unemployment and welfare and cause as many small businesses as possible to fail, all in conjunction with the MSM, in order to drastically swell the ranks of those dependent on big government. Once the masses have lost everything and are fully dependent on big government hand outs, the Dems will swoop in with the promise of the largest proposed expansion of social benefits the country has ever seen in its history in order to obtain a landslide of votes to take back power. Of course this can all be avoided if the conservatives agree to federalized vote by mail which will allow the Dems to cheat and regain power. It’s a classic heads the Dems win, tails the conservatives loose trap.
I was shocked when I saw the headline on AOL proclaiming that the Senate Democrats were blocking legislation to give additional help to small businesses… I’m sure whoever wrote it has been severely reprimanded for actually telling the truth and they have changed the headline by now!
Who made Nancy Pelosi leader of the Senate?
I understand that House Democrats have no balls, but I didn’t realize that Senate Democrats have no balls either.
Maybe some real spotlight needs to be shone on the actual corruption of Nancy Pelosi, i.e. her background, including her link to Baltimore corruption & the Mafia.
She really isn’t the perfectly coiffed, impeccably dressed little Princess that she struts in front of the cameras.
If her devious ways & corrupt background are given more exposure, perhaps that will put a dent into some of her power. She may be distracted somewhat with trying to un-tarnish her MSM-created image.
Are there any small businesses that are hurting and run by Democrats who will vote against these pieces of excrement come November? Doubtful because once you run a small business you’d need to be an idiot to vote for them. And she knows this. She’s hurting mostly we deplorables. So disgusting.
Can Treasury declare 2019 tax deadline held in perpetuity?
