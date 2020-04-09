Kevin McCarthy Discusses Lack of DOJ Accountability for a Coup Against the President…

House minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears for an interview with Lou Dobbs to discuss the recent revelations around the exculpatory Papadopoulos transcript and the inference from AG Bill Barr that no legal consequences are likely for the coup attempt.
We. Want. An. Arrest. Mask optional.
Can you imagine we get the televised frog-march arrest of Comey, Yates, Brennan, (too many to list) and, then…
They release them because of Covid-19 concerns in the jails and it being “non-violent” crimes. 😉
Ve vas chust following orders…
No intent to break any laws…
No intent…right Bagpipe?
Thanks for the newsflash Kevin. Ummhmm. We sure didn’t expect it. Bondo should be (but no doubt isn’t) ashamed of himself.
He can live the rest of his days as the DS errand boy and be remembered as the “man” that allowed the worst (depending, I guess, on which side of the curve you’re on) political scandal and only recorded coup attempt in our history to go unpunished.
I’m sure Mike Flynn respects you to pieces.
Do we have to put up with this? What say you PT?
Bondo should but won’t be ashamed as you say, because in his mind he has actually done the job in the manner in which he was expected to by the DS — all bagpipes did was tell Deplorables what they wanted to hear in his Notre Dames speech, yet appease the DS with no prosecutions.
He’s quite proud of what he’s accomplished. In fact, if P45 doesn’t fire him on 11/4, I wouldn’t be surprised if he resigns, unpressured.
We could have used some of McCarthy’s rhetoric many moons ago from Paulie Numnuts Ryano.
Yeah, let’s all pretend it’s a play. Yeah, a play. Everything coming from the media is a play. EVERYTHING! What the hell. Why even bother anymore? It’s all BS all the time. Just play acting. Why? I guess just to commit more theft and control, and the lazy, pathetic, scardycats are more than happy to accommodate the BS artists, full time employees of the professional liars in our midst.
Barr is just running out the clock. He and his wife are probably meeting with Mueller and his wife for a Bible study and pot luck. I despise these people.
He won’t do his job, get someone who will.
Liquidate the entire FBI in the meantime.
It’s McCarthy’s version of Lindsey Graham sternly worded letter. You got it over the finish line, boys. Fat sessions was your savior. But he’s gone the day after the election. Revenge is a dish best served cold.
It’s been five years. Nothing is going to be done. Everyone got away with it. No consequences except for those who worked on Trump’s campaign.
McCarthy can screech. They all can. Bunch of soundbites from both sides. I have no confidence in anyone but President Trump and a few other people.
Nov. 4th – I want Barr fired.
Nothing has or will ever be done.
Your biggest clue that not much will happen as far as arrests and justice is the fact that all people in the know, the behind the scenes people talking about 2020 election as if it will be normal. None of them consider arrests and the left being exposed by then.
It’s just election talks and strategy as usual. Not one is saying…. well Trump will win by land slide due to a lot of people on the other side being exposed for their corruption and some being arrested.
None. All of them still talk as if we will have normal election in November.
So the Spygate being exposed is not baked in the cake. That tells me, they know nothing will happen.
Let’s be real, if one them knew Durham was going after the swamp and all the dirt would be exposed how do you think they would view Nov election… Normal?
The biggest corruption scandal in the world, involving the most high level people in this country and election as usual?
No, Lou. Kevin McCarthy did not say anything “well said”. Complete confidence in AG Barr? Why not tell the truth? You know he’s not going to do anything. Why would he say he has complete confidence in him. Why not press McCarthy on that. Why let him talk out of both sides of his mouth?
I don’t understand this article Sundance? Barr seems to be saying, to him it looks way worse than simple mistakes and if it is found that laws were broken, then those involved will be brought to justice. What am I missing?
