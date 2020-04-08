Under Fire Sketchy Loeffler Promises to Liquidate All Stock Holdings – Won’t Matter, She’s Toast…

Sketchy Nikki Haley endorsed Sketchy Kelly Loeffler right before Loeffler’s insider trading schemes surfaced. Given the fact that Haley and Loeffler are both ‘Big Club’ insiders; and considering the extremes Ms. Haley is going through to retain her mask; there is a dose of karmic comedy as we watch sketchy Ms. Loeffler slowly implode.

The latest polling shows Representative Doug Collins is now crushing the corrupt and sketchy Big-Club-appointed Senator Loeffler by 23 points. Under increasing scrutiny for her insider Wall Street schemes; and in a futile attempt to save herself; Loeffler now promises to liquidate all her stock holdings:

WASHINGTON DC – Sen. Kelly Loeffler plans to liquidate all of her individual stock holdings after weeks of political firestorm over trades made amid the coronavirus outbreak. Loeffler (R-Ga.), who was sworn into the Senate in January after her appointment to fill a vacant seat and is on the ballot in a special election this November, has been criticized heavily by Democrats and her Republican opponent in recent weeks for stock trades made in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Loeffler is likely the wealtheist member of Congress, and her husband, Jeff Sprecher, is CEO of the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange. She is widely expected to self-fund her campaign and had already seeded her campaign with a $5 million loan before she took office. “I’m not doing this because I have to,” Loeffler wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “I’ve done everything the right way and in compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, Senate ethics rules and U.S. law. I’m doing it because the issue isn’t worth the distraction. My family’s investment accounts are being used as weapons for an assault on my character at a time when we should all be focused on making our country safe and strong.” (read more)

Ms. Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Governor Kemp because Loeffler is married to Jeffrey Sprecher; a GOPe party insider, mega-donor, and multi-millionaire CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Jeffrey Sprecher is the founder and CEO of ICE, which now owns the New York Stock Exchange. Kelly Loeffler’s company, the financial platform Bakkt, is a subsidiary of the InterContinental Exchange.

No doubt Mr. Sprecher (pictured above circled) leveraged his network and political influence upon Governor Kemp to get his well-connected wife appointed. Knowing that Mitch McConnell is the political leader of the Big Club, it was not a surprise when Mitch McConnell installed Loeffler onto the Senate Agriculture Committee. Yeah, not sketchy at all. Loeffler then has oversight over her and her husbands’ stock exchange interests.

Corrupt as hell. All of it. Insider party schemes, combined with Deep Swamp politics and personal influence puddling for financial interests. The familiar network of personal financial benefit. In 2012 Mrs Loeffler donated $750,000 to Mitt Romney’s Super PAC.

Political connections is why Kelly Loeffler was selected by Governor Kemp, and that same pay-to-play political network is exactly why Nikki Haley endorsed her in the upcoming election. Transparent swamp dealing.

Jeffrey Sprecher owns the largest stock exchange in the world: the New York Stock Exchange. It has more than 2,400 listed companies and has a market capitalization of about $22.9 trillion. Gee, Kemp appoints…. McConnell assigns… and then Nikki Haley endorses…. go figure.

GEORGIA – […] In recent interviews, nearly a dozen ethics experts in Washington said the entanglement of Loeffler’s public and private interests has few, if any, recent precedents in Congress. ICE deploys lobbyists to influence federal regulatory agencies and Congress, including committees on which Loeffler now sits. Loeffler’s husband and other ICE executives often testify at congressional hearings. And, when she was ICE’s senior vice president for corporate communications, Loeffler herself publicly criticized the company’s primary regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, for proposing “excess regulation” during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. That commission answers directly to the Agriculture Committee’s commodities subcommittee, of which Loeffler is now a member. (link)