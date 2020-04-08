President Trump Extensive Phone Interview With Sean Hannity…

Tuesday night President Donald Trump called-in to Sean Hannity for an extended phone interview on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19.
President Trump highlighted ongoing mitigation efforts and discussed a much needed plan to reopen the U.S. economy. WATCH / Listen:
There’s no satisfying these people. They only want President Trump gone and they won’t stop pushing the shutdown until November 4th! The news media and Democrats put President Trump in the box canyon and they will never let him out. President Trump is going to have to get himself out and appeasement isn’t going to get him there.
“Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an architect of Obamacare and special adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC’s The Last Word that the United States cannot return to normal until a Chinese coronavirus vaccine is available, which he speculated could take between 12-18 months.”
The longer President Trump drags this out beyond this week the more damage he’s doing to the economy and playing into the Democrats and the news media’s trap!
“a much needed plan to reopen the U.S. economy.”
I hope it involves exposing all these socialists embedded in this country at all levels.
Expose the corruption of the Bill Gates and George Soros money in our government.
Hannity: “…dramatically lower numbers of intubation coming out of New York, 80% lower than predicted…hospital beds 60% lower than predicted….the death rate much lower than last week…”
President Trump: “…I would like a strong opening bounce (for the economy) rather than a slow one…”
And so…when will this end? the 15th? the 30th?
