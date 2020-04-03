Peter Navarro Responds to 3M CEO Excuses – Stop Complaining and Do Your Damned Job…

Suffice to say 3M CEO Mike Roman will not be sending a Christmas card to the White House this year. White House manufacturing advisor, and policy lead for the execution of the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, tells 3M to stop with the PC excuses and just do their damned job…. Perfect.
You would think these US companies in China would get the hint by now.
GET OUT OF CHINA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
W. A. R.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The damage is done, The obama administration made sure of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right and VSGPDJT has no idea what he is doing, what is going on collectively around him and Fauci is making all the influential moves./sarc.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Domesday Fauci doesn’t have to make all the influential moves. All he has to have is one influential move – scarification.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Check out what Fauci said back in 2017. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/whoa-dr-fauci-2017-president-trump-will-challenged-surprise-global-disease-outbreak-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy gets more suspicious by the day…no wonder CNN gets so upset whenever he’s not in the briefing room!
LikeLiked by 3 people
ooookkaaayyyy now what. Insinuation is not an argument.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3M’S CEO should fire himself!
LikeLiked by 11 people
3M is either a net importer or a net exporter. If a net importer then the US has no case. 3M is claiming they are a net importer. Taking control of US production does not control production they do in other countries.
This may be a case where it may be cheaper to ship from the USA to a customer then ship directly from China to that customer depending where manufacturing is located. If that is the case then the US should have to pay the cost difference in shipping.
At this point if 3M has indeed been a net importer then they have not done anything wrong. The US would basically be claiming rights to overseas production.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure about that. Their international headquarters are listed as Maplewood, MN. If that is the main nexus of their business, then US probably has legal jurisdiction over all of their business dealings. There are obviously tax incentives to manufacturing over seas because they can keep profits abroad, but the US can legally sue them. And I wonder if someone files for damages how that would affect them financially. That CEO is a full blown weasel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The act only has power over domestic production. If an international HQ is located in the US, it is irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Section 101 of the DPA authorizes the President to require acceptance and priority performance of contracts or orders and to allocate materials, services, and facilities to promote the national defense or to maximize domestic energy supplies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3M refused or renege on promises/contracts to America, selling them to foreign actors who brought in large amounts of cash…..see the interview of Tucker Carlson from yesterday…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are blowing smoke up your butt and you are buying it. Nobody is walking around with suitcases of cash. When they say cash, they mean paid at the time of order. That would be a wire transfer. In the case of overseas transaction and credit is given, it often requires a letter of credit so that payment is secured.
A letter of credit, also known as a documentary credit or bankers commercial credit, or letter of undertaking, is a payment mechanism used in international trade to provide an economic guarantee from a creditworthy bank to an exporter of goods. Letters of credit are used extensively in the financing of international trade, where the reliability of contracting parties cannot be readily and easily determined. Its economic effect is to introduce a bank as an underwriter, where it assumes the counterparty risk of the buyer paying the seller for goods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of people here have zero idea what the purpose of a company is. They think the company exists to obey orders from the President and his peons. There is not much understanding of purchase orders, letters of credit, profit, etc. But there is a whole lot of cheering for the idea of state run businesses. These people know their Marx.
LikeLike
3M stated that for some countries they are a sole source supplier of these masks. If they do not deliver, then those countries will find a new source. Those countries are going to get masks from somewhere which means 3m will lose their sole source advantage. 3M might lose those customers permanently.
But 3M should drop everything because what may be unwarranted public bullying.
LikeLike
3M’s license is in Delaware.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 2017 3M won the prestigious Catalyst Award for its commitment to diversity and inclusion; Mike is also a Catalyst Champion for Change, joining other CEO’s who have pledged to accelerate inclusion. So Mike is “woke” and virtue signals, except when asked to be a patriotic American. Shameful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you saying 3M had purchase orders for US customers and refused to ship on those valid POs? I don’t think that is what you are saying.
LikeLike
Well isn’t that special (Church Lady voice) 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Gates’ buddy.
LikeLike
for what following the letter of the law?
LikeLike
Stick it to them!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder why Tucker played a clip from CNBC rather than the interview with Maria??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Navarro has been one of the finest choices our President made. He’s alot like him. Straight talking, no bullshit.
He did a fantastic job during Chicom trade negotiations and is still serving this country brilliantly during this.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I agree! I admit to an intellectual crush (and he is handsome too).
And how rare to have Tucker openly compliment ANY government official! Navarro is a gem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
UC Irvine’s loss is America’s gain with Navarro.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a gem if you like communism and state run companies. If you like free enterprise and the Constitution, you actually like the 3M guy a whole lot more than the bureaucrat who has never produced a thing of value in his life and is now issuing orders to the CEO of a great American company. But hell, this administration is all about Donald, not the American worker, not great American companies, not the Constitution. All those things have been thrown on the trash heap so Donald and Peter can give us daily briefings, with Dr. Birx, telling us what Bill Gates virus models will allow :”the people” to do today. The answer – not much.
LikeLike
You again. Slumming?
Navarro, 67, graduated from Tufts University in 1972, joining the Peace Corps in Thailand for three years before earning an MBA in 1979 and a PhD. in Economics in 1986 from Harvard. For more than 20 years, he has been Professor of Economics and Public Policy at The Paul Merage School of Business, University of California-Irvine. As the only academic among Trump’s billionaire advisers, Navarro has no experience working in government prior to Trump’s cabinet.
LikeLike
your name fits your opinion,Bolivar,and that is not a compliment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeb? Is that you??
LikeLike
Merchants have no country. The mere spot they stand on does not constitute so strong an attachment as that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
LikeLiked by 2 people
In communist countries all businesses are state owned and take orders from the state, from people like Peter Navarro.
LikeLike
Love, love me some Peter Navarro! As mention earlier, he’s brilliant!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tucker – “It’s always a tip off, I think, when you hear someone respond to a question nobody asked. … 3M was shipping masks to other countries rather than the United States. Will that end now?”
The answer was NOT “yes.” Nowhere in the answer was anything even approaching “yes.” Instead, we got a lot of fast dancing about cracking down on distributors to hide the real answer.
What Navarro DID say was “there will still be some exports FROM the United States factories to our friends in Mexico and Canada, but as for the rest of 3M’s production around the world, we’re gonna try to get our fair share, we WILL get our fair share of that …”
In other words, the answer to Tucker’s question “Will that [exports] end now?” the answer is NO, it will NOT end.
Doctors in Canada and Mexico are more important than you. And me. They get the masks.
We get bandannas. America First is now World Doctors First. That is not in dispute. He just told us that. The question that raises is — why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe because of the USMCA? I don’t know the finer details offhand, but Navarro sure would.
LikeLike
NO one is saying that. If it were that simple they would say so and put it to rest.
LikeLike
Well have you placed an order to 3M for whatever you need. The way you get a product is you order it and pay for it. Have you done that? You seem a bit unaware of the way business operates.
LikeLike
The ones who HAVE done that claim 3M has set up a distribution scheme that prevents states like Florida from purchasing masks for their first responders.
Are you calling Florida officials liars?
LikeLike
At one point it was explained that orders would 3M would be fulfilled.
LikeLike
Navarro is truly a wolverine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, a bureaucrat in America has no right to talk to a CEO like that. Navarro is an unelected bureaucrat. Nothing more. 3M is a corporation trying to survive in the totally shut down world created by our federal and state governments. 3M is a business and it ships product based on purchase orders, unless we are now the Soviet Union and company CEOs work for the Communist party leader. I am beginning to think this administration kind of like giving order to everyday Americans about what they are permitted to do and barking orders to CEOs of very successful companies. Peter N. should just STFU and help undo the shutdown this administration set in motion which is killing America.
LikeLike
Were you around in WWII?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the fact that I can see your name and then just scroll on past your stupid driveling posts without wasting my time reading them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You speak as if President Trump and/or his administration ordered any “shutdown,” as you term it. He did no such thing. The Governors of each of the States have made those orders, as applied to their individual States. Not the Federal government. Hope that brings things into a sharper focus for you. Please direct your ire to the appropriate entities.
LikeLike
You seem to have your expectations twisted. The point about this being a war and POTUS having invoked war powers is that the Government can indeed tell a CEO what to do. Navarro is not a bureaucrat. He is a professor, author, economist who works in POTUS cabinet. We are lucky to have him.
bu·reau·crat an official in a government department, in particular one perceived as being concerned with procedural correctness at the expense of people’s needs.
LikeLike
Trump fires Michael Atkinson! (per Laurel Igraham)
LikeLiked by 9 people
GOOD! And a good time to do it. Progs and the MSM are so preoccupied with the chi com virus to try and make Trump look bad, and he just slipped that under the radar and slapped em up the side of the head!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just as he finished up today’s COVID-19 press even by dealing with the idea of voting by mail, “No way, that’s so people can cheat.” and finished up with “We need photo voter id”. The Press were stunned. He left them there amid dropped jaws and screeching questions.
LikeLike
even = event
LikeLike
Late Friday night drop, as in dropping Atkinson from the payroll. VSGPDJT is learning from the deep state. Excellent!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Without expecting anything of his typical depth and mastery, I sure hope sundance posts on this tonight, so we can give this news the cheers it deserves, without derailing this comment thread.
LikeLike
When I listened to Maria’s interview, the guy said they were working on getting the masks etc where they were needed? So now rather than fill (American) orders they appointed themselves as the head of logistics for the crisis management team. Navarro was right 3M thinks their a separate nation and operates how ever they want.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very true Mike Lee.
The CEO also tried to whine a bit about being a global “humanitarian” for a few seconds there until he could see it was not getting any traction.
LikeLike
3M is screwing the US — their Distributors are only selling to foreign countries
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/3m-is-screwing-the-us-their-distributors-are-only-selling-to-foreign-countries/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did not 3M do a bunch of stuff for the Nazis?
LikeLike
Reminds me of the young Ford Motors executive that got canned a few years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the photos of the President’s friends! Greatest potus of all times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please somebody tell Trump to get rid of that prissy poser Jared Kushner. He is a ZERO. The Deplorables do not respect him nor would I let let him pressure wash my driveway. The less visible the better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jared is a wonderful asset – he did a great job at the presser yesterday
LikeLiked by 4 people
What? Did you not watch Kusher yesterday slap down all reporters questions about his role in addition to putting the governors on notice to get their act together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get a grip…Jared is an impressive young man who POTUS totally trusts. I will take his opinion over yours any day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, as we say in Texas, TYA.
http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
LikeLike
Is Peter Navarro a bureaucrat or a CEO? Since this is America , he should just STFU and do his job. 3M is a business and it ships product based on orders. If the idiot Democrat states are not placing Purchase Orders then maybe the Nazi bureaucrat Navarro should get on the phone with his state Nazi counterparts.
LikeLike
I lOVE Peter Navarro. Where has Wilbur been — havent seen him in forever.
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Never has an administration in US history done so much to trash American business, large and small. This administration has shut down our entire private economy, ordering businesses around and shutting them down on the basis of virus models created by Bill Gates, and implemented by Dr. Birx, who works for Bill Gates. The US federal government is now carpet bombing our economy and the war is working. GM and 3M and any other company that doesn’t salute when Peter Navarro enters the room will be blacklisted. And the free market great thinkers here will clap as the US morphs into a 3rd rate banana republic dictatorship like Venezuela. Made a lot of progress this week. Took out about 30% of the economy. Great job.
LikeLike
Bolivar, I think you are trying to make a point /s
What would you suggest be done differently? Let the progs use this crisis to divert money to the RINO/USCOC/deep state? Do nothing? Divert all the money to the hospitals and cities and bureaucrats to distribute some and keep most like Obama’s stimulus?
I see POTUS taking care of the Americans on the ground. Protecting health, minimizing death, protecting jobs, protecting financial solvency of households and businesses.
Boliva, had POTUS NOT done this, he would have been trashed for not reacting. They cried wolf really loud, and he responded with 10,000 wolf hunters. They taunted him to react, started criticizing him for not reacting, then they criticized him for reacting.
The American people see the heart and the fruit of his actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bolivar is trolling,stop feeding him.
LikeLike
The picture of “My little friends” always brings a smile. Was just visiting Sundance’s twitter feed, any chance that we will be seeing that wonderful grinning face of Richard Grennell added to the gallery?
LikeLike
Navarro is a rock star in the administration. And that’s among a fleet of awesome men and women. I’m so impressed! Gosh, he nailed it all – disassembling, behaving like 3M is a sovereign nation. He nailed all the problems and bad mindsets here.
LikeLike