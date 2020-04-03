Peter Navarro Responds to 3M CEO Excuses – Stop Complaining and Do Your Damned Job…

Suffice to say 3M CEO Mike Roman will not be sending a Christmas card to the White House this year.  White House manufacturing advisor, and policy lead for the execution of the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, tells 3M to stop with the PC excuses and just do their damned job….  Perfect.

  1. Todd says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    You would think these US companies in China would get the hint by now.

    GET OUT OF CHINA!

  2. abigailstraight says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Right and VSGPDJT has no idea what he is doing, what is going on collectively around him and Fauci is making all the influential moves./sarc.

  3. freepetta says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    3M’S CEO should fire himself!

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 3, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      3M is either a net importer or a net exporter. If a net importer then the US has no case. 3M is claiming they are a net importer. Taking control of US production does not control production they do in other countries.

      This may be a case where it may be cheaper to ship from the USA to a customer then ship directly from China to that customer depending where manufacturing is located. If that is the case then the US should have to pay the cost difference in shipping.

      At this point if 3M has indeed been a net importer then they have not done anything wrong. The US would basically be claiming rights to overseas production.

      • Carrie says:
        April 3, 2020 at 10:38 pm

        I’m not sure about that. Their international headquarters are listed as Maplewood, MN. If that is the main nexus of their business, then US probably has legal jurisdiction over all of their business dealings. There are obviously tax incentives to manufacturing over seas because they can keep profits abroad, but the US can legally sue them. And I wonder if someone files for damages how that would affect them financially. That CEO is a full blown weasel.

        • bertdilbert says:
          April 3, 2020 at 11:00 pm

          The act only has power over domestic production. If an international HQ is located in the US, it is irrelevant.

          • Carrie says:
            April 3, 2020 at 11:11 pm

            Section 101 of the DPA authorizes the President to require acceptance and priority performance of contracts or orders and to allocate materials, services, and facilities to promote the national defense or to maximize domestic energy supplies.

      • padremgf says:
        April 3, 2020 at 10:50 pm

        3M refused or renege on promises/contracts to America, selling them to foreign actors who brought in large amounts of cash…..see the interview of Tucker Carlson from yesterday…

        • bertdilbert says:
          April 3, 2020 at 11:15 pm

          They are blowing smoke up your butt and you are buying it. Nobody is walking around with suitcases of cash. When they say cash, they mean paid at the time of order. That would be a wire transfer. In the case of overseas transaction and credit is given, it often requires a letter of credit so that payment is secured.

          A letter of credit, also known as a documentary credit or bankers commercial credit, or letter of undertaking, is a payment mechanism used in international trade to provide an economic guarantee from a creditworthy bank to an exporter of goods. Letters of credit are used extensively in the financing of international trade, where the reliability of contracting parties cannot be readily and easily determined. Its economic effect is to introduce a bank as an underwriter, where it assumes the counterparty risk of the buyer paying the seller for goods.

          • Bolivar says:
            April 3, 2020 at 11:27 pm

            A lot of people here have zero idea what the purpose of a company is. They think the company exists to obey orders from the President and his peons. There is not much understanding of purchase orders, letters of credit, profit, etc. But there is a whole lot of cheering for the idea of state run businesses. These people know their Marx.

            • bertdilbert says:
              April 3, 2020 at 11:47 pm

              3M stated that for some countries they are a sole source supplier of these masks. If they do not deliver, then those countries will find a new source. Those countries are going to get masks from somewhere which means 3m will lose their sole source advantage. 3M might lose those customers permanently.

              But 3M should drop everything because what may be unwarranted public bullying.

      • WSB says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:26 pm

        3M’s license is in Delaware.

    • Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
      April 3, 2020 at 11:11 pm

      In 2017 3M won the prestigious Catalyst Award for its commitment to diversity and inclusion; Mike is also a Catalyst Champion for Change, joining other CEO’s who have pledged to accelerate inclusion. So Mike is “woke” and virtue signals, except when asked to be a patriotic American. Shameful!

    • Lenny says:
      April 3, 2020 at 11:21 pm

      for what following the letter of the law?

  4. Got243kids says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Stick it to them!!!!!!

  5. maggie0987 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    I wonder why Tucker played a clip from CNBC rather than the interview with Maria??

  6. Mncpo(ret) says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Navarro has been one of the finest choices our President made. He’s alot like him. Straight talking, no bullshit.

    He did a fantastic job during Chicom trade negotiations and is still serving this country brilliantly during this.

    • Carrie says:
      April 3, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      I agree! I admit to an intellectual crush (and he is handsome too).

      And how rare to have Tucker openly compliment ANY government official! Navarro is a gem.

      • Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:13 pm

        UC Irvine’s loss is America’s gain with Navarro.

      • Bolivar says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:23 pm

        He is a gem if you like communism and state run companies. If you like free enterprise and the Constitution, you actually like the 3M guy a whole lot more than the bureaucrat who has never produced a thing of value in his life and is now issuing orders to the CEO of a great American company. But hell, this administration is all about Donald, not the American worker, not great American companies, not the Constitution. All those things have been thrown on the trash heap so Donald and Peter can give us daily briefings, with Dr. Birx, telling us what Bill Gates virus models will allow :”the people” to do today. The answer – not much.

        • growltiggerknits says:
          April 3, 2020 at 11:39 pm

          You again. Slumming?
          Navarro, 67, graduated from Tufts University in 1972, joining the Peace Corps in Thailand for three years before earning an MBA in 1979 and a PhD. in Economics in 1986 from Harvard. For more than 20 years, he has been Professor of Economics and Public Policy at The Paul Merage School of Business, University of California-Irvine. As the only academic among Trump’s billionaire advisers, Navarro has no experience working in government prior to Trump’s cabinet.

        • James says:
          April 3, 2020 at 11:39 pm

          your name fits your opinion,Bolivar,and that is not a compliment.

        • daveokc says:
          April 3, 2020 at 11:45 pm

          Jeb? Is that you??

          Like

  7. JohnCasper says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Merchants have no country. The mere spot they stand on does not constitute so strong an attachment as that from which they draw their gains.
    – Thomas Jefferson

  8. nats1mom says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Love, love me some Peter Navarro! As mention earlier, he’s brilliant!

  9. trapper says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Tucker – “It’s always a tip off, I think, when you hear someone respond to a question nobody asked. … 3M was shipping masks to other countries rather than the United States. Will that end now?”

    The answer was NOT “yes.” Nowhere in the answer was anything even approaching “yes.” Instead, we got a lot of fast dancing about cracking down on distributors to hide the real answer.

    What Navarro DID say was “there will still be some exports FROM the United States factories to our friends in Mexico and Canada, but as for the rest of 3M’s production around the world, we’re gonna try to get our fair share, we WILL get our fair share of that …”

    In other words, the answer to Tucker’s question “Will that [exports] end now?” the answer is NO, it will NOT end.

    Doctors in Canada and Mexico are more important than you. And me. They get the masks.
    We get bandannas. America First is now World Doctors First. That is not in dispute. He just told us that. The question that raises is — why?

  10. Kerry Gimbel says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Navarro is truly a wolverine.

    • Bolivar says:
      April 3, 2020 at 11:11 pm

      Actually, a bureaucrat in America has no right to talk to a CEO like that. Navarro is an unelected bureaucrat. Nothing more. 3M is a corporation trying to survive in the totally shut down world created by our federal and state governments. 3M is a business and it ships product based on purchase orders, unless we are now the Soviet Union and company CEOs work for the Communist party leader. I am beginning to think this administration kind of like giving order to everyday Americans about what they are permitted to do and barking orders to CEOs of very successful companies. Peter N. should just STFU and help undo the shutdown this administration set in motion which is killing America.

      • WSB says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:38 pm

        Were you around in WWII?

      • Diabolik says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:38 pm

        I like the fact that I can see your name and then just scroll on past your stupid driveling posts without wasting my time reading them.

      • Jeff says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:45 pm

        You speak as if President Trump and/or his administration ordered any “shutdown,” as you term it. He did no such thing. The Governors of each of the States have made those orders, as applied to their individual States. Not the Federal government. Hope that brings things into a sharper focus for you. Please direct your ire to the appropriate entities.

      • growltiggerknits says:
        April 3, 2020 at 11:46 pm

        You seem to have your expectations twisted. The point about this being a war and POTUS having invoked war powers is that the Government can indeed tell a CEO what to do. Navarro is not a bureaucrat. He is a professor, author, economist who works in POTUS cabinet. We are lucky to have him.
        bu·reau·crat an official in a government department, in particular one perceived as being concerned with procedural correctness at the expense of people’s needs.

  11. JohnCasper says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Trump fires Michael Atkinson! (per Laurel Igraham)

    • jus wundrin says:
      April 3, 2020 at 10:42 pm

      GOOD! And a good time to do it. Progs and the MSM are so preoccupied with the chi com virus to try and make Trump look bad, and he just slipped that under the radar and slapped em up the side of the head!

    • Shyster says:
      April 3, 2020 at 10:58 pm

      Late Friday night drop, as in dropping Atkinson from the payroll. VSGPDJT is learning from the deep state. Excellent!

    • redline says:
      April 3, 2020 at 11:14 pm

      Without expecting anything of his typical depth and mastery, I sure hope sundance posts on this tonight, so we can give this news the cheers it deserves, without derailing this comment thread.

  12. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    When I listened to Maria’s interview, the guy said they were working on getting the masks etc where they were needed? So now rather than fill (American) orders they appointed themselves as the head of logistics for the crisis management team. Navarro was right 3M thinks their a separate nation and operates how ever they want.

  14. Reserved55 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Reminds me of the young Ford Motors executive that got canned a few years ago.

  15. Stringy theory says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Love the photos of the President’s friends! Greatest potus of all times.

  16. 13wasylyna says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Please somebody tell Trump to get rid of that prissy poser Jared Kushner. He is a ZERO. The Deplorables do not respect him nor would I let let him pressure wash my driveway. The less visible the better.

  17. Bolivar says:
    April 3, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Is Peter Navarro a bureaucrat or a CEO? Since this is America , he should just STFU and do his job. 3M is a business and it ships product based on orders. If the idiot Democrat states are not placing Purchase Orders then maybe the Nazi bureaucrat Navarro should get on the phone with his state Nazi counterparts.

  18. ihaterats says:
    April 3, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I lOVE Peter Navarro. Where has Wilbur been — havent seen him in forever.

  19. Bolivar says:
    April 3, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Never has an administration in US history done so much to trash American business, large and small. This administration has shut down our entire private economy, ordering businesses around and shutting them down on the basis of virus models created by Bill Gates, and implemented by Dr. Birx, who works for Bill Gates. The US federal government is now carpet bombing our economy and the war is working. GM and 3M and any other company that doesn’t salute when Peter Navarro enters the room will be blacklisted. And the free market great thinkers here will clap as the US morphs into a 3rd rate banana republic dictatorship like Venezuela. Made a lot of progress this week. Took out about 30% of the economy. Great job.

  20. CountryDoc says:
    April 3, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Bolivar, I think you are trying to make a point /s

    What would you suggest be done differently? Let the progs use this crisis to divert money to the RINO/USCOC/deep state? Do nothing? Divert all the money to the hospitals and cities and bureaucrats to distribute some and keep most like Obama’s stimulus?

    I see POTUS taking care of the Americans on the ground. Protecting health, minimizing death, protecting jobs, protecting financial solvency of households and businesses.

    Boliva, had POTUS NOT done this, he would have been trashed for not reacting. They cried wolf really loud, and he responded with 10,000 wolf hunters. They taunted him to react, started criticizing him for not reacting, then they criticized him for reacting.

    The American people see the heart and the fruit of his actions.

  21. bessie2003 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    The picture of “My little friends” always brings a smile. Was just visiting Sundance’s twitter feed, any chance that we will be seeing that wonderful grinning face of Richard Grennell added to the gallery?

  22. Carly says:
    April 3, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Navarro is a rock star in the administration. And that’s among a fleet of awesome men and women. I’m so impressed! Gosh, he nailed it all – disassembling, behaving like 3M is a sovereign nation. He nailed all the problems and bad mindsets here.

