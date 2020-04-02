Chuck Schumer Demands Military Czar To Oversee Supply Chain – Trump Responds: Hey Dummy, His Name is “Admiral John Polowczyk”…

The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to President Trump today saying it was “long past the time” to name a senior military officer to lead the supply-chain effort.

Senator Schumer was attempting to construct a political narrative around the administration not taking action to secure U.S. supply needs combating COVID-19.

The letter was/is ridiculous; and built upon an entirely false premise; because Admiral John Polowczyk is already in that supply-chain procurement and distribution position working closely with Peter Navarro after the invocation of the Defense Production Act.

Replying to the ridiculous Schumer letter, President Trump calls out his stupidity:

This letter follows a tweet earlier in the day calling out Chuck Schumer for being a political idiot.