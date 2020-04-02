Chuck Schumer Demands Military Czar To Oversee Supply Chain – Trump Responds: Hey Dummy, His Name is “Admiral John Polowczyk”…

The always political Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to President Trump today saying it was “long past the time” to name a senior military officer to lead the supply-chain effort.
Senator Schumer was attempting to construct a political narrative around the administration not taking action to secure U.S. supply needs combating COVID-19.
The letter was/is ridiculous; and built upon an entirely false premise; because Admiral John Polowczyk is already in that supply-chain procurement and distribution position working closely with Peter Navarro after the invocation of the Defense Production Act.
Replying to the ridiculous Schumer letter, President Trump calls out his stupidity:
This letter follows a tweet earlier in the day calling out Chuck Schumer for being a political idiot.
Another day, another opportunity for Chuck to affirm Alfonse D’Amato’s assessment – Chuck is an utter Putz-head. He’s a bag of putzes.
Props to our President for going right to the super big gulp of whoop-ass in his reply.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s been said a lot in DC: the most dangerous place in DC is between Schumer and a microphone!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s true! I know someone who works for a U.S. Senator and they told me that years ago! It’s amazing how his glasses seem to grow out of his nose. So curious!
LikeLike
Polov-check.
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
Name a POTUS who has been as unafraid to mix it up as PDT.
Crickets.
MAGA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please
please
please
please
just x10 this attitude for the general election.
Thank you
thank you
thank you
thank you
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man has to be destined to have his image carved on Mt. Rushmore. They should start clearing the space right now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would like the Trump monument to be built in Washington D.C., on the site of the demolished FBI building. Leave some of the rubble as decoration.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Even better idea!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would prefer they melt it down to slag to use as building materials for the monument.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carve a giant image of his face onto the bright side of the moon.
LikeLike
That’ll leave a mark.
Imagine the highlight of your career is being told your an imbecile by the President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s an awesome letter, but quite frankly, Schumer is too stupid to understand that he has just been told he’s an imbecile…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sen. Schumer on the Three Branches of Government
House Senate and President
LikeLike
DJ, I am standing up for imbeciles; did you mistype idiot? 😉
LikeLike
Only President Trump would have the nerve to “tell it like it is” and hold nothing back. God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think that counts as the most epic slap down letter from Trump to date.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And many more to come, as we restart our economy.
I trust our President will do the right thing and screw the MSM narrative.
LikeLike
Like!
LikeLike
Just because… 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve had just about enough of your shit💥
I am Donald Trump and I approved this message.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Y’all might have missed this part ;o)
“P.S. Hurting your widdle feewings is NOT an impeachable offense.”
PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
nothing but propaganda evils
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every day I love this President more! He says OUT LOUD what we all think on a daily basis.
LikeLike
schlummer may be the biggest corkstuffer of all time. Shame on ANYONE who has ever voted for the POS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“OMG! ‘Game, Set, and Match!” 🤠
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tarred and Charred……………Fresh Ground Chuck!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Saying of the day!
LikeLike
Best President Ever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen. Two parasites of the highest order. They have never created anything but avarice and treachery, and money for their pocket.
They’ve never met or made a payroll; only confiscated payrolls earned by others.
LikeLike
Dear Senator Ignorant.
Strongly worded letter to follow.
Yours,
POTUS
LikeLike
Great, Awesome, and VERY PRESIDENTIAL.
You Nailed Crying Shummer
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP
LikeLike
Perfect, true and direct and to the point letting Chuck know he’s not getting away with his attempts to thwart the President. And it was done without threats, like Chucks cowardly threats against SCOTUS Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Chuck is a coward and a bully. The President calls them like he sees them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was the single greatest callout/political beat down I have ever seen or heard in my LIFE!
Trump has no equal.
That was a beatdown for the ages!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The good people of NY (yes, even NYC) know exactly who did what with regard to this virus response.
Once again, I blame AG William Barr, A few arrests of some high level operators, and Chuck and Nancy are walking on stumps.
Rudy Giuliani risked his life, getting his investigation in Italy concluded just ahead of a killer virus, and Barr must be using it for a seat cushion or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing but bones left.
POTUS flayed the flesh from this idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly his brain-dead supporters will cheer this skid mark and his verbal flatulence. Once again we see the necessity of voting being a PRIVILEGE and not a “right” (or is it a rite?)
Here’s my 1 generation fix for DC: If you get a direct benefit from the giverment: Bully for you! BUT NO VOTE!! This horseshise would be cleaned up in one short generation if the ones who paid the bills called the shots.
LikeLike
Very nice. Schumer gets stupider and stupider every day.
Chuckie will be crying again tonite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just asking but how stupid can anyone get,
Nothing but political posturing as they have the media on there side.
LikeLike
Here is the text of President Trump’s kickass letter to partisan hack Schumer:
Dear Senator Schumer:
Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.
1. As you are aware, Vice President Pence is in charge of the Task Force. By almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job.
2. The Defense Production Act (DPA) has been consistently used by my team and me for the purchase of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment, medical supplies, ventilators, and other related items. It has been powerful leverage, so powerful that companies generally do whatever we are asking, without even a formal notice. They know something is coming, and that’s all they need to know.
3. A “senior military officer” is in charge of purchasing, distributing. etc. His name is Rear Admiral John Polowczyk. He is working 24 hours a day, and is highly respected by everyone. If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it.
4. We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus. As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a back-up than most others.
If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the “invisible enemy.” No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.Fortunately, we have been working with your state and city governments. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, to get the job done. You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the “press.” While you have stated that you don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.
I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President.If you have on}r questions, please do not hesitate to call. Or, in the alternative, call Rear Admiral Polowczyk.
Sincerely yours,
LikeLike
PDJT just open his can of Genuine ‘ All-American WhoopAss’ and smashed Schumer with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know what happened to the formatting of PDJT’s letter. I will try one more time.
Dear Senator Schumer:
Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.
1. As you are aware, Vice President Pence is in charge of the Task Force. By almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job.
2. The Defense Production Act (DPA) has been consistently used by my team and me for the purchase of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment, medical supplies, ventilators, and other related items. It has been powerful leverage, so powerful that companies generally do whatever we are asking, without even a formal notice. They know something is coming, and that’s all they need to know.
3. A “senior military officer” is in charge of purchasing, distributing. etc. His name is Rear Admiral John Polowczyk. He is working 24 hours a day, and is highly respected by everyone. If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it.
4. We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus. As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a back-up than most others.
If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the “invisible enemy.” No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.
Fortunately, we have been working with your state and city governments. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, to get the job done. You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the “press.” While you have stated that you don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.
I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call. Or, in the alternative, call Rear Admiral Polowczyk.
Sincerely yours, [DJT]
LikeLike
Every time I see that picture of Chuck and Nancy I am reminded of how ridiculous that news conference was.
LikeLike
WOW – I’d love to have that two page verbal woodshed visit to frame and put on the wall in my den.
That was all kinds of awesome.
It’s an official government doc, so I guess it couldn’t be…. auctioned off? Imagine the money that could be raised auctioning that work of art, with all proceeds going to fund protective gear for NYC medical professionals.
LikeLike
The disappointing thing about that letter is that Schumer is too effing stupid to understand how big a fool he looks.
LikeLike
Welcome to WWE smackdown POTUS style.
Smoke coming out of Schumcks ears. Lol
LikeLike
The Executive Branch and the Legislative Branch of OUR government and avidly supported by governors have succeeded where the German Axis and Japan could not have ever dreamed to achieve.
Our economic engine is being dismantled and our currency is essentially valueless. This will consolidate wealth further and deal the middle class the final blow.
The use of facial coverings would have mitigated much of this. But that was too effective and too inexpensive a route.
The only good thing that happened today was the canning of a general who disclosed the status of his naval force. This had to be a grievous violation of military conduct in disclosing classified information. He should face a military tribunal as well.
LikeLike