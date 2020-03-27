President Trump Remarks While Signing Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in the oval office. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you all very much. This is a very important day. I’ll sign the single-biggest economic relief package in American history and, I must say, or any other package, by the way. It’s twice as large as any relief ever signed. It’s $2.2 billion, but it actually goes up to 6.2 — potentially — billion dollars — trillion dollars. So you’re talking about 6.2 trillion-dollar bill. Nothing like that. And this will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. And that’s what this is all about.
And it got a 96 to nothing. And, I don’t know, what was the number in Congress?
PARTICIPANT: A voice vote.
THE PRESIDENT: A voice? It was fantastic.
PARTICIPANT: I think it was just as close.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s pretty amazing. That’s about the same thing. Right, Kevin?
LEADER MCCARTHY: Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: So, that’s fantastic. But I want to thank Republicans and Democrats for coming together, setting aside their differences, and putting America first.
This legislation provides for direct payments to individuals and unprecedented support to small businesses. We’re going to keep our small businesses strong and our big businesses strong. And that’s keeping our country strong and our jobs strong.
This historic bill includes the following:
* $300 billion in direct cash payments will be available to
every American citizen earning less than $99,000 per year; $3,400 for a typical family of four. So a family of four: $3,400.
* And then $350 billion in job retention loans for small
businesses, with loan forgiveness available for businesses that continue paying their workers. The workers get paid.
* Approximately $250 billion in expanded unemployment
benefits. The average worker who has lost his or her job will receive 100 percent of their salary for up to four full months.
So, things like this have never happened in our country.
* $500 billion in support for hard-hit industries, with a ban
on corporate stock buybacks — we don’t let them buy back the stock; we don’t let that happen — and tough limits on executive compensation.
* Over $100 billion to support our heroic doctors, nurses, and
hospitals. And you see what’s happening. And I want to thank, while we’re here, also the incredible job that’s done by the Army Corps of Engineers and by FEMA. It’s been incredible. They did four hospitals in two days or three days, in New York. And they’re, like, incredible structures. What a job they’ve been doing. And they’re doing them all over the country.
* $45 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund, supporting our
state, local, and tribal leaders.
* $27 billion for the development of vaccines, therapies, and
other public health response efforts, including $16 billion to build up the Strategic National Stockpile with critical stockpiles. And I’m going to — we have tremendous supplies coming into the stockpile, and you’ll be seeing that and hearing about it in a little bit because we’re doing a news conference at 5:30 on what’s happening.
We’ve had tremendous results on the respirators. We’ve had great results on just about everything we’re talking about. Boeing just announced that they’re going to be making the plastic field shields — the actual shields, which are hard to come by, and they’re going to be making them by the thousands a week.
And the ventilators, which is probably the most difficult because it’s like — it’s like building a car — we will be announcing thousands of — are going to be built and we have them under contract and we have fast deliveries. As you know, we delivered thousands to New York. And unfortunately — they were delivered to a warehouse, which was good — unfortunately, they didn’t take them, but now they’re taking them. New York is now taking them and redistributing them around the areas that they need.
So you have also $3.5 billion to states to expand childcare benefits for healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the frontlines of this crisis, and $1 billion for securing supplies under the Defense Protection Act. And, as you know, I’ve enacted the act. We’ve used it three or four times. I pulled it back three times because the companies came through, in the end. They didn’t need the act. It’s been great leverage.
I have instituted it against General Electric. We thought we had a deal for 40,000 ventilators and, all of the sudden, the 40,000 came down to 6,000. And then they talked about a higher price than we were discussing, so I didn’t like it. So we did — we did activate it, with respect to General Motors. And hopefully, maybe we won’t even need the full activation. We’ll find out. But we need the ventilators.
I said hello today — I called him — a wonderful guy, Boris Johnson. As you know, he tested positive. And before he even said hello, he said, “We need ventilators.” I said, “Wow. That’s a big statement.” And hopefully, he’s going to be in good shape.
I just spoke to Angela Merkel, and she’s quarantined also. She is right now, for a period of two weeks, being forced to stay in her house. So this is just an incredible situation.
Last night, I spoke to President Xi. We talked about the experience that they had in China and all of the things that have taken place. And we learned a lot. They’ve had a very tough experience, and they’re doing well and he’s doing well. President Xi is doing very well. But we learned a lot and we have great communication together.
We’re going to be sent great data from China — things that happened that they see that — you know, they’ve had a — they’ve had an early experience, and we’re getting all of that information. Much of it has already been sent. It was sent yesterday and sent to our scientists to study. So we’ll have more on that also. We’ll be discussing that at 5:30.
I just want to thank the people behind me. They’ve been incredible friends. They’ve been warriors. They — there’s nobody tougher or smarter than the people standing alongside of me. And I think I want to start off by asking Mitch and then Kevin to speak, and then we’re going to go through a few of the folks in the room if they’d like to say something.
But, Mitch, I’d like — I’d love to say a few words because you — this man worked 24 hours a day for a long time. This is the result. It’s the biggest ever — ever approved in Congress: 6.2 bill- — $6.2 trillion. So, you know, we used to get used to the billion. It used to be million, then it was billion, now it’s trillion. And it’s going to go a long way. It’s going to make a lot of people very happy.
Mitch McConnell, please.
LEADER MCCONNELL: Thank you, Mr. President. Let me just say this is a proud moment for our country, for the President. The Republicans and the Democrats all pulled together and passed the biggest bill in history in record time.
I also want to thank Kevin McCarthy and our leaders on the Republican side in the House who helped speed this through to passage. The American people needed this rescue package, they needed it quickly, and we delivered. It’s a proud moment for all of us. Mr. President, thanks for the opportunity to be here.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. I’d love to shake your hand, but Anthony would get angry at me if I did that. (Laughter.) So I better not do it. I can’t — it’s so natural. I just want to go back and shake his hand.
They’ve done such an incredible job. Kevin, please.
LEADER MCCARTHY: Yeah, I do want to start. I want to thank all — the real — the real answer to America is: We’re listening to you. You do your part, and we’re going to do ours, and that’s exactly what’s happening today.
What Leader McConnell did was amazing. He made it bipartisan, bicameral. Everybody was involved. I wish we could have signed this earlier this week; maybe there wouldn’t be as many people who are out of work. But this will put people back to work.
I also want to thank Secretary Mnuchin. You’ve done an amazing job, and we thank you for that, and all the team that’s here.
Look, as I said in my speech, the virus is here. We didn’t ask for it. We didn’t invite it. We didn’t choose it. But we are going to defeat it together because we’re going to work together, and this is the first start of it. The hospitals will get money — the money they need. The small businesses will be able to hire their employees back. That is a grant; you don’t have to borrow from that place. The other businesses get a retention to keep your employees on. This has something for everything.
And to the task force and the Vice President, all the work that you’re doing with this President, this will be the needed resources you need as well. And thank you for that, and thank you for your leadership, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Very special.
Mike Pence? Mike? Could you please say something? You’ve been working very hard, in charge of our task force. And then I’d like to ask Steve to say a few words.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Mr. President. Thanks for giving me the opportunity just to express all of our appreciation and the gratitude to the American people for the accomplishment that’s reflected in the legislation that you’ll sign in just a few moments.
You told the American people that we would do whatever it takes. You called on the Congress to step forward to make coronavirus testing free for every American, to make paid family leave available.
The Congress, with the leaders gathered around us here, stepped forward in a bipartisan fashion and delivered. But today, every American family, every American business, can know that help is on the way.
And I want to thank Leader McConnell for his yeoman’s work in really forging a bipartisan bill in the United States Senate. I want to thank Leader McCarthy for his great work. But as the President said, I also want to thank the Democrat and Republican leadership across the House and Senate. This is an American accomplishment. And, Mr. President, it’s exactly what you asked the Congress to deliver for the American people.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Mike. And Steve Mnuchin, you know how hard he’s been working. And, Steve, please say a few words.
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Mr. President, thank you very much for your leadership and for the Vice President’s leadership. You made it very clear to us, last week, we should think big, that this was a war on the virus, and that we should have the resources to protect American workers and American business.
And I’d like to thank the Senate. It was a great honor, Mitch, to work with you and everyone on a bipartisan basis to get this done. This is going to be a great thing for the American workers. And, Kevin McCarthy, thank you for all the work in the House did to pass this quickly.
So, at Treasury, as I’ve said, we are committed to move forward quickly, and we’re going to get money in people’s pockets quickly.
Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Great job, Steve. Gene? Please.
SECRETARY SCALIA: This is a great day for American workers, protecting American workers, American jobs. It’s been a hallmark of this presidency, and this bill today is another very important step in that direction. It includes unprecedented support for American workers who’ve lost their jobs, through no fault of their own because of this virus, and gives them, as near as we could, the same wage they would have gotten, through unemployment insurance if they’d been able to keep their jobs, for up to four months.
I think even more important, it includes $350 billion in loans for small business, but it’s structured in a way to incentivize them to keep their workers on payroll so that those loans could be forgiven at the end of the period.
And it comes on top of legislation the President asked — signed last week for paid leave for workers who have to be at home because of the virus. Paid leave reimbursed in full, dollar for dollar, to the employers. It’s the first federal paid leave law for the private sector ever. And that also was achieved on an unprecedented, bipartisan basis.
This is the third major bipartisan piece of legislation in three weeks — three bills, three weeks — to address this virus.
So again, I want to thank the President for his leadership, his commitment to American workers, the Vice President as well, and Leader McConnell, and also my colleague, Secretary Mnuchin who did work so hard to help you get this done.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Gene, very much.
Dr. Fauci, you may want to just say for a minute what hit the world. Something hit the world, and the world maybe will never be the quite same. But we’re going to make it a great place anyway. But certainly, you could maybe say a few words about it, please.
DR. FAUCI: Well, thank you, Mr. President. And I want to thank everyone involved in this. This is what America is all about: a bipartisan approach, with your leadership, to do something that’s sorely needed by the American people.
Dr. Birx and I and all of our medical people here are fighting the virus directly. But the virus has an impact on the American people, both directly by illness and death, but also indirectly, because many of the things that we have to do to suppress the virus has a negative impact because of what we’re doing. To give them relief economically is absolutely essential.
So I feel really, really good about what’s happening today. Thank you all very much.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Tony. Thank you very much.
Deborah, perhaps you could say a few words or so about —
DR. BIRX: Well, thank you, Mr. President. Dr. Fauci covered it very well. As many of you know, I worked for him and he was my mentor 40 years ago.
I think whenever we start with one of these very serious diseases and a pandemic, the President’s first goal was ensuring the health of the American people, and that’s why we put out these very strong guidance.
It’s been a pleasure to work with the economic team here because they understand data in the same way. Economic data and health data is very similar in how you have to interpret it in a very granular way. And I think recognizing that the health of the American people is first, but the economic value of the nation is also critical.
And I just want to thank all of you for what you’ve done for the American people today.
THE PRESIDENT: Great job you’re doing too. Thank you.
Kevin, please.
REPRESENTATIVE BRADY: So just 20 days ago, I don’t know that anyone could have imagined how hard we’ve been hit medically or economically. But 20 days ago, I don’t think anyone could have imagined Congress pulling together so quickly and so forcefully behind what the President identified we needed for this country. This is a proud moment for all of us. And it’s just an example of what leadership can provide here in the White House, and then how we can respond as a Congress.
So thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership.
THE PRESIDENT: And I’m just saying, as Kevin is saying that, 20 days ago — a couple of days longer than that, maybe — we had a smooth-running, beautiful machine. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. We had the highest stock price we’ve ever seen. It went up, I think, 151 times during the course of the presidency. And then we got hit by the invisible enemy, and we got hit hard. But it wasn’t just us, it was 151 countries, I think, as of the — as of this morning.
And you call Germany and speak to Angela — she’s in quarantine. And as you know, Boris was diagnosed that he’s positive. And all of the things that are happening, it’s hard to believe what’s gone on just in a short period of time.
And because of the talent behind me and lots of other talent in government, what we’ve done — this is a big part of it, obviously, but not the biggest part. Everybody has pulled together. Our nation has pulled together. The spirit is incredible. The people have pulled together more than anyone and better than anybody. And they’re doing really, really well.
But just to think how life can change where you go, 20 to 22 days ago, everything is perfect, we’re looking forward. I’m saying, “When are we going to hit 30,000? I want 30,000.” That means more jobs and more everything. And then, one day, we get hit with this thing that nobody ever heard of before. Nobody ever even heard of before. And now we’re fighting a different battle.
But I really think, in a fairly short period of time, because of what they’ve done and what everyone has done, I really think we’re going to be stronger than ever. And we’ll be protected from a lot of this. A lot of the things, Anthony, that we’ve done now — that we’re doing now — are going to protect us in the future if this should happen again.
DR. FAUCI: Absolutely.
THE PRESIDENT: From testing to so many other —
DR. FAUCI: Vaccines.
THE PRESIDENT: Even stockpiles. Right?
DR. FAUCI: And vaccines.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, the vaccines, hopefully. And vaccines, cures, therapeutics — whatever you want to call it — it’s a lot of progress. And I think on that score, I think we’re going to do a lot of progress on vaccines. We’re making, perhaps, a lot of progress on cures and therapeutics. We’ll be letting you know.
Anybody else have anything? Greg, please. Go ahead, fellas.
REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: I would just say, I’ve never seen you shy away from a challenge. Your leadership and your policies and this great team brought America this enormous economy. And guess what? You get to do it again. This bill is the next step in that, and we can build back this economy with your leadership and with the healthcare team you’ve got here too. We’re doing the right thing for the American people, and they know that. I can tell you that from the ground. It’s not easy. It’s not easy.
THE PRESIDENT: No, it’s not.
REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: We don’t want to shelter in place, as Americans. We want to be out, especially northwest.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: But we know we have to do this for the safety of our relatives and families and our community and our country. So thanks for your leadership —
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: — and the great team you’ve assembled.
THE PRESIDENT: Appreciate it very much.
REPRESENTATIVE CHABOT: On behalf of small businesses, they’re the backbone of the American economy. About half the people that work in America work for a small business, and they’re hurting out there right now. I’m from Ohio. I’m the ranking member of the House Small Business Committee. And back there, nonessential small businesses are shut down.
Without this legislation, it’s questionable whether they would reopen. Because of this legislation, they now have a great chance of that. And those people that work for small businesses, who are shuttered now, will be paid. That’s really important. This wouldn’t have passed without your leadership, Mr. President. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. And, you know, Eric worked so hard. You all know Eric. And he was at Steve’s side the whole way. And where is our man? Do I see Larry? Yeah, Larry. The two of them. How about Eric and then Larry say a couple of words and (inaudible.)
MR. UELAND: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President. I really appreciate it, and Mr. Vice President, as well. So you encouraged your team to be bold, be brave, and go big. And we certainly delivered today. (Laughter.) $6.2 trillion is tremendous. So we’ve made sure that we can reassure Americans that their paycheck is protected and that their earnings are protected. We’ve made sure that we can provide significant reinforcement to the American economy as a result of your leadership.
And, finally, looking ahead to address the virus, we’ve included significant resources in order to ensure that those therapies and ultimately that vaccine can come online as quickly as possible. So, protecting the public health and protecting the economic health of America is what you’ve directed us to do. And together, with the team, we’ve worked hard to deliver today.
Thank you very much, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. And Steve is going to work very hard on getting the money out quickly, and hopefully it can be distributed very quickly, especially when they have some old computer equipment that they have to use. But you’re going to work on that very hard.
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: We are indeed.
THE PRESIDENT: Larry, please. Larry Kudlow.
MR. KUDLOW: Oh, thanks, sir. Just hats off to Mitch McConnell who did an amazing job, and House leadership as well. And I agree with the bipartisanship. I want to give special thanks to my friend Steven Mnuchin, who I think did an extraordinary job. We were up there helping him out in one spot or another. But he’s indefatigable and got it done.
And I’ll just say this, Mr. President: A few months ago, this economy was roaring and we’ve hit this — literally, this bug, this virus. And we will deal with it. And I think the assistance bill here, which does have growth incentives, will help lead us back to a very strong economic rebound before this year is over.
Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: I think that too. I think we’re going to have a tremendous rebound at the end of the year — toward the end of the year. I think we’re going to have a rebound like we have never seen before. Even now it wants to rebound. You can see it, feel it. It wants to rebound so badly.
And, you know, we’ve had those really big — I guess, the biggest-ever stock market surge two days ago. And yesterday, it was great. Three biggest days in the history of the stock market. It wants to rebound so badly, but we have to get rid of the bug, we have to get rid of the virus.
Now, I’m going to sign this, and it’s a great honor — $6.2 trillion. I’ve never signed anything with a “T” on it. (Laughter.) I don’t know if I can handle this one, Mitch. (Laughter.) We can’t chicken out at this point, can we?. (Laughter.) I don’t think so, huh?
All right. Thank you all.
(The CARES Act is signed.)
THE PRESIDENT: Good. I wanted them to be a nice signature. (Applause.) Come on, fellas. Come on over here. Elaine. What a job she’s doing with transportation. How’s transportation? Okay?
SECRETARY CHAO: Fine. You always talk about the supply chain.
THE PRESIDENT: I do.
SECRETARY CHAO: It’s really important.
THE PRESIDENT: I do.
SECRETARY CHAO: This bill is going to help the supply chain and the workers.
THE PRESIDENT: Anthony? Thank you. Thanks, Tony, very much. Bob Lighthizer, thank you very much. Bob was a little less involved in this. He’s too busy making trade deals.
Okay? You have one? You definitely have to have one. Go ahead. You’re all set.
Thank you, everybody. So we’re going to have a 5:30 news conference in the same location. Seems to be doing quite well. And we appreciate everything. And we really appreciate the fairness, at least from most of the press. We really do. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Q Mr. President, there was that rare moment of agreement today between you and Senator Kerry over —
THE PRESIDENT: That’s right.
Q — this issue with Massie. Can you expand a bit on that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, he made a little joke about a man named Congressman Massie. I thought he was totally out of line — Congressman Massie. Because of that, I guess a lot of people had to come back, and they had to go into a place, which, frankly, we’re not supposed to be at, you know, in light of — of what we’re doing with Deborah and Tony and all of the professionals.
So people had to come back, and just no reason for it. So John Kerry made a little joke out of it, and I agreed with his joke. And I said, I never knew he had that kind of a personality. But we actually put it up, and he was right.
Okay, we’ll see you in a couple of minutes, folks. Thank you very much.
Bringing reserve to active duty for up to 24 consecutive months.
I’m going to venture a guess those IRR reactivated are …
MEDICAL
ENGINEERS
MILITARY POLICE
TRANSPORTATION SPECIALISTS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/eo-order-selected-reserve-certain-members-individual-ready-reserve-armed-forces-active-duty/
“Bringing reserve to active duty for up to 24 consecutive months.”
If anywhere near that long, it will be called a Backdoor Draft, and rightly so.
No there is NO draft about it as it is part of your terms of service no matter if officer or enlisted. This is a great move as it allows activated logistics support specialists, especially leadership as required to cover hot spots.
Why not use them to control the border?
The IRR are not meant for actual “field” service but to provide leadership and fillers for key jobs here in the USA and training support for activated reserve units.
Now THIS bill has been signed, I’m fairly certain there won’t be enough pork left in America to make a decent BLT. SMH
IMO, This will bite us in the a$$
I fully agree. IMHO, it is a travesty that repubs basically capitulated to the dims on the vast majority of all their pork to avoid being criticized in the media. Then they all, including POTUS jump on a congressman who from all appearances, was trying to at least hold the House accountable as individuals for this incredible spending.
A “crisis” is the most perilous time for our Republic.
Curse them all. Of those trillions, BILLIONS will wind up in the pockets of crooked politicians at ALL levels.
Yes and adding insult to injury are POTUS and repubs in Congress smiling and touting this monstrosity.
Yup. Pelosi won this round, no matter how much people say she didn’t.
Indeed. Of course the repubs in Congress, and to some extent even POTUS, have taught her that her tactics of delay, and obfuscation, with the cover afforded by the media, often work to back her opponents into a corner such that repubs generally will crumble for fear of negative press etc. as they repeatedly have done when there needs to be a budget extension to avoid a “shutdown” etc.
Maybe it will be tracked into their pockets.
Like they tracked all that money the Clintons laundered through their foundation?
That’s what Alexis de Tocqueville siad.
War (including one on WuFlu / C19) does not always give over democratic communities to military government, but it must invariably and immeasurably increase the powers of civil government; it must almost compulsorily concentrate the direction of all men and the management of all things in the hands of the (“Deep State”) administration.
If it does not lead to despotism by sudden violence, it prepares men for it more gently by their habits (which become the habits of sheep). All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war (including one on WuFlu / C19) is the surest and the shortest means to accomplish it. This is the first axiom of the science.
.- Alexis de Tocqueville
As I have been saying even before this current “crisis,” the vast majority of the American people appear to be increasingly like lemmings and sheeple, both easily spooked from or enamored with the latest “scary thing” or “cultural” fad and easily nudged and herded in whatever direction a given social or governmental elite desires. They have shown this with sickening clarity in this current “crisis.”
You never had a rope around your neck. Well, I’m going to tell you something crazy. When that rope starts to pull tight, you can feel the Devil bite your ass.
– Tuco
Tuco: I get dressed, I kill him and be right back.
Tuco: Eh, Blondie . . . Bl-bl-blondie.
BLONDEEEEE!!!
“And it got a 96 to nothing.”
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or at least pause and reflect).”
– Mark Twain
A lot of new names trying to sow despair.
Twain was a well known contrarian. Makes for clever prose, but pragmatism was what gets things done.
Excellent observation, Deb.
People are hurting badly from being forced out of work on a huge scale. There was no precedent to use as a model around which small business owners could have planned.
People have this inconvenient habit of needing to eat and afford the shelter in which they live.
Now is not the time to whine. There is time in the future to discuss how to recoup this after everyone is back to work and the economy is humming again. I’ll bet that the President and his economic team have already figured out how to deal with the massive hit to our national debt.
Twain never would have achieved the enduring status he has by simply having “clever prose” – implication sounds good, but empty. He is likely the greatest analyst of the ‘human condition’ this world will ever produce. Even Mark Stein doesn’t come close.
I know I’m spitting in the wind, but it’s driving me CRAZY that everybody is calling this bill a “stimulus” bill —- when it is NOT!
This spending is intended to keep businesses and individuals afloat. It is NOT designed or intended to jolt the economy.
OK…back to watching Hallmark Channel Christmas movies…..
If it keeps businesses afloat, which would be going under without it, and gives money to people that will be spent on a wide sundry of items, isn’t it then a stimulus of sorts?
If it keeps businesses viable, once this stupid lock down is ramped down, wouldn’t that help with rehiring of those laid off, putting them back to work, and restarting the economy? I doubt it will be like returning from a vacation, but while it might not be a bill which was called stimulus in the past, it could very well be the catalyst needed to keep the economy from tanking too much to recover.
I hear you, L4.
IMO, potato / potahto.
When a patient is down and the heart stops, we apply an electrical shock with a defibrillator to stimulate and startup the heart again. This economy had not yet died, but it was failing fast from being forcefully halted across so many sectors.
This aid, relief, and economic security bill includes a type of stimulus to apply that needed jolt to get the heart rhythm and strength up to snuff. Then the bill also provides some temporary “life support” to individual and businesses that need to replace the revenue lost from normal operations that were halted or involuntarily slowed.
If someone calls it a stimulus, we know what they mean.
it is a stimulus bitt. We are a consumer driven economy and this puts cash in the consumer’s pocket. Putting out the money to keep businesses open does nothing if the consumer pockets are empty.
Remember that the Fed also dropped interest rates so people can refinance and put money in their pockets This stimulus is multipronged.
In Trump’s last stimulus he did the following
1 lowered tax rates on businesses and consumers.
2 Removed regulations
3 Changed tax laws to allow money to be brought home.
Without putting cash in the consumer pocket via this bill and the Fed, we would not have the results we are going to see in an economic snapback.
Is Congress suppose to pass a 2.2 Trillion stimulus bill each month till July then start again in November with monthly Stimulus bills?
LikeLike
If demonrat/RINO governors have their way, then yes!
Best if both worlds for them. They get to destroy PDJT’s economy while stuffing their state coffers with federal money, all while having everyone one on pins and needles awaiting their next edict from on high.
It’s misnamed.
CARES? No, they don’t.
Should be DARTS:
Did
Anyone
Read
This
Sh*t??
DARTS – I like. Good one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The President got what he wanted, and like the military spending bill, he got that and probably then some. He would not have signed it if he wasn’t getting what he needed out of the bill. Now let’s wait for some juicy surprises. Good ones of course.
I have to be honest here: I am beyond horrified at this mother of all bailouts.
$2 TRILLION? Maybe up to $6.2 TRILLION?
This makes Barack Obama look like the model of fiscal conservatism.
My bigger worry is that it just allows lockdown states to continue on indefinately to prohibit people from going to work, school or any other normal day to day activity. Cut the flow of federal dollars to these states and they’ll have to go back to raising money the old fashioned way thru state and local taxes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed! And it is quite telling to see so many “conservatives” AND POTUS rushing headlong into this destructive pork laden legislation.
LikeLike
It is a sad day for America when we consider a $2,000,000,000 boondoggle acceptable.
We are officially a Socialist nation.
add another 3 zeros
You left out three zeros…
VSGCEOTRUMP is our new CTH approved initialism.
he has earned it and proved that God HAS blessed America.
If your working or run a business, you’ll like this bill. If you’re not working, retired, or trust funded, there is nothing there for you. Companies with under 500 employees can get. up to 10,000,000 forgivable loans, if they. spend the money on payroll. Businesses who jumped the gun, and layed people off when the first shot was fired are screwed. This levels the playing field as the government will be paying our employees, who will keep their jobs until the economy gets back to work. Because their jobs are safe, the economy will come back much sooner. 2-4 months instead of 18-20 Obama months. God bless our President and his Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And what of the myriad pork add-on?
businesses can hire those they laid off as any money paid in salaries is credited…
the real power comes through leverage…Mnuchin and the Fed get $4 Trillion…do you trust Mnuchin? 45 knows
What about a retiree who works part time and pays taxes?
I think people are missing the point.This act, and Trumps EO today, nationalizes the Fed. Trump is essentially now the Fed Chairman, and the Treasury, for years under the thumb of the Fed, now IS the FED. It’s happening, people….we are getting our country back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
45 mentioned he would consult with the greatest…the giants of finance…not hacks…
something tells me former AIG head Maurice Greenberg is coming back online…also Milken was pardoned and maybe the guys from Bear Sterns…
The Virus Event 2O1 Globalist Deep State Thank Tank Black Op had now met BLOWBACK!
I don’t understand the importance of this. Please explain. And why and how in this bill?
LikeLike
That’s what President Trump has told us he would do. Will he will start letting the dumbmasses know just how often the feral reserve has ripped us all off? WIll he be offering up solid proof that there is NO NEED for the feral reserve? Will WE be paying them “interest” on this printing of trillions in fiat money now that it’s tied to the Treasury?
Those of us that are freaking out, well, maybe you’re right. Maybe you aren’t. I am still on the TRUMP TRAIN, and enjoying the hell out of this bumpy ride that is about to get much more WILD. Did any of us expect what he told us he would do wouldn’t be wild?
WHO shut down the economy? How did this virus get released? Is it stronger than the annual flu? Are tens of thousands of Americans dying from it? Are hundreds of thousands of people around the planet dead? Millions, dead? What’s the number?
Is he using this manufactured crisis to our benefit in the long run? President Trump said he thinks the biggest rebound ever is coming soon… what say you?
Are some of us feeling very negative alluding to our President being deep state himself?
Or, that he’s been fooled by deep state?
Easter Sunday is right around the corner. And Prescient President Donald J. Trump, VSG, is looking forward to it and the restart of all economic activities. So am I.
And PDJT may well be looking forward to restarting economic activity, but dozens of demonrat/RINO governors seem to have no such wish. If over 50% of the country is still under lockdown heading into late April or into May, restarting the economy will be a difficult task.
SD I have been part of this community for many years. Think I started in 2015 before the primaries started. I don’t know what to say fellers other than we are all in this together; and I mean All Americans. We are literally at war (not figuratively). Things are going to get really hard to understand for most of us. At least we have someone we trust at the top. Listen to him, listen to his team. I know we are running a Socialist system now; I get it. But he does too and PDT is the only one who can pull us out of it. That can only happen when the fear of disease subsides. I’ve been focused on the COVID19 Task force communications since Sunday. I can tell you that this IS a deadly serious threat and we are not coming out of it anytime soon. Prepare accordingly Treepers.
#JoeDidNotDieFromChinaFlu
In the Corona press briefing this evening President Trump stated that currently $6.2 trillion is planned to repair the damage sustained by the American economy and the American worker in his war on the flu. That adds $6.2 trillion to our debt since we have no money. And the cost could very well rise since the war on the economy is continuing till Easter and there is no assurance the date won’t be extended well beyond that. There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for this war and the administration does not seem concerned that Americans have no paychecks, no way to pay mortgages, or health care premiums, etc. It is stunning how calm the DC rulers are with shutting down the nation. Thee seem to be energized by the chance to have nightly briefings telling Americans what they are not permitted to do each day. And they stand close together while they tell us to maintain social distance. They were doing that today as they gathered behind Trump for the bill signing and he handed each dignitary a pen, which he touched, and they took the pen in their hands and thereby received whatever germs he put on the pens onto their hands. There may need to be total quarantine of DC politicians to contain the deadly infections that were shared in that bill signing alone. $6.2 trillion. I remember when a million was a lot.
SD showed that the reset from Globalist supply lines to national production had created a massive re-pricing of foreign assets…
45 put the Top America First Trade Hawk as head of DPA…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bolivar…Strain fan?
where do you suppose all that cash from tariffs on China went?
Guys I’m good with this…. listen to PDT… and think slowly…. we needed to bring manufacturing back to the United States….. we needed to rebuild the middle class.. we are doing that with this bill. PDT said we are going to build ventilators… and if we have them left over we are going to give them to our friends… read England Germany, Italy, Canada , Spain… export…
what has China been doing… selling cheap crap to Italy and Spain… PDT is giving manufacturing to the companies closed down by these Govenors. PPE equipment that are essential. WORK
PDT is bringing independence from globalists…GM reneged..they were called out…
PDT has the funds to rebuild our nation…. thanks be to God. Thanks to President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This will be a blessing in disguise when it’s all over and done with
🇺🇸
Most already see it the others will eventually that the USA must protect our healthy borders and the need to manufacture here in America to become completely independent from China
And independent from the GLOBALIST FERAL RESERVE etc…
Just to add… this pandemic is world wide.. it will be a global reset.. this virus has no borders.. PPE equipment.. Ventilators will be needed in every nation. PDT is gearing the United States up..
And guess who will be left holding the bag? 😀
Riddle me this… the last few days the media talking point was New York City is now “ground zero” for China flu, but in past 24 hours there is a grand total of…. one new death in the city. Throughout this flu, the talking points are never synced to the data. Makes no sense.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8160603/New-York-state-coronavirus-death-toll-soars-519.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The numbers don’t work.. neither does the number of cases vs the hospital beds vs the ventilators…. we just don’t have the facts or social conditions that factor in yet….
there was an interesting comment made today at the presser.. China and S. Korea took infected individuals from the family home and placed them in isolation..has not happened in Italy…. That would not work in the United States.. each country handles the spread in their own way.
my point….so we will have to contain the spread in family isolation and not individual isolation.. family isolation is much more difficult.. it will also be slower… it also means a larger number of possible cases…
In San Francisco they wouldn’t be able to isolate infected individual in hotels because the homeless have occupied the rooms by order of the municipal government. I wonder if they get free room service and messages.
Mercury News
“San Francisco supervisors are working on making as many as 8,500 hotel rooms available this week to homeless residents, healthcare workers and first-responders who have nowhere to isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.There are more than 5,000 people living without shelter on the city’s streets, leading to a “very urgent crisis” as officials struggle to keep the unhoused safe from COVID-19.”
And the person who died tripped trying to stay six feet away from another pedestrian…/s
No offense to the deceased.
This link may be helpful too
https://covidtracking.com/data/#NY
So much to digest and I’ve been busy working, leading a business designated essential by our President (thank goodness).
The Dims played this almost perfectly, while Pelosi tried to add to their sick masterpiece by pushing for the moon. Frankly it was likely all smoke and mirrors, as the extreme overreach was designed to disguise the elements they really wanted…the Trojan horses within the bill.
Yep, the old “take away scam”. Ask for ridiculous items that have no chance of passing, then take them out to “compromise” and get all the pork they want. Lots of PIGS with their snout in the trough on this one.
Where the hell is Joni “make ’em squeal” Ernst?
Why would Trump go along with this scam? He should have addressed the nation in the beginning and said he would only sign a clean, no pork bill.
I am sick of crap like this. SICK OF IT!!!
PDT could have done it.. he did not do it because it would interfere with his long range plan… There is enough money to rebuild manufacturing in the United States. Remember how China threatened us in Dec 2019… the pork was to put democrats off the scent…
It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you are 40 except that you collect if you don’t die and don’t collect if you do.
The comments from posters posing as Treepers are so sickening that they can’t even appreciate what Trump is doing to save the economy and help us.
If I was a mod, a number of comments would be deleted……..period!
Treehouse has always had a share of detractors who know far better than the President. It’s all good.
Everyone is on their individual learning path through life. We are all at different points along that path.
The President eventually teaches us all new ways of thinking and solving problems.
America Patriot we get it..
There is a community here lots of expertise in many areas… Some get PDT points/intentions easily it’s in their area of expertise…others take time. Different views lead to analyzing a situation from many viewpoints. This is part of our strength here.. many views lead to clarity in this mixed up world. I know sometimes it’s overwhelming… take a breath.. re read re analyze… sometimes it might take days or weeks.. we are here for the long haul… there is no quick or easy solution.. our nations problems were not created in one day nor will they be solved in one day…..I Think we just dodged a big bullet….
There are Trolls here also.. they are easy to detect by their comments.. We don’t need to delete their comments .. they are ignored…
It Doesn’t matter one bit what the Doomers say, TAP
They haven’t been right yet, imho.
President Trump is going to M.A.G.A…
…Once Again.
Ain’t nothing the Doomers can do about it.
I’m keeping my eyes on the prize.
Nov 2020
I’m going to support President Trump –
Come Hell or high water…. any way I can..
Each and Every day he is my President.
I’m stickin’
The American Patriot,
It is a good thing you are not the decider of others opinions. Period!
I’m looking at it this way, ~26k have died worldwide since they starting tracking deaths from COV19. Now compare that to everyday deaths/day worldwide…I call BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not even half the annual number of those who die in our nation alone from the annual flu.
Yep. There is much more going on “behind the scenes” than any of us know. Any… of us.
Let’s do the math, and please correct me if I make a mistake:
This historic bill includes the following:
* $300 billion in direct cash payments will be available to
every American citizen earning less than $99,000 per year; $3,400 for a typical family of four. So a family of four: $3,400.
* And then $350 billion in job retention loans for small
businesses, with loan forgiveness available for businesses that continue paying their workers. The workers get paid.
* Approximately $250 billion in expanded unemployment
benefits. The average worker who has lost his or her job will receive 100 percent of their salary for up to four full months.
So, things like this have never happened in our country.
* $500 billion in support for hard-hit industries, with a ban
on corporate stock buybacks — we don’t let them buy back the stock; we don’t let that happen — and tough limits on executive compensation.
* Over $100 billion to support our heroic doctors, nurses, and
hospitals. And you see what’s happening. And I want to thank, while we’re here, also the incredible job that’s done by the Army Corps of Engineers and by FEMA. It’s been incredible. They did four hospitals in two days or three days, in New York. And they’re, like, incredible structures. What a job they’ve been doing. And they’re doing them all over the country.
So far $1.5 trillion.
Another $72 billion:
* $45 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund, supporting our
state, local, and tribal leaders.
* $27 billion for the development of vaccines, therapies, and
other public health response efforts, including $16 billion to build up the Strategic National Stockpile with critical stockpiles. And I’m going to — we have tremendous supplies coming into the stockpile, and you’ll be seeing that and hearing about it in a little bit because we’re doing a news conference at 5:30 on what’s happening.
$4.5 billion more:
So you have also $3.5 billion to states to expand childcare benefits for healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the frontlines of this crisis, and $1 billion for securing supplies under the Defense Protection Act. And, as you know, I’ve enacted the act. We’ve used it three or four times. I pulled it back three times because the companies came through, in the end. They didn’t need the act. It’s been great leverage.
That’s $1.5725 trillion total, identified by the President.
But, Mitch, I’d like — I’d love to say a few words because you — this man worked 24 hours a day for a long time. This is the result. It’s the biggest ever — ever approved in Congress: 6.2 bill- — $6.2 trillion. So, you know, we used to get used to the billion. It used to be million, then it was billion, now it’s trillion. And it’s going to go a long way. It’s going to make a lot of people very happy.
What are they doing with the other $4.6275 trillion?
95-0
Mr. President, why did you sign this bill?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What are they doing with the other $4.6275 trillion? “
Where’s Hunter ? Where’s Pelosi’s son? Where is Kerry’s son? Where is Mitt Romney’s top aid ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes Hunter’s Chinese $1.5 billion look like a drop in the bucket.
LikeLike
Relax and watch. PDT has a plan… he survived 3 1/2 years of BS.. he can handle this. He is rebuilding the middle class and the small businesses of the United States..
LikeLike
$1.5765 trillion
$4.6235 trillion balance
Does ANYONE here know ANYONE that has this Covid-19 virus?
Anyone? How many of us do?
I believe I did read a comment here that someone did, but ONE comment.
I don’t know anyone with it, haven’t heard of anyone with it and from a very large circle of people that I interact with personally and professionally and including all those I “know” from the internet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Hanks says he has it.
He’s a TOOL.
A talented one, yet
Still a TOOL.
Imo
I know of no one who has it, first hand or second hand.
Someone on the radio made a great point. All the stories quoting some health worker always quote them as an anonymous source when claiming that hospitals are being overwhelmed. How hard would it be to have a reporter take a tally of people being admitted to a hospital? Likely because the numbers don’t support the narrative.
I also heard a news update where they said schools will remain closed but still be open to provide free meals and daycare. I guess only learning exposes kids to the Wuhan virus. 😕
more winning.this has to have pelosi and schumer fuming.https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/27/trump-congress-coronavirus-relief-oversight-152560
Pelosi is toast.. on TV she is incoherent. She overplayed her hand and allowed PDT/Senate over three days to expose the pork. PDT was able to strip out most of the pork and the ballot harvesting out of this bill. She was not invited to the WH for the signing and PDT no longer needs her… PDT gave them money for the Kennedy Center.. as a token…
If anyone would be so kind to explain. 6.2 Trillion dollars. Where does this money come from? Is it borrowed? and if so, from whom?
There are those who believe that’s what is causing the TP shortage. The Fed is buying it all up and will use it to print that 6.2 Trillion dollars on. People used to talk about rolls of money – this would literally be it.
Money don’t get everything, it’s true
What it don’t get, I can’t use
[Now, give me money (That’s what I want)
That’s what I want (That’s what I want)
That’s what I want, yeah (That’s what I want)
That’s what I want, whoa
– The Beatles
President Trump knows how to manage money. For the first time since I ever thought about Social Security, I am not worried. If congress can pass $2.2 trillion (or more) on a flu virus, I no longer have doubts about the Social Security system remaining solvent practically forever.
Almost every business transaction today is conducted via Digital Dollars. The amount of Digital Dollar transactions every day trounces cash payments. When is the last time you paid your car, home, phone, internet, cable, gas, or electric bill in cash? Pay by check? Digital Dollars delivered by snail mail. Checks are expensive! Which is why checks are going the way of the typewriter.
$2.2 trillion (with a T) and possibly up to over $6 trillion. Classic Trump.
All created by a couple of key strokes on the computer. Our amazing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin knows all about it. Digital “check” payments will be delivered to your personal bank account in a couple of weeks to help make up what we lost in consumer spending.
If you don’t have an online bank account, a check will be sent in the mail. Might take a little bit longer, but it’ll get there.
Human production is unlimited. Unlimited production requires an unlimited supply of money.
Digital $ is INFINITE because so long as humans live on Earth, the amount of money necessary to finance every human being is literally infinite so long as humans live in a free and open society.
Trillions of Digital Dollars is nothing in the grand scheme of infinite human production.
Seize the means of production, and human productivity will grind to a halt – like now.
America is experiencing what it’s like to live in FEAR of an invisible enemy.
The invisible enemy is Communism and its twisted sister Socialism.
A wicked virus that came from Russia and China many moons ago.
I know Trump was backed into a corner, I know Trump was backed into a corner, I know Trump was backed into a corner, I know Trump was backed into a corner….
It helps! I read all 880 pages of the CARES ACT, I know Trump was backed into a corner….
My new Mantra
It’s the only place to be when the trap door opens.
Dontcha know
Obama+Bush 2008 stimulus was 12% while Trump’s 2.2 signed is 10. All in GDP equivalents.
Retired Magistrate here: Reply to Human Condition: I have a good friend in Maine whose son became ill, got tested and the test came back positive for the coronavirus. He is in his 40’s and has underlying health issues. He is miserable with it; however, not bad enough to be hospitalized and should be OK.
I think my husband and I may have had it in January. Wasn’t exactly a cold, but not the flu either. Very tired, cough and just didn’t feel well. We got over it in about 10 days. Of course we now have seasonal allergies, but that is a different problem.
Hope this answers your question.
