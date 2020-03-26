Tom Donohue and U.S. CoC Beg White House: Please Don’t Stop Buying From China, We’ll Lose Our Manufacturing Investments….

You knew it was going to happen… The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (President Tom Donohue) begins having apoplectic fits at the thought of even stronger Trump administration policies that might undercut their Chinese manufacturing investments.
The U.S. CoC is the biggest stakeholder of U.S. multinational companies doing business in China. The Trump administration has been warning them for years to put America First in their business plans; and now with the Chinese Pandemic showing just how dangerous it is for critical manufacturing to be made in the U.S.A, chamber President Tom Donohue is pleading to keep the U.S. dependent on China.
Keep in mind, this is the EXACT SAME group who said the steel and aluminum tariffs were going to cause massive inflation driving up the price of all consumer goods and cars by thousands of dollars… It never happened; because the CoC are manipulative liars.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House plans to expand “Buy America” mandates to the medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors could worsen shortages of urgently needed medicines and delay discovery of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, over 80 business groups warned.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and dozens of other business and trade groups urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and other top U.S. officials to drop plans for the order, arguing it would also damage U.S. trading relationship for years to come.
“Preventing federal agencies from sourcing medical equipment and pharmaceutical ingredients from abroad … would only exacerbate the supply shortages racking the United States,” said a letter from the groups, which was also addressed to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a long-time trade hawk who is crafting the order, told Fox News late on Wednesday evening that he expected movement on the issue shortly. (read more)
Our battle against the U.S. Chamber of Crony Commerce has been ongoing for many years. When Donald Trump came down the escalator, our initial support was based on the possibility President Trump would crush the influence of the CoC and all its minions.
Donohue is the disgusting bile, the residue, that remains after the pus is drained from the swamp. Donohue is the pusher of a Wall Street toxic infection that damn near destroyed the economy of the United States.
The CoC were the primary architects of Clinton, Bush and Obama trade agreements including the insufferable TPP. All three previous administrations sub-contracted the writing of trade agreements to Donohue and his corrupt Wall Street corporate cronies.
The CoC is by far the largest lobbying group in Washington DC and they spend tens of millions trying to retain their Chinese investments. This group will never see quarter from us….
Let’s see a listing of how much each of the congress and senate members each profited from the top lobbyist’s organizations, and how many years they have been accepting their filthy lucre. I want to be able to see exactly how much the economy of the USA means to these greedy bastards.
I hate to be critical of the Chamber’s approach, but they’ve had almost 3-1/2 years now to develop a new political strategy since the Presidential candidate they attempted to defeat won the office.
And it’s not like they didn’t know his views on international trade, if for no other reason than HE TOLD EVERYONE WHAT HE’D DO EVERY NIGHT on the campaign trail, specifically by restructuring our disastrous job killing trade deals with N America and China.
So the Chamber and its Roundtable have no one to blame but themselves, and if their business leaders had any sense at all (which they haven’t displayed thus far), they would begin by immediately dispatching Mr Donohue!
7 of the top 8 lobbyists are either manufacturing or medical-related, all but the Realtors association. Does anybody wonder why 90%+ of our medical supplies and pharmaceuticals are manufactured overseas, mostly in China?
Ban China. And Ban the U.S. Chamber of Chinese Commerce.
What a disgusting danger these Globalists in American masks have wrought onto this nation.
Send them all to China.
Why would you, ‘..hate to be critical of the Chamber’s approach..’
I guess you forgot that, ‘there are trillions and trillions of dollars at stake.’
They will never deviate from their mission.
They had no intention of changing their investment tactics. They chose to go all out war on President Trump. They have no one to blame but themselves. The hate is strong in this group.
They took the safety and security of America for granted.
The U.S. Chamber of Chinese Commerce traded the Safety of Americans for a cheap buck in the Chinese Dictatorship’s Slave Factories.
They salute Greed and Avarice while playing the American People for suckers.
Donahue is over 80 years old. Time to retire. MAGA is the name of the game now. Change or get lost.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Donahue’s most striking innovation has been to offer individual companies and industries the chance to use the chamber as a means of anonymously pursuing their own political ends.” Major corporations donate funds to the Chamber, earmarked for particular political topics, and the Chamber spends them under its own name.
The Chamber is the largest lobbying group in the U.S., spending more money than any other lobbying organization on a yearly basis.
Donohue is a slimy little lizard and cares for no one except big business. He was against the wall. He was against cutting back on work visas. He is for healthcare for illegals. In other words, he is a Demorat!
They didn’t care about DJT’s campaigning, though HRC was a shoe in.
…and he’s been talking about it for 25+ years.
The CoC as well as the Business Roundtable act as an agents for the Chinese Communist Party that have ruined main street over a period of decades. They are the enemy within.
Are they not traitors…18USC: Ch. 115 Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities?
The CoC were once believed that they were protecting American company and thus American workers; but it turn out that they are the enemy within and beginning 2020 they should be treated like a economical traitor by all Americans… The CoC should no longer be permitted to Lobby Senators and Congressmen in favor of International Corporations.
And every last American should refuse to buy anything made in China.
I distinctly remember the reprehensible BJ Clinton saying “there shouldn’t be just one superpower” with that smirk on his face – sometime after he allowed Loral to sell missile technology to the Chinese. Remember all the funny money and the closeness between China and the Clintons and Al Gore getting big money from monks who had taken a vow of poverty?
I despise the Clintons because to me the mainstreamed “corruption without shame” and too many have been so eager to follow in raping the USA for personal fun and profit. No punishment would be too much …but instead they’ve really had none.
Don’t get me started….
Margarite2 you intrigue me, Please do enlighten me on AL TheGoracle getting money from monks. You mean real Catholic monks like friends of our Pope?
I believe they were Buddhist.
But Gore said it was alright to break the law because there was no controlling legal authority.
The Clintons received 100’s of millions from China via the Canadian Anonymous Clinton Giustra “Charity” which then funneled the money to New York.
Never investigated. The Department of Injustice covered and continues to cover for China.
‘Don’t get me started…’ Too bad AG Barr doesn’t feel like you.
What will the Libtards do when Trump emerges from this Chinese virus all the stronger! They will be apoplectic! I predict the markets will be back to full strength and over the 30000 mark by election day! Count on it!
I am with you and also see a 30,000 Dow Jones be election day. All markets have cycles going back to way before Jesus. There are cycles within cycles. This present correction was long overdue and just needed a catalyst to facilitate what comes naturally throughout a long, long history.
Has the US CoC registered under FARA yet?
When I add up the columns on this table and realize that it easily adds up to “tens of billions of dollars,” and when I consider that all of that money is being divided upon the 100 members of the Senate and 435 Representatives …
Exactly what am I missing here?
And – if I may say – “WTF do 535 human beings plan to do with all that ill-gotten money?”
It gives them ample time to interfere like some kind of big-shot in foreign countries, laundering foreign-aid money and getting their kids on lucrative board-of-directors positions.
In 2016, an experienced businessman who made himself a billionaire many times over stepped onto the political scene with one profoundly-important point:
It sounds so simple. In fact, it is so simple. How many treaties and other international agreements might we have avoided if the negotiators in question actually knew one damned thing(!) about the fine “Art Of The Deal?” 🤦♂️
Hey Tom, you can go pound sand along with the CoC and the BR. Greedy Commie lovers. You’ve had 3 1/2 years to come back home. We hope you lose every stinking dime you invested in China.
And that goes for you, too, Paul Ryan. Loser!
Paul Ryan is worse than Benedict Arnold ever was. Total traitor.
And every corrupt politicians in both parties. Those scum sold out the American worker. Think about that.
The national COC and Business Roundtable have been lobbyists for the Chicoms for years. They have undercut American manufacturers and small business for decades and are not patriots at all, but only interested in promoting the greed of big businesses.
Only the local COCs are legit in towns around the country to help their own communities, but the national has a completely different agenda that undercuts the local chambers.
There are certain organizations within the country that work against U.S. interests, and the COC and Business Roundtable are two of them.
“Only the local COCs are legit in towns around the country to help their own communities…” -Tom Hansen
Perhaps we should go to our local CoC chapters and lodge a complaint or two against the CoC National organization….
I think Tom Donohue needs to go visit their Chinese manufacturing investments.
Along the way, he can collect other globalists from France, Spain, Italy and Iran.
I am sure they would love to see their Chinese manufacturing investments too.
After which, Donohue can rely solely upon goods and medicines from their Chinese manufacturing investments. We don’t want him back.
In short hand, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and dozens of other business and trade groups are in competition with American manufacturers. Now they are complaining about being on the wrong side.
President Trump should get Donohoe to call off the dogs in the news media and let this dumpster fire end!
Interesting documentary about how China is “different” from the US:
https://www.thechinahustlefilm.com/
A “Big Short” type documentary about many companies from China that went public in the US, all based on fraud. Interesting details: Big Four Accounting firms in China are not part of the US Big Four. They comply with Chinese rules. One Chinese rule in particular, it is not illegal to defraud Americans.
Donohue makes me think of ‘Hookie the Goblin’ from the old Raggidy Ann and Raddidy Andy stories.
Wow that lobbying list is the progressives fantasy island! Scary.
Part of the problems we are facing now, and the shortages of medicines to come stem from these anti-American business people working with the Chinese for the benefit of giving massive power to the Chinese government.
If you work with evil regimes, you might get a lot of wealth, but you could also lose everything when it comes time to pay for working with evil. I find it difficult to feel bad for them if they are in poor positions now that they sold out the country for their own benefit. Cry me a river over your exploits now being in jeopardy. Any business can and should fail if you make piss poor decisions. They chose poorly.
Chinese manufacturing investment? Donohue is worse then bile. These people are anti-American treasonous traitors. And then there is the people in congress?
Congress you had better start hearing what the people are saying, because you are inviting bigger troubles than a flu virus.
A lot of the stock market loss, was because MultiNat.’s realized just how leverage they were with their China investments. Greed created rose colored glasses
Hey Tom (you look like Ted knight in caddy shack), if you like china so much, I can get you a great deal on property in Wuhan.
I am well past being DONE with China and Chinese crap, poisonous materials, ingestibles, as well as the effect on American employment. This is a national security issue and high time we get rid of them as best we can.
Here is the CoC main number.
Headquarters
Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America
1615 H Street, NW
Washington, DC 20062-2000
Phone
Main Number: 202-659-6000
I’m sure it’s after hours but will call them tomorrow and let them have it.
Also, for those in my district 22 in Ohio, for the State Senate election, the top two candidates are Romanchuk and Falconi. Romanchuk is the favored Big Club Republican and I saw is endorsed by Jim Jordan. However, I go to his webpage and I see a whole host of endorsements including the Chamber of Commerce. NO THANKS! I voted Falconi early the day before they shut it down.
Mitch “Turtle” McConnell is owned by the CoC, lock, stock, and barrel. He won’t go quietly into the good night on this. He’ll screw Trump (and all of us) every way he can to hold on to his money and power.
Tom Donohue = Swamp Rat. Make no mistake he is the creator of “that giant sucking sound” …as Ross Perot pointed out.
When we’ve had enough we should use him as the battering ram to knock down the damn and drain that swamp fast. He is emblematic, like the Wuhan Flu, of what globalism really means, death.
Mickey reflects my sentiments exactly.
I save my aluminum cans and take them to the recycler every year. The price is usually 50-55 cents a pound. A few months ago I only got 29 cents a pound so the tariffs had a opposite effect. The prices went down not up.
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment as does that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
DJT is overturning the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling the country.
They will realize what a big mistake terrifying the public was. Now that the President has signed those emergency executive orders recently, he truly is the God Emperor, with all the power he needs to bring the medical supply chain back home.
The Turtle’s umbilical cord is attached to Thomas. Donohue of the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Crony Capitalism and Serf Labor.
The upper echelon is an absolute crime syndicate. That they’ve been allowed to make insider trade deals, dismantle our manufacturing base and ship our jobs overseas is all you need to see how utterly corrupt our politicians are
Breaking up this little club of slimy scumbags would go far in removing the stench of special interest influence and corruption in our halls of power
Please remember PAUL RYAN is sleeping with these whores. He let us down, and led us down–failing to stand with We The People and our Representative, Donald Trump when it mattered; pussy-footing around and losing the House of Representatives ON PURPOSE to the Dems, in effort to prop up Donohue and his traitorous minions. Never Forget! PAUL RYAN is responsible for Nancy Pelosi being the Speaker of the House and all that means. Now, think about this: Mitch McConnell is the same Globalist/traitor/Chinese Communist-loving scum. His family literally takes $millions of dollars from the ChiComs. Trump will expose them further as this mis-placed phony virus scandal is cut open and laid at the feet of the Globalists scum.
Trump by a LANDSLIDE of historic proportions re-elected in November.
Paul Ryan moved out of his small town Janesville WI home after generations, hasn’t been back. Can’t
Where are the f’n strings in this bailout? If a major corporation takes our money they should be forced to relocate any manufacturing operations/production contracts back to the US within three years. Marshal Plan 2.0 style. If this is too egregious a request then the corporation should fail, go through bankruptcy, and let someone else buy their assets, penny on the dollar, and proceed to do it better.
The CoC really has a lousy hand to play right now. Best they lay low for awhile……..or forever would be even better. 😁
All they have to do is keep up the drum beat and defeat Trump… then in 2021 it’s right back to outsourcing and no borders and closing US factories and politicians rolling in their corrupt legislation. And imagine the intelligence agencies when they get back in power and squelch all the oversight. Kind of like Ted Nugent… ‘It’s a free for all”.
Sundance, I’m a newcomer. A fellow Trumplican has been referencing you for sometime. This is the best site I’ve ever seen. The content, the level of detail, the tangible references and consistency makes your work a breath of fresh air. Thank you for your diligence in your commitment to our great nation. You’re a true Patriot!!
Foreign Investment Board braces for Chinese takeovers of distressed Australian assets
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/foreign-investment-board-braces-for-chinese-takeovers-of-distressed-australian-assets-20200326-p54e3z.html
Chinese developers in Australia bought up a massive load of medical supplies in January when the virus was raging in Wuhan and repacked into boxes with their logo and flew it on a private jet to China
Now theres a massive shortage of those items in Australia and doctors either have no masks ad gowns and in ED are being told to reuse them.
Hand sanitiser is unvaialable to buy at any shop
Chinese-backed company’s mission to source Australian medical supplies
https://www.smh.com.au/national/chinese-backed-company-s-mission-to-source-australian-medical-supplies-20200325-p54du8.html
——
Second developer flies 82 tonnes of medical supplies to China
https://www.smh.com.au/national/second-developer-flies-82-tonnes-of-medical-supplies-to-china-20200326-p54e8n.html
What a pig. It doesn’t mean anything to them that China infected the whole planet and India and China are refusing to export necessary items, like medicine, that they manufacture for us.
I also can’t believe how many people think Nancy Pelosi saved us from doing a deal that is nothing but a slush fund for corporations. The press is so corrupt.
