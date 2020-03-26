Tom Donohue and U.S. CoC Beg White House: Please Don’t Stop Buying From China, We’ll Lose Our Manufacturing Investments….

You knew it was going to happen… The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (President Tom Donohue) begins having apoplectic fits at the thought of even stronger Trump administration policies that might undercut their Chinese manufacturing investments.

The U.S. CoC is the biggest stakeholder of U.S. multinational companies doing business in China. The Trump administration has been warning them for years to put America First in their business plans; and now with the Chinese Pandemic showing just how dangerous it is for critical manufacturing to be made in the U.S.A, chamber President Tom Donohue is pleading to keep the U.S. dependent on China.

Keep in mind, this is the EXACT SAME group who said the steel and aluminum tariffs were going to cause massive inflation driving up the price of all consumer goods and cars by thousands of dollars… It never happened; because the CoC are manipulative liars.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House plans to expand “Buy America” mandates to the medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors could worsen shortages of urgently needed medicines and delay discovery of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, over 80 business groups warned.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and dozens of other business and trade groups urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and other top U.S. officials to drop plans for the order, arguing it would also damage U.S. trading relationship for years to come. “Preventing federal agencies from sourcing medical equipment and pharmaceutical ingredients from abroad … would only exacerbate the supply shortages racking the United States,” said a letter from the groups, which was also addressed to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a long-time trade hawk who is crafting the order, told Fox News late on Wednesday evening that he expected movement on the issue shortly. (read more)

Our battle against the U.S. Chamber of Crony Commerce has been ongoing for many years. When Donald Trump came down the escalator, our initial support was based on the possibility President Trump would crush the influence of the CoC and all its minions.

Donohue is the disgusting bile, the residue, that remains after the pus is drained from the swamp. Donohue is the pusher of a Wall Street toxic infection that damn near destroyed the economy of the United States.

The CoC were the primary architects of Clinton, Bush and Obama trade agreements including the insufferable TPP. All three previous administrations sub-contracted the writing of trade agreements to Donohue and his corrupt Wall Street corporate cronies.

The CoC is by far the largest lobbying group in Washington DC and they spend tens of millions trying to retain their Chinese investments. This group will never see quarter from us….

