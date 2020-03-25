It Begins – Cheesecake Factory Tells Landlords Nationwide They Will Not Pay Rent April 1st…

Think about this… How weak and tenuous does a corporate financial position need to be such that being closed for one week means informing all nationwide landlords of your inability to pay the rent next week? Consider this example:
CALIFORNIA – The Cheesecake Factory, one of the most popular sit-down restaurant chains in the country, says it will not be able to make upcoming rent payments for any of its storefronts on April 1 because of significant loss of income due to the coronavirus crisis.
[…] Company chairman and CEO David Overton writes, “Due to these extraordinary events, I am asking for your patience, and frankly, your help.” He continues, “we appreciate our landlords’ understanding given the exigency of the current situation.” The letter says that the company hopes to resume paying rent as soon as possible.
[…] The Cheesecake Factory was founded in Beverly Hills in 1972 and maintains its original location on Beverly Drive, with 39 locations in California. In total, it operates 294 restaurants in 39 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Toronto, Canada. In 2019, the company also acquired Phoenix-based Fox Restaurants, including North Italia, Flower Child, and The Henry. Most of the company’s landlords are malls, including Simon and Westfield. (read more)
This is one small example; however, it is an opportunity to imagine the beginning of a process were Blue team corporations start to tell Red team financiers they are refusing to pay their debts.
.
Expand the mindset to individuals… dependent democrats (blue team), and social justice activists, assemble to tell landlords (red team) they will not pay the rent. It’s going to take off like wildfire.
Can you imagine the size of the smile on Bernie Sanders face if this level of social turmoil were to begin on a national scale?
Think about it…. Very carefully.
The blue team tells auto-lenders we won’t make the car payment etc. It is a social upheaval that starts small, most dismiss it, but it spreads through the “social justice” and “resistance” community just like the coronavirus itself.
Bernie/AOC cheer the new shift and empowerment “of the people”…
See where this has the potential to go? The Democrat Socialists align perfectly with Antifa, Occupy Wall Street and the various “dream defender” groups. You think the yellow vest uprisings were significant….
Perhaps we are about to find out what COVID-19 is all about.
We keep watching.
The government ordered them to shut down. They CANNOT do business at all. And restaurants are a cash-flow business sector. No money in, they ain’t going to be able to cover their accounts payable.
Remember, this also hit when quarterly and annual taxes are due. And the gubmint (at all levels) isn’t going to let them off THAT hook.
Maybe what we need to do is have a bill holiday. Government pays to have lights/telecom on, rents on hold, mortgages on hold, recurring bills on hold, no interest accrues, and everything gets adjusted and settled after the all-clear sounds. And we just pretend this month didn’t happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They wrote the letter on March 18th.
LikeLike
Then perhaps Cheesecake was headed toward the exit anyway, and this was a convenient excuse..?
LikeLike
OK, so it showed that someone in their accounting department looked at the numbers that they could anticipate from the second half of the month getting clobbered, and hoisted signal flags OSCAR and SIERRA.
LikeLike
Good point. When the local, state and federal Govts’ coffers near empty, there will be a remarkable reawakening on their part.
LikeLike
March is typically the slowest month because people have to pay taxes in April.
LikeLike
Senate voting on cover package right now.
Need 60 to pass.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?470652-1/senate-voting-economic-stimulus-bill&live=
LikeLike
It’s actually a smart business move. They’ll need the cash on hand to restart the business once the closures end. With no way of knowing when the lockdown ends they can’t plan expenditures. They’re not financially healthy anyway so I suspect they’re planning chapter 11.
LikeLike
Well, it has started in Colorado – our evil dim governor just shut the state down – “shelter in place” till 4/11. Now for us the s**t is getting real. We’ll see what happens in Denver, the Springs, and other progressive ratholes when people get tired of being imprisoned in their homes in this state. God help us.
LikeLike
Of course the Blue team is and will pull out every stop they can to collapse civil, Constitutional America, that is a given.
There are additional givens.
Among those are principles such as “battles are won or lost before they are fought”.
and
In a cat-fight brawl to win the high ground, “be there the firstest with the mostest.”
Keep cool, plan and execute. Keep healthy, maintain provisions as practicable, network with like minds, practice skills.
Resources, preparedness and flexibility will be powerful, whatever degree of madness we encounter.
Oh. And find at least a moment or two to enjoy each day. They are all precious, smile at the morning sun even if it is obscured by clouds. You know where it is. One never knows for sure what follows when lacing boots after rolling out of the rack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very simple response. If you cannot cope with a weeks closure. You have no business being in business.
Does anyone have the profit/loss sheet on this company for last year?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think maybe the point here is that it isn’t necessarily the business or individuals actual inability to pay their rent, but that they now have a built in excuse for not doing so. Cheesecake Factory may be in that weak of a financial situation, but others may just cry poor in order to get bailout money.
LikeLike
🙄 … “I detect an excuse.”
(How do I say this nicely …?) First of all, if you’re gonna call yourself a “Cheesecake Factory,” then you’d better have the world’s most incredible cheesecake – which, frankly, you don’t. (Not by a long shot, IMHO.) Then, you’d better have an amazing set of non-cake offerings to satisfy the hordes of people who ostensibly came to you for dinner in pursuit of your fabulous desserts.
Nope … I really don’t think that you can blame your flawed concept and subsequent lackadaisical execution on a virus. Nice try. (“Buh-bye!”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to this establishment once.
I was so utterly turned off by the huge selection of entrees.
If anyone has ever watched ‘Restaurant Impossible’ the host is forever telling owners that a huge menu is a big no-no, for a couple of reasons: 1) it is a turn off to customers(!), and 2) it requires waaay to much inventory.
LikeLike
Doesn’t POTUS already have the National Guard in some of these blue states?
They will have a hard time protesting if their governors/mayors have closed their cities.
The National Guard will have to go in and end it.
I don’t see how POTUS let’s that go on.
LikeLike
“Expand the mindset to individuals… dependent democrats (blue team), and social justice activists, assemble to tell landlords (red team) they will not pay the rent. It’s going to take off like wildfire.”
This has already started to happen. I saw a post on reddit from a landowner who said his 32 tenants are refusing to pay rent until the crisis has passed. That rent besides being used for the upkeep of the building is also his source of income.
And with courts closed, and evictions being stopped he has no recourse.
LikeLike
Looks like the demonrats had this whole thing planned out some time ago. They’ll keep their states shutdown for as long as possible in order to ruin PDJT’s economy and grab the free bailout money at the same time.
Some legal organization needs to go for a nationwide injunction to stop what is being done here. And that’s if they can even go for such an injunction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God, in his infinite wisdom, knew the exact right person to place at the head of our country.
President Trump can do the job as long as we faithful continue to cover his six.
*a nation prays for you Mr. President
LikeLike
The landlord can’t get another tenant.
I had a lease in a huge bank tower owned and run by one of the 3 largest banks. It had clauses to protect me and their breech would be laying off janitors. Under the law, courthouse is closed and lawyers can’t go to work.
LikeLike
It’s already happening with smalltime landlords:
PLEASE HELP. My tenants organized and are saying they won’t pay rent this month. ALL OF THEM. What can I do?
LikeLike
So the crash in property values.
LikeLike
Still keeping my pitchfork on ice………..For now
LikeLike