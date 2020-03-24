NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Blasts FEMA For Not Providing Ventilators He Refused to Order in 2015….

Earlier today New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted FEMA during a press conference for sending 400 medical ventilators when his state needs 30,000. WATCH:

.

However, in 2015 the New York State Department of Health specifically studied the issue, warned about a critical lack of ventilators during a pandemic, and the New York Governor made a specific decision NOT to order them: [pdf link here]

So Andrew Cuomo is blasting FEMA today for not providing something he choose not to order and prepare for in 2015. That’s a little bit unfair and hypocritical, no?