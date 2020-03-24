NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Blasts FEMA For Not Providing Ventilators He Refused to Order in 2015….

Earlier today New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted FEMA during a press conference for sending 400 medical ventilators when his state needs 30,000. WATCH:
However, in 2015 the New York State Department of Health specifically studied the issue, warned about a critical lack of ventilators during a pandemic, and the New York Governor made a specific decision NOT to order them: [pdf link here]
So Andrew Cuomo is blasting FEMA today for not providing something he choose not to order and prepare for in 2015. That’s a little bit unfair and hypocritical, no?
Cuomo is a useless piece of garbage — that is a Democrat. Doubtless lots of money has gone to lots of frivolous liberal bull puckey issues…
Yeah, but they must of given up making him the chosen one. They are trotting out uncle Joe again. 🤣🤣
Cuomo saw Trump’s poll numbers. Cuomo also realized he is being setup to destroy New York financially. I don’t think he wants that to be his legacy. He also saw how they kicked Bloomberg to the curb after the DNC mugged him.
Not so fast. Stumblin mumblin Joe coughed on camera in a CNN interview today, saying he hasn’t been tested yet.
Last winter 360,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu virus and 60,000 died. Did anybody complain about a shortage of hospital beds or ventilators then????
Kinda doesn’t add up does it? Today there are only 1700 patients deemed serious or critical. Why do they need all the hospital beds. Are they putting mild cases in hospital beds.
And the more the media covers it up and slobbers all over him, the more Cuomo and the MSM are discredit. Cripes, Trump turning 🍋 lemons into lemonade. Did Lawfare invent the coronavirus???
Keep this in mind while the DNC keeps pumping up this cretin as their savior for the doddering Plugs’ laughable “campaign”…
My governor Cuomo is the Platonic ideal of a d–ch-b-g. Glad the rest of the country can see what a moron NYers saw fit to elect. And yeah he totally intends to be President.
“That’s a little bit unfair and hypocritical, no?”
That is our governor for you. I had to stop watching because of his hypocrisy of “saving the elderly” while promoting and encouraging the wholesale slaughter of the unborn.
I was hoping this all was going to be the beginning of a beautiful friendship – the wonderful comments by our Gov. Newsom here in California and the compliments earlier on from Gov. Cuomo for President Trump –
very disappointed with Gov. Cuomo’s comment regarding the ventilators – I had really hoped he had become a truly great governor and leader, but if this is all about running for President and someone is yanking his chain, “the price of our support for your Presidency, Andy, is that you need to cool it on complimenting Trump”
and what I am thinking is that the Democratic leadership that is located in Chicago really has no intention of promoting Andy as President, they have someone else in mind – but they can’t have any kind of positive leadership coalescing outside of their control –
but then something else, way back on September 25, 2019, he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Lee and I was wondering back then if he was planning to get back together with his wife as part of a plan to run for President . . .
he would be ready to hit the ground running should the planets align in a certain way
I was amazed that New Yorkers reelected him after his comment that “America was never that great”.
I give Cuomo credit for consistency.
He believes an activist, overriding Federal Gov’t is necessary to save us from ourselves …including his own 2015 self .
Little piggy Cuomo seems to have made his house out of straw.
This is Cuomo. He follows the same vein as his narcissist in chief always did, he blames others for his short comings.
Nothing is ever Andy’s fault.
Even his bid for replacing the license plates which was a money grab and a means to push through the plate choice to be the Mario Cuomo Bridge, after spending tons to develop the new plates, gets scrapped when he is called out for the move.
The man is a crook. Just like his old man was. And he is not intelligent.
But the propaganda machine covers for him because he is a leftist. He has the D next to his name so that makes every lie he utters OK.
Fredo’s brother is a loathsome liar. Who knew?
I am convinced fredo-1 is hellbent of proving propaganda for the very fake news hysterical drive by media that the President and the Task Force are lying. He says one thing on the daily calls with the President then does his “pressers” and says something completely different. VP Pence said earlier today they have 2,000 ventilators to NY and 2,000 more on the way. Does big fredo expect the President and Task Force to magically produce ventilators? Why the need for 40,000 ventilators? Are there 40,000 cases in NY? Did NY have zero emergency rooms, zero hospitals, zero critical carer units before this began? Like all evilcrats the man is just evil and sick.
NY has as of today about 25000 positive tested cases. This does not mean they are all critical. Como says 400, actually getting 4000. He was asking the Feds to empty their reserve, selfish, irresponsible!!!
They are probably planning to resell the ventilators elsewhere. And who knows what else they have hoarded like Puerto Rico. Buncha crooks, shutting down NY hospitals for decades… now suddenly, they *care*
Andrew,cuomo,is disgusting!He voted with other demo-rats,to kill little babies up until the mother’s due date! What a disgusting,sick dude! New York,should of voted him out years ago,andrew,cuomo,and his cnn,brother,fredo,Cuomo stink!
PDJT mentioned exactly this in the FOX town-hall l earlier today (which was excellent). And he just announced an additional 4,000 ventilators are getting delivered to New York in the press conference that just ended.
I think Cuomo is going to have his plate really full with all of the NYC and state-wide problems from this pandemic for a long time. Maybe too long to be a viable alternative to Joe Biden this time around, although if he can “save NY”, he will have a lead on any 2024 dems running for the nomination.
It is going to be hard for Cuomo to blame the President for this when he and his task force just today spent 1/2 of their press conference detailing everything they are doing to help New York because of it’s very high infection rate. And Cuomo is going to need a lot more help from the President going forward.
And De Blasio’s role will probably be minimized, as he is not up to the task at hand.
I’d be hard pressed to know what task DeBlasio was up to,.. no?
Thanks for doing the job the MSM just refuses to do, SD. That’s why I always check here first before reading anything elsewhere.
Keep up the good work!
When will these morons learn that the internet is forever and it only takes a minute to find anything you ever said or did?
America Capitalism vs Cuomo’s Communism
If you catch anyone praising this authoritarian for the job he’s doing, please show them this. He also gave a state-wide shutdown, threatened New Yorkers about being out and about, told conservatives they are wanted, etc.
Yea and Deblasio also praised and thanked Dr. Peter Navarro for the job he is doing getting New York City the PPE supplies they are requesting just this morning.
starting to see #cuomo2020 trending…I think a new candidate will be emerging soon.
Trump: We’re there to help them.
Standard Alinsky – do bad things and then blame others for what you did.
