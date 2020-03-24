Kudlow Breakout – NEC Director Explains The Main Street Economic Package….

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow explains the overall picture of the legislative package as coordinated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the White House economic team. The overall financial package is $6 trillion. $4 trillion of that amount is federal reserve lending authority in case needed. $2 trillion is direct economic assistance.
Democrats are still attempting to add their K-Street pet projects (foreign aid grants, performing arts contributions, union payoffs, election modifications, funds to expand abortion services, subsidies for wind farms, restrictions on cow flatulence, funds for Hollywood productions, airline emissions, turtle training classes and various social engineering topics) to the spending package. That battle continues….
.
I work in a factory, Sparta TN, and this morning there was plenty of snarl I the air over the Dems stunt over the cloture vote. Sen Marsha Blackburn likened them to the Stepford Wives
Sparta is a great town
I’m very interested in how the loan for small businesses will work. Minnesota is currently offering us debt at 3.5 percent to save us LOL They want us to finance the damn fallout. I’m wondering if my 2 person painting business will even qualify for any federal programs. Hopefully I won’t need to think about it if Trump can open things up again soon.
I’m thinking the same. Pay them interest order to keep my doors open?
$50k small business adjustable rate loan at prime +%1 amortized over 10yr but due in 5yr….to pay my employees and landlord? Huh?
Exactly, Frank! Just end the circus quickly and get Americans back to work. We don’t need a handout!
Exactly. You don’t burn down the house to get rid of bedbugs.
Sequester the old and immune compromised, isolate the sick, quarantine the exposed and let the rest of us go back to work.
Lay on supplies of generic hydroxychlroquine and azithromax for treatment of the sick. Done.
I read that the senate bill that was being put together could extend you a “loan” as a mechanism to get you the money, and then money paid for employee wages, rent, etc. would be forgiven in terms of paying back the money. To me, this means using that mechanism/conduit as an existing path to get you money to use to keep your business afloat. This is for companies with 500 employees or less.
I’ve been hearing the message of what they want to achieve, but unsure of how they will do it using existing mechanisms since they don’t have time to create new ones.
Another that comes to mind is to use state unemployment insurance mechanisms to apply for/get money to people like cooks in restaurants, but them supplement it from the federal government to the state programs. That would allow the government to direct deposit into the accounts via that mechanism.
I heard “forebearance,” not “forgiven.”
From March 24, 2020 Coronavirus Presser …
____
MR. LARRY KUDLOW
“This package will be the single-largest Main Street assistance program in the history of the United States. The single-largest Main Street assistance program in the history of the United States.
“Phase two delivered the sick leave for individuals — hourly workers, families, and so forth.
“Phase three, a significant package for small businesses. Loan guarantees will be included. We’re going to take out expenses and lost revenues. As the President said, eligibility requires worker retention. We will maintain the people eligible. We’ll maintain their payrolls during this crisis period. And, on top of that, we will have direct deposit checks of roughly $3,000 for a family of four and that will bridge to enhanced, plussed-up unemployment insurance benefits that will essentially take those up to full wages. This is one, two, three, four.”
—–
“Now, don’t forget there’s income tax deferrals for individuals and corporations without interest and penalties. There is student loan interest and principle deferrals without any penalties.
“And finally, I want to mention, the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Refund. That will be replenished. It’s important, because that fund opens the door for Federal Reserve firepower to deal a broad-based way throughout the economy for distressed industries, for small businesses, for financial turbulence.”
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-remarks-by-president-trump-vice-president-pen-1842479127
It seems to me like it is now standard for the US tax payer to bailout failing corporations during a market downturn. That’s more like socialism than free market capitalism. Perhaps we should just go ahead and nationalize all the large corporations like Bernie Sanders wants to do.
Relax! Loans to legitimate businesses get paid back.
We, the Gov’t and therefore the taxpayer (in theory, at least) actually MAKE,$ on such financial assistance.
Fed Gov’t buys stock, so company has cash. Companies stock goes up, Govt sells stock.
Easy-peasey, japaneasy. And, given the anticipated supercharging of the economy, after this Damn panic shutdown, potentially a LOT of $, as PDJT alluded to, today.
You need to do a little research my friend. You can start with all of the taxpayer “loans” that were doled out to “green energy” firms in the Obama years. Or maybe look into the loan we taxpayers gave to a little company called GMAC. Not surprisingly, the federal government is not particularly good at identifying “legitimate businesses”
In that era they deliberately played favorites without regard to the strength of the company or the industry. This administration at least has acknowledged that as a problem and says it will not do that. We shall see.
Dems will ask for the moon as starting negotiation then settle for less. The point is they always keep moving the ball forward.
yep, this is one time repubs need to hold the line. Dems are piecemealing us to death. Worse than the virus.
So Pelosi is only rhetorically saying that her demonrats have given up trying to add all their spending wishes to the bill. Looks like they’re still trying to load it up with leftist BS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
*sigh* Yeah, Magabear…It looks that way!
I say “Just say NO!”
Its really NOT going to make much difference, to hold the line for another day or two.
PDJT’s negotiators have the leverage, Pelousy has NONE.
Keep harping how A) We need this NOW!
B) How Dems are holding up passage for BS pork that has NOTHING to do with addressing the crises.
And, politically it benefits PDJT, and hurts Dems more.
She never gives up. None of them do. They are always on their agenda and lie through their teeth about all of it. Sickening bunch of humans.
Kudlow assures us that the payouts will be supervised by an ‘oversight committee’ and a inspector general. That sounds wonderful but weren’t the TARP payouts to the banks and insurance companies that caused the market collapse also supervised by boards and inspector generals who no doubt filed lengthy reports in proper form? I can’t help feeling like this is another gift basket to the companies with the most lobbying muscle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New York Times editorial board calls for national lockdown over coronavirus
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/489370-new-york-times-editorial-board-calls-for-national-lockdown-over-coronavirus
F the NYslimes. They can go lockdown themselves……..and stay lockdowned!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTH?! New York couldn’t even keep their own residents from leaving the state and spreading the virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course they do, they can feel the panic subsiding and their control of the narrative slipping away.
They are fast becoming the abandoned canary in a disused coal mine.
Understand your sceptisism, but to me this is part of PDJT’s economic reset.
As Kudlow said, this is a MAIN STREET package, NOT a WALL STREET package.
BIG difference. Its like the OPPOSITE of Tarp, or an even-ing of the score!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow what the federal reserve is doing now.
And what they will do with 4 trillion.
But at least Main Street, if POTUS understands that he must streamline ( simplify )
the process, gets some relief. This will not be easy to accomplish with these agencies.
He fights, every waking minute (only sleeps 4 hrs/day, lol) against THEM, and for US.
And he don’t lose.
You would think Democrat politicians would want to be perceived as being for the people. However, they come across as seemingly solely for themselves. They use little pet nonsensical projects which reflect something only a deranged dingbat would want.to have in his or her life.
The Democrats are for people just not our kind of people….Americans who work and obey the law!
I am convinced the Dems pet projects are nothing more than a laundering scheme to funnel money into campaigns in certain areas. Most of these projects end up bankrupt, ie Solindra.
I’m wondering how the dems are going to deal with bailout money for gun shops.
I just read (on RT so verify this) that guns sales are brisk but the LA sheriff says too many and they’re declaring gun shops “non-essential” and they have to close.
People who live in LA can drive to Orange County and buy any gun they want!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The LA sheriff also said….
“If we start losing major portions of our sworn personnel, that impacts our ability to man jails or our patrol obligations, and were running out of people to do that, if were in that position typically our counterparts in LAPD they’ll be in the same boat, then we can use the National Guard to start assigning them to security operations,”
The dems will be closing as many gun shops as they can.
They don’t want to prosecute criminals, but they want to close gun stores.
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/coronavirus/pa-high-court-dismisses-gun-shops-challenge-to-gov-wolfs-shutdown-order/2337257/
It’s very hard to trust the K St. Crowd to write up anything that doesn’t involve graft, kickbacks, favoratism, unholy alliances, strings attached, etc.
But they are the ones writing this stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like Kudlow?
Just because he’s a capitalist doesn’t mean he’s acting in your best interests.
Do you evidence he is not?
LikeLike
Let’s not play the “evidence” game of demanding proof for a stated opinion. We all have opinions here.
I’m sure Kudlow is acting in his best interests. He’s in the White House in an influential position – and you aren’t. Some animals are bigger than other animals, and the big animals always eat first. I’m not saying that is bad or wrong. That’s the real world. I live in Realville. Whether and when the small animals eat, or how much or how little they eat, remains to be seen.
Is Kudlow acting in your best interest or not?
I am not playing any game. You made a statement with an implication. I politely asked if you had evidence and find in your reply that such statement was actually your “opinion.” That answers my follow on questions indirectly but sufficiently. When I share my opinions I try to denote them as such rather than suggesting they have the gravitas of facts.
I am happy you live in “Realville” as we may be neighbors.
P.S. I neglected to address your “food chain” metaphor. In my world (my “Realville” as it were), I have served in the Marines with a great many “predators” who are quite adept at their craft of killing and breaking things. These same warriors, however, also follow without being ordered to as it is part of our ethos of “service” and “leadership” the practice that the “officers always eat last in the chow line.”
Thus , while Kudlow may not be a Marine veteran, he may nevertheless be imbued with similar qualities of service and leadership to actually defy the base human nature upon which your “ opinion is predicated and rise above it to act selflessly.
I grant you that such behavior is rare, especially in this sad era of steady decline in our “culture” that is now one of self-absorption and self promotion but it may still occur from time to time. That was the reason for my original question.
Jarhead,
I’m glad you are satisfied with my response.
You have described yourself in other posts as being an “independent”. I describe myself as a Conservative. FWIW this is a conservative website.
We all know where the term “Realville” originates. That’s a conservative term. We here are mostly Americans, and I assume that you are, or that you may be an American. You may be my neighbor. Or maybe not. As you said, you “may be”.
Need R’s to stand strong, beat them back, back, back….stand there with arms crossed saying “he’ll no” on all this crap. President Trump said no way he signs anything like that…and I trust he means it.
What about federal grants for Mime Colleges and Accordion Factories? Included of course.
Ah, for the good ol’ days! It’s not so long ago, when cowboys became poets.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/01/16/subsidized_cowboy_poetry_in_the_saddle_shutdown_or_no.html
Well, hell’s bells! Sign me up! There’s more money to be made in bein’ a poet than in bein’ a cowboy! YAHOO!
You can trust the Communists to be Communists.
You can trust the DEMS to be DEMS.
You can trust Pelosi to be Pelosi.
What else can you say? You can trust liars to be liars.
One last bit of wisdom from Medieval Theology:
You cannot trust the Devil, even if he speaks the truth.
And sadly, far too often in stark contrast, we cannot trust Republicans to actually be Republicans in accordance what they say that party stands for. Hence, I steadfastly remain an independent.
House Dems’ COVID19 Bill Endangers American Workers
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/house-dems-covid19-bill-endangers-american-workers
Roy Beck, President of NumbersUSA stated on this bill:
With predictions of unemployment as high as 30%, it is unconscionable for House Democrats to use the Coronavirus response bill to actually harm American workers. By automatically extending the visas and work permits of foreign temporary workers, they are showing callous disregard for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who are being laid off and need every available job possible.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…. restrictions on cow flatulence,…., turtle training classes….” Surely they can’t be serious?
Those are petty throwaway negotiating points. Trump’s opposition learned how to do that from the book he wrote, The Art of the Deal.
Let’s see whether Trump caves, now that he has the congressional mob figuratively pointing their guns at his head. Sign the pork lard bill, no matter what it has in it… or else.
So do you want to be re-elected or not? – Mr. big, tough president, Mr. smart guy?
Anyone who like laws or sausages should never see how either is made.
The real cost of the Iraq war: $2 trillion and counting
The war in Afghanistan began in 2001 and has cost the U.S. $975 billion
Overall financial package is $6 trillion
Yeah like I said before, it would be cheaper to give everyone who died a million bucks to a beneficiary, who would spend the money and support the economy! If we lost a million people it would only cost a trillion bucks.
On the bright side, California has never been better prepared for a giant earthquake!
Really not sure what your point is. The war spending has nothing to do with this package.
Erm, .. after the recent expose’ regarding the true story of the Afghan war (and I have no doubt the Iraq War as well), surely you mean “war wasting?”
We have a $22 Trillion economy per year, estimated for 2020. So why do we need a $6 Trillion package if this is just going to last a few weeks? My family is still all working, still going to school, renting movies, paying our bills, ordering tons of take-out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, as long as everything is good for you nothing else matters. Maybe while you’re eating your takeout you’ll pray for me.
Whom are you addressing? Are you addressing anyone who might be able to afford anything more than you do? Please explain.
???
Interesting comment style you have XXYZ. You seem intent on picking fights.
I am not for much of this porculous notion in general, but I suspect your good situation is not wholly representative of that of all Americans.
LikeLike
Are those who eat takeout food your perceived enemy? Or is this a display of class envy? (Class envy is the cornerstone of socialism.)
I am unsure if your post was actually a reply to mine as I made no mention of take out food.
Who pays the $6 trillion in damages – China?
Just add it to their bill;
They already owe us $500 billion, times 20-30 years, as does EU.
BUT, billions in tariffs add up, pretty quick!
So, once the dust settles, PDJT can give CHI-NA an additional spanking.
I think that is his plan. Just up the tariffs to 80%. Destroy them once and for all.
When I heard “6 TRILLION DOLLARS”, I caught my breath. Do we really have to do this? I don’t see how we ever climb out of that hole. Every time there’s a bail out, it hits Middle America straight in the snout. I don’t know if this is a good idea. It makes me sick at my stomach. Sorry, it’s not worth a lousy extra $3K to anyone. There are companies who are hiring like crazy right now!! Why do We the People have to bail out anyone, every time there is a crisis?? The government $ is not some magic money kept in a vault somewhere. It’s OUR money taken from us via taxation; taken previously and in the future. I really trust Trump and Kudlow and the Admin team, but this takes my breath away. There’s got to be more to this than a virus folks. There’s got to be some epic take down attempt of Trump going on behind the scenes by this world’s financiers. So, he’s hitting back twice as hard under the guise of a pandemic. I’m not being a conspiracist here. This is NUTS.
Somebodies Granndma;
You are exhibiting “old school” or “Pre-Trump Era” conservative thinking, and 5 years ago, I would agree with you.
However, they estimate our gov budget is $23 Trillion to $29 Trillion in the hole.
The EU, thru underfunded their NATO obligations, and trade barriers, have been ripping us of for 1/2 Trillion, every year for 20-30 years.
CHI-NA, thru trade barriers, I.P. theft, dumping, etc has been, likewise ripping us off for at least 1/2 Trillion/year, for 20-30 years.
That alone equals the amount we are in the hole. Now, Japan has also been utilising our military for their defence, without compensating us, as has Saudi Arabia, and many other countries.
And, virtually EVERY country, Japan India, etc have been ripping us off, for 20-30 years, by tariffing our products.
This is what Sundance is talking about, when he says “Trillions of $ are at stake”
Oh, and I didn’t even get into “Foreeign Aid” and many other rip off schemes perpetrated against us.
PDJT’s tariffs are “claw backs” of that $, AND are used as a club, to bring manufacturing jobs and lifestyles BACK to the U.S.
We are a Unique Country; we don’t HAVE to buy ANYTHING from other countries, therefore they have no leverage.
AND, we have the LARGEST economy in the World: we buy MORE STUFF than anyone else.
So, EVERYONE wants to sell their product in our country, but we don’t NEED to let them.
So, charge them a tariff, for the priviledge. We can be out of our $29 Trillion dollar hole, and have a true surplus, if we choose.
So, a trillion $ here or there, to stabilise, jump start and further enable the switch from a Wall Street economy, to a MAIN STREET economy, is nothing but a sound investment.
Economic Security is National Security
The Uniparty is used to “Never letting a crises go to waste”, by benefitting THEIR benefactors.
PDJT is using the same idea, to insure WE benefit, and nixing this Pelousy crap while reinforcing his and our main street economy is pure genius.
A real reset of our country, our economy and our debt.
I think frankly that is a given, although we do not know the specifics of who etc.
I read where they wanted $35 million for the Kennedy Center. Ridiculous. Let the Kennedy clan fund their own self-serving crap.
I own a take-out food business in Buffalo, NY. Last week was okay, numbers were a little down, but not bad. Then the 100% ban on non-essential businesses took place on Sunday. I’m closed on Sundays, opened up on Monday and business was terrible. Same with today. I usually do about $400-$500 of business on an Monday or Tuesday, now I’m doing less than $200 in sales.
The highways and major roads look like a ghost town.
Even if I’m doing less than $200 a day in sales, I’m just happy to still be able to work.
A $1,000 check would definitely help, but I’m not counting on it or depending on it to stay in business.
I think Governor Cuomo (Il Duce) made a huge mistake last week on March 20th. March 20, 2020 was the Quarterly Sales Tax due date for all sole proprietor business owners. He should have simply waived the Sales Tax and allowed the business owners to use that money to help stay in business.
Every Quarter (3 months) small businesses in New York pay a ton of money in Sales Tax revenue.
8.75% Sales Tax on every Dollar rakes in a lot of cash for New York in Erie County. One of my best friends that owns the most popular hot dog stand in WNY pays over $15,000 per Quarter in Sales Tax! That is a lot of money.
Keep the money! Stay in business. Pay your rent, pay your mortgage, pay your bills, pay your employees – just PLEASE stay in business for you are the bread and butter that keeps New York State in business. The least Governor Cuomo could have done is say pay us back later, but for now keep the money and pay your bills.
Governor Cuomo didn’t do that. He passed the buck to the Federal government, again.
Il Duce is a failure as Governor of New York State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi neighbor. I’m a WNYer too. No way comrade Cuomo would actually do something that helpful to any taxpayers in NYS. Small business should be first in line for that kind of forgiveness. A no brainer. Unfortunately, he doesn’t want to mess with tax dollars. Maybe law prohibits doing so with such little notice, but he could work a tax rebate into the mix at some point or release emergency funding ASAP for people with businesses like yours. It will be interesting to see what he actually does do now if the federal package goes through. Andy still has a mess on his hands no matter how ‘Presidential’ he is trying to look.
Hope I have had a chance to partake of your goods at some point! Hang in there.
He has economic development zones where business employees are exempt from state income tax for 10 yes, I believe.
Wanna know how bad the optics are…
Yesterday, at work the lounge TV was tuned into C-Span just before Lunch.
C-Span!!!
And, no one complained and people were actually listening.
That is how bad the optics is on main street.
Full authoritarian mode…
LikeLike
Trillions. Yes, they said TRILLIONS OF $$$.
Most people have a hard time understanding what a Million $$$ is. They can’t conceive of the idea of a million. “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” MEEE! That means I’ll be RICH!!!
Then came BILLIONS. When we didn’t notice it.
(Millennial kid speaking) “Um, I went to college. Does that mean it’s… like… um, many millions?”
(Kid, go Google it.)
Now we (our government) has TRILLIONS to toss around. Congress and the Fed prints what we call money in our wallets. Millions are considered chump change now. Pretty soon, now we’re gonna be talking REALLY BIG money. Congress already IS.
“But, but, in my college economics class (the same one that AOC attended?) my professor said that that is only “price” inflation, not “real” inflation.” Yep. What was taught in school must be true, right? Back to School! (Rodney Dangerfield movie)
Does anyone remember Italy before Eurodollars became enacted and their money was then called the Lira? They just kept adding more zeroes onto the back end of their government printed, inflated paper money.
100, 1000, 10000, 100000, 1000000, 10000000, 10000000. (and many more zeroes attached, endlessly).
Who invented the zero? (If you don’t know, go Google it)
Then there is the story of the wheelbarrow full of German Marks that were brought to a grocery store, just before WWII, only to find what that ‘money’ wouldn’t and couldn’t buy. But we’re not supposed to remember such things. Don’t even think about it.
Those who don’t know history are condemned to repeat it.
Draw your own conclusions.
The country has only been on hold for 3 weeks and maybe for another 3.
$6T for 6 weeks?? I call BS.
We are being hoodwinked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
8 days in March in the US Senate…
I am very concerned about ballot harvesting. Are they still pushing that?
yes ballot harvesting is in there.
Still pushing it? Man, get a grip. The Globalists started stealing the 2020 election the day after Trump was elected in 2016 And they will steal the 2020 election and we will know they stole it but will do nothing about it.
Oh, there’ll be a lot of “I’m really mad now” or this “cold anger” I’ve read about. Wait and see.
this is b.s. and the reps in the house and if it makes it to senate better reject it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch has all the advantages here. The optics are turning on the Dems at warp speed. He doesn’t need to throw them any crumbs because they are already on the defensive.
Their retreat will become a rout if he stands firm.
This is probably the first time in his Senate life he has the opportunity to say ‘a clean bill or no bill’.
With luck, he might even find he likes it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally need the help. I’m weeks away from turning 65 with some health issues. I contacted my doctor for her recommendation and she advised me to stay home for the next 2 weeks. My employer is still open and expecting us to show up so I had to go out on medical leave, which is unpaid (at the discretion of the employer) for small businesses in Arizona. There is no State funded temporary disability or paid family leave as part of the Unemployment Insurance as in other states. So if you’re temporarily unable to work you’re SOL.
I was really hoping this would go through and that I would qualify for compensation for 2-weeks pay. That would be so nice. So helpful.
This makes me think of a mafia mob deal. You have your goons shut down a business and cut off all its income. Then you have your pretty boys in ties go into the business and offer to take care of the bad guys who closed you down. For a small monthly protection fee this very nice security outfit will protect you from the people who used brute force to close you down. You agree. You pay the rest of your life to the organization that employed the people who shut you down in the first place and who also employs the “white hats” who promise to protect you in the future. As long as you keep those interest payments coming.
Vito Corleone would love to run this scam. Shut down America and then take money from the citizens to fix the damage you (the government) created. Make the taxpayers pay for the sickening power grab you committed. The intentional shutdown of the full American economy. And then you ask the world to praise you for your generosity in giving $6 trillion dollars to fix the damage. Where does the $6 trillion come from?
This government is the most corrupt enterprise now on earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just my opinion
You have to go back to work is my impression, in order to save the economy.
Well, I am kind of nervous about the amount but I am praying those we trust have this nailed down so it doesn’t bankrupt our future and is implemented properly. If they give in to any, any of the Dems ridiculous demands then all bets are off for me. I will never be able to accept any of their insane add ons. Seriously, does money mean anything, have any real value, at all?
Where does the $6 trillion come from?
Most of us know where the $6 trillion comes from.
“The art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to procure the largest quantity of feathers with the least possible amount of hissing.” (Jean-Baptiste Colbert)
Kids, that Colbert is not the a-hole guy on TV…
6 trillion$’s may be a good deal if it gets Trump re-elected, Pelosi ousted as Speaker, Repubs hold the Senate and we get a couple more Constitutional Conservative Supreme Court Justices in addition to many more federal appellate and district court judges.
Yeah, I know. It’s a BIG if.
If anyone can fix this, even trillions of dollars worth of fixing, our VSGPDJT can ….
I’m all in with him.
He may ask us to do some tough stuff next year to get it right….
I’ll be there.
I don’t know where to put this, but as I type this C-span still has the Senate floor up LIVE. There are people moving around, waiting. It is pretty clear they are expecting a deal and a vote tonight, at any moment. Almost midnight and the floor is still active with people sitting at their desks, killing time. Tune in.
Thanks trapper. Also found this “live” link to the proceedings via Fox.
Here’s another one
https://livestream.com/fednet/senate
I saw a while ago a local popular restaurant is selling off its steaks and fish inventory , I guess they were not selling much take out , Some of these will never come back , they cant afford to pay their staff and rent , and will have to restock to reopen and hope they can find some workers . It will take this government 8 weeks to put any money in any ones hand . I still haven’t got my tax refund from the first of FEB . they way behind IRS
