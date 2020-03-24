Kudlow Breakout – NEC Director Explains The Main Street Economic Package….

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow explains the overall picture of the legislative package as coordinated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the White House economic team. The overall financial package is $6 trillion. $4 trillion of that amount is federal reserve lending authority in case needed. $2 trillion is direct economic assistance.

Democrats are still attempting to add their K-Street pet projects (foreign aid grants, performing arts contributions, union payoffs, election modifications, funds to expand abortion services, subsidies for wind farms, restrictions on cow flatulence, funds for Hollywood productions, airline emissions, turtle training classes and various social engineering topics) to the spending package. That battle continues….

