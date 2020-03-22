White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream….

President Trump and the coronavirus task force will be updating the public and answering questions from the Brady press room at the White House today at 5:00pm ET.

There may be questions about the DOJ requests for increased authorities to arrest and detain non-compliant citizens without judges/lawyers – Livestreams Below:

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkState Dept. Livestream Link

78 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream….

  1. Chip Doctor says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Been waiting all day. The only news I trust.

  2. Paul says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Looking more and more like this whole things was collusion between media, dems and China. They all have vested interests in killing Trumps economy.

    • FrankieZee says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Now Andrew Cuomo will be on TV everyday talking about the Chinese Virus. Trump has to continue doing this everyday so the D RATS don’t get ahead of him on the messaging.

    • Toenail says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      Paul – I think you have it exactly. This one has me a little worried but the next one after this fails really has me scared. Maybe a nuke explodes somewhere. The deep state has no intention of stopping. Time to round them up and populate Guantanamo Bay.

      • FrankieZee says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:23 pm

        I have been saying for a week that this one is just a test run. Look for a bigger one around August or Sept to put everything on hold. Then they will go for on line voting to really steal the election. I pray it won’t happen but like Sundance always says, there are Trillions at stake for the Deep State.

      • Abster says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:25 pm

        I truly think this is how the deep state screws PTrump. They have him boxed in and may have even said we will release a more powerful virus if you don’t stay on script. IDK.

      • islandpalmtrees says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:28 pm

        One little thing I would add, the CIA.

    • repsort says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      Hate the press and the Dems.. They are the enemy of the people.

  3. grlangworth says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Man….there is a lot of noise out there, huh?

  4. FrankieZee says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    I give it another week and the riots will start in these D RAT cities. People can only take being holed up in their 6 X 6 apartment infested with cockroaches and rats.

    • millierhcrest says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      My niece lives in NYC and she hasn’t been out of her apt in 10 days. Everything is shut down. She is moving out and going to live with her father here in MA. She isn’t sure if she will ever go back there. She is self employed and can live anywhere

      • growltiggerknits says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:56 pm

        How are your niece & her Dad handling the issue of bringing the infection out of NYC to him?
        I have read that everyone in NYC should be considered exposed because of the prevalence and should avoid visiting parents. I ask because we would like to bring my daughter home. Last time she was in the subway was 3/13. She went downstairs to a small market in the apartment building but otherwise has been holed up. I am trying to decide about bringing her home, maybe Friday when it has been 14 days with no subway or group exposure.

  5. Bigly says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    This is NOT the flu…we should not talk about the flu – that is/was waaaay last week. Update accordingly – new evidence….the world is not shutting down for the flu – just sounds so ignorant. IMHO

    https://nypost.com/2020/03/22/new-jerseys-first-coronavirus-patient-released-from-hospital-on-oxygen/

    New Jersey’s first coronavirus patient says he has been released from the hospital but faces a tough road to recovery since the ordeal has left him on an oxygen machine.

    James Cai, a 32-year-old physician assistant, said he was finally discharged Saturday after testing negative twice for the virus that has ravaged his lungs.

    “I have my fingers crossed that my lungs will come back,” Cai told The Post on Sunday in a text message, saying he was too weak to talk on the phone.

    With no underlying health issues, the Fort Lee dad was in good shape before he was hospitalized March 2 with the virus at Hackensack University Medical Center.

    But during his 19-day stint, the dangerous bug ravaged his lungs and he was placed on oxygen.

    Cai said was released to his home with a smaller oxygen machine — “like a purse I carry all the time” — and another, larger one for when he sleeps.

    “I am only 32 and I cannot rely on oxygen forever,” he said.

  6. California Joe says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    The only way to gauge this dumpster fire is to compare the number of hospitalizations to the number of deaths from the Coronavirus (as compared to other flu cases) because we have no idea how many people actually have or had the virus! My take is millions of Americans have or had the Coronavirus and don’t even know it because the symptoms were so mild!

    • lemontree says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      The flu has the same effect on people with lung problems.

    • millierhcrest says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      I just talked to my niece who lives in NYC. She believes her husband had it last October. He was really sick but tested negative for the flu. The doctor said that the medical community there noted that thousands of sick patients started coming in with a strange case of ‘the flu’ which they now know was CV19. The doctors there have started using the malaria/zpac combo with much success now that they know what they are dealing with. So we have had this in this country since most likely last October

      • MVW says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:48 pm

        A researcher that I know, in Commiefornia, said he got the weirdest ‘flu’ that has lasted 3 weeks so far, took zithomycin with good results. Zith although it is an antibiotic seems to have antiviral action too.

        My standard go to is Zinc lozenges. They seem to always cut the duration in half plus milder symptoms. The HCQ + Zith is supposed to increase Zinc inside the cells, modifying the cytosolic pH, so that is consistent.

  7. MVW says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/strategy/former-hhs-official-claims-cdc-leaders-lied-president-trump-over-coronavirus-testing
    Former HHS official claims CDC leaders ‘lied’ to President Trump over coronavirus testing

    • MVW says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      Looks like there needs to be a special internal task force to deal with enemy action within our Gruberment. Lies, sabotage, FBI, DOJ, CIA, and whatever else alphabet agency full of snakes and bats.

  8. littleflower481 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    I go to cspan.org and they are playing Cuomo while waiting for wh. Why is he considered as important as the President? Why am I supposed to care what the he has to say …. who are they kidding..they want to run him for President. I’m not watching it there at all. I will watch the WH livestream; it’s gotten better as they are showing the reporters as they insult the President..I still think they should make them identify themselves.

  9. Trump2020 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Just watching the scrolling comments on the White House’s Facebook the “extreme fear trolling” is just off the charts. People begging the President to just shut everything down; not even let folks outside. We need to take a deep breathe, calm down, dig deep follow wisdom and hunker down and ride this out – we will be ok!

  10. Nigella says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Pushed back to 5:30

  11. jmgreenwell says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Epoch Times reports 3 phone companies in China have reported a total of 22M cell phones closed since 2019 suggesting a higher CV death toll than the CCP is reporting. Even if 10% were from CV related deaths (2.2M), that would be numbers more in line with numbers Italy is starting to see.

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-closing-of-21-million-cell-phone-accounts-in-china-may-suggest-a-high-ccp-virus-death-toll_3281291.html

  12. CM-TX says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Not surprising… a CON from the start:

    | EXCLUSIVE: Former HHS official claims CDC leaders “lied” to Trump over coronavirus testing |

    https://abc3340.com/news/nation-world/exclusive-former-hhs-official-claims-cdc-leaders-lied-to-trump-over-coronavirus-testing

  13. JohnCasper says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I feel a change of mind coming on. I had been of the opinion that Biden would be about the worst President that America could possibly have, given that he is bonkers. But now since so much of America has now gone bonkers maybe he would be the best choice after all. There would be a certain balance there in bonkerness anyway – a bonkers nation with a bonkers President.

  14. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I suggest a different way of dealing with this problem

    I am in favor of U.S. citizens arresting and detaining non-compliant DOJ and judges/lawyers without authority.

  15. owtolunch says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    As of March 17th……“This year’s flu season has led to at least 17 million medical visits and 390,000 hospitalizations 23,000 deaths. “

    https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm

  16. IGiveUp says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Dr. Anthony Fauci: I Don’t Want to ‘Embarrass’ Trump

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/dr-anthony-fauci-don-t-005731482.html

    • littleflower481 says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Ok, he’s done…take him off the mic, give him to Cuomo. What an idiot…he has to go.

      • millierhcrest says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:44 pm

        I agree he HAS to go. I have sent several messages to the WH concerning him with the info that Sundance posted along with some other info about him. I have also sent that info to local radio talk show hosts Howie Carr and Jeff Kuhner. Howie Carr is a member of Mar a Lago and he is friends with the President and knew him before he got elected and he talks to him sometimes. I begged him to please talk about what a quack Dr. Fauci is and to take him off the task force asap. Every time he talks the stock market goes down a thousand points and every one panics even more.

      • All Too Much says:
        March 22, 2020 at 5:46 pm

        From the Yahoo piece:

        “As recently as this past Friday, Dr. Fauci had to publicly tamp down expectations for the anti-malarial drug that Trump has been touting as a miracle cure for COVID-19.”

        Now Cuomo is gong-ho on the same miracle cure drug treatment.
        Let’s see what Fauci has to say today.

        • disgustedwithjulison says:
          March 22, 2020 at 5:52 pm

          Gosh, hate to be conspiratorial…but it almost appears like Fauci was going to intentionally stumble all over the place with regard to the use of Chloroquine…and then Cuomo would come in demanding it and hassling the White House as to why they did not get this out and so many people died…because Trump. Trump smelled a rat and pushed these bureaucrats to start using the drug in New York on Tuesday. Cuomo’s only option now that it is out of the bag is that he was fully on board all the time with the miracle drug. Can’t be beat up in debates if he was for it.

    • Nigella says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      Certainly full of himself isn’t he…

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      March 22, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      Please. President Trump isn’t the one writing love letters to Hillary and being proud of her performance during her Benghazi cover-up hearing.

  17. carolweekleylmt says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Amazing Polly, Canadian journalistic researcher who does deep dives on corruption, particularly global and Deep State, has a lot to reveal about this “Task Force.” About 45 minutes, but I found the information worth the time.
    https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bitchute.com%2Fvideo%2FRSfP8sXtMbk%2F&h=AT1xoca-TuiFW5euB5NNELSP399qkzMlhWZEf1G-OJqUHt3gS2hRspdiwvg5DFeSIHIbNMRYsv2ZSpeZvz4G_TrMJMR7PXhDF_B1wy0IWpbGVvYxrKk21DBxyYUY4JqDRTQAbqsxC3ACgHb-Hs8&s=1

  18. jx says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    The virus I care about is hysterical politicians. It’s contagious and feeds on itself.

  19. GREENMIRROR says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    And how does any disease migrate from a city, a state, a country, a continent, to the entire globe?

    When is someone going to address the issues of borders and sovereign countries…who was in charge of making such a huge disaster and how are we going to address this in the future. Flatting the curve with shelter in place is not a solution to the problem.

  20. lemontree says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    I’d love for President Trump and VP Pence to come out and say “I fired them all”.

  21. littleflower481 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    I will probably have to come back later to watch the video…dinner time is calling

  22. :-) says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Last Friday was Quadruple Options Expiration Day where stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single stock futures ALL expired simultaneously.

    The crooks all have now made obscene money on the intentional takedown scam and are laughing at the suckers who bought while they all offloaded, after receiving insider trading information about the WuFlu.

    Received info from where you might ask?

    One of four (so far) US Congress Critters who have been exposed for dumping their stocks immediately after a Senate briefing about Chinese Coronavirus implications (and whatever else is not yet being told to us) is Kelly Loeffler, a senator from Georgia.

    And guess WHO she is married to?

    This guy…

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Sprecher

    Jeffrey Sprecher is the CEO and chairman of the board of The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

    He is also the chairman of The New York Stock Exchange!!!

    Futures markets open at 6PM ET. I will be curious to see what tonight’s presentation does to the futures afterwards.

    Will Swamp denizen Bayou Bill Barr be investigating Senator Loeffler and her hubby for insider trading?

  23. MicD says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Sorry NY, it’s all about containing this COMMUNIST CHINESE VIRUS.

  24. Publius2016 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Pretty obvious Fox is in the pocket of Dimms and Globalists…unemployment insurance needs help but RIGHT NOW WE NEED DIRECT RELIEF FOR REAL AMERICANS! Direct Deposits…any ILLEGAL WHO CASHES IN IS GUILTY OF BANK FRAUD!

  25. joeknuckles says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Is it possible that the Iranian leader who accused the US of being responsible for the outbreak in Iran was projecting his guilt onto us? You know, the old Islamist/communist/Democrat tactic of accusing their enemy of doing what they themselves have actually done.
    Wasn’t the outbreak in NY seeded by travelers from Iran? What if they sent several of their infected over here to deliberately infect NYC? Would that look any different than what we have now?

  27. publilius syrus2 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Waiting…whats the holdup? WAPO has a feed of room full of people, so its still on- I refuse to give an eyeball to WAPO, or anything that re-circulates it-
    So, back to the WH feed…

  28. howardrichman says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    I’d like to think that the delay results from President Trump firing Fauci and arranging for the arrival at the studio of the person who will take his place. There are several excellent postings in the American Thinker today laying out the case that Fauci should be fired, including one that I wrote with my son. To read them, just go to:

    https://www.americanthinker.com/

    Then read the articles by Clarice Feldman, Andrew Longman and William Noel. Also read the blog postings about the H1N1 pandemic, the slow-walking of synthetic vaccines and the one about Fauci. My son and I wrote the blog posting about the unnecessary slow walking of synthetic vaccines by Fauci’s own agency.

  29. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 22, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Let’s distribute medication not trillions. The rich are rich enough already in the ill need the medication that we already know to be a solution.

    Send people back to work with the preventative medication.

