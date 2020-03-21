Political Health – The Motives of a Very, Very, Political Dr. Fauci…

There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.
Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we called it out HERE.
Perhaps one way to help see through the professional obfuscation, and identify just exactly how political Dr. Fauci is, would be to: compare and contrast Dr. Fauci under President Obama in September 2009 after 3,000 to 4,000 H1N1 deaths in the USA -vs- Dr. Fauci under President Trump in March 2020 after 200 to 300 COVID-19 deaths. WATCH:
Now, to better absorb the information…. According to the CDC final estimate of 2009 U.S. H1N1 cases (published in 2011): from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010 approximately 60.8 million U.S. cases, 274,304 U.S. hospitalizations, and 12,469 U.S. deaths occurred due to H1N1. That’s the empirical data.
After: (1) watching that 2009 video. (2) Considering the 2009 H1N1 response to the current 2020 to COVID-19 response; and (3) reviewing the empirical data; we must admit to ourselves there is a VERY BIG difference. So now, with the baseline established, we look for why such a big difference; and to do that we (4) evaluate the politics:
A few months later:
Now, pause for a moment – reread that again – don’t skip past it. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…
Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer declaring your undying love an devotion toward them?
“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?.. “please tell her that we all love her”… etc.
Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?
And this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making for the worlds most powerful nation. Stunning.
Now reconsider:
The concept of “flattening” the virus curve; the presumptive reason for social distancing and shutting down the U.S. economy; is based on a theory to extend the spread of COVID-19 to a lesser incident rate over a longer duration, thereby lessening the burden on the U.S. healthcare system. Hence, ‘flatten’ the spike in infections.
Put another way: “Flattening” means the same number of people eventually contract the virus, only they do so over a longer period of time, and the healthcare system can treat everyone because the numbers do not rise to level where the system is overloaded. In theory that seems to make sense.
However, no-one is asking: what is the current stress level on the healthcare system right now? Where are we in that capacity?… and what is normal capacity level during a high-level flu outbreak?… and Where are we when compared against that baseline?
♦ Remember in 2009 there were over 61 million cases of H1N1, more than 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,469 additional deaths specifically attributed to that strain of flu virus in the U.S. [DATA HERE]
The premise to extend the virus duration in an effort to lower the infection rate and spread the virus over a longer period of time needs to measured against: (a) where the healthcare system is at any given moment; and (b) under traditional high-flu seasons where are we during those historic events.
♦ STRESS LEVEL – The healthcare ‘system’ per se, is expending an awful lot of time on mitigation efforts. As Dr. Birx noted: the current negative test rate for coronavirus among those showing symptoms who are tested is 94 to 98 percent. That means of all the people taking coronavirus tests, 94/98 out of 100 are symptomatic (they are sick) but they are not infected with coronavirus. They are normal flu cases.
Our healthcare “system” is expending an incredible amount of resources on a mitigation effort. According to Dr. Birx and the current U.S. test results, 94 to 98 percent of those mitigation efforts are not engaging with coronavirus. They are dealing with regular flu (perhaps a strong flu).
If you extract the mitigation effort from the overall effort, the current stress level on the healthcare system doesn’t seem to be overwhelming. What is stressing the system is a coronavirus mitigation effort with a rate of 94 to 98 percent testing negative.
♦ Dr. Fauci’s theory is self-fulfilling.
If the viral spread never exceeds the capacity of the healthcare system to deal with it, he can claim success. Look, our flattened curve worked.
However, when contrast against flu outbreaks, no-one knows what the COVID-19 capacity threshold is within the healthcare system. There’s no way to disprove Fauci’s theory.
Given the nature of the baseline for overall U.S. sanitation and hygiene, which is significantly higher than Italy, S-Korea and China; and given the higher standards of food safety (U.S. is the world leader); again significantly higher than Italy, S-Korea and China; and given the nature of the U.S. healthcare system (more capacity per person); is it really a fair comparison to overlay a COVID-19 outbreak, without also overlaying a traditional flu outbreak?
Any theory that cannot be scientifically tested; and is simultaneously self-fulfilling; is, by its nature, a false theory.
This is not to say that Dr. Anthony Fauci is intentionally misleading anyone; however, it is absolutely true that no-one will be able to quantify if trillions of dollars of economic wealth lost; and trillions more in economic activity lost; and trillions more in deficit spending; and that might all be done just to follow the fantastical whims of a doctor who is directing the mitigation of an ordinary flu-virus/season, and appears to be quite full of his own sense of self-importance.
You decide….
I think I already have.
The WHO, the CDC, Fauci, Birx, the whole lot–
this is all China’s doing. All of these people and organizations are on the Chinese payroll one way or another. Chinese espionage has made its long run through our institutions, corporations, universities, the MEDIA. everything!
This is China trying to stop Trump’s re-election. It’s a bad cold that the (Chinese)WHO has labeled the next pandemic, 80% of the (Chinese) WHO tests give false-positives to make it seem like a lot more people are infected thus amplifying the pandemic. The CDC’s protocols at the beginning of this calamity were draconian; again, amplifying the pandemic. All these governors and mayors proclaiming ‘stay at home’ and ‘let’s destroy our state economies’ are connected to China is some way or another. Pompeo put them on notice not too long ago. Italy didn’t close its border because it was told not to by China, and the mayor of one of the town’s hit hardest started a “hug a Chinese person” hashtag which we now see was a grave mistake.
Trump’s re-election means the CCP and modern day China are done. They can’t abide in honesty to the US-China trade deal. All of the US and other foreign nationals that have been paid off will have been paid off in vain. It absolutely crushes them and will destroy their economy and country as it currently is. This is CCP’s last desperate attempt to save itself.
Pray for our Nation.
I just read an article on Canadafreepress.com by Joan Swirsky about this topic, and she says there are 3 studies now out that show Chloroquinine and an antibiotic show a 100% cure rate after 6 days. Check it out. As she says” all you have to do in announce that due to the epidemic the Election has been cancelled, and President Trump will remain in office 4 more years, and the epidemic will be over very quickly”. Great Idea. c heck it out.
I’m beginning to dislike Dr.A.F. more and more each day. Never fear…we will all know when President Trump has had enough of this pint size enema nozzle.
“…pint sized enema nozzle…” Love it MIT, love it!! Couldn’t agree more with your comment – still smiling!
I do hope President Trump will get rid of this guy. My worry is that Trump’s enemies found his weak point: His being a germaphobe. Maybe that’s why Trump is listeening to this “expert”.
I don’t trust this guy.
Not the only one …
Saw an info-banner on a Fox News story about one of these States that are going full shut-down
List of “essential employees” waived from restrictions
… included:
“journalists”
[smack my own damn head]
I don’t trust this guy.
One aspect of “flattening the curve” that I haven’t seen is the rapid development of various treatments for the Chinavirus. Why assume that the total number of cases/deaths would be same, just spread out over a longer period of time? Assuming that one or more of the treatments work and that they are put into effect while the virus is still significantly active (as opposed to vaccines that are 12 or more months out), it is clear that fewer people would be contracting the disease and fewer would die. Clearly the current actions of the administration have already significantly flattened the curve relative to almost all of the other countries dealing with the virus, hence our lower death rate relative to our population. When, almost certainly not “if”, something like the Hydrochloroquine/Azithromycin cocktail proves effective, how many lives will have been saved by “flattening the curve”?
Fauci’s claim that the evidence of hydroxychloroquine + Zithromycin is only anecdotal is ignorant at best. Hydroxychloroiquine has been used for 20 years on Corona viruses.
The data for the China Corona virus shows clearance in 4 to 6 days as opposed to 20 days for the untreated. It is being used in China and S Korea at present.
Furthermore, the drug is not the $1000/bottle that $big pharma peddles for an antiviral solution to Corona.
💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲
In reading Sundance’s article, I thought, “now what”? Our country is well into self-distancing, production/obtaining medical equipment, closures of many public places, etc. We are certainly in the “thick of it”. Can we roll anything back at this point? I think that by the end of March, Americans will be at the end of their rope and something will have to give.
Unfortunately, Dr. Fauci is part of the swamp.
I keep praying that solutions will soon be found.
So where does this leave President Trump? Clueless? Unaware? Misguided? What?
The reasons why things are so bad in Northern Italy are A) Medical care was below standard before the epidemic began and B) the large number of Chinese immigrants and co-operation with the Chinese communist government throughout the region. Italy was on it’s way to become the first western country to join the Chinese Beltway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some 35,000 Italians die each winter from the flu and nobody panicked!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Retired Magistrate here: President Trump has a big heart and really does care for the citizens of the United States. I believe he was given bogus information on this flu; yes, it is dangerous, but not as dangerous as he was led to believe.
President Trump stopped all flights from China and was called a racist. He waited a week or so before doing anything else. Then the calls to do more started ramping up as more cases were reported. So, if he didn’t do anything, he didn’t care about the American public. So, he made an announcement that we would wait 15 days to see what happened after limiting certain activities and “social distancing.”
However, before that, Governors, like Ohio Mike DeWine (Rino) took the drastic measure of shutting many businesses down because his Director of Health stated that between 40 to 70 percent of Ohio’s population would have the coronavirus. DeWine also postponed our primary election. President Trump didn’t shut down Ohio, Illinois, New York or California; governors of those states did.
So, now what does President Trump do. Well, I believe he is using this “crisis” to get things that he could not get before: reorganizing many of the Federal health organizations, bringing RX manufacturing back here, closing the border and other items. President Trump is an astute businessman and he knows that he can’t keep this country shut down much longer and have any hope of getting the economy back anywhere near where it was several months ago.
I think he will wait out the 9 days and then start letting various industries start back up again. Whether Governors follow his lead or not remains to be seen. Remember, never let a crisis go to waste.
Marcia – I LIKE (can’t get the button to work!)
I agree, he used this to reset.
Not to confuse the discussion further I recommend the synopsis of a British Study. I found that it helped center my thinking about this Pandemic…….
Worldwide Death toll from H1N1 Virus was 575,000 people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also from China.
First question: why is the flu curve a bell curve? It rises to a peak, sometimes very fast, and sometimes more slowly. Yet it peters out by April, whether the rise starts in Dec or Jan or Feb. Second question: Why does it peter-out at that time? Some say it’s because of the heat of spring. Some say the Wohan will follow the same bell curve. But another possibility is that a virus needs to go thru X number of mutations for it to become less infectious, and thus peter-out. This will be an interesting test of the heat theory, because if “flattening the curve” works then heat will “truncate” the tail end of the curve!
That way Sundance the area under the curve will not just be equal, but the flattened and truncated curve will be substantially less.
Good point.
POTUS needs to allow somebody to ask him to get Fauci to explain why he thought it was fine for all those children to die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trillions are stake…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few stats for you: 2017-2018: Deaths in the US due to normal flu 61,099. 2016-2017: 38,230. Already this year over 20,000 deaths. Normal flu… not this Covid-19. Nobody was talking about that … just normal stuff.
US deaths so far due to Covid-19 is 290. Worldwide 12,987. World population is 7.8 BIllion. Do the math. 12,987 out of 7.8 billion. That is not even 2/10000 of one percent! And every thing President Trump has accomplished for the economy practically wiped out because of a knee jerk reaction that this Hillary loving Fauci has had a hand in. A very big hand.
Remember Chuck Schumer gleefully stated, “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” Is it possible one or more of those agencies are responsible for the release of the Covid-19 virus? I certainly take anything China says with much more than just a grain of salt, but they have gone on record with the theory about the origin of the coronavirus … that it is an American disease that might have been introduced by members of the United States Army who visited Wuhan in October. Does anyone think that John Brennan and his ilk are concerned about the downturn in the US economy? Just the opposite, in my humble opinion. He’s rubbing his hands together and cackling with glee. And so is Hillary. And so is Obama. And so is Fauci. Time to rid the chicken coop of the fox.
Fauci claimed ventilators were simple mechanical devices after Trump said they were complicated. Here is a video on ventilators. I have no idea what made Fauci claim these devices are simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And guess who makes the circuit boards for these things?
Like it or not. It’s not for me, FWIW, we will have another week minimum of this. This week will see a huge spike in diagnosed cases, some spike in deaths, more information on the use of treatments like chloroquine, more info on everything about this curious case. It things dont add up, people will grow from merely restless to politically agitated.
We have never had a time frame when such a huge chunk of the productive middle class, with a huge chunk of conservative voters, has the time and availability to protest, get involved, raise heck, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great point!!
We have never had a time frame when such a huge chunk of the productive middle class, with a huge chunk of conservative voters, has the time and availability to protest, get involved, raise heck, etc.
Hopeful too, looks like many more people will look at the facts, rather than the media ant-trump spin.
according to one Article I read on Britebart this morning President Trump has ordered hundreds of cases of the meds that they are talking about and one women took her husband to a hospital that she said she knew they would use it on him and with in 3 days he was acting much better and with in the 6 day time line he was ok and up and around so President Trump is not sitting on his thumbs doing nothing here and the experts might be saying something different but he will get this done not matter what . I do know that there are many construction workers from all the trades in Calif has been commissioned to work on a way to rework old hotels and other building and also building a new make shift hospital in Calif and also our hospital ship is there too some of the men don’t want to work because they are afraid of the virus and no one can blame them but needless to say they are all being told to work if they want too
I don’t know if he will be able to manage all that he is trying to do but I am in total agreement with everyone that one dr should be sent to his office and told to stay there and sometimes I think it gives Mike Pence and big boost to show that he can out shine the President with these stupid reporters and I think less of him today than I did yesterday when I heard what he answered to the dumb reporter who asked the same question they asked the President and
now sorry I am just saying what I think and just my opinion.
I believe the liberals are getting what they want and its sad that President Trump has given into any of them but he has and that’s the end of the story he must know that he will be the one to pay the price in the end or he wouldn’t be doing it .
I pray that he will see threw what the dems are doing to their states and stop it before it goes to far but if not then again he will be the one hurt by it..
I am just grateful that he is the one leading this country and not Clinton and most of all I am most thankful for the fact that Obama is not in the white house anymore.
I’ve been saying this for weeks now.
The response doesn’t make sense. Especially when contrasted against H1N1.
The hoax is the response. And it’s going to destroy us economically.
The American people have the right to know, how many people are hospitalized by this virus and how many people are on ventilators due to this virus. We need the exact numbers too, not estimates. Also, unless a person was confirmed to have had the virus( not presumed), they should not be counted.
You are right…I believe the presumed number is people who claim they had contact with a positive or someone who has symptoms, got the test and waiting on results. Counting presumed=bogus in my mind
Here is a very good tracker that gives you the information listed alphabetically by state – cases diagnosed, hospitalizations, deaths and total number of tests to date.
It also is very specific about where they are getting their state-by-state information. And they are updating it daily, if not more frequently.
Mark Levin has Pence and then Fauci on his Fox show tomorrow at 8:00.
He says it’s a very important show.
Important as in busting this hoax up or in shoring it up?
Will be interesting either way.
👍
here’s a bit of your “shoring it up”:
just saw a glossy public-service announcement on Fox about “all of us doing what’s necessary, social distancing, yada yada”
– Fauci
– President’s doctor, the guy in Navy whites
– one other, I forget now
As far as how long the virus has been around, I keep hearing from people who were sick earlier this year with something like a cold only worse. Yes, one had nausea which would be an atypical symptom.
I was reading this article from a couple of days ago, and they mention an infamous meeting at the center of the state’s Chinese virus outbreak.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/china-investigating-ex-biogen-employee-who-fled-to-country-while-sick-with-coronavirus/ar-BB11qgGv
I have been trying to keep up, but I missed that there was a meeting in Boston of a multi-national biotechnical company, where many attendees caught the virus. Was this already brought up on this site?
Now a woman who works for Biogen, who was not at the meeting, allegedly fled to China while sick with COVID-19.
A Chinese national living in the US.
Does it make sense that she would become ill and race back to China, where she allegedly faces prison for lying about taking fever-reducing medicine in order to be allowed on a plane?
Is this fake news, or did this really happen?
No wonder the president appears to belive this was deliberate on the part of the Chinese.
Current US numbers. 24K cases 64 are critical. I want to know why the TV is screaming that our HC system is overwhelmed? Overwhelmed with panic crap maybe, but not sick patients, something doesn’t jive. We’ve cancelled all elective activity, census is way down. I work in a lab and outside of COVID testing we are bored out of our minds because volume is way down. OTOH right around the real panic hitting we were really seeing a ton of Flu activity in our area. I guess all this will put the kabosh on that outbreak.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
PresTrump needs to instruct Pence to use his “team” to institute an order that ALL major hospitals report their available critical-care capacity and percentage used weekly (beds, ventilators, personnel, whatever level of care is appropriate for coronavirus response).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Imperial College simulation, delivered to the US March 10, marked the turning point in Trump’s approach to the disease. The problem was that both the rate of spread (R0) and rate of death were unknown, and to some extent still are.
The Imperial College simulation used best known data and predicted numbers ranging from 150k to 2 mil dead. There is no way any president could politically survive those numbers if they stood by and did nothing. Especially with images from China and of Italy, where the death rate in almost 10x higher, allover the internet.
Well, Hillary might be able to survive the numbers of dead because she’d have had a media covering up and pulling for her. And the left/media would see great benefit in all the older people being purged…republican voters, healthcare burdens, global warming contributors. All those reasons are enough to suspect some crazy leftwing CIA nut-bar let the virus loose.
Based on all the data I’ve seen, especially the death rate of 1%, I think Dr Fauci did Trump a favor. A leader facing a vicious, mendacious, malicious media cannot stand by and do nothing while hundreds of thousands are dying. “He killed my grandma!” would be their battle cry. I think others concluded the same and I doubt Trump would rely solely on the advice of a single authority anyway. As maddening as it is, I think there wasn’t a real choice.
Having said that, how anyone of any intelligence could express “love” toward Clinton is unexplainable and incomprehensible.
I will say one other thing that is far, FAR more suspicious to me. That is, there was a LARGE, sophisticated simulation of a severe coronavirus outbreak which was suspiciously similar to the current epidemic, held at Johns Hopkins in October 2019. Of course, it proved globalization was absolutely necessary and would provide for the most socially just outcome. So, we are to believe a simulation of a once-in-lifetime frequency event just happens to executed and then, presto bango, 3 months later it mysteriously, occurs in teal life. Hmmmm. If I were Trump I’d be taking a very hard look at all the folks involved, with intense focus on anyone in the pathogen research community. The coincidence is about as hard to swallow as our congressmen’s innocent stock trades.
What does the Imperial College simulation, simulation say now, predict now?
How are its predictions matching up with reality each day ?
What you say about march 10 makes sense.
Please post a link
Thank you
Dearest Hillary,
It’s hard to believe that four long months have passed since our chance meeting at that cozy little bookstore in Armonk. When I heard your voice from behind the bookshelves, my heart leapt! I couldn’t believe it was you! And yet… there we were, together again. I did miss you ever so much, my dearest of dear friends!
Well, I hate to tear myself away from pen and paper, but, as always, duty calls. The world isn’t going to save itself, you know! Give my best to Bill and the cats.
Very truly and eternally yours,
Anthony
I didn’t trust “Farci” from the first minute I heard him speak. He never stood up on his soap box back in 2009 to warn people about the Swine Flu virus. Over 12,000 Americans died back then, but few people knew that until now. Thanks a lot, Dr. Thank you, President Trump for exposing him.
It’s reasonable and logical to say that an average of about 30,000 Americans die every year because of the common annual seasonal flu virus. It happens every year. It’s natural.
The Big Media and the Deep State Department has clearly “weaponized” the common annual seasonal flu virus. They are using something that happens every year all over the world and writing their own Caronavirus narrative. Logic, reason, and science is being replaced with sensationalism, irrationality, stupidity, ignorance, and fear.
*What I am most afraid of is what’s going to happen come September, when Autumn begins.
*That is the beginning of the flu season and Americans will be at a higher risk of getting the flu.
September is also the last stretch of the election season. I am most afraid of Covid-20 !!!
Just when Americans thought it was gone after enjoying the summer, it comes back – like it does every year. Will it come back with a vengeance though? WE WILL NOT have the antibodies in our immune systems.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got ripped for mentioning “Herd Immunity” but he was absolutely correct. You have to let the population as a whole develop immunity to any virus by letting them live their normal lives. 99% of the population that gets sick recovers in a week, some people die – it happens EVERY YEAR. Thousands of people dying on an annual basis because of the flu is NORMAL.
“Social Distancing” sounds like something out of Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book.
Social Distancing is going to cause Americans to NOT develop herd immunity (antibodies) to next season’s inevitable and imminent flu season.
That is a problem.
Solution – Vote Trump republican and ingest a lot of garlic to keep the vampirus at bay.
Interesting Letter of COMMUNICATION from Wuhan China Scientists to the British Scientific Journal Nature ….a few days ago …..very interesting
I am an American who has lived in Italy for 10 years and I am still there all of the time. I very much disagree with the assertion that the US personal and food hygiene standards are higher than in Italy. It is simply not the case. But, that said, I still agree entirely with the point of this post regarding Fauci.
My take on the CDC & NIH: They’re both full of crap with a political agenda. I’ve disliked them since the last Congressional hearing on ebola.
Fauci has never worked for anyone but the Feds since he got out of Med School. He’s 80, so he’s worked in government for 52 years. Kind of a medical Hyman Rickover, but nowhere near as smart.
His big rep in epidemiology comes from his work on AIDS in the 80s and he’s best remembered for telling us heteros would eventually be infected to the same degree as homos.
Not only is the guy untrustworthy, he’s pretty much of a jerk, professionally. Wonder why nobody ever got him to retire. I guess he’s just a useful little apparatchik.
He is writing the emails from his dot gov account. Who is “we”? Is he speaking for his entire agency?
“please tell her that we all love her”
Tell me it is not scary to consider ‘group think’ within an agency, in charge of keeping people healthy, while simultaneously holding political views, as expressed daily by MSM/Democrats, cheering for the personal harm and destruction of anyone that disagrees with them, or roughly half of the American population.
Dr. Farci sounds like Peter Strzok.
“I love you, Lisa!”
My son (an 8th grader at the time) caught the H1N1 (Swine Flu) when he was in school. He contracted it at the end of May. It came on all of a sudden and his fever was reaching 104 – 105 degrees temperature. He told me he had never felt this sick before. He started feeling very sick on a Saturday afternoon and my husband and I took him to urgent care on Sunday., We were told by the school district that several students had contracted the Swine Flu after being in Mexico on Spring break at the end of March early April. He was swabbed and diagnosed with H1N1.. The doctor put him on Tamiflu and an an antibiotic. We were told that the Tamiflu should work being that he started with symptoms less than 48 hours before. Thankfully he recovered fairly quickly and neither my husband or I, even though we had close contact with him did not contract it. I do not remember any closing down of school, school activities, businesses or anything that we are witnessing today. Whenever I mention the Swine Flu to anyone – their talking points are – this is different. May I ask how????
Ok – here is what has to happen.
at next presser he calls on Chanel from OAN who will ask why Dr. Fauci never called for these drastic measures in 2009 – 2010, when over 12,000 Americans had already DIED.
To date, less than 300 Americans have died – why the panic now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Will all of these make shift hospitals being built by Democrat states be used for housing illegals after this is over. California is probably getting as many hotels transitioned over as possible (at tax payers expense) so they can use them for their homeless problem after this “virus” runs it course. Sanctuary Cities won’t be getting funding anymore, so they are going to use this “virus” to get what they can from the Government. Does NY really need a hospital ship, really? We need real numbers, not Democrat BS.
two things the Corona Virus stopped
Protest in Hong Kong
Trump Rallies
I can’t take reading any more. I’m completely impotent to do anything other than getting worked up into an emotional mess, right? That seems to be the common thread across the political spectrum of blogs and news outlets.
Except to pray. I can pray.
Any chance that Dr. False is using the “ Flattening The curve” theory to drag everything out till Nov. elections so that the Dumbacrats can demand voting by mail so it is easier for them to cheat? Also to try and hurt our GREAT PRESIDENT. They have tried to prolong, drag out, and delay everything else. DEEP STATE AT WORK AGAIN. He seems to be doing all he can to delay treatments. Just listen to everything he says, pessimistic, pants on fire, hysterical, and creating confusion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’ve gone from disliking this guy to flat out hatred of his arrogant smugness. The way he dismisses the potential of Hydroxycloroquin really sets me off. Thank goodness PDJT is such a badass and going full steam ahead. I bet he has a secret testing of the drug going on away from Fauci’s meddling where he can’t sabotage the results.
It’s quite clear he wants the Wuhan China Virus to go on and on and on yet we haven’t from H1N1 again even though it is a designated “flu.”
Fauci is a beta male lab rat who should be experimenting with promising cures on himself. And the Fauci face palm routine is a belated effort to wipe the brown stain from his nose left there years ago by the unwiped ass of Crooked Hillary.
