Ground Reports – How Well Stocked is Your Neighborhood Grocery Store?…

By today the closure of dine-in restaurants should be in full swing across almost all areas. Understandably there’s going to be an operational lag as many of those restaurants don’t have the systems or equipment in place for exclusive take-out or pick-up services (ie. carry-out containers); though hopefully many are responding quickly to the changes.
The upstream consequence of the restaurant disruption is going to be even more pressure on grocery outlets already seeing additional traffic. Many people now shifting from meals “outside the home”, back to the more traditional “home-cooked” meals etc. Which brings up the question of the retail supermarket capacity to meet that extra demand.
This coronavirus event is like a nationwide pre-Hurricane shopping experience.
There have been numerous reports of wide-scale shortages in retail food markets. On the positive side this experienced supply chain has the ability to scale-up very fast (depending on region). However, on a national scale this is the first time the entire country has needed this level of increased retail food distribution simultaneously. To cope with the volume most stores appear to have reduced their hours of operation.
Hopefully, by mid-week the first set of full recovery orders should have arrived at your local grocer from a very busy regional distribution network. Note: “recovery orders” are not regular store deliveries; they are prioritized emergency replenishments, specifically for these types of events. They can arrive on top of regular orders and deliveries.
With that in mind what are you experiencing in your city, town or neighborhood market? Use the comment section to share your experience. How is the supply chain responding to the increased demand in your area? Has the panic buying settled down?
Of particular interest would be anyone in Illinois and Ohio (or mid-west if impacted), or areas with less logistical familiarity with state-wide emergency food supply distribution.
Feel free to provide tips on anything you might deem valuable for others. Also, if there are cooking ideas you have for good and tasty meal suggestions, while maximizing budgets, feel free to share those too. I’ve read some of those creative rice dish discussions and they sound yummy….
So what’s going on in your neighborhood?
PS. As with all emergencies, if anyone is in a crisis situation, especially if anyone is having trouble with basic needs, feel free to drop us an email and we’ll try to find a way to help. There’s a lot of creative people hanging around these pages.
At the local Kroger, there were a few empty shelves including TP. However, almost everything else was pretty well stocked. Well, there was no whole milk… I live in Saginaw Valley, Michigan by the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im in New Orleans and I have been to our local stores, Rouses and WinnDixie. Outside of TP, Lysol type products and bread. I have been able to pick up anything that I usually need, at the same prices it has been.
I dont know what WalMart looks like, because I dont shop there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Rouses serving boiled crawfish yet?
LikeLike
Pretty close to a WalMart distribution center here. Local WalMart store fully stocked with fruits vegetables. Dairy section eggs milk etc. wiped out yesterday other than some of the more expensive smaller quantity package sizes of things labeled Organic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well here in CT the big stores Stop n Shop and Shop Rite had the usual
items out all toliet paper and hand sanitzer etc. Water was going out real fast.
But our local small IGA was pretty well stocked. I think they will make out well
they are usually one of those store you just run into when you need one
or two things and don;t want to go to the big store.
They have been doing a pretty good business of later more so than normal.
There meat dept etc is stocked as is bakery and produce.. they are a bit
more pricey than the bigger store. may not all the brands you like
but you can certainly get all the staples. Cereal, Pasta, Rice canned foods
all pretty well there..
For those needing toliet paper, I noticed the baby department still had flushable
wipes they can do in a pinch..
If you can;t find milk they sell boxed almond milk that doesn;t need
to be refrigerated till you open it..it can do in a pinch as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Live in Lakeville, on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos in northeastern PA. Local IGA supermarket was out of toilet paper, chicken and potatoes. I was able to get most everything we need yesterday, and did score toilet paper in the Dollar Store. These stores have popped up everywhere around here and are a great potential resource for non-food needs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stopped off at the Wal-Mart in Purcell, OK yesterday and while there were some empty spaces on some shelves (paper products and some canned goods) there was plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, plenty of bread, milk, eggs, etc. There was a larger than normal (for that time of day) number of shoppers.
Our local Braums “Fresh Market” was well stocked and I was able to pick up a ready made salad and some frozen dinners (just in case). This area of Oklahoma appears to be in pretty good shape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Live in Lakeville, on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos in northeastern PA. Local IGA supermarket was out of toilet paper, chicken and potatoes. I was able to get most everything we need yesterday, and did score toilet paper in the Dollar Store. These stores have popped up everywhere around here and are a great potential resource for non-food needs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Live in Lakeville, on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos in northeastern PA. Local IGA supermarket was out of toilet paper, chicken and potatoes. I was able to get most everything we need yesterday, and did score toilet paper in the Dollar Store. These stores have popped up everywhere around here and are a great potential resource for non-food needs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Lake Wallenpaupack – brings back memories. My sister lives in the Poconos – Albrightsville. She goes to the Dollar Stores for small items and she told me people are getting annoyed with this whole thing. She told me it is mostly Trump supporters in her area ( I envy her! )
LikeLiked by 1 person
My 18 month old granddaughter had successful brain surgery yesterday. The surgical team nicknamed her “Pistol” for her strength. The number one neurosurgeon dealing with Sturge Weber Syndrome performed the operation. He had kept himself basically in a bubble studying my granddaughters condition. It was the last operation performed at Childrens Hospital of Boston for the next 3 weeks. The neurosurgeon said this little girl needs this ASAP. The surgery was a success. We are so thankful to God and everyone that sent prayers. The prayers were felt by all. Children Hospital of Boston is a truly blessed place. Adalynn is now starting her recovery.
LikeLiked by 14 people
TY mg for sharing this story… A terrific way to start this morning.. A ray of sunshine in a storm…
LikeLike
Love and blessings to you and yours!
LikeLike
SW Florida, so far the typical items of TP, sanitizers, Lysol and liquid soaps out, bread has been scarce but found two loaves yesterday morning, milk still good but starting to look slimmer. Restaurants still open here and hopefully stay that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was at a froo-froo non-chain gourmet market in Hingham Harbor, MA yesterday which has one of the greatest salad bars on the south shore of Boston: no salad bar. Then I thought, “Duh! Of course there isn’t!” All the paper products save a few packages of paper plates were gone, nearly the entire pre-packaged meat section was picked dry, but the butcher still had some stuff in the case, the deli was picked dry, I asked for bologna, any brand, “all gone,” and when I checked out with some frozen meat-filled ravioli, the checker said we’re all gonna get fat because everyone is loading up on pasta and sauce! So there ya go. We’re all insane and even here in Commie MA everyone seems pissed-off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hingham Hahbah!
Lived in Hingham before it became over-gentrified. Our adult children still make fun of all the high nosed stuff shirts they lived among there.
LikeLike
Myrtle Beach area….empty shelves. No meat, paper items and veggies. Looks like a third world country. On the plus side, gas is $1.95 per gallon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lakeville PA in the Poconos, local gun shop was PACKED yesterday!
LikeLiked by 4 people
@Eric French – “Lakeville PA in the Poconos, local gun shop was PACKED yesterday!”
Toledo, Ohio: 3 local retail gun shops had NO hand guns and few long guns – called Bass Pro and they were on a two hour wait in line yesterday.
I feel the need for a second firearm…
Grocery wise, earlier in the week my local Kroger was stocked pretty good except I couldn’t get ground beef, or eggs, so went to a local market and got eggs (stocked pretty well), and went to meat market and got the last of the ground sirloin. Already have plenty paper products.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in NYC – In the food stores such as FoodTown – TP, lysol wipes, packaged bread are out – some stores do not have meat. Long lines. I go to the local fruit market run by the Chinese (I know!) open24 hrs to get fresh rolls and eggs. The local 99 cent stores do have some TP and bounty towels – not wipes so I buy “rags” and bleach and clean the old fashioned way. As for food I have to go see what is happening in my local restaurants and pizzerias as I tend to do takeout so it will be interesting today (the first day on no onsite dining)
LikeLike
Mass panic sucks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY that is exactly SD’s point. It sucks up the store stocks…. and you know that he is an something of and expert on emergency response… *sighs
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
No TP in Denton, TX, but I kept a few rolls in the closet for such a time as this. Luckily we recently bought a used fridge for the garage, and I filled up the freezer using Amazon Fresh. God bless everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guvner DeWine, started by limiting gatherings of 100 or less. I try to avoid those situations anyway. Then he closed the schools, which immediately caused a run on toilet paper. Gone, all gone. How much toilet paper can a family of four use? Then, the lunch ales disappeared! Is that what people feed their children? All of the sea food disappeared? Then I saw the sign (cooler broken). But the chicken was gone as well. Forget about canned food… those don’t have much nutritional value anyway. They did have a nice assortment of pickled beets. Those have no nutritional value. Ever read the label? All of the pasta was gone, as were the eggs, the flour and the sugar. I was stymied by that. Since I make my own pasta with eggs, water and flour. How much pasta do people eat? Well, I did visit every grocery store within two miles. Two Kroger’s, one Aldi, one Wal-Mart, two Super Savers, 3 drug stores. A Fresh Thyme and a Luckys. I got lucky at Luckys. I found Organic toilet paper, whatever that means, 8 double rolls for $10. (Limit 2).
Alas, now, the Guvner has increased the unemployment, so that has affected one of my daughters. Any way, I’m not surprised at this hysteria. The media has shamed politicians into ‘doing something.’ Naturally that have done too much. Just remember, “man does not live by bread alone. But by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.”
God be with you. Have faith. This will be over soon!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I live in San Francisco. The whole San Francisco Bay Area is under curfew now. RIght now as of 3:10AM PST the streets are quiet. During the 1989 Quake that knocked out power, the city was still alive. On 9/11 you could still hear people going home in shock of what happened in fear of what could happen next, but willing to face the future.
The Lucky’s in Daly City the Bread was decimated, the Meat Section only had the really expensive cuts of meat. I didn’t sense fear from the people shopping. Yet the Media is trying to drive this situation like a Wild Fire.
I had a friend from PA complain about the President’s lack of faux flowery speach like the previous “individual”, my friend is a life long Democrat. I wanted to argue with him but it wouldn’t have changed his mind, because every website and TV channel is hyping up the fear. Hyping fear for the Network’s gain, hyping up fear to hurt the economy, almost nakedly to harm the President.
Of the 4000+ folks testing positive for Corona Virus, only 70 have died. 40+ of which were in Washington. And if memory serves a great many were in Nursing Homes, and chances are high they weren’t in good shape in the first place. The chances are good if you contract Corona you’ll recover. All the Media does is drive the fear.
Corona Virus is not the exsteial end of humanity, God willing it’s just a slightly worse flu, that we will survive. But the Media, is trying to hurt us all.
I have faith in God well get through this, I have faith in President Trump, not out of blind devotion but having seen his acts in the last 3 years. We will get through this. But when we do there must be a reckoning of the Media. The News Corporations must be purged of foreign ownership, we must never again let those that have been wipping the left into hysteria over “Russian” Involvement and now Corona NEVER HAVE POWER TO INFLUENCE AGAIN, NEVER TO BE BEHOLDEN TO FOREIGN INVESTOR AGAIN.
America has always been the “Shinning City Upon A Hill”, we must never let fear make us forget we were blessed by God to be in this Nation. We’ll survive this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY TDO
Bless and keep you.
LikeLike
Northern GA… Our local grocery is an Ingles, which is a really nice chain. My next door neighbor works in the deli section.. I spoke to her yesterday about 10am, while we had stopped to pick up bananas and salsa.. She told me that the store had been fully stocked over the prior night. By 10am (they open at 7) all the panic stuff (tp and sanitizer) was gone, but they had plenty of meat, pasta, and diary. And, if you have never tried bananas and salsa, don’t knock it. (kidding) This is a small town, 900 full time residents, but, a lake community that swells in the summer months. I think anyone that could escape to their get away, well, they got away. My other neighbors who live in an Atlanta suburb are here now. Normally they only come for the weekends. I believe that they are able to work from home. Hubby is getting a bit paranoid. He wants to buy more meat. Stay safe everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in upstate NY, the Corning area. Wegmans, Walmart and Tops seem to be handling things okay, although you have to go early to ensure you get the limited items. Sometimes they sell out quickly and sometimes they don’t. We almost never eat out, so that hasn’t changed.
What’s most concerning to me right now is the suspension of all daily masses until further notice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My parish in Brooklyn has cancelled all Masses until further notice. Very sad. The priest said to please mail in our weekly donation envelopes as they still need to pay their bills. The church will be open for private prayer.
LikeLike
Sundance, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your calmness and common sense advice. You have kept this old hillbilly on an even keel through a lot of turbulent times May you live long and prosper!
LikeLiked by 4 people
STL
Panic buying started Thursday 3/12
As of yesterday: produce running low, no meat /paper/milk….can good aisles picked near clean.
Deli meats and bread still available.
Local supermarket retailer brought in Corporate Office employees to keep flow of products from stock room to shelves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meijer’s in MI, toilet paper & any Cov-19 cleaning products are wiped out, even un the wee hrs of the morning, ditto that milk. Chicken is gone as well. Meats high end stuff, plenty of supply, hamburger meat goes quick as well. I won’t even go to Sam’s. Meijer’s is weird enough it feels very strange. Local high end store with a name similar to a “Vacation”, has it’s own bakery, meat market, Deli, & Coffee roasters. They were out if chicken & hamburger meat, & had a little milk left. Homemade bread was going quick. They usually have multi fruit platters, they go quick. I think wr have a percentage of the population that eats out way too much that can’t now & are slamming the grocers because they can’t or won’t go out.
LikeLike
stopped in a kroger on the nw side of houston yesterday around noon. no paper products, towels or tp. meat and cheese mostly gone, but they did have 30-40 of the tube hamburger meat packages.
i’ve got a month or so of food, so not too worried about much except TP and eggs, which will be restocked in stores soon enough. i also have fresh egg options if necessary.
i’m guessing most stores in the houston area are about the same as kroger. going to HEB for their open at 7 am.
i didn’t hoard TP and had bought the usual 10 day supply or so around 5 days ago. hoping for a restock by then.
LikeLike
Our local Costco (north of Houston) was well stocked yesterday. Plenty of everything, including frozen and pre-packaged food, and beer. It was sold out of cleaning supplies, though. They had an employee at the front of the Dairy room to keep people from getting six dozen eggs. Everyone seemed to be doing normal weekly shopping.
The local independent grocery store around the corner was similarly well stocked with produce and packaged meat (sausage etc), but their paper goods and prepackaged sections had been decimated. The manager told me her store has been denied shipments by the distribution center; they’re restocking their largest clients first, it seems.
Honestly, things look pretty normal around here. Of course our mayor just shut down in-restaurant service so we’ll se how that goes. We also have a completely incompetent county judge, a girl in her late twenties who was probably only run by the Democrats in 2018 as a placeholder. Nobody expected our previous judge to get voted out. The county judges hold a lot of decision making authority in Texas state emergency operations.
Other than that, I do think Texas is pretty well positioned to weather out the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, when we don’t have hundreds of people dying in hospital hallways, people will wake up and realize we don’t need to indulge in panic.
LikeLike