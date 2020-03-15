Peter Navarro Discusses Executive Order to Move Critical Items Toward Domestic Production (Out of China)…

White House trade and manufacturing advisor Peter Navarro discusses the administration effort, a possible executive order, to shift U.S. dependency for critical health sector and pharmaceutical products back to domestic production. [Important Discussion]
The PRC has a reputation for fake medicines,….
Not to mention the drugs containing known carcinogens, fentanyl, and other lethal contaminants. And then there are the illegal “medicines”…
Let them keep their Chinese drywall!
…and their crayons and dog treats with lead in them.
And their green steel
This President, OUR PRESIDENT has been under attack since before he even Entered office. The coup, the Russian conspiracy, the special counsel, Adam Schiff, the impeachment attack, and now this phony coronavirus attack on our economy. This president has defeated all of them and will defeat this one too. We ( Trump Supporters) will stand behind this man. We will remain loyal and committed to see him reelected in November. Nothing will deter us. We will not waiver. We will vote and stop all Democrats, Progressives,MSM and Never Trumper’s. We will give President Trump the House and Senate so he will finish his promise to us to drain the swamp.
President Trump is our National Security President. God bless and protect our President.
This virus is really costing China. If they created it or spread it on purpose it sure did blow up in their faces.
The chicoms and putin are laughing at our national neurosis tonight.
The only silver lining that I see to this current insanity is that all of the people who have been saying for YEARS that we need to A) Control our borders so that we KNOW who is coming into the country and B) return the manufacturing of critical supplies back to the US, especially anything to do with food, medicine, construction materials, electronics and national security, suddenly seem like the smartest ones in the room! And oh, BTW, all of you on the Left, Donald J Trump has been saying this since the 1980s!!
Who could object to an Executive Order right now banning ALL imports from China, effective immediately!? And for any American businesses that would lose their shorts in the deal – too bad!! You chose to move your factories over there and now, the livelihood of every single one of us is at risk!!
This all ends IMO if Barr upholds the rule of law and administers equal justice to to those who weaponized the FIB and DOJ and orchestrated this coup on the President and the Republic.
IMO Barr who has access to everything, decides the fate of this Republic.
Bogey, you slobbered a bib full. This is about so much more than CV19
This is from 2009. It started long before and continued
plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose
China’s counterfeit medicine trade booming
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2774384/
A review of ‘ China Rx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine’ by Rosemary Gibson and Janardan Prasad Singh, ISBN 9781633883819, Prometheus Books, 2018.
https://aapsonline.org/book-review-china-rx-exposing-the-risks-of-americas-dependence-on-china-for-medicine/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=00722f54fd3b041e6f77ed10e0a817dfe1e79f41-1584327361-0-AaBi_Gu-nuqk6wvq6cWuYBCnM37foMvhaDLHeifwZ2t2sTkz1U_60GWob5r6eYM5_tSCfv-eHvDAUbhPqZdGYCDOzGdcC9d9g3nxtCDTvmrwnkoh0Y5hsgsSb2GOWt38s-gVd9eqKnk-7HHUVeU_hw5t8GUjMzsBQ99oJF_nCSYX_N1CJwF5gR6ia_QEKB9b3h-TYLnG7IakcmG4eJhDiScG0aV1ifZyVijIlXK_OL5_TURuZRQIHoLbWGcCklpvjodGYnCQSHQsUvBUUbdsPcMq3auLdD6noZyHj2Tc8Y_QfyO0exp_fsDMXPWMDhU2YbXzaJ_aMOWfphja7j4rMQgLGJgGEjo7kz-uIcAOuS2rYHL5mjJpyddMBR0QzeBYO43FgwZGG2ydxBuzNu12JGydkXB2EcS-LlDYI6p-7Qkcjmd8CVSCLzBsYZbjyqer2tfghR5MT9jx–Y1BgsEsW0w8E4HS2ys1t72UKwI39cl97BEfCp5_wdFWP9cWDs71A
on every hyperlink, everything after a question mark ( ? ) is for marketing tacking and it is no need it when posting a link
https://aapsonline.org/book-review-china-rx-exposing-the-risks-of-americas-dependence-on-china-for-medicine/
Thank you. I just copied the bar link. I thought it was unnecessarily long.
Are Ores made in China????
No but Chinese drywall is made there.
Let them keep it ALL!
I think Nabisco moved some of its Oreo production to Mexico in or around 2015 or 2016. At that time then-candidate TRUMP proposed a boycott of Oreos and was ridiculed as a rube by the MSM.
Mexico is almost as bad as China. I don’t want a Mexican Oreo.
I’m currently in China, and hearing very disturbing talk within the expat community, praising the CCP for taking draconian measures during the pandemic. Funny thing is, nobody is talking about what happens when the pandemic is over, and the enhanced “security” measures aren’t rolled back. Meanwhile, I see news about Americans fighting over consumables… but not enough news about increasing self-sufficiency and ensuring personal independence through responsible decision-making. Americans need to stop bickering, and start working toward a future that does not require China.
Will you be able to return anytime soon?
This place has gone nuts. It’s basically a Communist take over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soon, I hope. I’ve been diversifying my business away from China for the last few years, and there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. “Make America Independent Again” is the only thing on my mind these days!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you come back to a better America but I have my doubts.
I can’t afford to have doubts. Once I’m done with China, I won’t be going back.
I’m in that category, and mostly it it is bollocks to the PRC. Of course not with the recent Potemkin village peeps who wine and dine at the Acela corridor and eat at the best buffets at the holiday inn panda CCP express.
It shouldn’t have even gotten this far. Folks have known about this issue for a very long time. And this whole COVID episode should be a wake-up call.
Strategy: Executive Order short-term. And Congress needs to make it official, in some way, within a short period of time.
oh man if we stop all chinese goods.mitch is gonna be pissed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One wonders … “who did you think your country was?” What damned-fool bit of accountancy lunacy possessed you to suppose that any “other” country on this planet actually was in a better position than yours? That it ever was “better” to export your vital processes, and your most vital secrets, to a government thousands of sea-miles distant from your own, and whose governance you could not control?
“Frankly, I must ask you, sir: did you ever read The Art of War?”
… and, if you did, “whose side did you think that you were on?”
No, but I read Art of the Deal. Does that count?😁
🤡 Hurry up and pass out about seven hundred copies to the US Congress. I think they missed it …
From what I have read, including public statements both factions in Congress are onboard. That ranges from Schumer to the ultra nevertrumper Romney and Repub firebrand Cotton.
LikeLike
I will believe it when I see it. Tough talk now with no follow through.
How about an “action” under that “Production Law” from 1952 or there about… We already have the Emergency Declaration done…
This is the idiocy of this whole mess. Everyone in Gubmint KNEW!!
They unleashed such a huge Pandora’s Box, they did NOT understand what they opened and won’t know what hits them as President Trump stares down their own boomerang.
This, I think has much to do with the passive response of the Obiden administration to China. They knew about it but did pursue it except in a piecemeal way.
The evidence kept building, but since most of the pharma stuff was active ingredients, they were checked, many sent back as contaminated. That did not apply to OTC medicines, where their were problems also.
It is only under the Trump administration that we have actively confronted the PRC.
This is good news.
Peter Navarro is a great American patriot.
