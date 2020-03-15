Peter Navarro Discusses Executive Order to Move Critical Items Toward Domestic Production (Out of China)…

Posted on March 15, 2020 by

White House trade and manufacturing advisor Peter Navarro discusses the administration effort, a possible executive order, to shift U.S. dependency for critical health sector and pharmaceutical products back to domestic production.  [Important Discussion]

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, China, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to Peter Navarro Discusses Executive Order to Move Critical Items Toward Domestic Production (Out of China)…

  1. A2 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Yes indeed.
    The PRC has a reputation for fake medicines,….

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Skidroe says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    This President, OUR PRESIDENT has been under attack since before he even Entered office. The coup, the Russian conspiracy, the special counsel, Adam Schiff, the impeachment attack, and now this phony coronavirus attack on our economy. This president has defeated all of them and will defeat this one too. We ( Trump Supporters) will stand behind this man. We will remain loyal and committed to see him reelected in November. Nothing will deter us. We will not waiver. We will vote and stop all Democrats, Progressives,MSM and Never Trumper’s. We will give President Trump the House and Senate so he will finish his promise to us to drain the swamp.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Michael Lee DelMarcelle says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    This virus is really costing China. If they created it or spread it on purpose it sure did blow up in their faces.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. vikingmom says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    The only silver lining that I see to this current insanity is that all of the people who have been saying for YEARS that we need to A) Control our borders so that we KNOW who is coming into the country and B) return the manufacturing of critical supplies back to the US, especially anything to do with food, medicine, construction materials, electronics and national security, suddenly seem like the smartest ones in the room! And oh, BTW, all of you on the Left, Donald J Trump has been saying this since the 1980s!!

    Who could object to an Executive Order right now banning ALL imports from China, effective immediately!? And for any American businesses that would lose their shorts in the deal – too bad!! You chose to move your factories over there and now, the livelihood of every single one of us is at risk!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Bogeyfree says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    This all ends IMO if Barr upholds the rule of law and administers equal justice to to those who weaponized the FIB and DOJ and orchestrated this coup on the President and the Republic.

    IMO Barr who has access to everything, decides the fate of this Republic.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. A2 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    This is from 2009. It started long before and continued

    plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose

    China’s counterfeit medicine trade booming

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2774384/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. margarite1 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Are Ores made in China????

    Like

    Reply
  8. Darius Marley says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    I’m currently in China, and hearing very disturbing talk within the expat community, praising the CCP for taking draconian measures during the pandemic. Funny thing is, nobody is talking about what happens when the pandemic is over, and the enhanced “security” measures aren’t rolled back. Meanwhile, I see news about Americans fighting over consumables… but not enough news about increasing self-sufficiency and ensuring personal independence through responsible decision-making. Americans need to stop bickering, and start working toward a future that does not require China.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. mr.piddles says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    It shouldn’t have even gotten this far. Folks have known about this issue for a very long time. And this whole COVID episode should be a wake-up call.

    Strategy: Executive Order short-term. And Congress needs to make it official, in some way, within a short period of time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. cherokeepeople says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    oh man if we stop all chinese goods.mitch is gonna be pissed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Mike Robinson says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    One wonders … “who did you think your country was?” What damned-fool bit of accountancy lunacy possessed you to suppose that any “other” country on this planet actually was in a better position than yours? That it ever was “better” to export your vital processes, and your most vital secrets, to a government thousands of sea-miles distant from your own, and whose governance you could not control?

    “Frankly, I must ask you, sir: did you ever read The Art of War?”

    … and, if you did, “whose side did you think that you were on?”

    “What Fools these Mortals be!”
    – Puck, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. montanamel says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    How about an “action” under that “Production Law” from 1952 or there about… We already have the Emergency Declaration done…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      March 15, 2020 at 11:47 pm

      This is the idiocy of this whole mess. Everyone in Gubmint KNEW!!

      They unleashed such a huge Pandora’s Box, they did NOT understand what they opened and won’t know what hits them as President Trump stares down their own boomerang.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        March 16, 2020 at 12:01 am

        This, I think has much to do with the passive response of the Obiden administration to China. They knew about it but did pursue it except in a piecemeal way.

        The evidence kept building, but since most of the pharma stuff was active ingredients, they were checked, many sent back as contaminated. That did not apply to OTC medicines, where their were problems also.

        It is only under the Trump administration that we have actively confronted the PRC.

        This is good news.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  13. trump20162024 says:
    March 16, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Peter Navarro is a great American patriot.

    Like

    Reply
  14. freepetta says:
    March 16, 2020 at 12:41 am

    NO MO CHINESE PRODUCTS!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s