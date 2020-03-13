Pelosi Declares Democrats and White House Reach Deal on “Coronavirus Response Act”…

It took some digging but we found it. The 2020 Coronavirus Response Act is H.R.6201 [SEE HERE].

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is saying the Democrats and White House have made an agreement to pass the content of the Coronavirus Response Act. However, there is no confirmation from the White House (yet).

President Trump is meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the White House right now.

WASHINGTON – House Democrats and the Trump administration reached agreement on a coronavirus response package Friday after a day of grueling negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” she wrote to Democrats after hours of back-and-forth with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The House aims to pass the proposal Friday to blunt the economic damage of the global pandemic. The Senate left Washington for the weekend and will not have a chance to approve it until next week. It is unclear if the GOP-held chamber will pass the bill, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not directly involved in the talks. Pelosi said the legislation includes: •Free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including those without insurance

•Up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave

•Stronger unemployment insurance for furloughed workers

•Buttressing SNAP and other food programs for school children and seniors

•More money for Medicaid, the joint federal and state insurance program for low-income Americans (link)

However, as with all legislation the presentation does not usually match the content; particularly when the bill is passed with urgency without the ability for a full review prior to a final vote. You can review the text of HR6201 HERE