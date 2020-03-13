Pelosi Declares Democrats and White House Reach Deal on “Coronavirus Response Act”…

It took some digging but we found it. The 2020 Coronavirus Response Act is H.R.6201 [SEE HERE].

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is saying the Democrats and White House have made an agreement to pass the content of the Coronavirus Response Act.  However, there is no confirmation from the White House (yet).

President Trump is meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the White House right now.

WASHINGTON – House Democrats and the Trump administration reached agreement on a coronavirus response package Friday after a day of grueling negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” she wrote to Democrats after hours of back-and-forth with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The House aims to pass the proposal Friday to blunt the economic damage of the global pandemic. The Senate left Washington for the weekend and will not have a chance to approve it until next week. It is unclear if the GOP-held chamber will pass the bill, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not directly involved in the talks.

Pelosi said the legislation includes:

•Free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including those without insurance
•Up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave
•Stronger unemployment insurance for furloughed workers
•Buttressing SNAP and other food programs for school children and seniors
•More money for Medicaid, the joint federal and state insurance program for low-income Americans (link)

However, as with all legislation the presentation does not usually match the content; particularly when the bill is passed with urgency without the ability for a full review prior to a final vote.  You can review the text of HR6201 HERE

  1. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    You can’t see what is in it until we pass the bill.

    Abortion funding and

    “Pelosi Trying to Smuggle Hyde Amendment Loophole into Coronavirus Package”

  2. TwoLaine says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Steven Mnuchin is supposed to be on Lou Dobbs as soon as the deal is reached to report on it. Dobbs has been waiting very patiently. Not easy for him. 😉

  3. Reserved55 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    • WVPatriot says:
      March 13, 2020 at 8:40 pm

      The demonrats/radical left and the media have created their own crisis — attempted coup d’etat of the United States of America! THEY own the crisis!!!!!

      “We the People” will never forget.

  4. MJ Alexander says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    There might even be an “Impeached Forever” rider…

  5. iswhatitis says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    It’s a good thing that Congress has been working with President Trump to reduce the yearly budget deficit, so that when a crisis like this hits, that requires a large, unanticipated expenditure; that it doesn’t really impact the overall budget.

    Oh, wait…

    • dufrst says:
      March 13, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      Interest rates are so low that increase spending can be managed. With that said, I pray in a second term Trump really gets his arms around a spending / budget reform that will keep our nation solvent for the long-run!

  7. dufrst says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    The Senate better add a payroll tax holiday or this thing isn’t going anywhere. And Trump addressed this at the news conference (first question). He said there was no deal because the Dems are doing things not in the interest of our country. Judging by that laundry list, he’s absolutely write. There’s nothing in this package that screams a deal to me! I count at least 3 new government entitlement programs that will never end (paid sick leave, family leave and new money for Medicaid). The Dems are insane if they think they will get all of that without giving Trump his middle class tax cut in the form of payroll tax holiday.

  8. billrla says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    I think I’m going to be sick, but it ain’t the virus.

  9. sundance says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:46 pm

  10. sundance says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:47 pm

  11. dufrst says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    And the truth…

    • Blue Wildflower says:
      March 13, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      President Trump please don’t sign anything that has to do with abortion. Anyone that would try to kill babies so we can get help with the virus can just keep their money. Take it to the American people. Accepting evil will not get our country anywhere that will help us. Prayers are with you.

    • lemontree says:
      March 13, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      The President already has money from FEMA after declaring a national disaster. He really doesn’t have to rely on Pelosi to get some money.

  12. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    For your information, regular Medicare already pays 100% for all physician ordered lab tests(no copay’s or deductibles), at labs that take Medicare assignment. The two largest labs, Quest and Lab-Corp, take Medicare assignment. So the most vulnerable age group is covered, cost free.

    • booger71 says:
      March 13, 2020 at 7:55 pm

      Only if you have part B

      • vikingmom says:
        March 13, 2020 at 8:07 pm

        Doesn’t everyone automatically have Part A and Part B? The other options are Part C (Medicare Advantage, which is usually at no cost to the participant) or Part E (Supplemental policy, for which there is usually a cost). Part D is the Prescription drug plan passed in 2001 by George W Bush as a token of goodwill to Teddy Kennedy, who willingly took it and then claimed all the credit for it!

        • All Too Much says:
          March 13, 2020 at 8:15 pm

          B is not automatic.
          If you don’t sign up for it when you sign on to Part A, I believe there is a penalty accessed.
          Someone else here knows for sure.

          • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
            March 13, 2020 at 8:43 pm

            You are automatically enrolled in part B starting the beginning of the month you turn 65. However, you can opt out of Medicare Part B. Booger has the rest of the story.

            • L4grasshopper says:
              March 13, 2020 at 8:58 pm

              Wrong. You have to OPT IN to Part B. And Part B requires you to pay a premium, the amount of which is set based upon your prior year’s Adjusted Gross Income.

              • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
                March 13, 2020 at 9:01 pm

                Not any more. I got my “membership” cards in the mail 3 months before the beginning of my 65th birthday month. If I elected not to take PArt B I had to sign the card and send it back before the beginning of my 65th birthday month.

          • GB Bari says:
            March 13, 2020 at 8:54 pm

            Part B (Supplemental) premiums and out of pocket costs are paid for by you – the insured person, not the government (like A).
            Part B is offered in several different Plans (varying by extent of coverage) by private insurers.

            My wife and I use AARP/United Healthcare’s Plan F because of our former employer’s preferred retiree benefit for that plan. It’s probably the most expensive option.

            However, virtually all the big insurers offer the same set of Plans for Medicare Part B. It’s the cost vs. benefit aspect that each retiree must inspect and decide for themselves

        • booger71 says:
          March 13, 2020 at 8:15 pm

          I didn’t sign up for Part B when I reached 65 because it’s cost is on a sliding scale base on income. I was able to keep my health insurance at retirement, and even paying the lowest cost of Part B (135/per person/month) it would have been more than my health insurance costs me and my wife now. And that is not including Part C (medicare advantage) which not free and is necessary for most people if you don’t want to pay a lot of out of pocket costs. It cost my Dad 235/month on top of the Part B he was paying. Part D runs about 40/month

          • DCP says:
            March 13, 2020 at 8:39 pm

            I think I did the same. I know that there is something I didn’t sign up for at age 65 due to the cost. I am 70 now and I pay a penalty for that late enrollment. This year it is $52.00/year.

            DCP

          • footballfan33 says:
            March 13, 2020 at 8:41 pm

            Advantage looks good on the surface until you require services. Humana is a shit show with their ever changing policies – pre-auth, no pre- auth, oh your services weren’t medically necessary that our 3rd party pre- authorized as such.

          • Mari in SC says:
            March 13, 2020 at 8:44 pm

            Medicare costs depend on the various plans chosen and, thr bendgiciary’s income, and tax filing status.

            My Part D (drugs) premium
            costs $13.20/month. I chose as low cost plan because I take no drugs at this time.

            My Part B costs $144.50, the standard premium for 2020. If your income exceeds $89,000 or thereabouts, the premium increases. At over $109,000/year, it doubles. These are the figures for a single person and based on annual income 2 years ago. If your income goes down, such as when you retire or reduce the number of hours you work, you can appeal to get it reduced based on your current income.

            My Part B supplement plan costs $120/month and covers what Medicare does not, except the $198 annual deductible. I chose to not go with Medicare Advantage due to network restrictions.l

        • RetiredEE says:
          March 13, 2020 at 8:51 pm

          When I reached 65 (and when my wife reached 65) we signed up for part A. You don’t need to sign up for part B if you are covered by an employer plan which I was. When I retired I signed up for part B and found a part D plan. I also found a supplemental plan. You need to file for part A within a few months before or after your 65th birthday (check current requirements!). At this point you don’t need to get part B if already covered by another employer’s plan although some employers want their plan to be the secondary plan when you reach 65. Watch this!. At the point where this ends you can then sign up for part B. The whole thing is complex so if you need help find someone who can lead you through the process. Also for supplemental be sure you understand the differences between age-attained and age-issued. AARP plan, although OK, may not be the best for your circumstances. After a period of time they can begin raising your rates. Others will raise rates only under approved cost of living guidelines. Watch this.

          Another recommendation I got was that every year at open enrollment time go to the medicare site and use your account or set one up and check for the part D plans. You will need to list your prescriptions, your county and state, and the preferred pharmacy. You will be given a list of the plans available by cost. You can choose a plan and sign up for the one giving the best cost and bennifit. It changes every year and it could cost you more if you stay with a particular plan since they change their formularies coverage. Read the fine print. I did not do that last year and it will cost me several hundred dollars. During open enrollment you can make those changes. Anyway those are some things I found out and hopefully it will help others.

    • sherryoftexas says:
      March 13, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      Marka, no matter what you have heard, Medicare IS NOT free. I pay $132/month for Medicare and have a $198+ deductible, a secondary ins for what Medicare does not cover at $98/ month and a drug ins at $120/month with a $400 deductible. Plus all my working life I paid into Medicare out of all of my paychecks for the privilege of hearing people constantly say that Medicare is free. Well, it isn’t free.

    • Sharon says:
      March 13, 2020 at 8:35 pm

      “So the most vulnerable age group is covered, cost free.”

      Absolutely. Not. True.

  13. TwoLaine says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Latest update from Lou. There is no deal at this time.

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    “However, as with all legislation the presentation does not usually match the content; particularly when the bill is passed with urgency without the ability for a full review prior to a final vote.”

    Well, remember – you have to pass it to find out what is in it.

  15. czarowniczy says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Is there anything in the bill that declares the Democrats in Congress a viral disease and lets us hose them down with huge amounts of Lysol?

  16. California Joe says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Can President Trump unilaterally declare a payroll tax holiday until the end of year under the emergency declaration similar to the one he used to fund the wall along the Mexican border? Seems like he can to me.

  17. margarite1 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Sounds like she wants to blame POTUS for “not solving the health emergency” if he doesn’t capitulate to forcing us to pay for murdering babies. Her “outrage” statements are probably already written.

    What happened to birth control pills?

  18. booger71 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    H.R.6201= a whole lotta taxpayer money spent on programs that many people of the deadbeat variety (Democratic Base) will find easy to cheat.

  19. swampfox999 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Dems still playing politics. I don’t see a suspension of payroll taxes here and the dems are expanding SNAP.

  20. TwoLaine says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Mnuchin is on Lou Dobbs now.

  21. Landslide says:
    March 13, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Can you imagine President Trump dealing with this at the end of this week? This day??! Prayers up for continued wisdom, health, and fortitude!🙏🏼

  22. jimrockfish says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Pelosi and all of her followers are evil. No rush deals and no extra crap in the bill. Like abortion funding.

    I think after today’s emergency declaration the President has enough relief in place that he can take a little time and call out the democrats for filling this bill full of unrelated items. They want to pressure him into signing but a lot of that pressure was released today with the declaration.

    We The People have your back, Mr President.

  23. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    What? Nothing for global warming?
    Solar panels needed to fight #CoronaVirusfromCommunistChineseCityofWuhan.

  24. Publius2016 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    So sick of this Demon’s face!

    45 has GREAT DAY DECLARING NATIONAL EMERGENCY and FAKE NEWS has Sad Clown Pelosi everywhere…BEAUTIFUL WHITE HOUSE GARDEN OFF THE FRONT PAGE!

    45 please tell Dimms to go pound sand!

  25. nimrodman says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    I hope Mnuchin has an Army of Proofreaders going over every word and flagging poison pills and underhanded moves

    Then when satisfactory, agree in principle – tentatively – until the very final final final manuscript is similarly vetted, and keep secured versions of that final version so the bill can be contested later if necessary

    And then similarly proofread the version that is to be handed to the President for signature

    Make heavy use of computer “compare documents” functions on electronic versions

  26. Todd says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    A BILL

    Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes.
    ———

    “for other purposes.”

    Lawyers love being vague! Other purposes. I wonder what “other purposes” entails? Time to turn on the midnight oil. I’m going to read H.R. 6201 in full tonight.

  27. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Nancy and her Communist Democrats are a virus.

  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    If we kill more babies, they won’t get the virus and further burden the system

  29. jumpinjarhead says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I just did a key word search and saw nothing related to Hyde Amendment.

  30. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Why have laws if you are not going to enforce them?

    FISA & IC corruption, is still with us. JOHN SOLOMON: more corruption will be revealed with no prosecutions.


    Lou Dobbs Tonight 3/13/20 – Breaking Fox News March 13, 2020

    I am not going to vote for anyone “whoever” votes for FISA and I don’t care which party.

  31. joeknuckles says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Tucker is now officially unwatchable. He’s dead to me. Might as well be watching CNN for the fear mongering propaganda he’s putting out.
    Earlier on Fox, douchebag Gasparino was telling everybody to sell all their stocks now.

    These people are unbelievable.

  32. Tiffthis says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Do we even need a deal? Didn’t trump just free up 50 billion by declaring an emergency earlier today?

  33. rashomon says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Bill Gates stepped down from his board positions at Microsoft and Berkshire to focus on his foundation; i.e. the COVOD-19 solution. God help us. Bill messing around with messenger RNA scares the daylights out of me.

    https://www.engadget.com/2020/03/13/bill-gates/

  34. Robert VanBrunt says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    No Free Lunch!!

  35. Ringoagogo says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    How do they come up with all this, so fast? Amazing

  36. franuche says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Hopefully Trump plays chess on this one. It’s not a given.

  37. Todd says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    I just did a “quick read” of H.R. 6201 and did not see anything pertaining to abortion.

    Please correct this if anyone saw anything in the Bill about abortion.

    I found the ending of H.R. 6201 to be quite funny.

    https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6201/text?q=%22search%22%3A%5B%22%22coronavirus+response+act%22%22%5D&r=1&s=2

  38. litlbit2 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    With President Trump in charge, imho anyone, trying to take a advantage using taxpayer funds during the crisis in any of the (50)fifty states better be very, very careful how they spend it. This President will not tolerate corruption or lying! Seen Iran/Iraq lately? NAFTA? If dishonesty is your game you will more than likely enjoy a rent free 6×8 bed with D rings, shower without doors all inside a wall with a rap around cage.

  39. EggsX1 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    We’ll recover from the virus. Bad legislation is forever and could easily perpetuate a recession through to the election. Tread carefully Mr President.

  40. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 8:57 pm

  41. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    March 13, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Pelosi is ensuring that she sets the narrative. Now watch dems & MSM say do-nothing Trump & Republicans & it took dems commitment to save the country.

