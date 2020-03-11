President Trump Suspends Entry From EU Schengen Area – Outline of Travel Restrictions…

President Trump previously took executive action under sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. 1182(f) and 1185(a), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, to restrict entry from China, Hong Kong, Iran and South Korea. Today President Trump is extending entry restrictions to the EU “Schengen Area”.
The EU nations impacted include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
This is a prudent step because these are EU nations, under their collective assembly, who permit unrestricted travel without border enforcement or containment measures.
[The Proclamation ] – On January 31, 2020, I issued Proclamation 9984 (Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus and Other Appropriate Measures To Address This Risk). I found that the potential for widespread transmission of a novel (new) coronavirus (which has since been renamed “SARS-CoV-2” and causes the disease COVID-19) (“SARS-CoV-2” or “the virus”) by infected individuals seeking to enter the United States threatens the security of our transportation system and infrastructure and the national security.
Because the outbreak of the virus was at the time centered in the People’s Republic of China, I suspended and limited the entry of all aliens who were physically present within the People’s Republic of China, excluding the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States, subject to certain exceptions.
On February 29, 2020, in recognition of the sustained person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the Islamic Republic of Iran, I issued Proclamation 9992 (Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus), suspending and limiting the entry of all aliens who were physically present within the Islamic Republic of Iran during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States, subject to certain exceptions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a component of the Department of Health and Human Services, has determined that the virus presents a serious public health threat, and CDC continues to take steps to prevent its spread. But CDC, along with State and local health departments, has limited resources, and the public health system could be overwhelmed if sustained human-to-human transmission of the virus occurred in the United States on a large scale.
Sustained human-to-human transmission has the potential to cause cascading public health, economic, national security, and societal consequences.
The World Health Organization has determined that multiple countries within the Schengen Area are experiencing sustained person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2. For purposes of this proclamation, the Schengen Area comprises 26 European states: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
The Schengen Area currently has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of the People’s Republic of China. As of March 11, 2020, the number of cases in the 26 Schengen Area countries is 17,442, with 711 deaths, and shows high continuous growth in infection rates. In total, as of March 9, 2020, the Schengen Area has exported 201 COVID-19 cases to 53 countries. Moreover, the free flow of people between the Schengen Area countries makes the task of managing the spread of the virus difficult.
The United States Government is unable to effectively evaluate and monitor all of the travelers continuing to arrive from the Schengen Area. The potential for undetected transmission of the virus by infected individuals seeking to enter the United States from the Schengen Area threatens the security of our transportation system and infrastructure and the national security.
Given the importance of protecting persons within the United States from the threat of this harmful communicable disease, I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Schengen Area during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States. The free flow of commerce between the United States and the Schengen Area countries remains an economic priority for the United States, and I remain committed to facilitating trade between our nations.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. 1182(f) and 1185(a), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, hereby find that the unrestricted entry into the United States of persons described in section 1 of this proclamation would, except as provided for in section 2 of this proclamation, be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and that their entry should be subject to certain restrictions, limitations, and exceptions. I therefore hereby proclaim the following:
Section 1. Suspension and Limitation on Entry. The entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Schengen Area during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States is hereby suspended and limited subject to section 2 of this proclamation.
Sec. 2. Scope of Suspension and Limitation on Entry.
(a) Section 1 of this proclamation shall not apply to:
(i) any lawful permanent resident of the United States;
(ii) any alien who is the spouse of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident;
(iii) any alien who is the parent or legal guardian of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, provided that the U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident is unmarried and under the age of 21;
(iv) any alien who is the sibling of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, provided that both are unmarried and under the age of 21;
(v) any alien who is the child, foster child, or ward of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, or who is a prospective adoptee seeking to enter the United States pursuant to the IR-4 or IH-4 visa classifications;
(vi) any alien traveling at the invitation of the United States Government for a purpose related to containment or mitigation of the virus;
(vii) any alien traveling as a nonimmigrant pursuant to a C-1, D, or C-1/D nonimmigrant visa as a crewmember or any alien otherwise traveling to the United States as air or sea crew;
(viii) any alien
(A) seeking entry into or transiting the United States pursuant to one of the following visas: A-1, A-2, C-2, C-3 (as a foreign government official or immediate family member of an official), E-1 (as an employee of TECRO or TECO or the employee’s immediate family members), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-4, or NATO-6 (or seeking to enter as a nonimmigrant in one of those NATO categories); or
(B) whose travel falls within the scope of section 11 of the United Nations Headquarters Agreement;
(ix) any alien whose entry would not pose a significant risk of introducing, transmitting, or spreading the virus, as determined by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, through the CDC Director or his designee;
(x) any alien whose entry would further important United States law enforcement objectives, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or their respective designees, based on a recommendation of the Attorney General or his designee;
(xi) any alien whose entry would be in the national interest, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or their designees; or
(xii) members of the U.S. Armed Forces and spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
(b) Nothing in this proclamation shall be construed to affect any individual’s eligibility for asylum, withholding of removal, or protection under the regulations issued pursuant to the legislation implementing the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, consistent with the laws and regulations of the United States.
Sec. 3. Implementation and Enforcement. (a) The Secretary of State shall implement this proclamation as it applies to visas pursuant to such procedures as the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may establish. The Secretary of Homeland Security shall implement this proclamation as it applies to the entry of aliens pursuant to such procedures as the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, may establish.
(b) Consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Transportation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall ensure that any alien subject to this proclamation does not board an aircraft traveling to the United States.
(c) The Secretary of Homeland Security may establish standards and procedures to ensure the application of this proclamation at and between all United States ports of entry.
(d) An alien who circumvents the application of this proclamation through fraud, willful misrepresentation of a material fact, or illegal entry shall be a priority for removal by the Department of Homeland Security.
Sec. 4. Termination. This proclamation shall remain in effect until terminated by the President. The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall recommend that the President continue, modify, or terminate this proclamation as described in section 5 of Proclamation 9984, as amended.
Sec. 5. Effective Date. This proclamation is effective at 11:59 p.m. eastern daylight time on March 13, 2020. This proclamation does not apply to persons aboard a flight scheduled to arrive in the United States that departed prior to 11:59 p.m. eastern daylight time on March 13, 2020.
Sec. 6. Severability. It is the policy of the United States to enforce this proclamation to the maximum extent possible to advance the national security, public safety, and foreign policy interests of the United States. Accordingly:
(a) if any provision of this proclamation, or the application of any provision to any person or circumstance, is held to be invalid, the remainder of this proclamation and the application of its provisions to any other persons or circumstances shall not be affected thereby; and
(b) if any provision of this proclamation, or the application of any provision to any person or circumstance, is held to be invalid because of the lack of certain procedural requirements, the relevant executive branch officials shall implement those procedural requirements to conform with existing law and with any applicable court orders.
Sec. 7. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this proclamation shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This proclamation shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This proclamation is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eleventh day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! President Trump you are doing a wonderful job!!
Love this guy. Might be his best moment yet.
The Administration is taking a rational step by step operational methods to contain and mitigate the virus. A 30 day travel restriction on EU is one such measure.
No surprise as other countries are doing the same. Common sense.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools should reopen only if there are no locally transmitted infections for 28 days, medical expert says
Professor David Hui says universities and secondary schools could reopen first, followed by primary schools and kindergartens after another two weeks
Education sector says schools are not equipped to reopen because of the ongoing mask shortage
Excerpts:
“ Hong Kong has introduced a raft of containment measures, including class suspensions, to combat the Covid-19 disease, which has so far infected 126 people locally and killed three.”
“ The Education Bureau last month extended the suspension of kindergartens, primary and secondary schools – in force since February 3 – until April 20 at the earliest.
Chinese University respiratory medicine expert Professor David Hui Shu-cheong on Wednesday said universities and secondary schools could reopen first if no locally transmitted infections were recorded for four weeks, followed by primary schools and kindergartens after another two weeks, since younger children were more prone to close contact with each other.”
“ Normally it’s best to have two incubation periods, meaning 28 days [without cases]. Then the situation will be under control, and containment measures can be gradually relaxed,” Hui, who sits on a Covid-19 government advisory panel reporting directly to the city’s leader, told a radio programme.”
“ But he also warned of a “long battle ahead” amid fears of more imported infections, saying there could be a second wave of infections in mainland China after people returned to work, and more global cases than thought because of under-reporting and weaker medical systems in some countries.”
Has anyone seen the movie ’28 Days Later’? If you haven’t take a moment to look up. It’s like their following an old movie script.
By the way, my fellow Treepers, my physician wife and I just booked a trip to Maui with my 85 year old parents for the end of the month. We ain’t buying it.
My husband and I had reservations for Barcelona Spain but will have to postpone. I was so looking forward to going too! But, we have to stay healthy, my fear is that this is intentional toward Americans with the Democrats in collusion. Hope that you can go on your trip when all of this passes, Hawaii is gorgeous!
What about shipping vessels from the red zone ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
See Sec. 2 (a) vii
I’m not sure what it is the D’s will find fault with but …
You can be damn sure there will be something.
Cue the hawaiian judge, but too bad this time, mr. Judge. Safety of us overrides all.
So far it is basically “President Trump is FINALLY taking SOME of the actions he should have taken weeks, if not months ago. Because of his incompetence and inability to take tough, decisive action, the American public is in far greater peril than it should be in.” They open and close by saying this shouldn’t be political… Anti-American, power-obsessed hacks, the whole bunch of them.
The big alpha wolf protecting his pack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When the Dems cry about travel bans just tell them POTUS just wants to see if banning airplanes will stop climate change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“This is a prudent step because these are EU nations, under their collective assembly, who permit unrestricted travel without border enforcement or containment measures.”
I read the other day that the border between Austria and Italy has been closed. Of course there’s absolutely no way of knowing the true facts.
I wonder if/when US states will begin to close the borders with other states.
Certainly have never seen anything like this in my lifetime and can’t think of a historical example either.
“I wonder if/when US states will begin to close the borders with other states.”
Unconstitutional.
Well I assume it’s a violation of the Schengen agreement to close the borders too. If it’s a legit emerg. medical situation, anything goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is some data on EU travel related restrictions it’s from yesterday. Hard to find updates as the wankerati press is consumed with the US Temporary ban on travel from the EU.
“ Coronavirus: EU states enact tough measures to stem spread”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/10/coronavirus-several-eu-states-ban-mass-events-after-italian-lockdown
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is easy to kbow the true facts. Yes nations in europe are closing the border.
As they should.
Can’t get over how decisive, proactive and darn courageous this President is!!!
This may sound a little hokey but …
He was born to this calling.
I’ve never witnessed a man so perfectly suited to a job; and I was in my thirties during President Reagan administration but still …
LikeLiked by 7 people
Remember Y2K!
Sure do. It fell between the Global Cooling and the Global Warming hoaxes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of my daughters managed a software writing company at the time. She is adamant that there was little trouble ONLY because the problems were sorted out in the work done immediately before 2,000. If you put a fence around your garden before the cows get there the cows don,t eat your cabbages. Then some fool says you didn,t need a fence because no cabbages got eaten.
Love President Trump taking away Democrats talking points!
Exposes Media partisanship!
President Trump did the right thing again. Why?
Because the globalist hissy fit will continue in the markets.
What will they do when people stop selling and a recession never occurs?
They’ll need to do something to distract the masses from the Dementiacrat candidate.
Update: The Department of Homeland Security is now clarifying that the ban is not on flights as President Trump announced, but rather it will be applied for 30 days starting on Friday at midnight to foreign nationals who have been in Schengen area European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States. These countries are: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
US permanent residents, citizens, and immediate family members of U.S. citizens are exempt, though they may face screening and testing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well that is the same thing. No flights from those EU countries, unless it is for US citizens returning to US.
Threw USA airlines a bone.
They are hurting a lot of people, especially the seniors who depend on their 401’s to get by financially. The stock market big hit in the last 2 and 1/2 weeks will take another 3 years to get back up to where it was and that is a big stretch. These seniors can’t wait that long. These scumbags don’t care who they hurt or kill, it is all about their power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3 years? It went down fast, it will go back up just as fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seniors should not be playing the stock gamble. They should have been more liquid after 60
I worked for a major brokerage firm. It is Casino Real of Mafiosi. The old Vegas!
Unfortunately the US virus curve mirrors Italy, France, Spain etc albeit 10 days behind. I’d like to see that pattern broken very soon else Italian-style lockdown can be expected in less than two weeks.
Nothing ‘prepper’ about getting a couple of weeks worth of groceries and medicines in just in case.
If you don’t know where your healthcare card is, find it.
Also advise anybody with flu like symptoms to get a test.
This can get very serious very quickly.
Italy is filthy. So are most Italians. And they’ve let in a bunch of people not noted for cleanliness. In short, Italy is a Prtri dish for disease.
Italy & US = apples and oranges.
Italy is filthy. So are most Italians.
Hey The Traveler, va’ fa Napoli!
Italy also has an army of Chinese workers in their sweat shops making all of their high end clothing and shoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently it was a Pakistani food deliverer who didnt quarantine himself who was the first case in Lombardy
Pakistani Muslim DELIBERATELY Spread Coronavirus in Italy, Infected Hundreds of People
https://www.eutimes.net/2020/03/pakistani-muslim-deliberately-spread-coronavirus-in-italy-infected-hundreds-of-people/
I’ve been to Italy twice and found no filth. And I have family there.
Oh yes? Italy is suffering because it has many factories, especially in the north, run and staffed by Chinese workers, many of whom went home for Chinese New Year – then returned to Italy carrying the virus with them.
Italy has the oldest population in Europe and the infrastructure is, as always with free-spirited Italians, chaotic.
Are those factor present across mainland United States?
If not, maybe dial down the fear porn a tad.
The real test is done via PCR. A time consuming and expensive test. Dont fall for the trap.
There is no cure or vaccine.
Read, read about virology testing..
Isolate yourself and avoid people if you dont feel well. If you go to your doctor and he finds you to be positive you will go to a Hospital, you will leave in a coffin or body bag.
Are you saying you’d leave in a coffin because you’d be infected at the hospital? Clarify please.
The world will be in no mood to hear China’s excuses or whatever lies they come up with to mitigate their involvement in all of this.
When PDJT decides to negotiate the remaining trade issues w/ China, you can bet this fiasco will be in his hip pocket just waiting to be used.
I’m assuming a Canadian Citizen who has traveled to Europe recently will not be allowed entry into the US in the next 30 days?
I am not the least bit concerned until I hear the virus went thru the LA/SF tent cities and homeless encampments in other big cities like a California wildfire. Those areas are as close to the Petri dish of Whitechapel (jack the ripper area) as you can get in modern America.
I love my President. It is going to be an interesting meeting tomorrow morning at work, in the overnight express delivery industry. Please secure all safety restraints, and keep hands and arms inside the ride at all times.
Among those who want to visit the lands of their ancestors, at least Elizabeth Warren won’t be affected as all her ancestors are Native Americans.
Fortress America! Forever!
God gave all men all earth to love
But since our hearts are small
Ordained for each one spot should prove
Beloved over all
– Rudyard Kipling
Agreed Mike,
Parts of Canada too..we live in Southern B.C. a few miles from the U.S. border.
We are able to sustain ourselves nicely. Sure some produce will be a bit more expensive, and fruit too.
However our indoor horticulture ( and not just pot) is expansive, dairy, meat and fish are all available locally. We even produce our own toilet paper.
IMO this event although possibly damaging to your terrific President. Has only proven that he was correct in his insistence on bringing back manufacturing to the U.S.A. and curtailing the idiotic reliance on the Chicoms.
PDJT will master this, and the U.S.A will come out stronger..
The Stock market is another story, we are small players and have taken significant paper losses..oh well. It’s only paper.
I believe there was an old rule that went something like take 100 minus your age say 60, so 40% of your assets may be in stocks.
Not a bad guideline really.
God bless PDJT
Our family is/was expecting a French exchange student to stay with our 17 year old daughter and vice versa in the coming months. Our 20 year old son heard today his school, Pepperdine University, is shutting down campus for the rest of the year and finishing via online classes. His summer studying in London is likely off, with little time to find housing arrangements and a job if it falls through. My wife is in management at our local hospital and I can’t tell you how crazy people are being. And of course the old 401k is dropping like a stone. An abundance of caution is great, but this is having serious disruptive effects.
It’s temporary.
It’s not the end of the world.
Get a grip.
Ride it out and pray God grant you a thankful heart. Praise Him for His mighty works in the midst of earthly turmoil. Trust Him to provide.
He who controls the rising and setting of the sun, who calms the raging seas, is at work here to make His glory known in the midst of our current uncertainties.
NBA suspends all games throughout the league until further notice …
—–
Rudy Gobert (French national from a EU Schengen area country) reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the postponement of Jazz-Thunder in Oklahoma City and the NBA suspending its season.
Jazz release:
“This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.”
“A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.”
“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
https://nba.nbcsports.com/2020/03/11/jazz-explain-coronavirus-testing-of-player-rudy-gobert/
I’m actually good with this plan. If it’s as big of a threat as they say we can let them sort it out, while we sort out our people here.
And here they said “you can not block a virus”.. while travellers from italy infected everyone..
If they had blocked it three weeks ago, we had been spared. But no… open borders is a religion.. Irrational brain deads here in europe. This will hit us hard. And actually, hopefully hit the liberals harder. I know you should bot wish illness to others, but this LGTBQZ retatded open border id*** ahould go away. They are a disease by themself..
AUSTRALIA-
Tom Hanks and His Wife Rita Wilson Announce They Have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
Australia has big problems now
They MUST close the borders
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/tom-hanks-and-rita-wilson-announce-they-have-tested-positive-for-the-coronavirus/
and
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8102785/Tom-Hanks-wife-Rita-Wilson-test-positive-coronavirus.html
Updated every minute, 17-year-old whiz kid’s coronavirus site used by millions
https://www.timesofisrael.com/updated-every-minute-17-year-old-whiz-kids-coronavirus-site-used-by-millions/
https://ncov2019.live/data
A shocking report re Corona virus from Italy
Read it all:
@jasonvanschoor
·
Mar 10
From a well respected friend and intensivist/A&E consultant who is currently in northern Italy:
1/ ‘I feel the pressure to give you a quick personal update about what is happening in Italy, and also give some quick direct advice about what you should do.
If we want to understand how powerful an opponent SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is, let’s take a look what has been required to stop it in China. The Chinese government has essentially used a social nuclear weapon in its efforts. Let’s talk about this, to understand what US is facing. 1/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1237020518781460480.html
