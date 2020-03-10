FISA Deal – House Rules Committee Releases Text of FISA Agreement….

Posted on March 10, 2020 by

The House Rules Committee is releasing text of proposed changes to FISA (full pdf below).  The “deal” is intended to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act.

.

(House Rules Link pdf)

7 Responses to FISA Deal – House Rules Committee Releases Text of FISA Agreement….

  1. mallardcove says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    I hope this garbage doesn’t get signed. If it does might as well just eliminate the 4th amendment from the constitution.

  2. Dave Crawford says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Patriot Act: Unconstitutional then, unuonstitutional now.

  4. TwoLaine says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    In other words, the spying on Americans will continue as usual.

  5. mimbler says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Making illegal things more illegal doesn’t do a thing when no one is prosecuted. Until they jail the current abusers, I’m 100 percent against any form of it being renewed.

  6. mushr45m says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    UGH

