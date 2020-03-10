FISA Deal – House Rules Committee Releases Text of FISA Agreement….

The House Rules Committee is releasing text of proposed changes to FISA (full pdf below). The “deal” is intended to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act.
I hope this garbage doesn’t get signed. If it does might as well just eliminate the 4th amendment from the constitution.
Patriot Act: Unconstitutional then, unuonstitutional now.
..and another example of an Act named exactly the opposite of its true nature (Affordable Care Act, etc.).
And four Republican Congress members are suddenly in self-quarantine…Cruz, Gosar, Collins and Gaetz.
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/congress/article241022871.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/gop-reps-collins-gatez-quarantine-interacted-trump-weekend/story?id=69490854
What a coincidence!
In other words, the spying on Americans will continue as usual.
Making illegal things more illegal doesn’t do a thing when no one is prosecuted. Until they jail the current abusers, I’m 100 percent against any form of it being renewed.
UGH
