CNN Cancels Audience and Media Attendance For Sanders -v- Biden Debate – Clyburn Says Cancel All Joe Biden Debates Now…

As Joe Biden continues to exhibit serious cognitive issues, and questions about his mental impairments increase following a disturbing incident today with an auto-worker in Michigan, the DNC and CNN have now coordinated to cancel audience attendance for the tenuously scheduled March 15th debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Additionally, CNN is now stopping all media from attending the Arizona debate; and this comes on the heels of the DNC requesting a seated format with a desk for the 77-year-old candidate.
(CNN) – With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation, Democrats announced Tuesday that the CNN-Univision Democratic presidential debate set for this weekend will be held without an audience.
[…] “DNC has been in regular communication with local health officials and the Mayor’s office, which advised that we could proceed as planned,” DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. “Nevertheless, our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, Arizonans and all those involved in the debate. We will continue to remain in daily contact with all stakeholders through Sunday.”
CNN officials agreed with the decision and noted that there would also be no press filing center or spin room at the debate. (more)
There is no doubt the DNC is apoplectic at the rapid and very visible decline of their leading candidate for president. However, along with that no-one seriously thinks that Biden is making the decisions any longer. Joe Biden now presents himself as a puppet for the party control agents who are scripting everything.
Influential black caucus leader Jim Clyburn stepped in prior to the South Carolina election and said he was going to endorse Joe Biden while also announcing his intention to take control over how the campaign functioned. Joe Biden’s team accepted Clyburn’s terms.
Now Clyburn is telling the DNC to immediately stop all debates and protect Biden.
Either CNN is going to have a heavily manipulated debate with taped-delays, leaked questions and a framework of total control to protect Joe Biden…. or they’ll cancel it. Either way the normal purposes, intents and reasons to hold a debate are null and void.
A remarkable, and transparently obvious, turn-of-events; even for Democrats.
Wow just wow…….
Wow is an understatement! Almost like Hillary in 2016; no way can this person attend a debate (unless they hire an actor to stand in),
Right now Biden 2020 makes Her Odiousness 2016 look sane, normal, and aware.
This doesn’t even pass the straight face test. Their unabashed effrontery is breathtaking.
Good grief. Help them all. Biden is mean as he’ll. He seems as someone you would see in the local nursing home because family could no longer reason with them.
At my Mom’s place they had “The shut up lady” . That was the lady ‘s nickname….for obvious reasons.
Bad to worse for the Democrats. He was never a strong candidate in the first place.
Whatever became of Tulsi Gabbard? The woman (of color) who served in the Army and keeps getting invites to appear on Fox (Tucker just had her on again this evening).
She was on Tucker this evening. For whatever reason, the DNC changed the rules so she wouldn’t be allowed to be in the debate this coming Sunday evening. Now they’ve cancelled the debate.
My guess is she has totally pi**ed off Hillary by calling her out and suing her & supporting Bernie in 2016. That would be enough to get her banned from participating in DNC events.
I was all ready to be entertained. Darn.
Me too, I’m p’od.
CNN:
“With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation,…”
We have begun stacking bodies in the streets of the Park Cities in Dallas. I don’t know how the American population will survive the Armageddon virus. Thank goodness Biden will be saved. /s
How serendipitous is it that the virus provides a timely and arguably legitimate concern to eliminate/severely curtail the exposure of Biden’s declining cognizance?
They would never do such a devious thing, would they?
Oh never…….
The DNC is as crooked as the FBI and DOJ…………………
The FBI and the DOJ along with the CIA all work for and take orders from the DNC.
……..or Val Jar
They are all run by the same folks…and have been since Clinton…
Well at least he didn’t lose a shoe
Booger, it’s coming. Stay tuned. I am.
TRUMP 2020 LANDSLIDE!!!
Can anyone tell me who sets the debates for POTUS vs Biden? Will Biden be able to worm his way out of those as well? If he does, POTUS should say he’ll do them even if Biden doesn’t show up! Win win!
PERFECT!!
There will be no Democrat vs Trump debates. You don’t debate an illegal President. It would give Trump legitimacy.
Recently the Sunday the Doonesbury cartoon took a shot at Dershowitz calling him a hack. Trudeau is a rabid Never-Trumper but calling Dershowitz a piece of s**t just shows how TDS these people have become. I think they would actually vote for Mr. H were he to reappear and naturalize as an American citizen, they’re that nuts.
….yet
America’s BS Meter just went off the chart!
Democrats are using the C-Virus as an excuse not to face a live audience.
WEAK!
Maybe they’ll add a laugh/applause track, like an 80s sitcom. Joe could come across as a huge hit! He’d also (conveniently) have to pause frequently to let the “audience” pipe down between his super articulate sentences and brilliant quips.
He’ll debate an empty chair, his mouth will be fuzzed out, and the monologue will be dubbed in.
Who knew it was Bernie that could bring ‘transparency’ to the DNC? The DNC really has never been so transparent.
Oh and Bernie goes along with the charade and his supporters continue drinking the kool aid.
You know there HAS to be about 10% of them that sees it all clear eyed and knows Bernie’s in on it. They just don’t want to say it outloud….
When are they gonna get mad at Berine? It must be they can’t admit they were bamboozled.
Look at Biden’s eyes, they appear to me to be really dilated, is he medicated? Will be interesting to see how Bernie and the Bernie backers take this debate cancelation.
I’m going to need more popcorn and adult beverages for the next 7 months. God he is so arrogant and mentally deficient. What a combo. lol
Simple, I got out my lawn chair, purchased a big gulp and a slim jim! 😉
simplewins, You too, I am all stocked up with popcorn and fine 100% proof bourbon whisky. Hey, I read that alcohol kills the corona virus. Some idiots are simply wiping things with it but the bat knows better.
I thought they changed the debate to a townhall format with the audience asking the questions? How will that work with no audience?
Bulwark, that was yesterday. We need to keep up! Good grief! How do we work and keep up?
Fear not. CNN has called Candy.
i tell you what.the chinese have accused us of unleashing the corona virus in china and right about now i’m actually thinking the dems did it to get to this point.shut down all rallies,debates,townhalls etc to protect dementia joe the dem ho.
“Either CNN is going to have a heavily manipulated debate with taped-delays, leaked questions and a framework of total control to protect Joe Biden…. or they’ll cancel it. Either way the normal purposes, intents and reasons to hold a debate are null and void.”
Too bad Mr. Weinstein is currently incarcerated. He could probaby help with producing a cut and pasted/CGI digital masterpiece to foist off on deceived viewers over at the MSM networks.
Bits of reality interspersed with vast swaths of a computer generated Mr. Biden. Hopefully he can read enough from a script to do the audio without a great deal of digital manipulation.
The primaries are only half over. But let’s end them now and declare Biden the winner. Democrats — the party of fascism.
Biden won’t be the nominee. The decline is too steep. November is eight months away. What will the Dems do?
Either Hillary or Sasquatch will come to the rescue
Joe Biden is not the DNC candidate for president, he just is not, so who is, the power behind the throne. Scary stuff in America
The people in charge of the DNC are so insulated that they have no clue how ridiculous all of this is.
1. They’re willing to publicly screw over Bernie and all of his supporters and don’t believe there will be any repurcussions for it.
2. they’re willing to publicly nominate a walking zombie as a candidate because then it’ll be easier to either replace him with VP or run a shadow Presidency.
3. They’re willing to cancel debates if necessary to hide his cognitive failures.
They think nobody’s noticing this…. but EVERYBODY’S noticing this. We’re blessed to have arrogant, stupid enemies.
Whatever you do, don’t step on this man’s lawn!
If I was Bernie, I’d re-negtiate now…….add another house or at least a couple million….
Biden’s reminded me of a friend that has Alzheimer’s, she acts exactly like him. Is so sad to see her and yes they became very veligerant and very stressed out. In the very near future he’ll have to step down he’ll not be able to handle the pressure of the campaign trail. DNC have their plan all set up, The Coronavirus is so convenient for them that will be their excuse but that’ll will pass, BUT what they don’t count that God has another plans and they’ll failed miserable. I’m really enjoying the whole show.
No audience, then no witnesses to Biden’s behavior. They can keep taking take after take until Joe gets it right. Bernie has most likely been promised a huge payout by Bloomberg if he cooperates.
It will all be prerecorded. Look for Joe to dissapear for a full week or more before they televise the spliced results and call it a debate.
I never thought I’d say this, but I honestly feel sorry for Ol’ Joe. Between he and “Heart-attack” Bernie, the Democrats are absolutely hosed.
Trump makes it all look so easy – the whole Bloomberg idea collapsed pretty quickly. They realized that it’s NOT just having some coins in your pocket – you actually have to be liked and well respected. Trump KNOWS how the media works. It’s his strength. I used to think Reagan was the greatest communicator. Well, I still believe that. But Trump speaks my language (he’s comfortable in front of a camera and he’s actually quite funny). None of the democrats even come close.
The Democrats have gone through all of the others running (the diversity) and culled it down to two old white wealthy politicians (what exactly have they accomplished in the decades they’ve been in government?).
There is no way on God’s green earth that Joe’s going to be able to debate President Trump without making a complete and utter fool of himself. When I think of the Democrat party in utter collapse, it really terrifies me. They are going to throw anything and everything at us this election year just to see what sticks. Nothing is off the table for them.
God bless President Trump and God Bless America.
Pray for the country………..
and so, at the debate Bernie, a vulnerable senior, in his final act, sneezes on Joe…..
The Democrats are now officially in Panic Mode.
Sleepy Joe might be wobbly and “mentally challenged but “He’s coming for you!”
The Fix is in! Bye, Bye Bernie
Like father, like son. One family pulling out the corona card twice in the same day is remarkable hubris, even by the standards of our degraded times.
As demonstrated by the dust up with the auto worker, elder Biden does not have the temperament to listen to his handlers. He will not take orders to avoid confrontations, and he will not take orders to disengage once such confrontations start. He will, in fact, attack his handlers for attempting to do either. Say what you will about HRC, but she had least had the discipline to offer cookies in public and save her tantrums for the hotel room.
Biden is a match juggling powder keg suffering from Parkison’s. Hiding him is not going to work.
Let’s face it- Joe Hide ’em is getting more debilitated by the minute. His handlers know this and are doing everything they can to not only shut him up, but probably to keep him alive enough to get over the finish line. (whatever that may be- the convention?).
The Deep State Dems are now in full Armageddon mode. There is nothing they won’t do to take out our President Trump and the Deplorables. They don’t care how many people die or how many people lose their life savings. As long as they can get back the power and money they lost because of the last election.
This includes imposing Chinese style quarantines like what is happening in New Rochelle, NY which is just outside NYC. Comrade Cuomo just imposed a one mile “containment” radius around NR, whatever that means.
None of this is a coincidence. As Sundance always says, this is well planned and thought out every step of the way. We are going to be seeing less and less of Hide ’em. There is no way I can ever see that degenerate being allowed in the ring with our President who would probably make both his eyes bleed with the stress.
The mass hysteria that’s being generated is disgraceful. Thank God for our President and his team.
.
Seneca—“…this is well planned and thought out every step of the way.”
Very true but I wish I knew exactly what “this” means and how far does it reach. All the way to China where the Covid-19 virus originated or just within the USA and the DNC.
Even the attempted Coup to depose Trump had tentacles that reached to several other countries. China would definitely benefit from a Biden puppet President or other DNC clone.
Biden could not fill a small high school gymnasium. The “enthusiasm” is off the charts, meaning there is no enthusiasm for Joe Biden. Yet he is “winning” according to the DNC and the MSM.
It’s total crap. Spoon fed to the American people like candy to a baby. Tulsi Gabbard is far more popular than Joe Biden, but she’s getting the cold shoulder. Gee, I wonder why?
Hunter Biden blamed the C-Virus on his inability to show up in court and produce his income statements today….
Democrats and their lap dog media cohorts would never distract the American people with a bunch of contrived bullshit to distract them from their own tire fire of a presidential campaign.
They would never do such a wicked thing. Not like China is in bed with Hollywood and the DNC or anything so devious like that.
Cough.
If the Title of this blog is applied logically..
“With no audience!”, And, “No media participation!”
Since are not the moderators, “The media!”
The logical conclusion is…
It means the outcome of the debate, “Is whatever the DNC tells the absent MSM.” In a nut shell, “Whatever talking points that can be matched to the skewed actually voter turn out.”
Here is an actually talking point, “Two old guys, alone on the stage, with all their junk hanging out, with the absent MSM taking the equivalent of Cliff Notes from the DNC to tell the TDS crowd, “We have a winning in the Biden- VP unknown ticket, to send future Superdelegates to the DNC Convention to crown a VP.”
Framed that way, the outcome, “Is a no brainer?”
Time for Biden to start thinking about a VP, “He is looking every bit Presidential with the Convention all but sown-up.”
Just you watch, “How that defining question!”
“Is answered by the Biden Campaign!”
With a non-answer that basically says, “The Biden Campaign has not received THE Public Go Ahead ‘Talking Points’ yet.. but let me reassure you my choice will have all the qualifications to step into my role, “I mean the VP Role”
I was sorely tempted to add a really good joke to what you said about the two old guys but I just got moderated the other day for using an alternate name for Mayor Pete so I had better keep quiet.
I got a feeling that the media and the DNC handlers, in order to limit the effect of the Biden gaffs, are going to resurrect the “front porch campaign”. Biden will give controlled crafted speeches with little interaction with the public, little travel, and a lot of negative ads.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Bernie was a genuine candidate he would angrily push back on this unprecedented manipulation to protect Biden. But, he will probably fold like he did last time for a similar back room deal.
When Biden’s replacement mystery candidate suddenly appears, it will be shocking. I guess the DNC can delete or add any campaign rule it wants.
Is this really happening in the USA?
Can this clown show get any worse?
Word from the bat . . .The DNC are almost certainly getting a Biden double trained and all ready to go. The double is likely having his final plastic surgery along with speech and mannerism training before he can be let loose. Never underestimate the deviousness of the worlds communists.
The Dims will use the Corona Virus excuse for only seeing Joe pre-recorded. That excuse won’t work for debates with PT45 though, and those are debates they can never let take place.
Biden’s family, the DNC and Clyburn should be charged with elder abuse. I’m no fan of Joe but he has no clue, most of the time, regarding where he is or what he is doing. He has early onset Alzheimer’s, which will only get worse and those close to him HAVE to know it. I would love to be a fly on the wall in the DNC headquarters. They must have a plan that does not include Biden as their nominee, they are using him just to get around Bernie. As soon as that is accomplished Biden will be either dumped or convinced he is a hero foe saving the dem party. My father had Alzheimer’s and it ain’t pretty but deserves dignity, not denigration. I don’t blame Biden, but I deplore those using him knowing he has dementia. Just shows how low the dem party will go. If the media had any integrity or anything resembling a soul they would be would be castigating Biden’s handlers instead of being part of the conspiracy. No surprise there though.
IMO they’ll go with Biden in the general, with the VP being the ‘real’ Democratic candidate. They’ll also tell everybody you’re voting for the TEAM, not the President. So Vote Right!
Has Bernie picked out his new house yet ?
You mean new jet.
Mansions AND jets.
