Biden Unhinged – Tells Auto Worker: “You’re Full of Shit”, Then Threatens: “You want to take this outside”?…

When candidate Joe Biden was questioned by a Michigan auto worker today about his promise to take guns away and put Beto O’Rourke in charge of his gun confiscation program (both of which he did), Biden comes unglued and tells the Fiat Chrysler plant worker “you’re full of shit”. But it gets worse…

Joe Biden keeps poking his finger in the mans face, the auto worker tells Biden “this is not ok”, waving off the finger. Then Biden threatens to “take this outside”. Unreal, this candidate is very unstable. WATCH – (video might not last long):

The campaign team immediately realized things were spiraling out of control and took up positions to remove the candidate, but in such close quarters things didn’t work out well. Joe Biden’s unstable anger was very visible.

