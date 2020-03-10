Biden Unhinged – Tells Auto Worker: “You’re Full of Shit”, Then Threatens: “You want to take this outside”?…

When candidate Joe Biden was questioned by a Michigan auto worker today about his promise to take guns away and put Beto O’Rourke in charge of his gun confiscation program (both of which he did), Biden comes unglued and tells the Fiat Chrysler plant worker “you’re full of shit”. But it gets worse…
Joe Biden keeps poking his finger in the mans face, the auto worker tells Biden “this is not ok”, waving off the finger. Then Biden threatens to “take this outside”. Unreal, this candidate is very unstable. WATCH – (video might not last long):
The campaign team immediately realized things were spiraling out of control and took up positions to remove the candidate, but in such close quarters things didn’t work out well. Joe Biden’s unstable anger was very visible.
I wouldn’t want to be on Old Joe’s Secret Service detail.
Only reason he hasn’t gotten whopped is because everyone knows all the SS around him would be on you.
This one is up close & personal and crystal clear.
good thing is everyone knows just how to trigger this type of reaction… I bet this won’t be the last time this happens moving forward!
Creepy Joe’s wife and his political handlers should be charged with elder abuse.
If they keep him out on the campaign trail they will have all earned the misery and ridicule which they so richly deserve.
I read somewhere (maybe here—sorry, can’t remember) a salient comment I had never thought of before; something along the lines of, “Does Joe even want to be in the race? He’s old, he’s tired, he’s confused, but Lady Macbeth keeps pushing him forward, and completing his sentences for him.” I wonder how much there is to that. She knows he’s not up to this. Where’s the protective instinct?
Rob, I started thinking that a week ago about those who are naturally close, family, not pol friends that can change in a press cycle. If the gaffe’s are really him also in private, and Doctor? Biden et al would know, why do this to him? If he wins, China19 virus won’t compare, why do this to us?
So this is the best the DemonRats could come up with- Joe Hide ’em, a serial molester, congenital liar, pervert, thief, traitor to his Country, not to mention approaching peak senility.
If we can overcome the illegal voting and Big Tech cheating, our President Trump should win in a blowout landslide.
Snort. Well maybe that’s the wrong word. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Laughing so hard & forgot the link
Dear God, please get this threatening man (and threatening Chuck Schumer) out of our public domain and into a place of Your choosing. Amen.
All of these times when you’d expect someone – anyone – to tamp him down or convince him to drop, but they don’t.
Why?
Because Michelle will be announced as his VP and people will rest easy knowing that when he goes full senile, they’ll finally have a female president.
I believe they are gonna push the Hildabeast into the race just before the convention this summer. Joe’s handler’s don’t appear to be able to control the old coot. Not looking good for him.
I think she’s waiting in the wings too, just because of the face-lift’s and recent TV shows with her, and her husband Bill doing his fake apologizing thing again;
obviously my guess could be wrong but for sure there’s someone waiting behind the curtain hoping the Democrat voters are gullible enough to go along with this charade.
Hillary could hope for a brokered convention but it’s looking like that will not happen. Would she want to be associated with this Biden train wreck?
If she can get herself a VP nod, the old man will be dead by Labor Day.
The Hulu Rehabilitation Project is not a coincidence. Whether or not it has the DNC Stamp Of Approval, I have no idea. And I don’t think HRC cares either way.
Well, you know America…it would HAVE to be a Black female president before a White female president. White females suck hind t i t in this country. It makes me angry for all of those White women who are actually prepared and ready to lead everyone without resorting to angry racial snark. I am so sick of angry Black women whining about race and that is ALL Abrams or Obama would be able to do. One. Trick. Pony (soldiers).
My guess is she doesn’t want to be part of this train wreck.
Biden needs to be Red Flagged before he hurts someone. His SS detail as well.
You question posed an interesting thought. Do a search on State of Delaware Red Flag Laws. They exist and this would be fun to watch if somebody filed a complaint in Joe’s home state.
Old Joe is displaying the typical combative behavior of people with dementia. Next thing you know, Joe will be hitting someone. The Democrats motto is by any means necessary, and dementia Joe is being used as the firewall to Bernie.
Shame on Jill Biden and Joe’s handlers for engaging in obvious elder abuse. Truly pathetic.
Least we forget Joe had two open skull brain operations to remove and stop a brain bleed. You are not normal after something like this.
Anger, agitation, outbursts like that are typical in the two Alzheimer family members I took care of. That his family, that the Democrat Party keeps getting away with putting him out there in the public like this, and that voters actually are voting for him – is beyond crazy.
Wasn’t Corn Pop originally from Battle Creek, Michigan?
Uh oh.
Crazy like a fox; staying in the race as protection against Ukraine corruption allegations whilst displaying mental decline just in case he is prosecuted, whilst place-holding for Hillary or Michelle or both.
I think slow Joe Biden will be the Democrat Charlie McCarthy. The questionI have is who is his “brain”, who is his Edgar Bergen?
Can’t wait to see President Trump push his buttons in a debate.
Bravo to the regular hard working auto worker. He rocks! Biden is a lunatic on so many levels. MAGA Trump 2020!
Conservative_302👍
100%. He was a bit stunned at Joe’s ignorance. 🙄
“take this outside”
Ole Joe seems to be saying that in every other one of his rallies.
Just once I’d like to see someone take him up on it.
Not hurt him, of course. Just hold Joe back by his forehead while joe tries to take swings (& missing) at him.
What else can we ever expect from a party that only cares for so called refugees and open borders because it benefits his own party of crooks the Democrats
“No, I’m gonna take your AR 14”. That’s what he said. Idiot. No clue. Then, “can you own a machine gun?” “Same as AR”. Wow. I think ole Biden made his point. He is completely ignorant.
Yeah. Doddering Joe basically made the guy’s point for him.
Biden wants to take away that mans right to own something that Joe has no idea what it is.
Maybe just glue some hair on your rifle so he can sniff it.
Does that young man still have his job today?
