Tom Fitton: Reform Isn’t Going To Fix FISA Problems Without Accountability for Prior Abuse…

In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020.

~ Something has to happen this week ~

AG Bill Barr traveled to Capitol Hill today for meetings with House and Senate leadership. However, Tom Fitton is correct in this interview. Nothing currently being called “reform” is going to address abuse when those who abused the system are not held accountable.