Tom Fitton: Reform Isn’t Going To Fix FISA Problems Without Accountability for Prior Abuse…

In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act.  As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020.

~ Something has to happen this week ~

AG Bill Barr traveled to Capitol Hill today for meetings with House and Senate leadership.  However, Tom Fitton is correct in this interview.  Nothing currently being called “reform” is going to address abuse when those who abused the system are not held accountable.

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    “reform-isnt-going-to-fix-fisa-problems-without-accountability-for-prior-abuse”

    Ecclesiastes 8:11 Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.

  2. JohnCasper says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Four things that can not be reformed.
    1) The Communist Manifesto.
    2) Mein Kampf.
    3) The Koran.
    4) FISA.

  3. noswamp says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Let FISA extensions whither on the vine. If they used this to spy on the PRESIDENT could you imagine what they would do to us little folk?

    Go back to getting warrants the old way.

    They now will have to get things done more constitutionally. No way to reform FISA without people going to jail. No more promises, we need indictments before the 15th. (Don’t hold your breath with Barr at the helm, running out the clock for the DS).

  4. Mike Robinson says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Obviously, we need both.

    In my opinion, “both FISA and PATRIOT cannot be saved.” Because both of them proved to be “effortlessly abuse-able.” Therefore, both must be scrapped and replaced.

    And, as Tom rightly says, the abuses which did occur must be held criminally accountable.

  5. Todd says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:05 am

    About 90% of the American people have no idea about the FISA Problems because the Big Media never told them how to think.

  6. mushr45m says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Accountability?
    Fitton acts as if this is part of our 21st century justice system.

    Long gone.

  7. Skidroe says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:05 am

    When President Trump gets re-elected, I would like to see him bring Fitton into his administration. He would make a great “clean up” hitter!

  8. emet says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:12 am

    The reason we have 4th amendment protections is because the founding fathers well knew the abuses that people suffered under general warrants and writs of assistance. The current FISA system is a far greater threat to this nation than terrorists.

  9. Bogeyfree says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:17 am

    How can Americans get accountability when we have…………

    An FIB Director who only thinks he needs more training

    And

    An AG who wants a clean FISA renewal

    And

    After nearly 4 years not a single person who participated in this coup has been held accountable.

    Our government is one big FARCE!

  10. JohnCasper says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Rand Paul on the Barr Nomination:
    “I’m concerned that he’s been a big supporter of the Patriot Act, which lowered the standard for spying on Americans. And he even went so far as to say, you know, the Patriot Act was pretty good, but we should go much further”

    If there was truth in advertising, something largely alien to the Federal Government these days, especially at the politicized and criminalized DOJ/FBI/CIA, the Orwellian named “Patriot Act” would be named the “Eviscerate the Bill of Rights Act”. The so-called “Patriot Act” is patriotism on the Gestapo plan.

