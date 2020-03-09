Democrats Considering Legislative Response to Coronavirus – Expanded “Assistance” Spending…

Never let a crisis go to waste… And right on cue the Democrats in Washington DC see an opportunity to use the Coronavirus as a tool to spend and expand dependency initiatives.
One of President Trump’s biggest and non-discussed success stories has been his economic policy initiatives allowing people to be financially secure, independent and non-reliant on government hand-outs. However, the financial health and success of Americans is adverse to the political interests of Democrats who structure all of their policy objectives upon creating a dependent citizenry.
Weaponizing Coronavirus now becomes a tool for House Democrats to push-back against economic freedom; diminish the last several years of independence; and return to the era where more people become dependent on government.
It is not a question of “if legislation will happen”, it is simply a matter of “what” legislation will look like. What elements will the Democrats attempt to exploit most? The answer is very predictable when looking at their preferred approach.
Looking at the proclaimed and political preference from Adam Schiff things become clear.
It would appear Democrats plan to create a bailout where people are paid not to work. “Paid sick leave” where the federal government takes over the ‘paying’. This will work well for those who consistently manipulate employment systems to avoid work and take advantage of federal payments to continue their avoidance.
“Enhanced unemployment insurance” is another way to pay people not to work. Extending unemployment benefits into infinity was a key part of Obama’s failed trillion dollar stimulus bill. It also allows Democrats to pay their activists to engage in GOTV efforts, instead of employment, while being paid.
“Low interest loans” to cronies and politically connected business interests allows Democrats to funnel taxpayer funds to their political allies.
“Expanded food assistance” keeps the dependency model working under the false premise of ‘helping’ lower income workers. What food assistance payments actually do is transfer taxpayer funds to Big Agriculture, and Wall Street multinationals, that can then raise prices and gain additional profits. Middle-class workers don’t qualify, but end up paying via taxes and higher prices.
“Free accessible testing” – As we have seen from past ‘free’ programs, nothing is actually free. A testing program sets up Big Pharma and Big Insurance to benefit most via expanded reimbursement rates. “Affordable treatment” does exactly the same.
If you want to find out who would benefit most, simply follow the lobbyist spending:
(Link to 2019 Lobbyist Spending)
Outside groups, often called “special interest groups”, are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often representing foreign governments, Wall Street multinational corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their affiliation.
Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists, climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.
The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their ‘business‘ is getting legislation for their unique interests.
These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.
In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.
Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.
Almost all legislation created is not ‘high profile’, they are obscure changes to current laws, regulations or policies that no-one pays attention to. The passage of the general bills within legislation is not covered in media. Ninety-nine percent of legislative activity happens without anyone outside the system even paying any attention to it.
Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed – they hand it off to the lobbyists.
The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.
The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.
“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage. The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.
Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.
The size of the indulgence within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of benefit within the bill the sponsoring business entity is pushing. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit from the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.
Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.
The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism. The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.
“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009
“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012.
Once you understand this process you can understand how politicians get rich.
When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.
The legislative construct passes from K-Street into the halls of congress through congressional committees. The law originates from the committee to the full House or Senate. Committee seats which vote on these bills are therefore more valuable to the lobbyists. Chairs of these committees are exponentially more valuable.
When we understand the business of DC, we understand the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and modern legislation with a financial and political agenda.
With this same “lightning” speed- can’t our Republican congress come up with a bill that requires 50% of all antibiotics and other essential items be made in the USA before this serious issue gets forgotten by the media (to please it’s corporate masters)?
They can also claim it would also directly affect job employment numbers and increase manufacturing in the US during a “crisis” and therefore it also addresses the Democrat issues at hand.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Don’t let any legislature pass the Senate until this is the case. I want out Republican senators to put their foot down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This article makes it seem like a foregone conclusion. I cannot believe there aren’t enough of us to contact our legislators, and warn them that we know what the game is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We vote for the morons anyway, what possible incentive do they have to change their behavior?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If we need to contact our Senators to explain to them what to do, we have elected the Wrong people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
50%? How about 80% and majority of remainder must be manufactured in the Western Hemisphere. Sick of our most essential, strategic industries getting sold out to frank enemies!
LikeLike
Read the article, again. If everything Sundance explains, in extensive detail, ONLY applied to Democrats in Congress, Democrats would be rich, and Republicons would be paupers.
Republicons are taking $ from the SAME vested interests, to promote/vote for/pass the SAME legislation.
Only if there were a group of manufactureres of antibiotics and other essential items that saw it as beneficial (profitable) to THEM (NOT to the US) to move manufacturing back to the US, would they write legislation, to give special inventives to such companies, for such a move.
PDJT has already established such incentives; stable energy costs, and lower, competitive corporate tax rate.
AND, Tariffs on goods from China.
How much are we prepared to do, to incentivise multinational corporations to do what is right for themselves, US, the US, and the World?
Personally, I hope to see many of these multinational companies break up, orgo out of business as MAGANOMICS continues to change the worldwide economic model.
LikeLike
So this is in addition to the 5.2 billion over the 2.3 billion that Trump requested?
Pork-o-Rama.
LikeLike
The dims will try to find a way to make these “assistance” measures permanent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why all this when…
A bout of the flu typically lasts one to two weeks, with severe symptoms subsiding in two to three days. However, weakness, fatigue, dry cough, and a reduced ability to exercise can linger for three to seven days.
LikeLike
First, a tweet video from an identified Covid-19 patient that came off a cruise ship. Very informative and the first patient account I’ve seen:
Then, an article in the NY Post outlining that this whole thing will be over sooner than most think:
https://nypost.com/2020/03/08/coronavirus-going-to-hit-its-peak-and-start-falling-sooner-than-you-think/
As they say, It’s the media stupid!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about don’t give 3 billion from the last corona bill to foreigners and instead us that money for this new “bailout” bill 🤦🏼♀️ were not made of money
LikeLiked by 3 people
But we are. The fiat flows freely 24/7 365. Its how billions of IOUs turn to trillions.
LikeLike
Naw. We need a bill that taxes all registered Democrats an additional 15% on their Fed inc tax. Why? Because it’s always the Dems that come up with, cry out for, and vote for this kinda crapola.
Screw them. Let them pay for it. Take me off the ‘Democrat free benefit list’ and leave me the he!! alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When will President Trump VETO something?
No meed for expanding welfare when we have 3.5% unemployment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit: need.
LikeLike
I’m sure the COC already has the bill written up and ready for our criminals to sign. Lightening speed for sure. If PT doesn’t sign it he will be Orange man badder. Didn’t they just get over $6B more than he asked for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect time for POTUS to educate the public on how the Do Nothing Democrats work.
Example 1: $5B in pork added to Coronavirus funding bill, Billions going out internationally. Only 25% for the intended need.
Example 2: This.
Then ask, why hasn’t Pelosi fixed the homeless problem in San Francisco or California? Too busy sipping wine in Paris?
Why haven’t the Do Nothing Demo rats joined our efforts to rebuild American infrastructure?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nancy always serves her masters. And it ain’t those who are avoiding the crap in the SF streets.
LikeLike
Start with free money, then get self quarantine at home Standard and expected behavior by all and then you can…………
Demand and drive ONLINE VOTING FOR THE COUNTRY COME NOV after all this is about protecting Americans and not about stealing an election, right?
LikeLike
Let them try to politicize it. President Trump can ask them for the comprehensive immigration reforms Pelosi and Schumer promised 26 months ago.
Trump will become a GOD by vetoing this type of legislation should it ever hit his desk.
P. S. Adam Schiff knows less about this than he does about intelligence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can pass a bill all they want. It is up to the Turtle to put it to the Senate.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“families first” – right Pelosi? You’re a degenerate liar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again, Democrats are exploiting a crisis to rob the treasury. If this were the Bushes, that money would be in Nancy Pelosi’s pockets right now. We’ll see how Trump does.
LikeLike
As soon as Spring arrives and warm weather this hyped catastrophe will go away just like every viral pandemic human history. No Covid-19 virus cases to speak of in warm weather locations like Mexico, Florida, San Diego and Hawaii unlike Seattle and New York. In six weeks this will join the news media graveyard along with the Russian collusion hoax, the 2019 Trump recession, the impeachment hoax and climate change hoax! You can bank on it because Goldman Sachs and Wall Street doesn’t like losing $$$!
LikeLike
All this … over 500 infected persons. In a nation of 327 million.
A pandemic of hysterical nonsense.
Thank goodness flu season ends in a couple more weeks. And so will this weaponized Wuhan Flu panic hoax.
LikeLike
The POTUS already beat them though on payroll tax cut and paid leave if they get sick. NOTHING wrong with those kind of things, those are things that will help the working people stay head above water in this
LikeLike
“When we understand the business of DC, we understand the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and modern legislation with a financial and political agenda.”
Most likely a lot of this would not pass muster IF everything was voted on individually, instead of being bundled together.
IMO the ” bundling” of legislation together is a major flaw of our nation’s Constitution. However, the founders probably did not foresee the pitiful quality of human beings that the current populace is sending to Congress to “represent” them.
They are liars that swear allegiance” to support the U.S. Constitution. Legislation they propose or support is antithetical to said document.
I would venture to say that perhaps 80 to 90 percent of House and Senate members have even read it once.
LikeLike
Gimme, gimme, gimme! More, more, MORE!
Trump already threw 8 BILLION $$$ at this problem. What more do they want?
Here is what they want, in the Liberal mindset:
“What is wrong with these Republicans! For almost 50 years they have been doing our bidding as “Democrat Lite”. How DARE they start saying NO to us! WE rule this country, not them. We want our power back!”
Once any privilege has been taken away from those who receive it, expect a temper tantrum to occur.
What did 80 BILLION spent to pacify the Left buy? Nothing. The petulant, spoiled children still in power will always demand more.
Never reward bad behavior. This is what happens when those who act like spoiled children have been rewarded, long term, for decades. The longer it continues, the more ingrained or embedded the behavior becomes. Those who can control their parents will always demand more.
“And we had fun, fun, fun ’till daddy took the T-Bird away…” When any undeserved privilege is taken away, that is seen as a punishment.
Will the ‘tough love’ happen after Trump has been re-elected? We will see…
LikeLike
As a healthcare provider I am completely disgusted with this whole thing. China is holding the United States for ransom. The liberals and media are rejoicing (corona/stock market) that this is happening to President Trump. Meanwhile Biden is being paraded around as the best hope and he isn’t sure who or where he is half the time. I love my country and this just stinks to high he!!.
LikeLike