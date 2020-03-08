Here It Goes – DNC Says Joe Biden Needs Chair and Desk for Next Debate…

..And it begins; right on cue.

The DNC and CNN collaborate to provide Joe Biden with his preferred comfort format for the next debate on March 15th between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.   The Club knows Biden does best in debate formats when sitting down at a desk; just like the 2012 debate between Biden and Paul Ryan.

CNN is hosting the debate, and CNN is the most friendly control operation for the needs of the Club.  So what happens… CNN and The Club agree to a small venue town hall format where Joe Biden will be sitting down at a desk to debate Bernie Sanders.

It is all predictable in the extreme:

(Politico) Bernie Sanders wants to stand up at the next debate — and his campaign is accusing Joe Biden of wanting to sit down.

After a private call Friday with CNN, which is moderating the March 15 debate with the Democratic National Committee, Sanders’ team balked at a new proposed format for debate, saying it gives his opponent Biden too much of a break in their first one-on-one face-off. Biden’s camp denied that it was pressing for a sit-down debate.

The format for the next debate in Arizona — their first since Biden’s blowout Super Tuesday victories — would have the candidates seated for the first time this election cycle and take multiple questions from the audience. In the prior 10 debates, the candidates stood at lecterns and nearly all questions were asked by the professional moderators.

[…] The new format would be a town hall-style production featuring audience questions but in a more intimate setting with the candidates in chairs behind desks.

[…] “Joe Biden does not want to go head-to-head with Bernie Sanders, stand there for two hours, and go back and forth with Bernie Sanders,” Weaver said. “He wants it broken up with audience questions because he knows in that environment, he won’t fare very well.”  (read more)

The “audience members” who ask questions will all be plants by the Club and CNN; and the Biden campaign will be provided all of the topics and questions well in advance to assist their rehearsal efforts just like they did for Hillary in 2016.   Wash-Rinse-Repeat.

139 Responses to Here It Goes – DNC Says Joe Biden Needs Chair and Desk for Next Debate…

  1. Sammy Hains says:
    March 8, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    I now believe Joe Biden is not going to be on the Democrat ticket in November.

    It seems the Democrat plan is to amass enough delegates for Biden, then have him remove himself from contention for health reasons. Biden is now a stalking horse.

    He’ll probably make an appearance at the Democrat Convention; a final bow to a teary-eyed standing ovation. Someone else will be chosen and dropped in. I hate the hiLlARy conspiracy theories, but that is in fact now a real possibility. Just because they literally have no one else.

    Normally this wouldn’t be possible because a dark horse wouldn’t have the time to raise the necessary funds or build an organization. But Michael Bloomberg is handling all of that, creating an organization and bottomless campaign war chest ready for anyone to be inserted in as the candidate. So much for campaign finance reform.

  2. Davey says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    That’s actually better for Bernie. He can walk around, even BEHIND Joe, to make sure he doesn’t have a teleprompter in his table. I really wouldn’t put it past CNN and/or the DNC to try to pull that off.

  3. cherokeepeople says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    i see it 2 ways 1.they give joe an earpiece and feed him the answers,2.they have a teleprompter in the desk and feed him the answers.When joe is talking bernie needs to walk around behind joe and make sure there is no prompter.walk around like PT did to hillary

  4. billrla says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Easier to hide leg hair and groping hands beneath a desk. And small children.

  5. cherokeepeople says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    davey ya beat me to it.

  6. Coast says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Biden can borrow my recliner that I have out in my garage. You can’t sit in that recliner for more than 30 minutes without falling asleep for a bit….especially when out cat wants to join in.

  7. starfcker says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Come on, Sundance. That top picture of Biden is from the 2012 debate with Paul Ryan. Look how healthy Joe looks only 8 years ago. Keep those pictures up to date, his current cadaver look is quite different. This is going to backfire. They’re going to run out of tricks before November. Bernie might acquiesce to all kinds of silly stuff. I don’t think President Trump will.

  8. Maquis says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Sanders would beat the table with his shoe while shouting that he will bury Biden.

  9. T2020 says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Give him a box…for the rocks who will debate him and win.

  10. James F says:
    March 8, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Like a muppet. The desk will hide the meppeteer.

