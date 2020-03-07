Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner…

7:30pm – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working dinner with the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil
White House – President Donald J. Trump will meet President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 7, 2020. President Trump and President Bolsonaro will discuss opportunities to build a more prosperous, secure, and democratic world.
As leaders of the Hemisphere’s two largest economies, they will also discuss opportunities for restoring democracy in Venezuela, bringing peace to the Middle East, implementing pro-growth trade policies, and investing in infrastructure. The President will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank Brazil for its strong alliance with the United States. (link)
Sundance, I don’t recall the Kenyan’s trade and diplomatic efforts keeping you quite this busy (bwahaha).
Mara-a Lago is reserved for “special persons”. An invite to Mara-a-Lago carries far greater prestige than being invited to the WH. The leaders of the rest of the world want an invite to the famed Mara-a-Lago resort for the simple reason that it gives you prestige and bragging rights.
What a great negotiating tool to have at our disposal.
Bert, earlier this week at the corona spending bill signing Trump said that Bolsonaro requested to have a dinner at Mar-a-lago 👍🏼
What an amazing plan for world prosperity and peace our VSGPOTUS and admin are putting together piece by piece.
A trade deal with Brazil? DOW up 500 on top of 500 for India trade deal.
Yes! USB trade deal with intellectual property protections and financial coordination may make Brazil an America First of the South!
Remember, this country moves from socialism to capitalism each election cycle…Brazil needs a few consecutive terms of private property stability to get them into first world status…like Argentina, RICH IN RESOURCES KNOWLEDGE but overrun with GREEDY POLITICIANS!
I’m curious what action comes from Brazil. We see the Indian and non China Asian pivot for manufacturing. What’s the role of Brazil in all of this? Other than raw materials, oil, and soy beans. I know they r a politician inflection point for SA as well.
Embraer aircraft are very popular in the business jet segment of private aviation. Our business jet aviation maintenance company works on them all the time. I expect to see better cooperation between our countries, resulting in more aerospace business opportunities.
https://embraer.com/global/en
They definitely are working on something. A meeting at the Southern Whitehouse is a great honor and, perhaps, more secure than surveillance heavy DC.
Brazil touches nearly every country in South America! like a superhighway, Brazil serve as port and producer of goods and services…language is their main barrier but English is the language of Business!
Military including Soace Force are most definitely on the agenda!
Make Taurus Great Again!
Supplant Chinese influence over Brazil’s vast supply of minerals & raw materials, secure, allocate & develop mineral & raw materials for mutual benefit of the people of Brazil and the US. Monroe Doctrine through the lens of economic/national security; Trump Doctrine.
What a magnificent President of the United States Donald J. Trump is! Each and every month, he grows more & more into the job. I can’t wait to see the next 5 years and what he accomplishes with a Trump-supporting House majority and Senate in his 2nd term! It is going to be a sight to behold.
I tho’t it was gonna’ be Nigel, but then there was another smiling face! 🙂
with the u.s. and brazil being the 2 largest growers of soybeans.there could be some leverage against the chinese .
Brazil is still in bad shape. The dollar is very high. Last I saw it was almost 5 x 1. I wonder if President Trump will call him out on that.
Here are the tweets:
Personally, I dislike Bolsonaro. He is fond of military dictatorship.
Authoritarianism is literally bred in the bones of all of Latin America. A heritage of past Spanish and Portuguese administration in colonial times. Centralized bureaucrat-ridden government ruled by a viceroy, rife with corruption. Even after the colonies broke away the constitutions the revolutionaries wrote were based on the Continental European/parliamentary models, not the English parliamentary system, much less the decentralized American three-branch system.At the end of his life Simon Bolivar despaired that the lands he fought to free would ever be truly free of tyranny.
Brazil is neck deep in the clutches of the international food combines, especially with soybeans. They’re literally razing the highlands and their irreplacable fauna and flora for the great glory of global agribusiness. Sundance has several good articles on the site describing how the internationals have set up a stranglehold on food production and pricing to their benefit, not the consumer’s.
I feel sorry for those who saw Bolsonaro as an alternative to that. He and his sons are career politicians with a tendency to dictatorship. To me, it seems like he’s allowing the situation to get worse so he can promote a military intervention. And I know people there who are OK with it.
The Trade Deals were set for 2020 in many countries…Wuhan 400 is of course upsetting the apple cart but at the end of the day, I think these countries sign now with 45!
Remember 2020 is everything…45 WINS WINS WINS…the deals will get only better for America First! Sign now, Bollo and get the friendship premium!
Plus, Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world with Brazil next door just waiting for stability!
This is about decoupling from China. I’ve always said the alternatives to China should be large population democracies that don’t harbor illusions of grandeur and global domination such as India, Brazil and Indonesia (ASEAN). These countries combined have almost 2 billion people compare to China’s 1.4 billion.
Trump has a great relationship with India (Modi) and Brazil (Bolsonaro). After the major trade deals with the US primary trading partners (Japan, Canada, Mexico, Korea, EU, UK) are completed, Trump will go to the developing economies and offer advantageous trade terms for a time to decouple from China. I believe China Phase 1 is all the US needed. The rest should be tariffs unless China hands over the store, which they won’t.
Coronavirus was probably the best thing to happen for this strategy because it will not be too hard to convince US multinationals to make the transition to India, Brazil and ASEAN. The time of the US funding and building up a clear and ambitious adversary in China is over.
8.4 billion dollars in rare earth minerals in Brazil discovered 2012 . yes it all makes sense
They are no two in reserves https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/critical-metals-investing/rare-earth-investing/rare-earth-reserves-country/
Things are just getting better for real good trade deal that Obama never ever did so put that in your Hookah and smoke it liberals
Brazil [9] edges out Canada [10] for the size of the economy
– that includes the EU as a separate “country”
– California [4] and Texas [9]] would be larger on their own than Brazil [10]
– though I would rather deal with Brazil than California
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_between_U.S._states_and_sovereign_states_by_GDP
With VP point on Wuhan 400, maybe 45 is talking over Venezuela…personally, don’t understand how this SOCIALIST COMMUNIST FAILED STATE still sucks the lifeblood of the people…of course we had 44 rearranging our national security so that many parts of the military were in his pocket…
Don’t see how Maduro holds on except for DRUG MONEY!
Russia looks like they’ve agreed on Syria and Libya and of course, China has infected the world with Wuhan 400 so they’re not welcome in Venezuela…
Think 45 signs off on cutting off liquidity if Brazil and Colombia agree to handle civilian control in Venezuela…time to take this GLOBALIST piece of the board.
